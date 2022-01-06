News
Gabe’s by the Park changes name, gets new chef, will launch new menu
Gabe’s by the Park has rebranded and changed its name slightly — to Gabe’s Neighborhood Bar & Kitchen.
A new logo and menu are the main changes, but in the past year, chef Scott Brink has been slowly improving the pub’s food game, said general manager Emily Brink.
Yes, that’s his wife. And the two hospitality vets haven’t worked together since their long stint at The Happy Gnome before it closed in 2019.
The new menu at Gabe’s will launch in a few weeks, Emily Brink said.
“About 33 percent of the menu will be new, and some other things will be updated or improved,” she said.
New menu items include a beef birria quesadilla, a bourbon-glazed pork chop, a new Nashville hot chicken dish and a new spicy burger featuring Lovejoy’s hot sauce.
The inside of the restaurant will remain largely unchanged. “We want to stick to that comfortable pub type feel,” Brink said. However, some of the seating areas have been renovated, and the bathrooms are all new.
They’ve also added a weekend brunch that includes bottomless mimosas and what they call the “Ultimate Bloody Mary,” which includes a cheeseburger slider, a chicken wing, a mini doughnut, a pickle, a beef stick, cured meat, cubed cheeses, celery, cheese curds and bacon.
The restaurant, which had previously been owned by Tim “Giggles” Weiss (of the State Fair’s Giggles Campfire Grill) was sold to Kevin and Dan Montpetit about five years ago.
The Brinks came on board in the past year, and Emily Brink said she’s enjoying the extra time together.
“That was always my favorite time in our marriage, when we worked together at The Gnome,” Brink said. “So this has been great.”
Gabe’s Neighborhood Bar & Kitchen: 991 N. Lexington Parkway, St. Paul; 651-646-3066; gabesmn.com
News
Letters: Nonetheless, we enter the new year with hope for better things to come
The gauges and dials of humans
I awoke one morning to a fresh snow that was crusted over by an overnight freeze. As I trudged through the snow to my mail box, I heard a familiar crackle under my boots that felt like I was walking over a bed of icy egg shells.
The frigid morning air numbed my cheeks and reminded me that outside ventures were an inhospitable pursuit during a Minnesota arctic blast. Therefore, I quickly grabbed the newspaper that laid stiff inside my frozen mail box, and I scurried back to the refuge of my warm house that was billowing smoke from atop the roof vent.
I closed the door against the final gust of December’s wintery air and ventured toward the smell of freshly brewed coffee that filled my kitchen with a welcoming aroma. With coffee cup in hand, I sat down in my favorite chair, sipping my way through the morning news.
Shakespeare once gave a speech about “the Winter of our discontent,” and Steinbeck later put it to prose. As I read through the newspaper’s opinion page, I saw arguments lined up like tanks on a battlefield. It reminded me of a familiar quote that Steinbeck wrote about so long ago: “what a frightening thing is the human, a mass of gauges and dials and registers, and we can only read a few and those perhaps not accurately.”
And therein lay the crux of humanity, where the gauges and dials of humans lie frozen in a timeless state of misunderstanding and eternal conflict. Yet, with each passing December, we enter the new year with the hope of better things to come.
Happy New Year to all. May 2022 bring forth the contentment and understanding we have earned.
Corby Pelto, Minneapolis
The revolving door of ‘justice’
There is an aphorism, frequently misattributed to Einstein but having much wisdom in it nonetheless, to the effect that “insanity is doing the same thing over and over yet expecting to get different results.” And then there is the quote by Santayana that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Given these, I’m trying to wrap my head around Ramsey County Judge Ostby’s decision to release on probation Joseph Conley who had pled guilty to a violent robbery (“Ex-con gets probation for Green Line assault of stricken rider,” Dec. 29). Mr. Conley has had, including this one, three felony convictions and has twice previously violated the conditions of his probation. What makes Judge Ostby think this time will be any different?
Sandy Beitsch, St. Paul
Political propaganda
The article “Ballot box battle …” (Dec. 30) by Nick Corasaniti is political propaganda that should have been published in the opinion pages with a corresponding article discussing the viewpoints of the other side. That it was published on the Dec. 30 front page only reinforces the “fake news” narrative.
Thomas Mortensen, St. Paul
A vivid warning
Congratulations for printing the New York Times article on the state of voting laws across our nation and actions aimed at making significant changes (“Ballot box battle…” Dec. 30). The article demonstrates the inherent fragility of the Constitution, the laws and rules that support our nation going forward. The article is a vivid warning that lack of attention at the state legislature level is likely to bring on several more laws that have alarming potential to fracture the cohesiveness of our collective states. It is clear that lack of attention, reliance on political party labels and not voting in all elections may permanently destroy the web that binds us.
Carl Brookins, Roseville
News
Biden decries Trump backers’ ‘dagger at throat’ of democracy
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday forcefully condemned Donald Trump’s relentless election-overturning efforts that sparked the deadly breach of the Capitol by his supporters and continues to motivate deep national division. He marked the anniversary by saying the rioters had held a “dagger at the throat of democracy” but failed to succeed.
Biden’s criticism was blistering of the defeated president whom he blamed for the attack that has fundamentally changed Congress and the nation, and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.
“For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol,” Biden said. “You can’t love your country only when you win.”
His voice booming at times, filling the ornate Statuary Hall where rioters had laid siege, the president called on Americans to remember what they saw Jan. 6 with their own eyes: the mob attacking police, breaking windows, a Confederate flag inside the Capitol, gallows erected outside threatening to hang the vice president — all while Trump sat at the White House watching it on TV.
“The former president’s supporters are trying to rewrite history. They want you to see Election Day as the day of insurrection and the riot that took place here on January 6 as a true expression of the will of the people. Can you think of a more twisted way to look at this country, to look at America? I cannot.”
The president’s remarks launched the start of daylong remembrance, drawing a contrast between the truth of what happened and the false narratives that persist about the Capitol assault, including the continued refusal by many Republicans to affirm that Biden won the 2020 election.
“We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie,” he said. “The former president of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.”
He said: “We are in a battle for the soul of America.”
“I did not seek this fight, brought to this Capitol one year from today. But I will not shrink from it either. I will stand in this breach, I will defend this nation. I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of this democracy.”
Republican leaders and lawmakers are largely staying away from the day’s remembrance events, viewing them as overly politicized.
From Florida, Trump dashed off a statement claiming Biden was trying to “further divide America. This political theater is all just a distraction.”
Even among congressional Republicans who condemned the attack in the days afterward, most have stayed loyal to the former president.
“What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a sometimes Trump confidant. Others, including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, were absent, with a contingent attending the funeral for a former colleague Sen. Johnny Isakson in Georgia.
The division is a stark reminder of the rupture between the two parties, worsening since hundreds of Trump’s supporters violently pushed past police, used their fists and flagpoles to break through the windows of the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory.
Rep. Liz Cheney, chair of the House committee investigating the attack and one of the few GOP lawmakers attending the Capitol ceremonies, warned that “the threat continues.” Trump, she said, “continues to make the same claims that he knows caused violence on January 6.”
“Unfortunately, too many in my own party are embracing the former president, are looking the other way or minimizing the danger,” she told NBC’s “Today.” “That’s how democracies die. We simply cannot let that happen.”
In a bid to inform the public, Democrats investigating the insurrection plan to spend the coming months telling the American people exactly what happened last Jan. 6. But leaders will spend the anniversary appealing to broader patriotic instincts.
Biden and his administration have come under criticism from some in his party for not forcibly explaining to Americans the ways democracy is at risk, or pushing Congress hard enough to pass election and voting rights legislation that is stalled by a filibuster in the Senate.
Barack Obama, the former president, said “nothing is more important” on the anniversary than ensuring the right to vote.
“While the broken windows have been repaired and many of the rioters have been brought to justice, the truth is that our democracy is at greater risk today than it was back then,” Obama said in a statement.
Biden’s address, and that of Vice President Kamala Harris who is leading the administration’s efforts on the voting and elections legislation, appeared as a direct response to critics.
“We must pass voting rights bills,” said Harris, addressing those gathered. “We cannot sit on the sidelines. We must unite in defense of our democracy.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, too, is marking the anniversary with a high-minded appeal, telling The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that “democracy won that night,” when Congress returned to the Capitol after the riot and affirmed Biden’s victory.
To honor the anniversary, Pelosi has scheduled a moment of silence in the House, where many members were evacuated and some were trapped as the rioters tried to break in. She will also deliver private remarks to Hill staff who, as she told AP, stayed to “protect our democracy.”
Later the Democratic leaders will hold a moderated discussion with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham; and a session featuring testimonials from members who were there that day. While many lawmakers will be absent due to concerns about COVID-19, several of the events will be livestreamed so they can participate. The Senate also marked the day with a moment of silence and planned speeches.
Biden’s sharp message and the Republicans’ distance from it come as lawmakers are adjusting to the new normal on Capitol Hill — the growing tensions that many worry will result in more violence or, someday, a legitimate election being overturned. Democrats and a handful of Republicans feel a desperate urgency to connect to a public in which some have come to believe Trump’s lies that the election was stolen from him and that the attack wasn’t violent at all.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 3 in 10 Republicans say the attack was not violent, and about another 3 in 10 say it was somewhat violent. Around two-thirds of Americans described the day as very or extremely violent, including about 9 in 10 Democrats.
As Biden is prepared to direct blame toward the former president, the percentage of Americans who blame Trump for the Jan. 6 riot has grown slightly over the past year, with 57% saying he bears significant responsibility for what took place.
In an AP-NORC poll taken in the days after the attack, 50% said that.
Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud were rejected by the courts and refuted by his own Justice Department.
An investigation by the AP found fewer than 475 cases of voter fraud among 25.5 million ballots cast in the six battleground states disputed by Trump, a minuscule number in percentage terms.
___
Associated Press writers Alexandra Jaffe and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.
News
Editorial: Americans must reject Trump’s immoral efforts to keep office
A year ago protesters — duped by President Donald Trump and his lackeys into believing America’s election had been compromised by a vast conspiracy — stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from accepting election results from states, tallying the Electoral College totals and declaring a Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Since then, we’ve learned that Trump and his closest allies, in the days leading up to Jan. 6, were plotting other ways to keep Biden from taking office. This is no trivial matter.
And Trump is still working furiously to unravel America’s democracy so he can regain power.
He barreled into 2022 with public statements claiming that the media and Democrats are ignoring the “Crime of the Century” and that he is the rightful president of this country. In reality, journalists not only investigated Trump’s claims thoroughly, but they also gave him an endless platform from which to spew his election lies. In reality, it is many Republicans who are ignoring the crime of the century by refusing to condemn Trump’s efforts to destroy America’s democracy – the cornerstone of our republic, which is run by the people via their duly elected representatives.
Certainly, we all expected a time would come when a would-be tyrant would attempt to steal power away from the people and claim office, but the shocking revelation on Jan. 6 was how fragile our republic is to an attack from within.
The other shocking revelation is how many Coloradans were willing to sacrifice America right along with the former president.
Politico published two memos authored by Jenna Ellis, a former deputy district attorney for Weld County and faculty member at Colorado Christian University, which outlined how Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the election results. Politico did not explain how it obtained the memos but interviewed Ellis about them who said, “At no time did I advocate for overturning the election or that Mike Pence had the authority to do so. As part of my role as campaign lawyer and counsel for President Trump, I explored legal options that might be available within the context of the U.S. Constitution and statutory law.”
One of the memos, however, expressly says: “On January 6, the Vice President should therefore not open any of the votes from these six states, and instead direct a question to the legislatures of each of those states and ask them to confirm which of the two slates of electors have in fact been chosen in the manner the legislature has provided for under Article II, Section 1.2 of the U.S. Constitution.”
The idea being, of course, that Republican-dominated legislatures might override the election results and grant the electors to Trump.
Likewise, a memo from the University of Colorado’s former scholar of conservative thought, John Eastman, explored ways Trump could prevent Biden from taking office. Eastman has also maintained that he was exploring legal theory.
He was certainly not, however, exploring a theory when he told thousands of people at the Save America Rally –- right before they stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced their way inside –- that election officials stole the election by using “ballots in a secret folder in the machine sitting there waiting until they know how many they need.” Then he said the machine matches ballots in the machine with voters who didn’t vote, and voila the election is stolen.
Well, goodness, who wouldn’t want to stop electoral votes from being counted if they really believed that happened?
Ten Coloradans have been charged with crimes related to their entry into the U.S. Capitol after Eastman, Trump and many others spoke. Some were only charged with misdemeanors associated with parading around inside the Capitol; others are charged with assaulting police officers.
But those who riled up the crowd with false claims of election fraud, those who advocated for the functional end of our democracy, they are the real culprits of Jan. 6. They are willing to spread lies and advocate for unscrupulous actions by elected officials.
Vice President Mike Pence was the only thing standing between Trump’s evil plot and success. Thankfully, Pence refused to capitulate to pressures from Trump to steal the election or pressures from the angry mob infiltrating the chambers of the Senate as he and his colleagues counted the Electoral College votes.
Pence has since publicly said it would have been “un-American” to do what Trump was asking him to do and overturn the election results.
We must all band together as Americans and make it clear there is no place in public office for those who supported this attempted overthrow of a lawfully elected government.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
Gabe’s by the Park changes name, gets new chef, will launch new menu
Ertha Partners with Cryowar
Why NeNe Leakes’ New Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Is ‘What She Needs Right Now’
Letters: Nonetheless, we enter the new year with hope for better things to come
To Combat Crime, UK Authorities Seized $335 Million in Crypto
PHOTOS: RHOM Lisa Hochstein Removes Face Fillers Amid Regret
Biden decries Trump backers’ ‘dagger at throat’ of democracy
‘Joe Millionaire’s Steven & Kurt Break Down The ‘Big Twist’: There Is ‘Absolutely No Lie Here’
Editorial: Americans must reject Trump’s immoral efforts to keep office
From Static to Intelligent: Autonomy Network bringing the first-ever living, autonomous NFTs (aNFTs)
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News7 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week