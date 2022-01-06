Celebrities
Ellen Pompeo is trying to convince ‘everybody’ to ‘end’ Grey’s Anatomy
Ellen Pompeo is ready for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to end after almost 20 years.
The 52-year-old actress- who plays Dr. Meredith Grey in the medical soap drama – is trying to convince people the show needs to come to a natural conclusion.
Speaking to Insider whilst promoting her company Betr Remedies, Ellen said: “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end.
“I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.’”
The show first aired back in 2005 and has recently concluded its 18th season
Pompeo aims to move on from the fake medical world to focus on the real one instead but the star is now focused on making an impact on healthcare in real life through her ‘Healing Healthcare’ Zoom calls – in which she featured in conversation with health workers and discusses issues such as “racism in healthcare”.
Ellen said: “The goal was to provide a space for people to have conversations and people to listen to conversations about what healthcare workers were actually going through.”
The star is advocating for everyone to be entitled to the same quality of care that does not vary because of personal circumstances like gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic backgrounds.
Ellen was recently appointed as the chief impact officer at Betr Remedies and explained that the company provides her with a platform to make a difference.
Speaking about her partnership with the brand, she said: “I saw this as a pretty interesting opportunity to be a part of a startup that was addressing some real issues that we have,
“Betr Remedies make over-the-counter medicine and are on a mission to improve medication access in America. That’s why for every single product purchased, we donate a medication for an American in need.”
Betr Remedies are also partnered with non-profit organisation SIRUM who aim to donate unused prescription medications through charitable pharmacies to people in need in order to reduce medical waste.
Pompeo added: “I had no idea how much actual medication goes into landfills.”
Celebrities
‘And Just Like That’: Chris Noth’s Season Finale Cameo Scrapped Amid Assault Scandal
Chris Noth’s season finale cameo has reportedly been scrapped after sexual assault allegations were waged against the TV star.
And Just Like That… Chris Noth‘s brief cameo for the series finale of the show will not be aired. For a fantasy sequence planned for the final episode, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her dearly departed Big were to reunite in Paris, but the footage has been cut from the Season 1 finale, according to TVLine. The move comes after the actor was accused of sexual assault by multiple women — allegations he has denied. The creative team on the show apparently decided to cut the footage — which was shot on location in Paris — and figured the narrative around the scene would fare to sufficiently wrap up the story.
The Hollywood Reporter originally reported the incidents alleged by two woman (using pseudonyms to protect their privacy) — Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31. The women do not know each other and did not speak before separately making their allegations to the publication. They claimed their respective alleged incidents with Chris took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015, respectively. When the premiere of the HBO Max series happened in early December, when Chris began appearing in headlines again, the women noted the occasion “stirred painful memories,” according to THR.
Zoe claimed that Chris exhibited inappropriate behavior with her while she was working an entry-level job in L.A. in 2004. “He would walk by my desk and flirt with me,” she alleged, adding that he “somehow” got her phone number from the directory and began leaving her messages on her work phone. Zoe alleged that Chris invited her to hang out at the pool at his West Hollywood apartment and kissed her. She kissed him back, however things took a turn when Chris allegedly “pulled her toward him, moved her toward the bed, pulled off her shorts and bikini bottom and began to rape her from behind.” She insists she yelled at him to “stop,” but claims that he would not.
In addition to the change-up for And Just Like That…, Chris was also fired from The Equalizer after the allegations were made against him. The actor, who was a series regular on the show playing William Bishop opposite star Queen Latifah, will “no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately” is the statement given to HollywoodLife by Universal Television and CBS. We’re told that the drama series, which aired seven episodes of its second season and is currently on hiatus, will feature Chris in one original upcoming episode.
Celebrities
Will Smith’s ex-wife is joining the cast of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is gearing up for another shocking season — with two new ladies in tow!
Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino will reportedly be joining the cast of the hit Bravo series for its highly anticipated 12th season.
The reality stars in the making will join returning housewives Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and fan favorite “friend of” Kathy Hilton.
‘RHOBH’ FILMING HALTED AFTER ERIKA JAYNE, LISA RINNA & GARCELLE BEAUVAIS CONTRACT CORONAVIRUS, COSTARS REPORTEDLY ‘NERVOUS’
Jenkins, 47, who is the founder, chair and CEO of lifestyle drink company Neuro Brands, will be a full time addition to the cast, according to E! News. In addition to being a businesswoman, the mother-of-three is also an activist and philanthropist who created many different advocacy programs and organizations, such as UCLA’s Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project and the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization, which she formed with actor Sean Penn.
The highly accomplished businesswoman has reportedly been named one of the “World’s Top Three Justice Innovations” by The Hague Institute for the Internationalization of Law. She has also been honored by the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
The other girls better watch out because Zampino, 54, who will reportedly be a friend to the housewives, is also extremely successful. The artist and entrepreneur owns the skincare brand WHOOP ASH, along with other businesses under Sheree Elizabeth, Inc. In addition, Zampino owns many fashion boutiques.
ORDER IN THE COURT! JEN SHAH, ERIKA JAYNE, TERESA GIUDICE & MORE HOUSEWIVES WHO HAVE BEEN CAUGHT UP IN LEGAL DRAMA: PHOTOS
The mother-of-one was famously married to Hollywood star Will Smith from 1992 to 1995. The former couple shares 28-year-old son Trey.
According to Radar, Zampino — who will be the series’ second Black cast member — is still close with her ex-husband, as well as his longtime second wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
There has been no official word on a premiere date for the upcoming episodes, but the season will likely drop sometime in 2022.
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are All Smiles After Landing In The Bahamas Together — Photos
Vacation time! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were all smiles as they touched down in the sunny Bahamas via private jet.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking their romance international! The reality star, 41, and Saturday Night Live actor, 28, were beaming as they landed in the Bahamas on Monday, Jan. 3, after a flight on a private jet. Pete looked head over heels as he sweetly gazed at the SKIMS founder, clearly smitten with the mom-of-four in photos obtained by TMZ.
As always, Kim sizzled in a plunging, halter style black top with side cutouts paired with ripped pair of distressed black jeans. She hung onto a furry black clutch as she made her way off of the plane and to a boat. The couple are staying at a private home owned by publicist and Kim’s close friend Simon Huck, the outlet reported.
Meanwhile, Pete carried a black leather Louis Vuitton backpack over top a navy blue baseball jacket sporting several patches. He stayed cozy in a beige colored sweatsuit consisting of shorts and a hoodie, along with sneakers. Both wore sunglasses to protect their eyes from the sunny rays in the Bahamas, where temperatures are currently in the high 70s. Earlier in the day, Pete and Kim were seen leaving California.
It appears Kim’s estranged ex-husband Kanye West, 44, is also moving on: the rapper was seen on back-to-back dates with actress and model Julia Fox, 31, in the last week. The pair were initially spotted having a candlelit dinner at Italian restaurant (and celebrity hot spot) Carbone in Miami just ahead of New Year’s Eve.
Just days later, the pair were spotted on another date that included a Broadway show in New York City, followed by a dinner date at the original Carbone in the Big Apple. Kanye already appears to have influenced Julia’s fashion sense, as the 31-year-old wore all Balenciaga for the date — including a pricey Hourglass handbag. Meanwhile, Kanye wore his usual pricey casual ware with a premium eggplant colored hoodie and black Levi’s, along with a Balenciaga jacket and footwear by Red Wing Shoes.
