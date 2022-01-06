News
Denver-area schools aim to stay in-person but COVID-caused shortages cause disruptions
School districts in the Denver area stressed Wednesday that they are committed to keeping children in in-person classes despite the rapid rise of the omicron variant, but they are preparing for the surge to exacerbate staffing shortages – and potentially disrupt their plans to keep their buildings open.
The shortages, which have plagued schools since the 2021-22 school year began, are already worse than they were in the fall as more employees are becoming sick with COVID-19 or other illnesses, said district and teacher union officials.
“We are definitely making preparations for January to be a very challenging month in terms of staffing shortages,” said Abbe Smith, spokeswoman for Cherry Creek School District.
The district sent a letter to parents on Sunday warning that it could face staffing shortages that cause disruptions such as bus routes or schools’ ability to provide hot lunches.
A similar message was sent to parents of students at Adams 12 Five Star Schools, which said it’s possible schools or grade levels may temporarily move to virtual learning because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Mike Ramirez, deputy superintendent of Denver Public Schools, said the district “is working very hard to keep our schools open for in-person learning.”
The administrative offices for DPS are still working in person, however, the district has limited in-person meetings to keep numbers small and is offering an option for people to attend remotely, Ramirez said.
However, as of Wednesday, DPS, which returned from winter break on Tuesday, had 16 schools that already have a class, grade level, or entire building operating remotely temporarily. Four of those schools will return to in-person classes on Thursday, but another seven schools will either partially or entirely move to virtual learning as well, said spokesman Scott Pribble.
“We all support keeping schools open,” said Rob Gould, president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association. “But there’s also this piece where we need more help to do that.”
He said he was told the district delivered KN95 masks to schools for staff and students on Wednesday. He also heard staff shortages were so bad at one DPS school this week that three classes were sent to the auditorium to watch a movie.
“I don’t know if we are really being as open and honest about how bad it is,” Gould said of the district.
Most of the shortages are being caused by employees (and students) becoming sick with COVID-19 or another illness, according to the district representatives. There were 275 Colorado schools with coronavirus outbreaks as of Wednesday, which is down from early December when there were 320 active outbreaks. However, the data is delayed.
Smith, with Cherry Creek Schools, said employees are also struggling to find COVID-19 tests.
Schools have struggled with a substitute teacher shortage for most of the school year and subs remain hesitant to come into buildings right now because they fear getting sick, said Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association.
“We’re day one or day two in most districts of back to in-person learning and what we are seeing immediately is there are significant numbers of staff and students who are out right now,” she said. “It doesn’t take long for schools not to have enough people to keep schools open.”
News
The Winter Park ski train is back. Here’s how to plan a car-free trip.
Good news for Winter Park powderhounds who can’t stand sitting in traffic on Interstate 70 (or, if you’re like me, who also get queasy while driving the switchbacks over Berthoud Pass): The ski train is back.
After taking last winter off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the beloved Winter Park Express, offered through a partnership between Amtrak and Winter Park Resort, will be running in 2022.
Skiing and snowboarding are, of course, the big draws in Winter Park. But, as Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari pointed out, there also are plenty of other reasons to plan a train-centric winter vacation here.
“Whether you’re skiing or not, you’re certainly welcome to use the Winter Park Express — it’s not limited to skiers,” he said.
Winter Park, Fraser and Granby are home to dozens of other winter activities, ranging from serene snowshoe outings to adrenaline-pumping snowmobile excursions facilitated by a handful of outfitters and guiding companies.
Plus, they’re prime destinations for sampling craft beers and spirits at spots like Idlewild Spirits Distillery, Hideaway Park Brewery, Fraser River Beer Co. and more. The region also has a robust free bus system that can take you pretty much anywhere you want to go.
Whether you live in Denver and just want a stress-free weekend getaway or you’re flying into the Centennial State and don’t want to mess with renting a car, here’s how to plan a car-free trip to Winter Park.
How to take the train
The popular ski train between Denver and Winter Park ran from 1940 to 2009, then stopped because of business and operating issues. In 2017, Amtrak and Winter Park Resort joined forces to relaunch the route, now called the Winter Park Express.
This year, the train runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 14 through April 3. Tickets are sold as one-way fares, meaning you can mix and match your trip to suit your needs. You can take the train to Winter Park, ski all day, then return to Denver that same afternoon, for example, or you might spend a long weekend or an entire week in Grand County before returning to Denver.
The train leaves Denver’s Union Station at 7 a.m. and arrives at the ski resort at 9 a.m. In the afternoon, it departs from the resort at 4:30 p.m. and arrives in Denver at 6:40 p.m.
“You can get on the train in the morning, have your coffee, sit back and relax,” said Jen Miller, a spokeswoman for Winter Park Resort. “It drops you off right at the base of the ski slopes. You can practically put your skis on and be ready to go.”
Though the ski train only runs on the weekends, you have added flexibility thanks to Amtrak’s California Zephyr route, which offers daily service between Denver and Fraser. There’s a free shuttle from the Fraser Amtrak stop to the ski resort, too.
Travelers who are visiting Colorado by way of Denver International Airport can take RTD’s A Line train to Union Station, then catch an Amtrak train from there.
Fares for the Winter Park Express start at $29, which includes two carry-on items and two personal items. Importantly, skis and snowboards are considered carry-on baggage, so there’s no extra charge for bringing your gear, which gets safely stowed below the train.
There are snacks and drinks (both alcoholic and nonalcoholic) available in the train’s cafe, plus a dedicated sightseeing lounge with panoramic views. Masks are currently required on the train regardless of vaccination status.
How to get around
Once you arrive in Winter Park, it’s incredibly easy to get around without a car, thanks to the region’s free bus system, The Lift. You can even take the free bus to neighboring towns like Fraser and Granby, all without having to worry about parking or assigning one of your friends to be the designated driver.
From the ski resort, you can hop aboard nearly a dozen different buses that stop throughout the three towns. Download the free Lift Rider app to your phone to see real-time bus locations, estimated arrival times and an interactive map of stops and routes. (The Lift is experiencing labor shortages, like nearly every other industry, so some routes and services may be disrupted.)
What’s new in Winter Park and Fraser
Though staying at Winter Park Resort is the easiest option if you’re taking the ski train (Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Fraser Crossing/Founders Pointe and the Vintage Hotel are all within walking distance of the platform), you may want a more centrally located place to rest your head after a day on the slopes.
Enter Gravity Haus, which opened its downtown Winter Park outpost in August after renovating the site of the Sundowner Motel. (Gravity Haus also has hotels in Breck and Vail.)
The boutique motel was designed with families or groups of friends in mind and has 38 rooms with varying setups, including combinations of bunk beds, trundle beds and king and queen beds. It’s also home to a coworking space and the Unravel Cafe, which serves up coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks.
Other new eateries include Devil’s Craft, which offers slow-cooked barbecue and live music, and Bake Haus 232, which makes homemade baked goods, sandwiches, salads and wraps. They’re both located in the Cooper Creek Square outdoor dining and shopping center.
The ski resort also is welcoming a handful of new (and newly reopened) restaurants. Ember at Snoasis, which is on track to open mid-season, is an outdoor eatery serving up woodfired foods, while Bradley’s, which first opened this summer, specializes in gourmet chicken tenders. The popular Front Range spot Stoney’s Bar and Grill has also opened a location at the resort.
Coffee and Tea Market, a beloved cafe in the resort’s base area that first opened in 1980, is back — with new owners Laura and Skylr Olson — after closing during the pandemic.
On the slopes, the ski area is now offering sunset-guided skiing and riding experiences — so you can have the slopes to yourself for two hours after the lifts close. The resort also has a new astronomy tour complete with telescopes and hot chocolate.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Cocktail bar and Old Chicago Pizza planned near Coors Field just in time for opening day
A building across from Coors Field has sold for the first time since the stadium opened, and will soon have some new tenants.
The Union Pacific building at 1711-1735 19th St. was purchased in December for $25.5 million by Dallas-based L&B Realty, according to public records.
The structure was built in the early 1920s, and was originally used by the Union Pacific Railroad. It consists of 36,441 square feet of retail space, according to Cushman & Wakefield, which represented the seller. That makes the deal worth about $700 a square foot.
Denver Chophouse & Brewery has operated at the site since 1995. Previous tenants include piano bar Howl at the Moon and Fado Irish Pub.
Cushman broker Jon Hendrickson said SPB Hospitality, the parent company of Chophouse and other restaurant concepts, leased the remainder of the structure recently prior to the sale.
The former Howl space will become Lost & Found, which SPB Hospitality President Josh Kern described as “a high end cocktail space.” The former Fado space, meanwhile, will become an Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom location.
“It will have an amazing double decker patio and we are going to have a few food stalls serving our ghost kitchen menu items as well,” he said in an email.
Old Chicago hasn’t had a presence downtown since its location at 14th and Market closed in 2014. Kern said SPB also plans to open a location along Colorado Boulevard near I-25, where Village Inn formerly operated.
Lost & Found hopes to open by April 1, which is opening day for the Rockies. The downtown Old Chicago could open by mid-April, and the Colorado Boulevard one in May, Kern said.
The Union Pacific building was sold by an entity affiliated with Denver private equity firm Thermos Cos., which purchased it in October 1994 for $1.2 million, records show.
The seller in that deal, which took place before the first game was played at Coors Field in 1995, was the state’s Denver Metropolitan Major League Baseball Stadium District, which leases the stadium to the Colorado Rockies.
Thermo didn’t respond to a request for comment on the deal. In recent years, the firm has acquired a large site in Arapahoe Square.
The Union Pacific building is also across the street from McGregor Square, the mixed-use project filling a full city block that was completed last year by a development team led by Rockies co-owner Dick Monfort.
Subscribe to our new food newsletter, Stuffed, to get Denver food and drink news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic isn’t cracking despite undue burden: “It’s never one guy for me”
Someday, after some preposterous line of production, Nikola Jokic might crack.
The burden of three condensed seasons, piled on top of COVID stress, carrying a depleted team and navigating parenthood with a newborn daughter, might weigh him down.
It could’ve been Wednesday night, when the Nuggets were down numerous coaches, including Michael Malone, and lost another assistant coach only moments before the game because he didn’t feel well.
Jokic could’ve looked at the third-quarter lineup of Bones Hyland, Davon Reed, Rayjon Tucker and Monte Morris and thought challenging one of the most complete teams in the NBA, the Utah Jazz, was unreasonable.
Morris, playing his first game since Dec. 26 due to health and safety protocols, said he stayed sharp by shooting on his pop-a-shot at home. The rest of that brief lineup included a rookie (Hyland) one game removed from protocol himself and two guys on 10-day contracts.
But Jokic didn’t pin the 115-109 loss on anyone, and he didn’t bemoan Denver’s circumstances. There was nothing that suggested he felt sorry for himself or his team.
After hanging 26 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists against the Jazz, he wouldn’t acknowledge that the situation was overwhelming.
“It’s never one guy for me,” said Jokic, praising his teammates’ effort.
While Malone missed his third consecutive game due to health and safety, Jokic adjusted to Popeye Jones’ schemes, all without raising an eyebrow.
Even though the team is more comfortable with Malone’s voice, there were no excuses. With so many regulars absent or hurt, Jokic said the details become even more magnified. He emphasized setting quality screens, spacing and running to spots in transition. There was never a hint that there wasn’t enough.
Morris sees the burden, though.
“He’s pulling his weight,” Morris said after scoring 20 points in his return. “We just gotta take onus on ourselves to just help him. Do more. Anything. Rebound more, help him out. Let him get a rest on defense.
“I know he gets tired,” Morris added. “He’s not like a monster out there where he don’t get tired.”
It only sometimes seems like it. Without Rudy Gobert healthy, the Jazz threw waves of defenders at him in Rudy Gay, Hassan Whiteside and Eric Paschall. Most of the time the Jazz hounded him in tandem.
If the Nuggets are going to stay afloat, as Jamal Murray (ACL), Markus Howard (leg), Zeke Nnaji (health and safety) and Jeff Green (health and safety) work toward eventual returns, Denver will have to adjust to all the attention Jokic is bound to see.
“We’re gonna see this for the rest of the year,” Jones said. “When Joker gets the ball in the post, they’re going to send two guys, three guys at him. When he gets the ball on the nail, or the free throw line, they’re going to send two guys, three guys at him. We gotta make some shots to loosen the defense and to let him play one-on-one.”
On Wednesday, the Nuggets missed a ton of open 3-pointers, finishing the night just 11 for 36 from outside. It was no way to counter a Jazz outfit that hung 58 in the paint and dropped 14 3-pointers, even with Jokic as special as he was.
There’s an orbit, Morris said, that Denver’s available guys will have to learn around Jokic.
“We just gotta be more in tune to how they’re playing him,” Morris said. “They were coming right off the catch tonight, whoever was entering the ball. … He was telling us in the huddle, if you enter the ball to him, your man come traps, you cut. … whoever’s the middle guy (is) gotta take you, so whoever’s at the top, just pull, and it’s like a string. … “
Jokic wouldn’t cop to being more vocal without so many regular voices on the sidelines, but it was apparent he tried to fill in the gaps. And once the game was over, he wouldn’t concede an inch over how his teammates played off him.
“I think they’re doing a great job,” he said. “Sometimes we just cannot make shots.”
Like his absent coach preaches, Jokic wasn’t dwelling on who wasn’t available. That’d be wasted energy, which is the last thing the Nuggets can afford right now.
Denver-area schools aim to stay in-person but COVID-caused shortages cause disruptions
So Sweet! ‘The Game’ Actress Brittany Daniel Reveals She Welcomed A Healthy ‘Hope’ Seed After Using Twin Sister Cynthia’s Donor Egg
The Winter Park ski train is back. Here’s how to plan a car-free trip.
Sorcery Chatter: Booty Shot Beneficiary DreamDoll Opens Up About Receiving Four Donk Reductions Due To Dreadful Silicone Injections
Cocktail bar and Old Chicago Pizza planned near Coors Field just in time for opening day
LeBron James Seemingly Taunts Tristan Thompson After Scoring Against His Team — Watch
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic isn’t cracking despite undue burden: “It’s never one guy for me”
Biden and Congress mark a year since violent insurrection
AAX Experiences 140% Surges in Q4 of 2021
Newspaper delivery delayed up to three hours Thursday due to ice and snow
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News7 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week