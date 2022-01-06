Fire damages boats at West Alton, Missouri’s Harbor Point Yacht Club

The gauges and dials of humans

I awoke one morning to a fresh snow that was crusted over by an overnight freeze. As I trudged through the snow to my mail box, I heard a familiar crackle under my boots that felt like I was walking over a bed of icy egg shells.

The frigid morning air numbed my cheeks and reminded me that outside ventures were an inhospitable pursuit during a Minnesota arctic blast. Therefore, I quickly grabbed the newspaper that laid stiff inside my frozen mail box, and I scurried back to the refuge of my warm house that was billowing smoke from atop the roof vent.

I closed the door against the final gust of December’s wintery air and ventured toward the smell of freshly brewed coffee that filled my kitchen with a welcoming aroma. With coffee cup in hand, I sat down in my favorite chair, sipping my way through the morning news.

Shakespeare once gave a speech about “the Winter of our discontent,” and Steinbeck later put it to prose. As I read through the newspaper’s opinion page, I saw arguments lined up like tanks on a battlefield. It reminded me of a familiar quote that Steinbeck wrote about so long ago: “what a frightening thing is the human, a mass of gauges and dials and registers, and we can only read a few and those perhaps not accurately.”

And therein lay the crux of humanity, where the gauges and dials of humans lie frozen in a timeless state of misunderstanding and eternal conflict. Yet, with each passing December, we enter the new year with the hope of better things to come.

Happy New Year to all. May 2022 bring forth the contentment and understanding we have earned.

Corby Pelto, Minneapolis

The revolving door of ‘justice’

There is an aphorism, frequently misattributed to Einstein but having much wisdom in it nonetheless, to the effect that “insanity is doing the same thing over and over yet expecting to get different results.” And then there is the quote by Santayana that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Given these, I’m trying to wrap my head around Ramsey County Judge Ostby’s decision to release on probation Joseph Conley who had pled guilty to a violent robbery (“Ex-con gets probation for Green Line assault of stricken rider,” Dec. 29). Mr. Conley has had, including this one, three felony convictions and has twice previously violated the conditions of his probation. What makes Judge Ostby think this time will be any different?

Sandy Beitsch, St. Paul

Political propaganda

The article “Ballot box battle …” (Dec. 30) by Nick Corasaniti is political propaganda that should have been published in the opinion pages with a corresponding article discussing the viewpoints of the other side. That it was published on the Dec. 30 front page only reinforces the “fake news” narrative.

Thomas Mortensen, St. Paul

A vivid warning

Congratulations for printing the New York Times article on the state of voting laws across our nation and actions aimed at making significant changes (“Ballot box battle…” Dec. 30). The article demonstrates the inherent fragility of the Constitution, the laws and rules that support our nation going forward. The article is a vivid warning that lack of attention at the state legislature level is likely to bring on several more laws that have alarming potential to fracture the cohesiveness of our collective states. It is clear that lack of attention, reliance on political party labels and not voting in all elections may permanently destroy the web that binds us.

Carl Brookins, Roseville