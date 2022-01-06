News
Columbia Heights man charged in St. Paul crash of stolen car that killed passenger
A Columbia Heights man is accused of crashing a stolen car early Tuesday morning in St. Paul while fleeing Minnesota State Patrol troopers, killing one of his passengers.
Michael Anthony Bruce, 31, was charged Wednesday with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and one count each of fleeing a peace officer and theft of a motor vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court.
Bruce, who remains in custody, is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning. No attorney was listed for him in court documents.
A pair of troopers patrolling Interstate 94 in St. Paul about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday attempted to pull over a 2013 Kia Optima, which had been reported stolen the day before in Minneapolis, the complaint said.
The troopers followed the vehicle east onto U.S. 61, where it proceeded south for about three miles at speeds that reached 100 mph, before the driver lost control and struck a concrete wall at the Bailey Road off-ramp at between 50 and 60 mph.
The driver, who was later identified as Bruce, exited the vehicle and was arrested, according to the complaint. He allegedly told the troopers he had ingested heroin.
Bruce was taken to Regions Hospital, along with his two passengers, who were not wearing seat belts. One of the passengers, 54-year-old Brenda Lee Schaaf of Robbinsdale, died of her injuries later that day.
The injuries to Bruce and his other passenger, 35-year-old Cecily Erica Cortes of Minneapolis, were not considered life-threatening, the State Patrol said.
Suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found during a search of the stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.
At the time of the crash, Bruce had pending charges for driving while intoxicated and motor vehicle theft, and there were warrants out for his and Cortes’ arrest, the complaint said.
Bruce’s criminal history includes convictions for criminal sexual conduct, violating registration requirements for a predatory offender and driving without a license.
St. Louis homicides drop drastically in 2021, still one of city’s deadliest years
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden and Mayor Tishaura Jones joined FOX 2 News for a “virtual” sit-down interview, Wednesday, about the city’s huge drop in homicides in 2021.
A review of the numbers shows it was still among the city’s deadliest years.
It came to a violent end with three people shot to death in a triple homicide 2 days before Christmas. At least 3 more followed with the city’s final homicide coming just two hours before the new year in Downtown St. Louis. A man was shot dead near 15th and Locust.
Still, the reported 195 homicides in 2021 dropped more than 25% from the near-record high of 262 in 2020, according to St. Louis Police.
Hayden and Jones said there were good reasons for the decline.
“One homicide is one too many and the things we’re doing around deterrence, intervention, and prevention are working,” the mayor said. “Our partnership with behavioral health response through our ‘Cops and Clinicians’ program, Cure Violence, our focused deterrence efforts, all of these things worked hand-in-hand to see a marked decrease in the first eight months since I’ve been mayor.”
“When you’ve got a really volatile scene, and you’ve got people very emotional and very upset, the calming effect that the social workers have in trying to provide services to those families is immeasurable,” Hayden said. “I believe all of it working together is what we call firing on all cylinders. I believe we’re doing that right now.”
The reported homicides in 2021 continue the trend of much higher homicide numbers over the past decade. Police reported 113 in 2012.
2021’S homicide rate adjusted for the city’s shrinking population, which is in danger of falling below 300,000 residents, is down drastically from last year’s rate of 87% per 100,000 residents. Still, at 65%, 2021’s rate is among the five worst in the past 50 years.
“We can’t pass common-sense gun safety laws on the local levels because of this love affair with the 2nd amendment at the Missouri Legislature,” the mayor said. “It only hurts our law enforcement and it hurts our urban areas with the proliferation of guns on our streets because everyone has access to a gun. I lost a family member to gun violence in the Summer.”
Her cousin was killed in Ferguson, outside of the St. Louis city limits.
The police homicide clearance rate rebounded to 55%, according to police, after dropping below 40% the past two years.
The chief, in part, credits moving the gang unit into the homicide division.
“So many of these instances require ‘on the scene intel’ development,” he said. “We have recovered to pre-pandemic numbers and many cities have not.”
“And we’re going to keep going down, prayerfully,” Mayor Jones said.
Missouri chimpanzee mystery focuses on alleged lies about animal’s death
FESTUS, Mo. – A fight over Festus chimpanzees should be over except for new revelations that came out in court Wednesday.
Tonia Haddix was accused of lying that a chimpanzee died so she could secretly keep the animal. She often sobbed in court, so much so that the judge had to take breaks as she broke down.
In April 2021, Haddix granted FOX 2 exclusive access to the compound where she was caring for the seven chimpanzees she had at the time.
It’s Conney Casey’s property in Festus. Haddix moved onto the property to help the aging Casey. At the same time, animal rights group PETA was alleging unsafe and unsanitary conditions. That led to a court order for the chimps to be moved to an accredited Florida sanctuary.
Haddix fought back in June.
“They’re not getting the chimps,” she told FOX 2.
In July, PETA seized the chimps with the oversight of U.S. Marshals, but one chimp was missing.
Haddix claimed the chimp died. But in court today, a PETA lawyer told a judge “Haddix refused to cooperate and provide evidence to support her assertion. It’s part of a scheme to prevent transfer.”
Jared Goodman said Haddix claimed she burned the chimp’s body and that only ashes were left. A forensic anthropologist testified that it would be impossible and that bones would remain.
Haddix often cried. She described how she found the chimp dead, whose name was Tonka.
“I can’t provide him to you guys if he died and my whole thing is I know I talk big because I wanted those chimps, but the fact is I didn’t stand in the way of the court order when you guys took them,” she said.
After almost four hours in court, Judge Catherine Perry ruled that she would not hold Haddix in contempt. She said Haddix “…makes things up” and offered “implausible evidence,” but she said it’s not enough to prove the chimp is actually alive and being hidden on the Festus property.
Judge Perry said she will listen to new evidence if it arises.
Woman’s cancer surgery might be delayed due to COVID-19 overload at BJC
TROY, Mo — Two of Saint Louis’ biggest hospital systems in Saint Louis are postponing and rescheduling elective procedures, as COVID-19 cases in the area soar. Both BJC Healthcare and SSM Health made the decision Wednesday, which affects close to 40 hospitals in the area.
“It’s really hard when you don’t know what the next step is going to be,” said Scott Mueller.
Mueller’s wife, April, was diagnosed with appendix and colon cancer in December of 2021. She was supposed to have a colonoscopy and colon surgery in a couple of weeks at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Peters. Mueller got the news Wednesday that both procedures would likely be postponed.
“They said less than a 10% chance that her surgery would happen. You’re dealing with that and it’s just difficult. You can’t schedule anything — You can’t plan. It’s just really rough,” Mueller said.
BJC Healthcare announced Wednesday it would postpone all elective procedures starting Thursday, January 6th, until further notice. BJC said it expects an influx of about 220 agency nurses in the next two weeks and says postponing elective surgeries will provide some staffing relief as those individuals are reassigned elsewhere.
SSM Health also announced it would be rescheduling elective procedures on a case-by-case basis.
“The crush is happening in our community. The inn is full there’s no safe harbor,” said Dr. Clay Dunagan, BJC Healthcare’s Chief Clinical Officer.
Dunagan is also part of The Saint Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. The task force held a briefing Wednesday, saying the postponement of elective procedures is largely due to the more than 1100 COVID patients overloading the hospital systems.
“So, we know that the surge from Covid means there’s going to be more people suffering from heart attacks and strokes and cancer cases that could’ve been treated earlier or even prevented,” explained Dr. Alex Garza, SSM’s Chief Community Health Officer.
“I have to give credit to the staff and nurses. They were great and they were just as upset as I was. They have zero control over this,” Mueller said.
Mueller says he and his wife are now traveling all the way to Rochester, Minnesota to seek treatment at the Mayo Clinic there.
“We will have all that extra travel and expense. We can manage. It’s not fun but, we’re going to get it done. But there are some folks that it wouldn’t be an option, and I really feel for them,” Mueller said.
The task force says it’s still unclear how long elective procedures will be postponed and will depend on monitoring the peak of case rates, which could take at least a month, if not longer.
