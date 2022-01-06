Celebrities
Ellen Pompeo Takes Her Two Beautiful Daughters Stella, 12, & Sienna, 7, Out For A Shopping Day
The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star seemed like she had a great day with her two daughters, while they enjoyed a low-key Target run.
Shopping is definitely a great way to spend a mom and daughters bonding day! Ellen Pompeo, 52, was joined by her two older children Stella, 12, and Sienna, 7, on a shopping trip on Tuesday January 4. The mother of three brought her two girls along with her to Target in Los Angeles. Ellen and her girls were seen walking out of the store in the parking lot, after picking up a few things from the store.
Ellen and her younger daughter wore matching brown coats, as they headed out of the store. Ellen sported a pair of blue jeans, a gray face mask, and a brown cap to complete her outfit. Sienna was wearing her jacket over a light pink dress. She also wore a pink mask and a pair of shades for the shopping trip. Stella rocked a black sweatshirt, which matched her face mask and a pair of jeans as she pushed a shopping cart. The only child that wasn’t with Ellen for the Target trip was her five-year-old son Eli Christopher. She shares all three kids with her husband Chris Ivery, who she’s been married to since 2007.
It’s clear that the actress has a close bond with her three kids, and she’s joked that she’s their “personal assistant” in her Instagram bio. Of course, other than being an awesome mom, Ellen is most well-known for playing Dr. Meredith Gray in the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, but when the show eventually ends, she may not focus on acting as much anymore. She hinted that she may stop acting after the show ends in an August 2021 interview on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast. “I’m not saying I’ll never act again, I very well may, but I’m not super excited about continuing my acting career,” she said. “I’m excited about investing in businesses, and starting business. That’s an area of growth that I’m excited about, using my brain in a different way.”
Celebrities
How To Transition Dull Blonde Streaks Into A Warm Red Hair Makeover This Winter
Winter is officially in full swing & if you have dry, dull blonde hair that you want to transform into a rich red hue, look no further because we have all the steps to achieve the hair makeover this winter.
Now that the cold months are here, it’s time to rethink your entire hairstyle. Winter is all about warm tones and what better color to transition to than red? We went to Pierre Michel Salon in New York City, where expert stylist, Jerome Lordet, and expert colorist, Joanna Pinto, helped Leilah turn her dull blonde streaks into a vibrant red. Luckily, both hairstylists explained exactly how to achieve the gorgeous hairstyle for winter.
To achieve Leilah’s color, Joanna shared that she discussed with Leilah during their consultation that it was time for a change and to give her blonde hair a rest. “We decided to highlight her natural base color with warm chestnut highlights. Chestnut is a rich dimensional shade of reddish-brown,” she said. Joanna also used warm chestnut tones to add dimension. Describing chestnut tones, Joanna revealed, “These are red tones which are very flattering on olive complexions. Chestnut highlights are warm-toned and bring out the warm tones in her skin. Instantaneously, the pink in her skin can be seen.”
As for how Joanna applied the color, she said, “I achieved this look by highlighting her natural with a chunky defined weave. We didn’t want the highlight to get lost in her hair and since her hair is fine in texture, chunky was the way to go. We did a full head but nicely spaced out so we wouldn’t overdo it either.”
Joanna revealed that she recommends Leilah’s color for winter because, “In the winter, tans fade therefore to compensate for the lack of glow in your skin, you can accentuate and bring natural warmth by warming up your hair. Not everyone has to go chestnut. A blonde can add golden warm buttery tones or even strawberry blonde into their hair. Brunettes have the option of caramel, cinnamon tones, coppery tones, or chestnut tones.”
Once Leilah’s hair was dyed a luscious red, it was time to move on to her haircut and style. Jerome explained how he cut her hair, saying, “I brought up the length to about one or two inches shorter and added some long layers and face-framing pieces to give movement and bounce. I also did long curtain bangs to create sexiness around the face.”
Jerome styled Leilah’s hair two different ways – one was a blowout and the second was a gorgeous updo. To achieve the updo style, Jerome explained, “I added a volumizer product to give more body, then, I used a 1-inch curling iron to give nice waves and curls. After that, I put the hair up into a loose bun leaving some pieces down around their face to create a softer look.”
Celebrities
Until You Do Right By Jordyn: MORE Of The Messiest Reactions To Khloé Kardashian Getting Re-Embarrassed By Her Barnum & Bailey Baby Daddy
Until Khloé does right by Jordyn…
Until they publicly apologize to Jordyn… pic.twitter.com/vEdHMtjSAR
— Big Harley The Don 🇳🇬 (@LexP__) January 4, 2022
Everyone’s buzzing over Klown King Tristan Thompson re-embarrassing Khloe Kardashian by announcing that he did, in fact, father another outside baby while they were together.
“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, he wrote in a statement on Instagram story. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”
“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he continued.
Thompson, 30, had previously denied fathering the baby who was born on Dec. 1.
This part of Tristan Thompson’s apology sounds like a plea for Khloe to leave him. He’s practically begging for her to never take him back. 😭 pic.twitter.com/wKKsLMDRYT
— Plaine Blaine (@PlaineBlaine) January 4, 2022
In his not-very-convincing message, he apologized to Khloe for his seed-spreading shenanigans that never seem to stop.
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote.
“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
This comes years (and multiple cheating scandals) after Khloé and Kardashians tried to paint Jordyn Woods as a homewrecker when she admitted Tristan kissed her.
Remember when the Kardashian sisters wanted to scare the crap out of Jordyn Woods and show her no mercy for her daring to go near, “Khloe’s man,” Tristan Thompson?
This is so scary to watch because sober, Kim and Kourtney truly wanted Jordyn to suffer and possibly harm herself. pic.twitter.com/tswBflw3o2
— Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) January 4, 2022
At one point, Khloé fired shots at Jordyn on Twitter instead of holding her serial cheating baby daddy accountable.
Why was jordyn woods the only woman she called out publicly? https://t.co/BQa0PmI0Af
— don’t worry bout me I’m a thug (@__amanita__) January 4, 2022
In the midst of all the Khloe/Tristan khaos, Jordyn appears to be completely unbothered while living her best life with heart-eyed boo Karl-Anthony Towns.
new year, best me ❤️
— Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) January 5, 2022
Do you think the Kardashians will ever apologize? Tell us down below and peep more of the messiest reactions to Tristan re-embarrassing Khloé on the flip.
Jordyn Woods got gifted a Porsche from her man for Christmas. Khloe got gifted a step-baby from her cheating man
God don’t like ugly pic.twitter.com/XwmcfGoq2f
— Ace (@ThatTorontoGyal) January 4, 2022
“Jordyn Woods got gifted a Porsche from her man for Christmas. Khloe got gifted a step-baby from her cheating man
God don’t like ugly” – yiiikes
Tristan: Khloe, you don’t deserve this.
Jordyn , Trina, Lauren London, & Taraji right now: pic.twitter.com/KU8M1pjuSs
— raveen marie ❄️ (@xoraveen) January 4, 2022
“Tristan: Khloe, you don’t deserve this.
Jordyn , Trina, Lauren London, & Taraji right now:” – welppp
When Jordyn Woods said
“Nobody wants your situation”
Still had to be one of the most iconic things to be said by someone.
Even now still nobody wants Khloe Kardashians situation.
😭😭😭
— ⁷Jungkook’sWhoreAOTY💜 (@KRAYJEFORMYSELF) January 4, 2022
“When Jordyn Woods said
“Nobody wants your situation”
Still had to be one of the most iconic things to be said by someone.
Even now still nobody wants Khloe Kardashians situation” – not a soul
Celebrities
Rita Ora Stuns In Gorgeous Strapless Bikini On New Year’s Vacation — See Photos
Rita Ora was as happy as could be while flaunting her toned body in new photos taken from her vacation to Australia.
The year 2022 is treating Rita Ora well so far. The British singer, 31, has been enjoying a much-needed getaway to Australia with boyfriend Taika Waititi, 46, since the new year kicked off — and by the looks of her latest Instagram post, she’s having a fabulous vacation! In the photos, which were shared on Wednesday, January 5, Rita had a giant smile on her face as she danced on the beach in a two-piece, strapless dark green bikini. She added to her look with stylish sunglasses and a few gold necklaces that she left wrapped around her neck.
Rita looked nothing short of incredible on the beach. Her tanned, toned physique was fully highlighted in the three photos, which also captured the gorgeous scene behind Rita. The superstar’s hot bod was especially on full display in the first image, in which Rita proudly posed with her hands on her bikini bottoms. In the next two photos, Rita danced around on the beach and let her luscious dirty blonde hair whip around in the wind.
Rita’s tattoos were also visible in her bikini pics. She’s all inked up on both of her arms, starting from her shoulder and down towards her wrist. The singer appears to also have a large tattoo on the side of her waist, as well as a quote that is slightly covered by her bikini bottom. “I stayed here till I got at least one with a little bit of sun 🌞,” Rita wrote in her caption, adding, “I’m feeling 2022.”
Rita’s film director beau wasn’t in her photos, though it’s entirely possible he was behind the camera taking them. Rita and Taika sparked dating buzz back in April 2021, after seemingly meeting in Australia when she was filming The Voice and he was directing Thor: Love & Thunder. The pair finally confirmed their relationship in August, when they attended The Suicide Squad premiere together in Los Angeles. They’ve been going strong ever since!
