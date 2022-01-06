Connect with us

Colorado’s snowpack levels improving on the Western Slope, Front Range after January storms

Snowpack levels on the Western Slope continue to climb above normal for this time of the year and thanks to recent winter storms the Front Range is no longer terribly far behind.

That recent snowfall to the west even means that drought conditions are no longer as severe as they were in late December, according to the latest data from the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Climatologists expressed concern at lower snowpack levels earlier in the winter. Snowfall on the Western Slope feeds into the Colorado River, upon which tens of millions of people depend. And abnormally dry conditions to the east exacerbate wildfire risk, seen most recently in the devastating Marshall fire in Boulder County.

Over the last few weeks snowpack levels trended toward those above-average levels.

Snowpack data for Jan. 5, 2022, collected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Data collected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service shows that as of Thursday snowpack around Gunnison and Ouray sits at 148% of normal levels. Snowpack around Durango also rose to 137% of normal levels.

Similarly levels around Aspen and Glenwood Springs are 124% of normal and the area around Steamboat Springs is at 115% of normal. Even the Front Range, where conditions were previously described as “bleak” is looking better. Snowpack from Denver to Fort Collins sits at 110% of normal. And from Colorado Springs to Pueblo levels are 88% of normal.

With the improving snowpack, some Western Slope areas in Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa and Pitkin counties are now considered to be “abnormally dry,” an improvement over the moderate and severe drought conditions previously noted by the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Fire damages boats at West Alton, Missouri’s Harbor Point Yacht Club

WEST ALTON, Mo. – Fire damaged a boat dock and six large boats in West Alton, Missouri Wednesday night.

The fire started just before 10 p.m. at the Harbor Point Yacht Club along the Mississippi River. Some smaller boats had heat damage. No one was injured.

Several fire departments answered the alarm. Fire crews rotated in and out from warming shelters brought in for them.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
   

Bystander gets person out of rolled over SUV on Poplar Street Bridge

ST. LOUIS – One person was injured in a crash early Thursday night on the Poplar Street Bridge.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the eastbound lanes. Illinois State Police said the SUV driver was distracted, lost control, and rolled over. Some passing motorists stopped to help the person out of his SUV. That person is in the hospital with serious injuries.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Gabe’s by the Park changes name, gets new chef, will launch new menu

Gabe’s by the Park has rebranded and changed its name slightly — to Gabe’s Neighborhood Bar & Kitchen.

A new logo and menu are the main changes, but in the past year, chef Scott Brink has been slowly improving the pub’s food game, said general manager Emily Brink.

Yes, that’s his wife. And the two hospitality vets haven’t worked together since their long stint at The Happy Gnome before it closed in 2019.

The new menu at Gabe’s will launch in a few weeks, Emily Brink said.

“About 33 percent of the menu will be new, and some other things will be updated or improved,” she said.

Birria Quesadillas will be on the new menu at Gabe’s Neighborhood Bar & Kitchen in a few weeks. (Courtesy of Gabe’s Neighborhood Bar & Kitchen)

New menu items include a beef birria quesadilla, a bourbon-glazed pork chop, a new Nashville hot chicken dish and a new spicy burger featuring Lovejoy’s hot sauce.

The inside of the restaurant will remain largely unchanged. “We want to stick to that comfortable pub type feel,” Brink said. However, some of the seating areas have been renovated, and the bathrooms are all new.

They’ve also added a weekend brunch that includes bottomless mimosas and what they call the “Ultimate Bloody Mary,” which includes a cheeseburger slider, a chicken wing, a mini doughnut, a pickle, a beef stick, cured meat, cubed cheeses, celery, cheese curds and bacon.

The restaurant, which had previously been owned by Tim “Giggles” Weiss (of the State Fair’s Giggles Campfire Grill) was sold to Kevin and Dan Montpetit about five years ago.

The Brinks came on board in the past year, and Emily Brink said she’s enjoying the extra time together.

“That was always my favorite time in our marriage, when we worked together at The Gnome,” Brink said. “So this has been great.”

Gabe’s Neighborhood Bar & Kitchen: 991 N. Lexington Parkway, St. Paul; 651-646-3066; gabesmn.com

