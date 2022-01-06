News
Garland vows accountability for anyone responsible for 1/6
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed to hold accountable anyone who was responsible for last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, whether they were physically there or not.
In a speech to Justice Department employees, Garland said prosecutors remained “committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law.”
His remarks come just shy of the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol and as the Justice Department has faced increased pressure from some Democrats to focus more on actions that may have inspired the thousands of pro-Trump rioters to storm the building.
“We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland said in his speech. “The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last.”
The investigation into the attack on the Capitol is the largest in the Justice Department’s history. So far, more than 700 people have been arrested and 350 others are still being sought by the FBI, including 250 of whom are accused of assaulting police officers.
Garland also detailed the serious assaults on law enforcement officers, describing in detail how officers were beaten and shocked with stun guns. During January’s riot, one officer was beaten and shocked with a stun gun repeatedly until he had a heart attack; another was foaming at the mouth and screaming for help as rioters crushed him between two doors and bashed him in the head with his own weapon.
“Those involved must be held accountable, and there is no higher priority for us at the Department of Justice,” Garland said.
‘It’s going to get worse before it gets better’ – Task force reports record COVID hospitalizations
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Lawmakers are back in Jefferson City to start off what is expected to be an eventful legislative session, which includes redistricting and allocating a historic amount of money.
As the number of COVID cases rise in the state, some members weren’t present for the first day of the session because of the virus. While there are no mitigation strategies inside the Capitol, the Speaker of the House said he’s not concerned as lawmakers are ramping up for a busy next five months.
Just after the clock struck noon the General Assembly gaveled in and there’s a variety of priorities up for debate.
“Definitely Medicaid expansion being fully funded as the voters asked for and as the courts upheld,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said. “We’re looking at record budget surpluses this year and we really want to take the opportunity to invest in Missouri.”
House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, has one main goal for the month of January.
“Biggest priority we need to work on this month is redistricting,” Vescovo said.
While in a one-on-one interview Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson told our Missouri Chief Capitol Bureau Reporter Emily Manley he wants to see the large sums of funding allocated throughout the state.
“I think one, we really need to look at some of the federal money coming down,” Parson said, “We know that’s here, we know it’s in the state. I think we need a plan in place to how we are going to utilize those funds.”
On day one in the House, two members, Rep. Justin Hill, R- Lake St. Louis, and Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, both gave farewell speeches on the floor. Hill resigned Wednesday to move his family to Florida to work on his consulting business. Griesheimer’s resignation is effective Jan. 6 as he moves to a new job in St. Charles. This means the Republicans will not have a two-thirds majority in the lower chamber.
“I’ll say what we are looking forward to is the fact that now the Republicans do not have a supermajority in the House and that means they need our support to get the emergency clause done so we can actually have an election this fall,” Quade said.
Recently, Parson’s appointed Becky Ruth to oversee the Office of the Child Advocate and Wayne Wallingford to head the Department of Revenue, another two losses for the House.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said in a press release he sent a letter to the governor asking him to call a special election to fill the vacancies in the House. Ashcroft said there are currently four open seats, and another is expected.
Light snow and bitter cold may challenge St. Louis morning commuters
Column: Hub Arkush isn’t ‘a bum,’ but his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers’ MVP candidacy were wrong — and he should recuse himself from voting
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a virtual lock for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award — and a deserving one at that.
Hub Arkush is an NFL expert who works out of Chicago, writing for Pro Football Weekly and the Daily Herald and lending his expertise to WSCR-AM 670, where he’s known for having strong opinions on all things Bears.
It’s hard to imagine Arkush getting caught up in the middle of a vintage Rodgers controversy, but there he was Wednesday, trying to dig himself out of a self-made hole while the Packers quarterback assailed his credibility and called him “a bum.”
It’s already well-established that Rodgers owns Bears fans. Now we can confirm the Packers star also owns Arkush.
The latest in a series of Rodgers-centric controversies began Tuesday, when Arkush said on the Score’s “Parkins & Spiegel Show” that he couldn’t cast his MVP vote for Rodgers, calling out the quarterback for his summertime indecision about whether to play and his decision not to get vaccinated. Rodgers missed a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which the Packers lost, after testing positive for COVID-19.
Arkush made it personal, sounding more like Joe from Cicero on Line 1 than a veteran NFL writer who has been around long enough to merit an MVP vote.
“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player,” Arkush said. “Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don’t think he is clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or even Tom Brady.”
Rodgers clearly is more valuable than Taylor or Kupp, and the debate over Rodgers versus Brady seems to be over as well. But the point is you can’t go around calling an MVP candidate a “jerk” and say you’re not voting for him if you indeed have a vote.
Arkush admitted Tuesday that “from where I sit, the rest of it is why he’s not going to be my choice.” That was mistake No. 1. He eventually added: “One of the ways we get to keep being voters is we’re not allowed to say who we are voting for until after the award has been announced. I’m probably pushing the envelope by saying who I’m not voting for. But we’re not really supposed to reveal our votes.”
Uh, yeah.
Arkush apparently believed he was getting around the rule by revealing only who he wasn’t voting for. But whatever he was thinking, he now needs to do the right thing and recuse himself from this year’s election, turning over his vote to another deserving writer before it’s too late.
Then let the Associated Press decide whether he should be allowed to vote again in the future.
By Wednesday Arkush admitted he was wrong to talk about it and should’ve kept his mouth shut. He didn’t take back his reasoning for not casting a vote for Rodgers but said he “screwed up” by mentioning it on the air. He also apologized to Rodgers in a column and said he “would love to be able to explain what I meant to say and butchered so badly,” but he didn’t want to add to the story.
But by then it was too late. Once those remarks hit the internet, Arkush was toast. And once Rodgers got a chance to respond, Arkush saw himself trending on Twitter.
“I think he’s a bum,” Rodgers said. “I think he’s an absolute bum. He doesn’t know me. I don’t know who he is. No one knew who he was probably until yesterday’s comments. I mean … to say he had his mind made up in the summertime, in the offseason, that I had zero chance of winning MVP, (in) my opinion should exclude future votes.
“His problem isn’t with me being a bad guy or the biggest jerk in the league because he doesn’t know me. Doesn’t know me. Doesn’t know anything about me.”
Rodgers accused Arkush of being on a vendetta over the quarterback’s vaccine stance, saying: “If he wants to go on a crusade and collude and come up with an extra letter to put on the award just for this season and make it the Most Valuable Vaccinated Player, then he should do that. But he’s a bum. And I’m not going to waste any extra time thinking about that stuff.”
Many Bears fans assuredly feel the same way about Rodgers as Arkush, but fortunately they don’t get an MVP vote. Because he is one of the chosen few who decides the MVP, Arkush’s only job is to look at the candidates’ performance on the field and make a decision based on that. Rodgers’s vaccine stance is irrelevant in this matter.
Even if Rodgers has turned into one of the most unlikable athletes in sports, you have to give the man his due.
Arkush should know better.
