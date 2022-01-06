Do not call Jason Derulo ‘Usher’ or he will try and beat you up

Singer Jason Derulo was allegedly involved in an altercation with two other men on Tuesday (Jan. 04, 2022) but was not arrested or given a summons.
The Las Vegas Police Department says the fight broke out Tuesday at around 2 a.m. at the Aria Resort & Casino when Derulo “committed a battery against two individuals,” the Associated Press reports.
In a video of the incident obtained by TMZ — and shared on social media — Derulo appears to charge at and strike at least one person after someone off camera is seemingly heard saying: “Usher, f— you bitch.”
Security quickly intervened, and Derulo was then reportedly asked to leave the property on a trespass order.
See Also
Police say there were no injuries and a police report was ultimately not filed after the incident because “the victims did not want to press charges against Derulo,” per AP. However, the men have up to a year to file charges, according to TMZ.
The chart-topping rapper – who is married to Migos star Offset – has taken to Twitter to hit out at homophobes and to voice her support for the gay community.
Cardi, 29 – who has Kulture, three, and a son who was born on September 4 – wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Every bad b**** have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin ……If you homophobic you just ugly. (sic)”
Cardi has previously taken to social media to hit back at accusations of homophobia and transphobia, after she came under fire from a Twitter follower.
The ‘WAP’ hitmaker wrote: “How the f*** am i homophobic or transphobic?have you been to a carribean island where you really see homophobia! Have you dealt with a parent that can’t accept you for your sexuality?i said some ignorant things b4 that apologized for & educated myself on it don’t mean I’m homo (sic)”
Cardi subsequently explained that she’s had family members who have struggled with their sexuality.
She said on Twitter: “I don’t support the LGBT community because I have “gay fans” I support because of the confused feelings I had growing up on is it normal to like girls? I support because I know how hard it was for my gay cousin to come out to his very strict Dominican family
“I support because I know the pain my cousin from my mom side which is a Tran “ have a f***** up relationship with her dad for years ! I support because I seen the transitions & the feelings my glam team having during their time with they body transition & my sister ..
“Coming out to my mom & dad religious people as gay so before ya make it cool to call me homophobic & transphobic learn what those words mean and research my encouragement to the LGBT community b4 ya mother******* even knew who was CardiN (sic)”
Los Angeles (AFP) – Earlier this year the man who as a baby was photographed naked for the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album sued the band for sexual exploitation — and now a California judge has dismissed the case on procedural grounds.
The federal judge dismissed the case Monday as Spencer Elden’s legal team had missed a deadline to file an opposition to Nirvana lawyers’ December motion to drop the case.
Elden’s team has until January 13 to refile. In a statement to AFP on Tuesday his lawyer Robert Lewis said they would do so “very soon.”
“We are confident that Spencer will be allowed to move forward with his case,” Lewis said.
In 1991, when he was four months old, Elden was photographed naked in a swimming pool reaching for a dollar bill on a fish hook, an image that become one of the most iconic album covers of all time.
The album went on to sell 30 million copies, with songs such as “Smells Like Teen Spirit” becoming American pop cultural touchstones.
But neither Elden nor his legal guardians “ever signed a release authorizing the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness, and certainly not of commercial child pornography depicting him,” the original lawsuit said.
According to court documents Elden had never received any compensation for the image, and asked for $150,000 in damages from each of the 15 defendants — including the surviving former members of the band, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, as well as the estate of the late lead singer Kurt Cobain, and the photographer, Kirk Weddle.
The lawsuit said Elden had suffered “extreme and permanent emotional distress,” as well as “lifelong loss of income earning capacity.”
In their December motion Nirvana lawyers argued the statute of limitations had expired more than a decade ago, and that Elden’s claim that the photo constituted child pornography was “not serious.”
See Also
Elden recreated the album cover multiple times, including for its 25th anniversaries.
Weddle, the original photographer, was a friend of his father’s, the family told NPR in 2008.
They held a pool party during which Elden was photographed underwater for the then-unknown band. Elden’s parents were paid $200 for the original shoot.
Betty White’s final word before she died on Friday showed how much love she had for her late husband, Allan Ludden.
That’s according to actor Vicki Lawrence, who worked with White on the 1980s sitcom Mama’s Family.
Lawrence told Page Six that as soon as she heard about White’s death, she contacted their mutual friend, Carol Burnett, who shared what she’d learned about White’s final moments.
“I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” the 72-year-old Lawrence said. “Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’”
White was married to Ludden, who was best known for hosting game shows like Password, from 1963 until his death in 1981 at the age of 63.
See Also
Jeff Witjas, White’s agent and friend, told People that White never feared dying because “she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”