“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Cree Campbell Asks Angela Simmons If She Can Set Her Up On A Blind Date! [VIDEO]

Published

13 seconds ago

on

“Growing Up Hip Hop” returns this week and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure!

Source: Courtesy WeTV / WeTV

Our preview clip features the Simmons sisters Vanessa and Angela as well as Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell’s daughter Cree, spending some quality time as Angela Simmons packs up for a move to Atlanta. Of course Vanessa and Cree can’t resist asking Ang if she’ll be reuniting with Bow Wow, but Cree has an even better idea — what if she sets Angela up on a blind date?

Check out the clip below:

That was actually super cute and we think Angela could work well with a doctor or surgeon. What do you think?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Treach lays down the law to Egypt when Sam’s arrest spirals into danger. Twist breaks the news of a gun charge to Mack Maine. Angela’s abrupt move to Atlanta leads to an explosive girl’s night. JoJo and Tanice’s struggles nearly shut cameras down.

Sounds like a whole lot of drama! If you guys hadn’t already heard, there have been a few changes made to the cast this season.

Growing Up Hip Hop Season 6B Key Art

Source: Courtesy WeTV / WeTV

On the OG side, JoJo Hailey of Jodeci fame and Layzie Bone from Bone Thugs’N’Harmony are both joining the GUHH cast along with Jo Jo’s son Devin Hailey and daughter Sakoya Winter, who also happens to be Layzie’s mentee. Sakoya is encouraged by her OGs to build a bridge between herself and the others. Will the attempts work in her favor? Or will the crew’s loyalty to each other leave her outside of the circle?

Angela’s move to Atlanta plays a big part of the plot this season, as well as plans to freeze her eggs for future babies. The abrupt move leads Vanessa Simmons, to once again, question Angela’s decision making. Jojo Simmons and Tanice face unexpected marital woes after the birth of their son and are challenged to find the spark in their relationship. Will this couple get back on the same page? Or will their fears of a second baby leading them to divorce come true?

Meanwhile Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis is feeling overwhelmed when her fiancé Shawn Rogers shows little to no interest in planning their nuptials, as they scramble to finalize plans and make it across the aisle. Egypt Criss and Sam’s bubble of love bursts when Sam’s legal troubles threaten to separate them for over a decade. Tyran encourages Sandra “Pepa’ Denton to get more involved with him and Egypt’s lives. Meanwhile, Treach and wife Cicely step up to steer Egypt closer to her dreams of stardom.

Cree Campbell continues to work on her relationship with her father Uncle Luke while navigating the challenges of wanting to become a mother one day. Eric “Lil Eazy-E” Wright Jr. displeasure with his father’s documentary leads to an unexpected one-on-one with an OG. The stakes are raised when run-ins with the law lead to changes in behavior and possible jail time for Sam, Briana and Twist. Will the crew lean on the advice of their OGs and continue their families’ alliances? Or will disagreements create irreconcilable cracks in their connections?

“Growing Up Hip Hop” premieres Thursday, January 6 at 9PM EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?

