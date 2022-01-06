Celebrities
Happy Founders’ Day! Meet The Kane-Kommanding Kappas Shimmying Panny Drawls Into Swoonlivion
Happy Founders’ Day!
We couldn’t let the day go by without celebrating the dapper gentlemen of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. for their 111 years of service, scholarship, shoulder-shimmies, seductive pelvic gyrations, aggressive lip-licking and impressive achievements as the enviable pretty boys of the Divine 9.
Founded in 1911 on the campus of Indiana University, the storied organization was the first intercollegiate Fraternity incorporated as a national body and remains the only Greek letter organization with its Alpha Chapter on Indiana University’s campus.
As the second oldest Black Greek Letter Fraternity, it’s amassed over 125,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters across the world.
Local chapters participate in community outreach activities to feed the homeless, provide scholarships to young people matriculating to college, serve as mentors to young men, participate in blood drives, serve as hosts of seminars for public health awareness, and more.
Nationally, Kappa Alpha Psi ® has hosted summer enrichment camps and provided funds for St. Jude Medical Research Center to assist in the fight against childhood diseases by raising more than $1 Million.
Internationally, Kappa Alpha Psi® members have answered the call to service by proudly serving our military and raising funds to assist those in need following natural disasters around the world.
Notable members include Ralph Abernathy, Wilt Chamberlin, Montell Jordan, Benjamin Jealous, Oscar Robertson, Cedric the Entertainer, Arthur Ashe, Mike Tomlin, Gayle Sayers, Adrian Fenty, Robert S. Abbott, Bennie Thompson, Donald Byrd, Johnnie Cochran, Ed Gardner, Smokie Norful, John Singleton, Tom Bradley, Bob Johnson, John Conyers, Alcee Hastings, Lerone Bennett, Jr., Kwame Jackson, Bill Russell, Tavis Smiley, Marvin Sapp, Colin Kaepernick, and many more.
How are you celebrating the Kappas today? Tell us in the comments and enjoy our gallery on the flip.
Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital, surgeon for negligence
Trevor Noah is suing his doctor and a hospital for botched surgery.
The ‘Daily Show’ host took legal action against Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan last month after they allegedly messed up a procedure carried out on him on 23 November, 2020.
In court documents obtained by People, the 37-year-old star – who was a patient between 25 August and 17 December last year – alleged the defendants were “negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner.”
The lawsuit accused the hospital and the doctor who treated him there of “failing to use approved methods in general use in the care and treatment”, including failing to “prescribe proper medications” and to “discontinue certain prescription medications,” and alleged they had not used “proper tests and examinations in order to diagnose the conditions” that he “was suffering” from.
Trevor claimed he suffered “serious personal injury” after his surgery, and described the nature of his injuries as “permanent, severe, and grievous” which have left him “sick, sore, lame, and disabled.”
The lawsuit added: “[Trevor] sustained severe and painful personal injuries; sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain; was confined to bed and home for a long period of time; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid, treatment and attention; has suffered loss of enjoyment of life; was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time; and since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future.”
The hospital have insisted the lawsuit’s claims are “meritless”.
A representative for the facility said: “HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr. Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless.
“Due to HIPAA we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient.”
Kate Gosselin Seen In Rare Photos Pumping Gas As She Settles Into New Life As A Nurse In NC
Kate Gosselin was spotted out and about in North Carolina after recently obtaining a nursing license.
Kate Gosselin: former reality TV star and newfound nurse! The 46-year-old was spotted pumping gas and taking care of her [now adult] kids in her current residence of Troutman, North Carolina, wearing a casual look as she settled in to a quieter life with family. In photos you can see here, Kate wore a black Killington Ski Area t-shirt and black leggings as she gassed up a black Toyota SUV, also sporting casual white flip flops and pulling her blonde locks back into a messy bun.
The mother-of-eight was also seen walking the family dog while wearing a red, white, and blue Tommy Hilfiger hooded jacket for the walk. She was also spotted helping her kids load things in and out of the car and dropping off one of her daughters for work at Chipotle. The busy mom obtained her nursing license from the North Carolina Board of Nursing on June 30, 2021.
Kate — who became famous for the 2009 reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8 — split from husband Jon Gosselin, 44, in 2009 after a decade of marriage. The former couple shot to fame with their time on TV that showcased their family dynamic which includes twins Mady & Cara, 21, and sextuplet siblings Hannah, Aaden, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Collin, 17. After the messy divorce between Kate and Jon, their daughter Hannah made the decision to live with their father while their siblings remained under Kate’s roof.
Jon has openly discussed his frustrations that his other children won’t speak to him, despite his support for Hannah’s relationship with them. Although Hannah has had relationships with her siblings over the years, she admitted EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife in Nov. 2021 that she too hasn’t heard from them but is hopeful that changes soon.
“Hannah’s a free spirit,” Jon told HL on Nov. 22, as he watched Beverly Hills’ Dr. Anjali Rajpal bling out his daughter’s tooth. “I hope her opening up will allow the others to open as well, so maybe the others will start speaking their mind more freely, knowing they have a voice. A mentorship almost. Hannah’s doing it, maybe we’ll do it too.”
Although some parents can be reluctant to celebrate their children growing up, Jon seems to embody the opposite sentiment. “I’m actually looking forward to have 18-year-olds,” Jon revealed. “I’ve been looking forward to that for what, 12 years? I’m hoping that there will be willingness to venture out and find each other, free the coupe kind of thing and free the nest.”
Spider-Man opens huge, rakes in $253 million
Los Angeles (AFP) – Covid-schmovid: Sony and Marvel’s new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” scored a massive North American opening this weekend, taking in an estimated $253 million, making it the third-biggest domestic opening of all time.
The film’s opening trails only 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” ($357 million) and the previous year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” ($258 million), according to the BoxOfficeMojo website. It easily surpassed early estimates of $130-150 million.
The new superhero blockbuster is well on its way to $600 million overseas, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. And this as theaters continue to battle their way back from months-long Covid-induced closures.
“This is an incredible opening,” David A. Gross, who runs Franchise Entertainment Research, told Variety.
While most big series struggle to keep their momentum, he added, “‘Spider-Man’ is exploding.”
By way of comparison, last weekend’s top film, Steven Spielberg’s much-anticipated remake of “West Side Story,” opened to just $10.5 million.
“No Way Home” is British star Tom Holland’s third solo outing in the wildly popular role; in supporting roles this time are Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.
The original “Spider-Man” film starring Tobey Maguire in 2002 was the first movie in cinematic history to gross more than $100 million on its debut weekend.
This weekend’s other top films were thus relegated to the distant sidelines.
Disney’s “Encanto,” an animated fantasy with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, placed second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, at $6.3 million.
20th Century’s “West Side Story,” with Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler playing star-crossed lovers in the mean streets of New York, slipped to third spot, at just $3.4 million.
In fourth was Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the latest chapter in that supernatural franchise, also at $3.4 million.
And in fifth was Searchlight’s new crime thriller “Nightmare Alley.” Despite strong reviews, the Guillermo del Toro film took in only $3 million.
Rounding out the top 10 were:
“House of Gucci” ($1.9 million)
“Eternals” ($1.2 million)
“Clifford the Big Red Dog” ($400,000)
“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” ($280,000)
“Dune” ($240,000)
