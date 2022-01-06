Connect with us

News

Colorado Rapids acquire defender Aboubacar Keita from Columbus Crew

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Colorado Rapids acquire defender Aboubacar Keita from Columbus Crew
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The Colorado Rapids shored up their defense Wednesday with the announced signing of central defender Aboubacar Keita from the Columbus Crew.

As part of the terms of the deal, the Rapids sent $300,000 in General Allocation Money to Columbus in exchange for Keita, and the total deal could increase by another $150,000 in GAM if certain performance marks are hit.

Keita, 21, made 16 appearances for the Crew and started 10 games last season. He is a left-footed center back who will compete for playing time alongside a sturdy back line.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Denver shuts down Beta Nightclub permanently after alleged safety violations

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Denver shuts down Beta Nightclub permanently after alleged safety violations
google news

Denver officials on Wednesday permanently shut down Beta Nightclub after finding it violated multiple laws by hiring unlicensed security guards, allowing people to drink after hours and creating an atmosphere where fighting was common.

The decision to revoke the club’s licenses by the Denver Department of Excise and Licensing follows more than four months of deliberations as the nightclub’s owner, Valentes Corleons, tried to stave off the city’s attempt to close his club. City officials and police began to focus on the club after a series of shootings on its Lower Downtown block. Police tied at least one of the shootings to the club.

Corleons, whose legal name is Hussam Kayali, previously disputed the city’s allegations and said he could not be held responsible for the actions of others. He previously said that the city was unfairly targeting him. Beta announced Sunday in a Facebook post that it would be closed until further notice. The post defends Corleons and said he was guilty of nothing.

Denver police officers working undercover or off-duty in the club reported almost nightly fights and patrons wearing blatant gang insignia. One undercover officer got into the club while carrying a firearm, according to the order closing the club.

“Testimony from DPD Officer Glasby indicated that fights were so frequent at the licensed premises that the nights with no fights were the exception,” a licensing official wrote in the order revoking Beta’s licenses. “Though Respondent objected to the frequency of physical fights on the license premises, Mr. Kayali himself testified that fights occurred at the club at least monthly.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

U.S. hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

U.S. hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time
google news

Hospitals across the U.S. are feeling the wrath of the omicron variant and getting thrown into disarray that is different from earlier COVID-19 surges.

This time, they are dealing with serious staff shortages because so many health care workers are getting sick with the fast-spreading variant. People are showing up at emergency rooms in large numbers in hopes of getting tested for COVID-19, putting more strain on the system. And a surprising share of patients — two-thirds in some places — are testing positive for the virus while in the hospital for other reasons.

At the same time, hospitals say the patients aren’t as sick as those who came in during the last surge. Intensive care units aren’t as full, and ventilators aren’t needed as much as they were before.

The pressures are nevertheless prompting hospitals to scale back non-emergency surgeries and close wards, while National Guard troops have been sent in in several states to help out at medical centers and testing sites.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, frustration and exhaustion are running high among health care workers.

“This is getting very tiring, and I’m being very polite in saying that,” said Dr. Robert Glasgow of University of Utah Health, which has hundreds of workers out sick or in isolation.

About 85,000 Americans are in the hospital with COVID-19, just short of the delta-surge peak of about 94,000 in early September, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The all-time high during the pandemic was about 125,000 in January of last year.

But the hospitalization numbers do not tell the full story. At least some cases in the official count involve mild or symptom-free infections that weren’t what put the patients in the hospital in the first place.

Dr. Fritz François, chief of hospital operations at NYU Langone Health in New York City, said about 65% of patients admitted to that system with COVID-19 recently were primarily hospitalized for something else and were incidentally found to have the virus.

Joanne Spetz, associate director of research at the Healthforce Center at the University of California, San Francisco, said the rising number of cases like that is both good and bad.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Black man behind “separate but equal” ruling is pardoned

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Black man behind “separate but equal” ruling is pardoned
google news

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s governor on Wednesday posthumously pardoned Homer Plessy, the Black man whose arrest for refusing to leave a whites-only railroad car in 1892 led to the Supreme Court ruling that cemented “separate but equal” into U.S. law for half a century.

The state Board of Pardons in November recommended the pardon for Plessy, who boarded the rail car as a member of a small civil rights group hoping to overturn a state law segregating trains. Instead, the protest led to the 1896 ruling known as Plessy v. Ferguson, which solidified whites-only spaces in public accommodations such as transportation, hotels and schools for decades.

At a ceremony held near the spot near where Plessy was arrested, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was “beyond grateful” to help restore Plessy’s “legacy of the rightness of his cause … undefiled by the wrongness of his conviction.”

Keith Plessy, whose great-great-grandfather was Plessy’s cousin, called the event “truly a blessed day for our ancestors … and for children not yet born.”

Since the pardon board vote, “I’ve had the feeling that my feet are not touching the ground because my ancestors are carrying me,” he said.

Justice Henry Billings Brown wrote in the 7-1 decision: “Legislation is powerless to eradicate racial instincts or to abolish distinctions based upon physical differences.”

Justice John Harlan was the only dissenting voice, writing that he believed the ruling “will, in time, prove to be quite as pernicious as the decision made by this tribunal in the Dred Scott Case” — an 1857 decision that said no Black person who had been enslaved or was descended from a slave could ever become a U.S. citizen.

The Plessy v. Ferguson ruling allowing racial segregation across American life stood as the law of the land until the Supreme Court unanimously overruled it in 1954, in Brown v. the Board of Education. Both cases argued that segregation laws violated the 14th Amendment’s right to equal protection.

The Brown decision led to widespread public school desegregation and the eventual stripping away of Jim Crow laws that discriminated against Black Americans.

Plessy was a member of the Citizens Committee, a New Orleans group trying to overcome laws that rolled back post-Civil War advances in equality.

The 30-year-old shoemaker lacked the business, political and educational accomplishments of most of the other members, Keith Weldon Medley wrote in the book ”We As Freemen: Plessy v. Ferguson.” But his light skin — court papers described him as someone whose “one eighth African blood” was “not discernable” — positioned him for the train car protest.

“His one attribute was being white enough to gain access to the train and black enough to be arrested for doing so,” Medley wrote.

Eight months after the ruling in his case, Plessy pleaded guilty and was fined $25 at a time when 25 cents would buy a pound of round steak and 10 pounds of potatoes. He died in 1925 with the conviction on his record.

Keith Plessy said donations collected by the committee paid the fine and other legal costs. But Plessy returned to obscurity, and never returned to shoemaking.

He worked alternately as a laborer, warehouse worker and clerk before becoming a collector for the Black-owned People’s Life Insurance Company, Medley wrote. He died in 1925 with the conviction on his record.

Relatives of Plessy and John Howard Ferguson, the judge who oversaw his case in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, became friends decades later and formed a nonprofit that advocates for civil rights education.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending