Dua Lipa Slays In Sparkly Crop Top & Sequined Mini Skirt In New Vacation Photos

On the premiere of Married At First Sight season 14, a possibly problematic groom raised eyebrows with his name-switching, shirtless stripper duet antics, while his bride dazzled concerned fans.

As previously reported #MAFS is back in Boston and a press release noted that it’s “destined to be romantic, surprising, and wickedly entertaining.” Wickedly entertaining is right considering that there’s a spicy spouse-to-be who already has watchers up in arms.

Olajuwon, 29, told the experts that he’s a “former” playboy who went on a two-year self-discovery journey. He also revealed that he previously picked up honeys on Facebook while moonlighting under a fake name; Issac.

Is Isaac — we mean, Olajuwon, ready for marriage? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/vmh2ng0Rk4 — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 6, 2022

Olajuwon is adamant that Isaac is a thing of the past however and he’s ready to settle down with a traditional wife who will greet him with “hot meals” every night.

“That’s not a wife,” said Olajuwon about the possibility of his wife not knowing how to cook.

He also said he wants his wife to accompany him to strip clubs and he made that point while stripper a** was beside his face at his #MAFS bachelor party.

Olajuwon is already racking up nicknames and comparisons to MAFS’ season 12’s Chris Williams who shocked viewers with his consistently atrocious antics. Some fans are hopeful however that Olajuwon will surprise them, much like MAFS season 11’s Woody who fans worried wasn’t “ready for marriage” but turned out to be a success story alongside his wife Amani.

Obi wan Kanobi sat his ass up on this tv and basically said y’all though Zach and Chris was bad lemme show my ass within the first episode and I- #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/7ER6l5Yh2e — ✨Wakandan Edge Control✨ (@TheRichestEbony) January 6, 2022

All the while fans were worried about Olajuwon’s possible behavior, they expressed concern for his soon-to-be bride Katina.

The beauty, 29, who like Olajuwon took a two-year break from dating to find herself, said she’s always dreamed of being a wife and mother but often attracts men in relationships and players. A reformed party girl who’s ready to leave behind the single life, she also said that she’s been cheated on multiple times and is “not that freaky.”

“I think my husband will be on the same page as me,” said Katina while discussing her lack of freak factor.

Katina said…these bags are DESIGNER 👏👏👏 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/rxdGB40Wjs — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 6, 2022

Sorry sis but it looks like that could be a problem.

Ultimately fans are worried that things could get disastrous quick between the two attractive Bostonians, but we’ll have to wait and see them get married next week.

Katina and Isaac, I mean Olajuwon, finna be such a disaster. I can feel it. -Princess #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/XWrepM4PoB — Rewine & Recap Podcast (@rewineandrecap) January 6, 2022

Olajuanna-man gon want a freak, and it looks as if Katina ain’t wit that vibe. Therefore he finna be in these streets the whole damn marriage 😩 #MAFS#MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/zin6dll3cK — Dawn marie (@lovemeri_) January 6, 2022

Olajuwon: I used to be a cheater Katina: I’m used to being cheated on Experts: “it’s a match!!!” #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/V1d6t2eCZA — Myrla’s lash glue (@_SheIsBritt) January 6, 2022

Olajuwon and Katina possibly going down in flames wasn’t the only drama that went down during the premiere, however.

On the Keshia Knight Pulliam hosted “Married at First Sight: Afterparty”, Keshia got the ladies to spill on some behind-the-scenes drama between brides. Apparently, one bride wasn’t feeling the other and blocked her on social media.

