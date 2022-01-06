News
Gov. Polis extends tax deadlines and outlines recovery services for Marshall fire victims
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday he will extend tax filing deadlines for victims of the Marshall fire, which tore through Boulder County last week.
State officials are also partnering with local and federal governments to offer a wide variety of short-term recovery resources including housing assistance, unemployment insurance, mental health counseling and more. Polis cabinet members within his administration outlined many of those resources during a Wednesday morning news conference at the state Capitol.
The governor urged victims to head to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Recovery Center at 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette to learn which options are available to them.
At the center, federal, state, local officials alongside nonprofits and insurance agents can help victims find and pay for temporary housing, clothing, groceries, phone chargers, pet food and more.
“Whatever you need,” Polis said. “You don’t even have to know what you need when you show up.”
“Your home doesn’t have to be lost or even damaged,” he added.
First, Polis said he’ll offer Coloradans hurt by the fire and within the larger fire area identified by FEMA more time to file their taxes and he’ll extend payment deadlines. That extended deadlines will mirror a the federal tax extension also offered to victims. More information on those extensions can be found at tax.colorado.gov, he said.
Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera then outlined efforts to offer counseling for victims.
“It would be impossible to overstate the impact this tragedy will have on mental health,” Primavera said.
Crisis counselors, counseling, stress management and emotional support are all available through the state’s Crisis Counseling Program, she said. Mental health experts can be reached at 303-413-6282, 1-844-493-8255 or by texting “talk” to 38255.
“Reach out if you need help, this isn’t a burden you should have to shoulder yourself,” Primavera said. “You are not alone.”
While victims are seeking short-term assistance, it’s also crucial that they begin filing insurance claims, said Insurance Commissioner Mike Conway. Hundreds already have, he said.
For those who lost their homes, state law requires insurance companies to cover 30% of the value of the contents in their homes, Conway said. That money can help them rebuild their lives, buying computers to get back to work and other necessities.
Conway also encouraged victims to keep all of their receipts, no matter how innocuous, and document their properties before and after any repairs they make.
Those who need help navigating the insurance system can call 303-894-7490 or email dora_insurance@state.co.gov, Conway said.
At the same time, those who lost work because of the fire are eligible for up to 26 weeks of unemployment benefits, said Department of Labor and Employment Director Joe Barela. Even those who are self-employed qualify. Although they must file unemployment claims by Feb. 2, he said.
Claims can be filed at ColoradoUI.gov or by calling 303-318-9000, Barela said.
For longer-term recovery efforts, Polis said he will announce his pick to lead the Marshall fire response in the coming weeks. And as President Joe Biden plans to tour the damage Friday, the governor said he hopes to convey to him the short, medium and long-term needs of the community, especially as it relates to housing and rebuilding.
The Marshall fire sparked Thursday in southeast Boulder County and wasn’t fully contained until Monday evening. Spread quickly by fast winds, exacerbated by abnormally dry conditions, the fire quickly became the most devastating in Colorado’s history. Officials estimate the fire destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses. Two people remain missing and are feared dead.
Colorado Rapids acquire defender Aboubacar Keita from Columbus Crew
The Colorado Rapids shored up their defense Wednesday with the announced signing of central defender Aboubacar Keita from the Columbus Crew.
As part of the terms of the deal, the Rapids sent $300,000 in General Allocation Money to Columbus in exchange for Keita, and the total deal could increase by another $150,000 in GAM if certain performance marks are hit.
Keita, 21, made 16 appearances for the Crew and started 10 games last season. He is a left-footed center back who will compete for playing time alongside a sturdy back line.
As part of the deal, the Rapids inherit Keita’s contract, which runs through 2022, with a club option for 2023. He signed with the Crew on a Homegrown Player contract in 2019 after he played one season at the University of Virginia. He has logged a total of 2,695 minutes in 37 appearances during his four-year career. He also made an appearance in last year’s Campeones Cup final in a 2-0 win over Liga MX side Cruz Azul.
“Bouba is a young, athletic player who is comfortable on the ball and has all the attributes to become a physically dominant defender,” Colorado Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith said in a club statement. “We are committed to targeting the best young players in the domestic market, and in Keita, we believe we have acquired a player with significant upside who is only beginning to scratch the surface of his potential.”
Keita has represented the United States at the Under-20 level and made five starts at the 2019 Under-20 FIFA World Cup for the USYNT.
It is the Rapids’ second official transaction of the 2021/2022 transfer window. They sent $75,000 in GAM to Toronto FC to get the No. 2 spot in the Re-Entry draft, where they acquired the rights to Honduran international and midfielder Bryan Acosta from FC Dallas.
Denver shuts down Beta Nightclub permanently after alleged safety violations
Denver officials on Wednesday permanently shut down Beta Nightclub after finding it violated multiple laws by hiring unlicensed security guards, allowing people to drink after hours and creating an atmosphere where fighting was common.
The decision to revoke the club’s licenses by the Denver Department of Excise and Licensing follows more than four months of deliberations as the nightclub’s owner, Valentes Corleons, tried to stave off the city’s attempt to close his club. City officials and police began to focus on the club after a series of shootings on its Lower Downtown block. Police tied at least one of the shootings to the club.
Corleons, whose legal name is Hussam Kayali, previously disputed the city’s allegations and said he could not be held responsible for the actions of others. He previously said that the city was unfairly targeting him. Beta announced Sunday in a Facebook post that it would be closed until further notice. The post defends Corleons and said he was guilty of nothing.
Denver police officers working undercover or off-duty in the club reported almost nightly fights and patrons wearing blatant gang insignia. One undercover officer got into the club while carrying a firearm, according to the order closing the club.
“Testimony from DPD Officer Glasby indicated that fights were so frequent at the licensed premises that the nights with no fights were the exception,” a licensing official wrote in the order revoking Beta’s licenses. “Though Respondent objected to the frequency of physical fights on the license premises, Mr. Kayali himself testified that fights occurred at the club at least monthly.”
The revocation of Beta’s licenses comes four days after the city suspended the licenses for another of Corleons’ establishments, Cabin Tap House, following a New Year’s Day shooting at the bar in which two people died and two others were wounded.
“The disruptive and illegal activities associated with the licensed establishment have created an unsafe and hazardous condition and the continued operation of the establishment in this manner would be a danger to the public health, welfare and safety of the community,” Molly Duplechian, deputy director of the licensing department, wrote in the order suspending the bar’s license.
The day after the shooting, Corleons posted an image on Facebook that said: “I’m closing Beta Nightclub. That’s it. I’m done.”
Cabin Tap House is located next door to Beta. Corleons opened the tap house last year. The bar is closed until the city holds a hearing on its future.
The order revoking Beta’s licenses also states that Corleons tried to bribe a Denver police officer to help his cause during the legal process. Corleons also attempted to intimidate Denver police and firefighters by stating he was a member of the Sicilian mafia group La Cosa Nostra, the order states.
“Mr. Kayali knew of lax enforcement of club rules, knew or should have known that law violations were occurring, and that any such violations would put the Respondent at risk of closure,” the order states. “His substantial presence at the licensed premises, taken with other facts, indicates a complete disregard for the law.”
U.S. hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time
Hospitals across the U.S. are feeling the wrath of the omicron variant and getting thrown into disarray that is different from earlier COVID-19 surges.
This time, they are dealing with serious staff shortages because so many health care workers are getting sick with the fast-spreading variant. People are showing up at emergency rooms in large numbers in hopes of getting tested for COVID-19, putting more strain on the system. And a surprising share of patients — two-thirds in some places — are testing positive for the virus while in the hospital for other reasons.
At the same time, hospitals say the patients aren’t as sick as those who came in during the last surge. Intensive care units aren’t as full, and ventilators aren’t needed as much as they were before.
The pressures are nevertheless prompting hospitals to scale back non-emergency surgeries and close wards, while National Guard troops have been sent in in several states to help out at medical centers and testing sites.
Nearly two years into the pandemic, frustration and exhaustion are running high among health care workers.
“This is getting very tiring, and I’m being very polite in saying that,” said Dr. Robert Glasgow of University of Utah Health, which has hundreds of workers out sick or in isolation.
About 85,000 Americans are in the hospital with COVID-19, just short of the delta-surge peak of about 94,000 in early September, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The all-time high during the pandemic was about 125,000 in January of last year.
But the hospitalization numbers do not tell the full story. At least some cases in the official count involve mild or symptom-free infections that weren’t what put the patients in the hospital in the first place.
Dr. Fritz François, chief of hospital operations at NYU Langone Health in New York City, said about 65% of patients admitted to that system with COVID-19 recently were primarily hospitalized for something else and were incidentally found to have the virus.
Joanne Spetz, associate director of research at the Healthforce Center at the University of California, San Francisco, said the rising number of cases like that is both good and bad.
The lack of symptoms shows vaccines, boosters and natural immunity from prior infections are working, she said. The bad news is that the numbers mean the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, and some percentage of those people will wind up needing hospitalization.
This week, 36% of California hospitals reported critical staffing shortages. And 40% are expecting such shortages.
Some hospitals are reporting as much as one quarter of their staff out for virus-related reasons, said Kiyomi Burchill, the California Hospital Association’s vice president for policy and leader on pandemic matters.
In response, hospitals are turning to temporary staffing agencies or transferring patients out.
University of Utah Health plans to keep more than 50 beds open because it doesn’t have enough nurses. It is also rescheduling surgeries that aren’t urgent. In Florida, a hospital temporarily closed its maternity ward because of staff shortages.
As of Monday, New York state had just over 10,000 people in the hospital with COVID-19, including 5,500 in New York City. That’s the most in either the city or state since the disastrous spring of 2020.
New York City hospital officials, though, reported that things haven’t become dire. Generally, the patients aren’t as sick as they were back then. Of the patients hospitalized in New York City, around 600 were in ICU beds, which is only a few more than were in intensive care on this date last winter.
“We’re not even halfway to what we were in April 2020,” said Dr. David Battinelli, the physician-in-chief for Northwell Health, New York state’s largest hospital system.
Amid the omicron-triggered surge in demand for COVID-19 testing across the U.S., New York City’s Fire Department is asking people not to call for ambulance simply because they are having trouble finding a test.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced new or expanded testing sites in nine cities to redirect test-seekers away from ERs. About 300 National Guard members are being sent to help out at those centers.
In Connecticut, many ER patients are in overflow beds in hallways, and nurses are often working double shifts because of staffing shortages, said Sherri Dayton, a nurse at the Backus Plainfield Emergency Care Center. Many emergency rooms have hours-long waiting times, she said.
“We are drowning. We are exhausted,” Dayton said.
Doctors and nurses complain about burnout and a sense their neighbors are no longer treating the pandemic as a crisis, despite day after day of record COVID-19 cases.
“In the past, we didn’t have the vaccine, so it was us all hands together, all the support. But that support has kind of dwindled from the community, and people seem to be moving on without us,” said Rachel Chamberlin, a 26-year-old nurse at New Hampshire’s Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Edward Merrens, chief clinical officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, said more than 85% of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated.
Several COVID-19 patients in the hospital’s COVID-19 ICU unit were on ventilators, a breathing tube down their throats. In one room, staff members made preparations for what they feared would be the final family visit for a dying patient.
One of the unvaccinated was Fred Rutherford, a 55-year-old from Claremont, New Hampshire. He son carried him out of the house when he became sick and took him to the hospital, where he needed a breathing tube for a while and feared he might die.
If he returns home, he said, he promises to get vaccinated and tell others to do so, too.
“I probably thought I was immortal, that I was tough,” Rutherford said, speaking from his hospital bed behind a window, his voice weak and shaky.
But he added: “I will do anything I can to be the voice of people that don’t understand you’ve got to get vaccinated. You’ve got to get it done to protect each other.”
Associated Press writers Terry Tang and Bobby Calvan in New York City contributed to this report.
