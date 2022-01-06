News
Colorado road conditions: Large list of closures as snow makes for tough commute Thursday
After overnight snowfall and very cold temperatures overnight, many are waking up to a tough commute on Thursday. For some, your drives may be impossible or include a large detour because there are many road closures.
Large list of road closures this morning! Follow @ColoradoDOT for the latest info on road conditions. #cowx pic.twitter.com/vjNNFhvhsW
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 6, 2022
Interstate 76 is closed in both directions from the Nebraska border to the U.S. Highway 6 exit in Sterling from Mile Point 184 to Mile Point 125. The closure extends for the eastbound lanes to Exit 90: Colorado Highway 71 (near Brush.)
Interstate 70 westbound is closed between Exit 216, U.S. 6, Loveland Pass and Exit 205, Colorado Highway 9, U.S. Highway 6, Silverthorne (1 mile east of Eisenhower Tunnel.) The road is closed due to a stalled vehicle.
Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between Exit 203, Colorado Highway 9; East Frisco, and Exit 218, Herman Gulch.
U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions over Loveland Pass. That’s between Montezuma Road and I-70.
U.S. Highway 40 is closed in both directions over Berthoud Pass. That’s between Henderson Mine Road (Berthoud Falls) and Mary Jane Ski Area (Berthoud Pass) from Mile Point 249 to Mile Point 235.
U.S. Highway 40 is closed in both directions over Rabbit Ears Pass. That’s between Spruce Street (Kremmling) and Kemry Lane (near Rabbit Ears Pass) from Mile Point 184 to Mile Point 139.
U.S. Highway 287 is closed from Ted’s Place to Wyoming due to adverse conditions.
Colorado Highway 14 (Poudre Canyon Road) is closed in both directions between Sleepin Elephant (nine miles east of Cameron Pass) and County Road 36 (near Walden) from Mile Point 78 to Mile Point 35. Comment: closed both directions over Poudre Canyon
Colorado Highway 125 is closed in both directions from Walden to Granby.
Who has the edge? Dolphins (8-8) vs. Patriots (10-6), to wrap up a season that fell short
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (8-8) and New England Patriots (10-6) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 18 game at Hard Rock Stadium (4:25 p.m., CBS):
When the Dolphins run: The Dolphins did not utilize the run game nearly enough in the cold, rainy conditions of Nashville in last Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, dropping quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back 42 times compared 16 runs. That should be on Miami’s mind going into the finale against the Patriots, who are No. 22 in run defense, allowing 119.3 yards per game on the ground.
Duke Johnson has taken the lead in the Miami backfield in the final stretch of the season. He went for 7 yards per carry on his seven attempts in Tennessee. Myles Gaskin and Phillip Lindsay should also get sprinkled in, and we know Malcolm Brown now won’t return in the finale for this run game that ranks 31st in the league.
New England has been very up and down in run defense. You thought it was bad when the Dolphins gave up 198 to the Titans? The Patriots allowed those same Derrick Henry-less Titans to run for 270. Three weeks ago, the Colts, behind Jonathan Taylor, went for 226 on them. Strong safety Kyle Dugger being the team’s leading tackler (92) tells you plenty of runs get to the second level, but it would still take a lot of trust in the Dolphins’ ground game to give them an edge. Edge: Patriots
When the Patriots run: The Patriots can win a game on the strength of their run game alone, as evidenced by the Dec. 6 win they got at Buffalo in brutally windy conditions. New England is eighth in the NFL with 126.1 rushing yards per game with that especially powerful right side of the line with guard Shaq Mason and tackle Trent Brown.
Damien Harris is 108 yards from a 1,000-yard season and has punched in 14 touchdowns on the ground. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson behind him has been impressive and has run for 4.4 yards per carry spelling Harris’ 4.7 clip.
The Dolphins were on a strong stretch in run defense before allowing a season-worst 198 on the ground to Tennessee last Sunday. The Titans piled onto that total late in that game, and it also came as the Dolphins offense didn’t do much in support of the defense. I expect them to emphasize stopping the run against New England and come out motivated to prove last Sunday’s effort isn’t the norm. Christian Wilkins leads the NFL in tackles by a defensive lineman with 83. Edge: Even
When the Dolphins pass: Tagovailoa has hit a rough patch and it found a low point in Sunday’s loss in Nashville. The wet ball combined with the cold contributed to probably his worst start of the season at the worst time. He fumbled three times, lost one of them, threw an interception, had other passes that could’ve been picked off and was sacked four times — all while completing under 50 percent of his passes.
Tagovailoa had a strong run over three and a half games when he came back from the finger injury, but he hasn’t found himself back over a 100.0 quarterback rating in the three games since. The 53.1 figure on Sunday was a season worst outside of the first start against the Bills, when he exited after two possessions with fractured ribs. Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is three receptions shy of breaking Anquan Boldin’s rookie receptions record.
The Patriots have Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson with eight interceptions and Pro Bowl pass rusher Matt Judon with 12 1/2 sacks, plus veteran former Pro Bowler Devin McCourty at free safety. New England ranks fourth in the NFL in pass defense and third-down defense, tied for third in takeaways and leads the league in scoring defense. Edge: Patriots
When the Patriots pass: The last time the Dolphins saw Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was the first time any NFL team had seen Jones. In that opener, he was 29 of 39 for 281 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He was in position to earn a win in his first game against what could be a longtime rival in the Dolphins, but Harris fumbled in the red zone, allowing Miami to run out the clock.
Since that game, Jones has posted a 67.6 completion percentage for 3,540 yards, 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His top pass catchers have been receivers Jakobi Meyers (79 receptions for 796 yards) and Kendrick Bourne (52-776) and tight end Hunter Henry, who leads the team with nine touchdown catches.
The Dolphins’ lone Pro Bowl selection, cornerback Xavien Howard, who forced and recovered that game-winning fumble in Week 1, will look to add to his four interceptions before season’s end. Miami may try to bring its blitzes vs. Jones, but he handled them well in the first meeting. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is one sack away from 10 on the season, which would be a big number for him going into offseason contract negotiations. Edge: Dolphins
Special teams: With kicker Jason Sanders 21 of 29 on field goals, the Dolphins actually have a league-worst field goal percentage of 72.4. Not all of it is on Sanders as some of the recent misses have been long ones right before a half and/or following an ill-timed third-down sack that pushed the attempt either to the brink or just outside of his true range.
Patriots kicker Nick Folk, on the other hand, has made 35 of his 38 field goal tries with all three misses from beyond 50 yards. New England also has special teams ace Matthew Slater, but Dolphins gunner Mack Hollins is also one of the best, especially tracking down Michael Palardy’s punts inside the 10-yard line. Edge: Patriots
Intangibles: The Dolphins are coming off a loss for the first time in two months, and they no longer have anything on the line after their elimination from playoff contention last Sunday. The Patriots, who have clinched a playoff berth, can still overtake the Bills for the AFC East title, which means home-field advantage in the wild-card round, but it will also take a New York Jets upset of the Bills. New England can finish as low as No. 7 in the AFC with a loss and can actually finish as high as No. 1, but that scenario that involves four other upsets is likely to be squashed by the 4:25 p.m. kickoff on Sunday. Miami hasn’t swept New England since 2000, Bill Belichick’s first year leading New England. Edge: Patriots
PREDICTION: Patriots 23, Dolphins 17
A year after Jan. 6, Congress is more deeply divided than ever
WASHINGTON — A deeply divided Congress is about to show the world a very unsettled view from the U.S. Capitol: Rather than a national crisis that pulls the country together, the deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021, only seems to have pushed lawmakers further apart.
Some members are planning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection with a moment of silence. Others will spend the day educating Americans on the workings of democracy.
And still others don’t think the deadliest domestic attack on Congress in the nation’s history needs to be remembered at all.
Where they stand on remembrance can be largely attributed to their political party, a jarring discord that shows the country’s lawmakers remain strikingly at odds over how to unify a torn nation.
The president who had been fairly and legitimately defeated, Donald Trump, told his followers to “fight like hell” to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election and said he would march with them to the Capitol, though he did not. The result was violence and mayhem that left five people dead in the immediate aftermath, hundreds facing charges and millions of dollars in property damage.
But the lack of bipartisan resolve to assign responsibility for the siege or acknowledge the threat it posed has eroded trust among lawmakers, turned ordinary legislative disputes into potential crises and left the door open for more violence after the next disputed election.
It all sets Congress adrift toward a gravely uncertain future: Did Jan. 6 bring the end of one era or the start of a new one?
“One thing that people should consider when thinking about Jan. 6 is … people should think about the fragility of democracy,” said Joanne Freeman, a professor of history and American studies at Yale, whose book “Field of Blood” chronicles violence and bloodshed in Congress in the years before the Civil War.
Seeing few historical parallels, Freeman warned, “We’re at a moment where things that people have taken for granted about the working of a democratic politics can’t be taken for granted anymore.”
The aftermath of Jan. 6 hangs heavy over snow-covered Capitol Hill, in the relationships that deepened between lawmakers who feared for their lives that day and those that have frayed beyond repair.
The Capitol, before the riot a symbol of the openness of American democracy, remains closed to most visitors in part because of the coronavirus pandemic public health concerns, but also because of the escalated number of violent threats against lawmakers. Representatives are required to pass through metal detectors because Democrats say they cannot trust their Republican colleagues not to bring firearms to the House during floor proceedings.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., said every time he leaves his office he scans the hallways for potential threats — a feeling he said that, as a Black American, is familiar, but one that he never expected as a member of Congress.
“The lack of freedom of movement — without fear — is not there at the Capitol. And I’m a member of Congress,” Bowman said.
Bowman has asked Biden to declare Jan. 6 a National Day of Healing.
But Sen. John Cornyn of Texas has no plans to memorialize the day, and he doesn’t think others should, either.
“This thing has already become way too politicized, and that would just further exacerbate it,” he said.
Trump’s false claims of voter fraud have continued to foment division, met mostly with silence from Republicans in Congress unwilling to contradict his version of events.
Some two-thirds of House Republicans and more than a handful of GOP senators voted against certifying the election results that night, after police had battled the rioters for hours, sometimes in hand-to-hand combat. That the Republicans would carry on with their objections, after all that, stunned Democratic colleagues. Views hardened.
Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican who went forward with efforts to block the certification after the riot, brushed off questions about it, saying he’s talked about it enough.
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he had no second thoughts about his vote to block certification.
“I am proud of leading the effort to defend voter integrity,” Cruz said. He decried the siege as “unacceptable,” a “terrorist attack.” But he also said the insistence by Democrats and the media of no mass voter fraud “only inflamed the divisions we have.”
An investigation by The Associated Press found fewer than 475 cases of voter fraud among 25.5 million ballots cast in the six battleground states disputed by Trump, a minuscule number in percentage terms.
Unlike past national traumas — including the 2001 terror attacks — the country has emerged from Jan. 6 without an agreed upon road map for what comes next.
Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot whose New Jersey-area district recently marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, said people have repeatedly recalled “in these sort of bewildered tones” how united the country was that day — compared to now.
“It feels like a huge break from our history,” Sherrill said.
The result is not just a breakdown in trust among colleagues, but also a loss of common national commitment to the rules and norms of democracy.
Routine disputes over ordinary issues in Congress can quickly devolve into menacing threats — as happened when several Republican lawmakers started receiving violent messages, including a death threat, after voting for an otherwise bipartisan infrastructure bill that Trump opposed.
The two Republicans on the House panel investigating the attack, Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, face calls to be banished from their party.
Despite dozens of court cases and published reports showing no widespread voter fraud, Trump’s baseless claims have become the party standard and led to what some call a “slow-motion insurrection” as his supporters work the machinery of local elections in ways that are alarming voting rights advocates.
Democrats are redoubling efforts to approve stalled election legislation that seeks to bolster ballot access and protect election officials from harassment. But to pass the bill in the evenly split Senate, they are considering dramatic rules changes to overcome a Republican filibuster.
Many of Trump’s supporters have argued they are the ones fighting to save democracy. Two-thirds of Americans described the siege as very or extremely violent, according to an AP-NORC poll, but only 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack that way.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said the false story that the election was rigged or stolen has just continued “to be spun and spun and spun.”
She said, “The danger is when people act on it.”
Yet unlike the hundreds of Americans being prosecuted for their roles in Jan. 6, many members of Congress face no reprimand — and could be rewarded for their actions.
Hawley and Cruz are both considered potential 2024 presidential candidates.
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, who rushed to Mar-a-Lago to patch things up with Trump after initially being critical of the insurrection, remains on track to become the next House speaker if Republicans — with Trump’s help — win control in the November election.
And GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has seen her profile — and fundraising — skyrocket as she shares Trump’s baseless theories and decries the treatment of defendants jailed for their role in the attack.
“We’re in this no man’s land, where basically anything goes, and that’s a very unsettling place to be in a legislative body,” said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. “And it’s really a very unsettling place for the country to be.”
Omar Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the New England Patriots
Five things the Miami Dolphins (8-8) need to do to win their season finale against the New England Patriots (10-6) at home in Week 18:
Make Patriots’ Mac Jones uncomfortable
Jones, the Patriots’ 2021 first-round pick, doesn’t have much mobility, so the Dolphins defense should utilize the blitzes and pressures they have used all season to produce their 46 sacks against him. Miami needs to get Jones off his spots and mess up his timing on routes. Jones gets the ball out his hands quickly, which explains why he’s only been sacked 26 times this season, and completes 67 percent of his passes. The Dolphins need to cover the short to intermediate throws, and force Jones to attempt bigger throws against cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. The last time Miami faced him, the team only produced one sack so the Dolphins can’t afford a repeat of that performance.
Protect Tua Tagovailoa and keep his pocket secure
Like most quarterbacks, Tagovailoa is at his best when he has time to scan the field and execute the offense without a defender in his face. That hasn’t happened much this season, but he’s still one of the least sacked quarterbacks in the NFL (19s) heading into the season finale. The Patriots added Matt Judon this offseason as a big-ticket free-agent item, giving him a four-year, $54.5 million contract and the pass rusher has rewarded them with 12.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits. It’s going to be on left tackle Liam Eichenberg and right tackle Jesse Davis to make sure Tagovailoa is able to step up in the pocket to throw.
Rush for more than 100 yards
The Dolphins’ rushing attack has been terrible most of this season, but it has shown signs of improvement with Duke Johnson (4.6 yards per attempt) as the lead back. Last Sunday Johnson gained 49 rushing yards on seven carries against the Titans before Miami had to abandon the ground game. This season Miami is averaging 3.4 yards per attempt on 399 carries, which equates to 24.9 carries per game. The NFL average is 114.3 rushing yards per game and 4.3 per carry. The Patriots are allowing 4.5 rushing yards per carry, and 119 yards per game. It would benefit the Dolphins to stay committed to the run, trying to get to the second level and attacking linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
Win field position battle
The Patriots typically win the special teams aspect of a game, and subsequently win the field position battle against most opponents. That’s why the Dolphins must be effective in kickoff and punt coverage on Sunday. Miami can’t afford for punter Michael Palardy to have a repeat of last Sunday’s disappointing performance, where he averaged 29.8 net yards on four punts. And it would be beneficial if the Dolphins return game came alive this week. Patriots kicker Nick Folk has only missed three field goals all season, and they were all 50 yards or longer.
Pass catchers not named Jaylen Waddle must step up
The Patriots traditionally take away the opposition’s favorite playmaker from a strategic approach, which means the Dolphins must rely on players outside of Waddle, who is three receptions away from setting an NFL rookie record, and 12 yards from becoming the 11th 1,000-yard receiver in franchise history. DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins and Durham Smythe are all going to have to find ways to get open, and bring down contested catches to deliver plays against New England, which features one of the NFL’s stingiest passing defenses in the league (192.4 passing yards per game).
