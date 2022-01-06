News
Giants ownership quiet as players back Joe Judge ahead of season finale
The Giants on Wednesday respectfully declined an interview request for co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch to speak prior to Sunday’s finale against Washington at MetLife Stadium.
So there will be no further clarity on Joe Judge’s job status approaching the end of his second season until at least Sunday night or Black Monday morning.
Members of the organization and ownership have leaked their continued belief in Judge to both ESPN and NFL Network in recent weeks. Still, Mara and Tisch have changed their minds before.
They publicly announced their “support” of coach Ben McAdoo after a loss at San Francisco on Nov. 12, 2017, and then fired both McAdoo and GM Jerry Reese on Dec. 4 with four games left.
Safety Julian Love did back Judge’s Sunday assertion that Giants players used to check out in recent years under previous regimes, though, and said the same thing isn’t happening now.
“I haven’t heard too much of what’s going on in the offseason,” Love said, when asked if players were already talking about vacation plans. “Somebody told me, like [Judge] mentioned, that in years past it was like that. I can attest to that, being here a few years now.
“Thankfully you’re not seeing that,” Love added. “You’re not seeing guys lose focus. You’re seeing guys be attentive to this game and really to give it your best. It’s a prideful thing. You don’t want to just fold. So that’s what we’re discussing.”
In defense of Judge, Leonard Williams also said that while the Giants (4-12) are losing, “what’s working for the team is knowing that we have a lot of guys that are willing to fight all the way to the end, whether that’s the end of the game, end of the half, end of the season.
“I think having a lot of guys like that creates a good culture around,” Williams said.
It is believed Mara and Tisch genuinely still have faith in Judge to guide this organization out of the darkness through a continued rebuild in year three.
But Judge’s 11-minute postgame speech last Sunday sounded like a coach who might be feeling the heat, and it would be helpful at this juncture to learn if ownership’s feelings have changed in its wake.
This is, after all, the ownership group that brought GM Dave Gettleman back for a fourth season after last year’s Week 17 win over Dallas that happened because Wayne Gallman recovered a fumble with his rear end.
Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur responded to Judge’s accusations of players quitting on him in New York by telling reporters Wednesday: “That’s not an accurate assessment. But beyond that, I have no comment.”
Judge was asked if he has spoken with Giants owners about Sunday’s comments.
“I talk to ownership a good bit all the time,” Judge said. “In terms of any of the things I’ve said, no.”
Quarterback Jake Fromm, who is expected to start Sunday’s finale against Washington, said he isn’t paying attention to the pressure of his coach’s job being on the line in this game.
“For me, the only pressure I feel is going to be pressure I put on myself to go out and perform,” Fromm said. “Obviously, I want to go out and play the best I can for me, for my family, my teammates in the locker room and for this organization. Yeah, I’m going to go out and I’m going to give it all I can. Trust me, I want to win more than anybody does.”
Love went on to defend Judge’s claims about players quitting and checking out in previous years.
“It’s not every guy, but you see the one-offs of guys the very next day [would] have a trip to a vacation spot and immediately getting out of the facility, getting out of New Jersey,” Love said. “And I think it’s partly because Joe wanted us to be one with the community.
“I was a guy who a few days after I’d close out everything and go back home,” the safety continued. “I’m hanging around Jersey a little bit this year because I don’t want to come to grips with the end of this season and my team. I can only attest to the DBs and what we’re doing. We plan to see each other soon after the season ends and not just all go separate ways.”
Love concluded: “We take pride in things. Thankfully a lot of guys are taking that approach, trying to put the best foot forward for Joe, for the team, for the community.”
Ron Rivera calls Joe Judge fistfights comment ‘interesting’ ahead of Giants-Washington finale
Joe Judge said Wednesday that he wasn’t talking about the Washington Football Team last Sunday when he said his Giants “ain’t a team that’s having fistfights on the sidelines.”
“No. I just made a comment to any outward dysfunction,” Judge said at the podium. “My focus is on getting our team ready for Washington right now. You could make a lot [out] of … comments I’ve said in the past. Right now I’m focusing on getting the team ready for Washington this weekend.”
The comment clearly caught the attention of Washington coach Ron Rivera, however, since his defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne were swinging at each other on national television during a recent blowout loss at Dallas.
“Honestly, I just find it interesting, and I have no response to that,” Rivera said on a Zoom call with the New York media. “To me the important thing is we play on Sunday more than anything else, and I’m more concerned with getting ready to play a football game.”
Judge could have been alluding to a lot of teams. Dallas Cowboys players have punched opponents during postgame handshakes twice this season, just as an example. Still, Washington (6-10) is this week’s opponent and is coming off that high-profile internal fight.
Rivera said “as far as I’m concerned, what people don’t know, that’s just the fact that they’re not paying enough attention to know what’s going on. So I’m not gonna worry about it. I’m just gonna go forward.
“My feelings are I’ve got enough respect for the Giants’ organization, what Mr. [John] Mara and Mr. [Steve] Tisch have done there. This is one of the staples of the NFL as far as I’m concerned. And we’re just two teams getting ready to play Sunday.”
Judge said he hasn’t spoken with Mara or Tisch about his 11-minute postgame defense of his Giants (4-12) program.
“I talk to ownership a good bit all the time,” Judge said. “In terms of any of the things I’ve said, no.”
Rivera acknowledged that trash talk “is all part of the game” and said “there’s nothing wrong with having a chip on your shoulder” if his players want to use the comment as fuel.
He said “I don’t think” they’re driven by Judge’s comment, though.
“One of the things I tell our guys is let’s pay attention to what’s important, not what’s interesting,” Rivera said. “To me that’s an interesting comment. It really is. Because it really doesn’t impact what’s gonna happen on Sunday for the most part.”
Rivera defended the fight between Allen and Payne as two guys who were “very passionate” and “very emotional,” venting frustration while “we’re getting our butts kicked.”
He joked, when asked about Washington’s pending nickname announcement next month, that “bare-knuckle brawlers” could now be in play.
Rivera (13-19), of course, doesn’t have a much better record than Judge (10-22) does in their corresponding two seasons in the NFC East. Washington only won the division at 7-9 last season over a 6-10 Giant team because the Eagles tanked the season finale.
So there have been whispers about Rivera’s seat getting warmer, too. But the 11-year head coaching vet said he thinks it’s important to show poise under that pressure.
“Do I feel pressure? Yeah, because I want to win,” Rivera said. “I feel pressure because I put it out there that in Year 3 I expect us to take a big step… One of the lessons I learned from my father is you can’t do your job if you’re in a panic. My players are looking at me. They’re looking to see how I handle all this and if I’m in a panic and doing stuff that’s out of character, they’re gonna get out of character.”
“But if I try to maintain and keep my composure, work hard, focus on us and work on what’s important, I think our players will do the same thing,” Rivera added. “Do I feel pressure? Absolutely. But I think that pressure’s there every day. It’s just whether or not you’re sweating it or not.”
GOOD GUY? WHO, ME?
Defensive tackle Leonard Williams couldn’t believe he was named the Giants’ 21st annual Media Good Guy Award winner.
“Yo, how is that possible?” Williams said to teammate Julian Love, the second-place finisher, as they changed places on Wednesday afternoon’s Zoom call.
“I just didn’t think I’d be the good guy,” Williams hilariously added later.
It might not say much about the voting collective that Williams wouldn’t even have voted for himself as being consistently and outstandingly cooperative with the media. He is honest, at least.
“I’m actually surprised about that one, I’m not gonna lie,” he said.
With 16 media members submitting their top three players, Williams (26 points, seven first-place votes) beat out Love (18, four first-place), Kenny Golladay (16, two), Andrew Thomas (11) and James Bradberry (eight, one).
“I [am] surprised that out of everybody that I won an award,” WIlliams said, “because sometimes when I’m being brought in I give [director of football communications] Dion [Dargin] or some of the staff a hard time about talking to the media. And I had the whole incident talking about the fans [booing].”
Love, before he knew who had won the award, guessed kicker Graham Gano. When told Williams had beaten him out, the Notre Dame product said: “Oh hell no. I mean, damn, a USC guy, too, that stings.”
As Love concluded his interview, he announced with a smile: “I’ll pass it off to, unfortunately, the most liked guy on the team.”
The award also has been renamed the George Young-Ernie Accorsi Good Guy Award to include Accorsi, a second former GM who was cooperative during his time here. Accorsi remains a close confidant of Mara’s.
“It means a lot to me that this comes from the media, to know you [as a GM] were fair and honest with them,” Accorsi said in a statement. “I really enjoyed my interaction with the New York media. It was a great experience, the give and take. George was a master at that. Anything that has to do with George means a lot to me. I really appreciate this, especially because of the connection to George.”
Broncos’ Pat Shurmur: Joe Judge “not accurate” in saying Shurmur’s 2019 New York Giants team quit
During an epic, 11-minute rant after his team’s 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, New York Giants coach Joe Judge defended the culture he has established in two seasons and took a shot at Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur in the process.
“A few years ago, when I came here (in January 2020), I sat down with all the players,” Judge told reporters after the Giants fell to 4-12. “I wanted to know what it was like in here, what we had to change from their mouths.
“To a man, every player looked me in the eye and said, ‘Joe, it’s not a team. They don’t play hard. We’re out of the playoffs, everybody quit, everybody tapped (out), they stopped showing up to captains’ meetings.’”
Judge didn’t say Shurmur by the name, but the implication was clear.
Asked before practice if he was disappointed by Judge’s comment and if he had any reaction, Shurmur said: “I, obviously … that’s not an accurate assessment. But beyond that, I have no comment.”
The Broncos opened the season with a 27-13 win over the Giants in Shurmur’s return to MetLife Stadium. In that game, Judge was penalized for delay of game when he threw the red flag to challenge a Broncos touchdown even though all scoring plays are reviewed by the replay booth.
Judge is feeling the heat in New York and Shurmur is feeling the heat in Denver after another lackluster offensive season.
Asked about his status, Shurmur said: “I don’t think about it, I really don’t worry about it. We as coaches, we are where are feet are and we’re getting ready to play this game and do everything in our power to put a winning performance on the field.”
Twelve players activated. Before Wednesday’s practice, the Broncos activated 12 players from the COVID-19/reserve list and placed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), safety Kareem Jackson (shoulder/back) and left guard Dalton Risner (elbow) on injured reserve.
Back on the active roster are defensive linemen McTelvin Agim and Mike Purcell, cornerbacks Bryce Callahan and Mike Ford, receivers Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, outside linebackers Bradley Chubb, Stephen Weatherly and Jonathon Cooper, right tackle Bobby Massie, safety Caden Sterns and inside linebacker Baron Browning.
Sterns could be in line to start for Jackson, whose 88 tackles lead the Broncos. Bridgewater had not practiced since being injured in Week 15 against Cincinnati and Risner was injured on the fourth offensive play of Sunday’s loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. Netane Muti is expected to start for Risner.
This story will be updated.
Hancock to nominate in-house candidate to lead Denver’s public safety department
Mayor Michael Hancock’s nominee to replace Denver’s outgoing public safety director is a safety department official who has led a new effort to ticket unhoused people living in tents in the city.
Armando Saldate is Hancock’s choice to replace Murphy Robinson, according to an email from the mayor’s deputy chief of staff Skye Stuart that was obtained by The Denver Post on Wednesday.
Robinson announced last month he would be stepping down as the city’s executive director of public safety after being appointed in Jan. 2020. Robinson’s predecessor, Troy Riggs, also held the position for two years before leaving.
Saldate is currently working as an assistant deputy in Robinson’s office, according to the email.
“He has an impressive background in law enforcement, and I believe many of you have worked closely with Armando over the last couple of years addressing community issues in your districts,” Stuart wrote in her email, sent Wednesday to City Councilmembers.
If the council approves Saldate’s nomination, he would be tasked with leading a wing of city government that includes the city’s police, fire and sheriff’s departments as well and 911 emergency dispatch services, jails and more.
“I believe that Armando is dedicated to improving how our Departments of Safety operate with an eye on equity and anti-racist approaches,” City Council President Stacie Gilmore said in a text message Wednesday after a Denver Post reporter contacted her about the email. “His leadership during this time will enable the community and City Council to work in partnership to support what is working and to begin to change those policies that no longer provide for everyone’s public safety.”
Saldate previously worked as the performance improvement manager for the Denver Department of Public Safety, according to a biography of him posted on the city’s website. He ran the department’s Street Enforcement Team, a group of civilians given the power to issue citations for violations of municipal codes like the camping ban, trespassing and being in a closed park.
Saldate was also one of the safety department’s representatives on the community-led Reimagine Policing and Public Safety Task Force. The group formed after massive protests in Denver in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, but Robinson pulled all safety department staff from the discussion group last year after a disagreement.
Prior to joining the Department of Public Safety administration, Saldate worked for the Denver Sheriff Department as an investigator and manager of the internal affairs bureau, according to the city biography.
Saldate worked as a detective with the Phoenix Police Department for 20 years before moving to Denver.
