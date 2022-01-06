Connect with us

Fire damages boats at West Alton, Missouri's Harbor Point Yacht Club

Fire damages boats at West Alton, Missouri's Harbor Point Yacht Club
WEST ALTON, Mo. – Fire damaged a boat dock and six large boats in West Alton, Missouri Wednesday night.

The fire started just before 10 p.m. at the Harbor Point Yacht Club along the Mississippi River. Some smaller boats had heat damage. No one was injured.

Several fire departments answered the alarm. Fire crews rotated in and out from warming shelters brought in for them.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
   

Bystander gets person out of rolled over SUV on Poplar Street Bridge

January 6, 2022

Bystander gets person out of rolled over SUV on Poplar Street Bridge
ST. LOUIS – One person was injured in a crash early Thursday night on the Poplar Street Bridge.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the eastbound lanes. Illinois State Police said the SUV driver was distracted, lost control, and rolled over. Some passing motorists stopped to help the person out of his SUV. That person is in the hospital with serious injuries.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Gabe's by the Park changes name, gets new chef, will launch new menu

January 6, 2022

Gabe's by the Park changes name, gets new chef, will launch new menu
Gabe’s by the Park has rebranded and changed its name slightly — to Gabe’s Neighborhood Bar & Kitchen.

A new logo and menu are the main changes, but in the past year, chef Scott Brink has been slowly improving the pub’s food game, said general manager Emily Brink.

Yes, that’s his wife. And the two hospitality vets haven’t worked together since their long stint at The Happy Gnome before it closed in 2019.

The new menu at Gabe’s will launch in a few weeks, Emily Brink said.

“About 33 percent of the menu will be new, and some other things will be updated or improved,” she said.

Birria Quesadillas will be on the new menu at Gabe’s Neighborhood Bar & Kitchen in a few weeks. (Courtesy of Gabe’s Neighborhood Bar & Kitchen)

New menu items include a beef birria quesadilla, a bourbon-glazed pork chop, a new Nashville hot chicken dish and a new spicy burger featuring Lovejoy’s hot sauce.

The inside of the restaurant will remain largely unchanged. “We want to stick to that comfortable pub type feel,” Brink said. However, some of the seating areas have been renovated, and the bathrooms are all new.

They’ve also added a weekend brunch that includes bottomless mimosas and what they call the “Ultimate Bloody Mary,” which includes a cheeseburger slider, a chicken wing, a mini doughnut, a pickle, a beef stick, cured meat, cubed cheeses, celery, cheese curds and bacon.

The restaurant, which had previously been owned by Tim “Giggles” Weiss (of the State Fair’s Giggles Campfire Grill) was sold to Kevin and Dan Montpetit about five years ago.

The Brinks came on board in the past year, and Emily Brink said she’s enjoying the extra time together.

“That was always my favorite time in our marriage, when we worked together at The Gnome,” Brink said. “So this has been great.”

Gabe’s Neighborhood Bar & Kitchen: 991 N. Lexington Parkway, St. Paul; 651-646-3066; gabesmn.com

Letters: Nonetheless, we enter the new year with hope for better things to come

January 6, 2022

Letters: Nonetheless, we enter the new year with hope for better things to come
The gauges and dials of humans

I awoke one morning to a fresh snow that was crusted over by an overnight freeze.  As I trudged through the snow to my mail box, I heard a familiar crackle under my boots that felt like I was walking over a bed of icy egg shells.

The frigid morning air numbed my cheeks and reminded me that outside ventures were an inhospitable pursuit during a Minnesota arctic blast. Therefore, I quickly grabbed the newspaper that laid stiff inside my frozen mail box, and I scurried back to the refuge of my warm house that was billowing smoke from atop the roof vent.

I closed the door against the final gust of December’s wintery air and ventured toward  the smell of freshly brewed coffee that filled my kitchen with a welcoming aroma. With coffee cup in hand, I sat down in my favorite chair, sipping my way through the morning news.

Shakespeare once gave a speech about “the Winter of our discontent,” and Steinbeck later put it to prose.  As I read through the newspaper’s opinion page, I saw arguments lined up like tanks on a battlefield.  It reminded me of a familiar quote that Steinbeck wrote about so long ago:  “what a frightening thing is the human, a mass of gauges and dials and registers, and we can only read a few and those perhaps not accurately.”

And therein lay the crux of humanity, where the gauges and dials of humans lie frozen in a timeless state of misunderstanding and eternal conflict. Yet, with each passing December, we enter the new year with the hope of better things to come.

Happy New Year to all.  May 2022 bring forth the contentment and understanding we have earned.

Corby Pelto, Minneapolis

 

The revolving door of ‘justice’

There is an aphorism, frequently misattributed to Einstein but having much wisdom in it nonetheless, to the effect that “insanity is doing the same thing over and over yet expecting to get different results.” And then there is the quote by Santayana that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Given these, I’m trying to wrap my head around Ramsey County Judge Ostby’s decision to release on probation Joseph Conley who had pled guilty to a violent robbery (“Ex-con gets probation for Green Line assault of stricken rider,” Dec. 29).  Mr. Conley has had, including this one, three felony convictions and has twice previously violated the conditions of his probation.  What makes Judge Ostby think this time will be any different?

Sandy Beitsch, St. Paul

 

Political propaganda

The article “Ballot box battle …” (Dec. 30) by Nick Corasaniti is political propaganda that should have been published in the opinion pages with a corresponding article discussing the viewpoints of the other side. That it was published on the Dec. 30 front page only reinforces the “fake news” narrative.

Thomas Mortensen, St. Paul

 

A vivid warning

Congratulations for printing the New York Times article on the state of voting laws across our nation and actions aimed at making significant changes (“Ballot box battle…” Dec. 30). The article demonstrates the inherent fragility of the Constitution, the laws and rules that support our nation going forward. The article is a vivid warning that lack of attention at the state legislature level is likely to bring on several more laws that have alarming potential to fracture the cohesiveness of our collective states. It is clear that lack of attention, reliance on political party labels and not voting in all elections may permanently destroy the web that binds us.

Carl Brookins, Roseville

