Halle Berry’s True Feelings On Marriage Revealed After Wedding Prank With Boyfriend Van Hunt

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Halle Berry is ‘grateful’ for what boyfriend Van Hunt has brought to her life, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Halle Berry, 55, seems head over heels in love with her boyfriend Van Hunt, 51 — which is why it was no surprise when she hinted they could be married with a cryptic post over the weekend. While it turned out Halle, who has been married three previous times, was joking — a source reveals to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the Oscar winner feels about walking down the aisle again.

“Although Halle has publicly declared before that she would never get married again, she did a few years later in the past. She’s head over heels for Van and if any relationship for her is going to make it to the altar, this one is it,” the source revealed about her thoughts on marriage. “She’s at a point in her life where she knows what she wants in a partner and she’s so grateful she has Van in her life.”

Halle’s millions of followers (including some huge stars) were a bit confused with her Jan. 2 post that showed her kissing Van in an altar like setting at a Bora Bora resort. While no Justice of the Peace or Priest was in the photo (nor any family or friends on the pew-like benches) her caption seemed to imply marriage: “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” she wrote. In the next photo, however, she added, “it’s 2022” — leading some to think the photo was a prank (which it was).

“We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did,” she clarified in a follow up post. “Thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated,” she explained.

Notably, Halle was wed to pro baseball player David Justice from 1993-1997. Her second marriage to to Eric Benet received plenty of public attention as she won an Oscar during that period, however, the two split in 2005. Halle married for a third time to French actor Olivier Martinez in 2013, but they split in 2016. Beyond her marriages, she was also in a serious relationship with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry from 2005 – 2010 who is the father of her daughter Nahla, 13. She also share son Maceo Robert, 8, with ex-husband Olivier.

She went public in 2020 with Van via Instagram, and the musician has since accompanied her to several red carpets — including the Oscars in Feb. 2021, a well as the Academy’s museum opening event several months later. The insider says Halle and Van are “totally into each other” and “very compatible.”

“Butone of the things that attracts him to her most is how he makes her feel protected, yet free to live her life as she pleases. She’s a force to be reckoned with and he is able to keep up and still keep her interested every step of the way,” they also added.

While Halle can have her pick of just about any man, she also recognizes her own independence — and does not need a relationship to feel “fulfilled,” the source revealed. “Halle is an incredibly strong, independent woman who is confident with herself and she’s absolutely not the kind of woman who needs a man to feel fulfilled,” they said to HL. “It takes a confident man to keep up with Halle because she’s obviously one of the most desired women in the world.”

Johnny Depp to grill James Franco over alleged Amber Heard affair

Published

9 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Johnny Depp To Grill James Franco Over Alleged Amber Heard Affair 1
google news

James Franco has been served with legal documents by Johnny Depp — who wants to grill the Pineapple Express actor about whether he slept with his former wife Amber Heard when she was still married.

Page Six broke the story, Depp’s lawyers had been trying to track down Franco for some time and will now be allowed to move forward with a deposition.

 

MEGA

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his ex-wife for defamation after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post. The title of the article was I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.

In the article, Heard wrote about her experience dealing with people’s criticism of her after she came forward with abuse accusations. She never once mentioned Depp by name but it wasn’t hard to figure out who she was talking about.

The Viper Room Curse: Johnny’s Ex-Business Partner Missing — What Does Depp Know?

“Imagine a powerful man as a ship, like the Titanic. That ship is a huge enterprise. When it strikes an iceberg, there are a lot of people on board desperate to patch up holes — not because they believe in or even care about the ship, but because their own fates depend on the enterprise,” she wrote.

Depp claims the article violated a non-disclosure clause that was included in their divorce settlement.

Johnny Depp To Grill James Franco Over Alleged Amber Heard Affair 3

 

MEGA

Depp is also accusing Heard of fabricating the photos of her alleged injuries that were released around the time of their divorce. He claims she doctored the photos but Heard denies the accusations. The photos show the actress with two black eyes, a broken nose, and a busted lip.

She was recently ordered to turn over her cell phones as part of the court battle.

Johnny Depp’s Old Bandmate Claims Ex-Wife Amber Heard ‘F—ed His Career Over’, Drove Him To Abuse Drugs

Depp also believes Heard cheated on him with multiple other men. One of them is Franco. He wants to grill the actor about his theory under oath along with whether Franco saw injuries on Heard in the days after the alleged assault.

Depp claims security footage from his apartment shows Franco and Heard in an elevator in May 2016. The footage was shot 24 hours after Heard claims Depp attacked her and gave her a black eye. Depp believes Franco will have answers on whether Heard ever mentioned a fight of if there were visible marks on her face/body.

“I have denied Ms. Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016 … when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week. I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life. I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman,” Depp wrote in his lawsuit.

Johnny Depp To Grill James Franco Over Alleged Amber Heard Affair 4

 

MEGA

Heard’s attorney claims Franco lived in the same building at the time and they were not having an affair. The trial is set to start on April 11, 2022.

Bridgerton Season 2 premiere date finally revealed by cast — WATCH

Published

20 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Bridgerton Season 2
Netflix finally revealed that the second season of Shonda Rhimes’ smash-hit romance, Bridgerton, will debut next year on March 25, 2022.

The Christmas Day announcement was delivered by the Bridgerton Season 2 stars themselves — Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) and Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), and Claudia Jesse (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) and Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma) — in a video shared by Netflix on the one-year anniversary of the show’s first-season launch.

You can watch that special clip here and via the video below.

While the second season itself would have been the ultimate Christmas present for viewers of the show based on the Julia Quinn novel series of the same name, we’re willing to at least take the long-awaited premiere date as a pretty perfect way to mark the occasion.

As every Bridgerton fan knows — whether they liked it at first or not — the show’s focus is shifting from Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her husband Simon Basset a.k.a. the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) to the new leading couple for Season 2: Daphne’s eldest brother Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey) and his love interest, Kate Sharma (Sex Education alum Ashley).

Here’s the official description for Bridgerton Season 2:

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and clever series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

Larsa Pippen & Scottie Finalize Divorce More Than 3 Years After Ending Marriage

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Larsa Pippen Scottie Pippen
Larsa and Scottie Pippen have now finalized their divorce, officially putting an end to their 20-year marriage.

There’s no turning back now for Larsa Pippen, 47, and Scottie Pippen, 56. The Real Housewives of Miami star and her former husband have officially signed divorce papers three years after their initial separation. “I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now officially divorced, with the Court signing and approving of their Stipulated Judgment as of December 15, 2021. The Stipulated Judgment dealt with all of the issues in their divorce action,” Larsa’s lawyer David J. Glass told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Larsa Pippen & Scottie Pippen (MOVI Inc. / MEGA)

“The parties had met with a retired Judge as a mediator and had worked hard with their attorneys on all of the issues facing them,” he added. “They remained amicable throughout and kept their focus on the best interests of their minor children.” The California family attorney also noted that Larsa and Scottie actually reached an agreement in August 2021, but “the Court’s backlog due to COVID kept it off the Judge’s desk until today.”

Ultimately, Larsa is ready to put all of this behind her. “Larsa is relieved to have the entire process behind her and is happy that she and Scottie managed to keep their private lives largely private,” her lawyer told us. Larsa had previously expressed an interest in getting married again and now that her divorce is finalized, she can focus on moving on to the next chapter of her life.

Larsa Pippen Scottie Pippen
Larsa Pippen & Scottie Pippen (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Larsa and Scottie had an on-again/off-again divorce. They first filed for divorce in 2016, but they got back together in 2017 and called off their $120 million split. After rekindling their romance, the pair appeared to be fine, while attending numerous events together, including Dave Chappelle‘s show at Delilah’s in West Hollywood. Unfortunately, their love couldn’t conquer all and Larsa filed for divorce from the NBA player in L.A. County Superior Court on Nov. 2, 2018. Prior to their split, the Miami-based couple had been married for 20 years.

Throughout the process, Larsa has commended on her and the Chicago Bulls player’s ability to co-parent their four children, Scottie Jr, Preston, Justin and Sophia Pippen. “[We] are really best friends,” she told Us Weekly in 2019. “Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way. We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important.” Larsa has also been there for Scottie, following the tragic death of his eldest son, Atron Pippen.

 

