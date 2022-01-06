Celebrities
Heather Graham, 51, Stuns In Low-Cut Black Bikini Top While Celebrating The New Year
Greetings from paradise! The ‘Get Shorty’ actress looked happy as she rang in the New Year beachside in a bikini.
It looked like Heather Graham, 51, found a relaxing way to welcome 2022, as she celebrated the New Year in a sexy new Instagram on Jan. 5. The Boogie Nights actress stunned as she took a bombshell beach selfie while relaxing in front of crystal clear waters with a wooden pier in the background. Looking swim-chic, Heather donned a classic, black triangle-top bikini with a pair of wide, tortoiseshell sunglasses and tousled blonde tresses with a rosy pout. She captioned the snap with a simple, “Happy New Year !” and a blue heart emoji.
Heather’s cool vacation comes not long after the release of her latest film: The Last Son, starring Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly, Sam Worthington, and Thomas Jane. In the movie, she plays Anna, the mom of MGK’s sharp-shooting outlaw Cal.
Heather said she loved working with the rocker on the film, but also admitted she had little idea who he was before making the movie together. “It’s funny because I actually didn’t know who he was, to be honest,” she told ABC Audio in Dec. 2021. “I mean, my friend’s kids know who he is,” the never-married star added with a laugh.
Movie veteran Heather was quick to give MGK props for his acting, telling the program, “I think, you know, he’s very raw. Like, I like that he doesn’t because some actors are kind of ‘actor-y.’ And I like that he just has raw talent. I really enjoyed working with him. It was fun.” She added, “Sometimes actors try to control how they come across and they’re really practiced…It felt like he just put his heart out there. He hasn’t probably had as much experience. So he just kind of put it all out there. And I kind of liked that. Actually, it was fun, just sort of just felt like real.”
Meanwhile, the star is gearing up to work on the rom-com The Other Zoey with Andie MacDowell, Josephine Langford, and Patrick Fabian. The movie is about a bright college student whose views on love are turned upside down after a mistaken identity mishap.
RHOSLC Star Jennie Slams Meredith Over Silence on Race Drama
The issue of race continues its saga on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Most recently, Jennie Nguyen has been calling out Mary Cosby for publicly calling her eyes “slanted,” commenting on her “yellow skin,” and mimicking her accent. However, now she’s also coming for Meredith Marks for remaining silent and not standing up to Mary.
A screenshot captured by @QueensofBravo shows a tweet that Jennie issued out directly at Meredith, saying that Meredith is still complicit because she is remaining silent in the face of racism.
“Racism, in any form, is RACISM! This is what my husband I grew up with daily. To be silent, or to laugh while someone is being racist, is to be complicit,” Jennie tweeted.
Also being thrown into the ring is Lisa Barlow, who Mary called “two-faced” and tweeted that it was Lisa who kept mimicking Jennie’s voice all season long. Not taking the bait in its entirety, Lisa’s response was short, direct, and simple.
“Never.”
Do you think Meredith is being complicit in Mary’s racial drama? Or do you believe Lisa?
Who knows where this all going to go, but for now, there are no new responses from all parties involved… yet.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently airing at 9 p.m. EST on Sundays on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Love Goals: Sloane Stephens And Jozy Altidore Are The Epitome Of Perfectly Matched Melaniny Matrimony-dom
This is such a beautiful love story. Did you know Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore have known each other since their middle school days in South Florida?
The talented tennis star and her stellar soccer player got mmarried earlier this week, on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022 at. the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach.
Ironically this match is almost two decades in the making! Stephens and Altidore have actually known each other since their middle school days at Boca Prep in South Florida, where she attended fifth grade while he was in seventh. Stephens moved away but the two randomly reunited in 2016 at the Home Depot Center in Carson, CA.
“I was doing a media scrum in the hallway during a US Mens National team camp,” Altidore told VOGUE. “Sloane was there training for Fed Cup in Hawaii. Sloane turned the corner while having a loud conversation on FaceTime. We locked eyes and started talking during the scrum. We exchanged contacts and went to dinner after my game versus Iceland. The rest was history.”
Wow. See how fate intervened y’all? In April 2019 Jozy popped the question in the most romantic way.
“We went to church in L.A. and then I made up an excuse telling Sloane that I wanted to check out a painting at an art gallery that I saw on Instagram and was thinking of buying,” Jozy remembers. “When we got to the gallery, it was filled with her family and friends and instead of paintings, the gallery was decorated with massive canvases of photos from our relationship and all the people who have played a role in Sloane’s life up to this point. It was really cool that all the people in the photos were surrounding us when I popped the question.”
“Looking back, I definitely should have known something was up!” Sloane admits. “Jozy was acting nervous, and he’s definitely not an art gallery kind of guy, but when we walked in and I saw everyone, I was completely blown away! It was so surreal when he got down on one knee.”
The couple chose their New Years Day wedding in Bal Harbour for a number of reasons.
“I really liked the symbolism of starting a new year completely fresh with a new beginning—plus I fly to Australia to start my season soon so this is what needed to happen!” Sloane says.
“The date will make our anniversary easy to remember!” Jozy jokes. “Since we both grew up in South Florida, Miami was the perfect place to bring our families together, and January is the best time of year to be there.”
Sloane lost two of her grandparents to COVID-19, they died within a week of each other right before the Australian Open, and the pandemic definitely played into how the couple pushed forward with their big day. The couple required all guests to be fully vaccinated and self-test at home with Lucira PCR tests provided by NURX before arriving in Florida. Guests were also PCR tested on the morning of the wedding.
“Our training and season schedules are so intense that planning a wedding seemed like a logistical nightmare, but the pandemic really shifted everything for us,” Sloane said. “The last two years have been incredibly tough for everyone, including my family with the loss of my grandparents and close family friends due to COVID-19, and it reminded us how nothing is guaranteed, so we have to celebrate and cherish the time we have together. Everyone attending the wedding was fully vaccinated and was tested multiple times, and we did our best to adapt to the times and make a safe environment.”
“I promised Sloane’s late grandfather that we would get married before our house renovation was complete, and it really was important for me to honor that promise and commitment to him,” Jozy says. “Our house will be done early next year, so I was feeling the pressure!”
The couple’s weekend included a tennis tournament, crawfish boil, beach picnic and wine tasting, as well as a gifting suite where guests could “shop” products from their favorite brands and sponsors.
“I know Sloane is the tennis player in the family so everyone was expecting great things from her at our tournament, but I trained and was ready,” Jozy says. “I also really enjoyed the wine tasting. One of our friends organized it, and each wine was from a year and a place that is significant to our careers and relationship.”
For their big day Stephens, 28, wore a custom beaded Galia Lahav couture gown with a Maria Elena crystal headpiece, Amina Muaddi shoes and Peter Marco diamonds. Schacle Powell gave her an elegant updo and her bridal makeup was done by Tia Codrington. She also paid homage to her grandparents through her “something old,” handkerchiefs that belonged to her late loved ones were wrapped around her orchid and peony bouquet.
Altidore wore a Dior tux and Christian Louboutin shoes, while his seven-year-old son Cameron was dressed in Dolce & Gabbana. Jozy also sported a fresh cut from his wedding day barber Christopher Bailey.
“The ceremony was more emotional than I could’ve imagined,” Jozy says. “I thought I was prepared, but I was completely blown away by the feeling of love. Seeing my bride walk down the aisle, surrounded by our families, is a feeling I’ll never forget.”
Following the couple’s outdoor wedding ceremony, guests moved inside the St. Regis for the reception where everyone danced to music played by DJ Rock With U. Sloane also changed into her reception gown, a strapless Galia Lahav ready-to-wear dress.
“We threw the best party I’ve ever been to and I want to do it all again next weekend,” Jozy jokes. “Our wedding brought so many different people from our lives together, and it was just incredible to party together and dance like everyone had known each other forever. And to look out on the dance floor and reflect on the fact that they were all there for us and our love…that’s a feeling we’ll never forget.”
Joe Biden Slams ‘Defeated’ Donald Trump During Jan. 6 Anniversary Speech
President Joe Biden called out ex President Donald Trump for spreading the Big Lie about the 2020 election and his inaction during the January 6 insurrection.
President Joe Biden blasted former President Donald Trump during his address to the nation, commemorating the one-year-anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot on Thursday. Biden condemned Trump for both spreading the Big Lie about election fraud in 2020 and for failing to shut down the protesters as they turned violent and stormed the Capitol. “For the first time in our history, the president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob stormed the capitol but they failed,” he said early in his address.
During the passionate address, Biden made sure that all Americans knew that the insurrection couldn’t be further away from what the U.S. stands for. “A former president who lies about this election and the mob who attacks this capitol could not be further away from the core American values.They want to rule or they will ruin,” he said. The president reassured everyone that the election was won fairly with a direct call out against Trump. “He’s not just the former president. He’s a defeated former president,” he passionately said in the speech.
The president warned of the threat that sharing those lies consist of. “You can’t be patriotic when you embrace and enabled lies. Those that stormed this capitol, and those that instigated and incited and those who called on them to do so held a dagger at the throat of America, at American Democracy,” he called out.
Biden repeatedly hammered home that Trump’s claims about election fraud are completely false and dangerous for democracy, and he called out his reasons for spreading the lies. “The former President of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so, because he values power over principal, because he sees his own interest as more important than his country’s interest, than America’s Interest, and because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution. He can’t accept he lost,” he said. ”
Besides Trump, Biden also called out Republicans who have continued to peddle election fraud lies in the year since the insurrection and reframe the way January 6 is viewed. “They want you to see election day as the day of insurrection,” he said. “Can you think of a more twisted way to look at this country, to look at America?” Earlier Biden had stood firm that the election was won fairly. “There’s zero proof the election results were inaccurate,” he told Americans.
While much of the speech condemned Trump, rioters, and Republicans who have kept spreading lies, Biden also offered powerful messages for those who have continued to preserve democracy. “Now it’s up to all of us. To we the people, to stand for the rule of law, to preserve the flame of democracy, to keep the promise of America alive,” he said.
Later, Biden called on people to continue to carry the country’s values. “We are in a battle for the soul of America. A battle that by the grace of God and the goodness and greatness of this nation, we will win. Believe me. I know how difficult democracy is, and I’m crystal clear about the threats that America faces, but I also know that our darkest days can lead to light and hope,” he said.
Other than Biden, former President Jimmy Carter also penned a heartfelt op-ed for The New York Times on Wednesday January 5, where he slammed Republicans who have continued to push election fraud lies forward in the year since the riot. “There followed a brief hope that the insurrection would shock the nation into addressing the toxic polarization that threatens our democracy,” he wrote. “However, one year on, promoters of the lie that the election was stolen have taken over one political party and stoked distrust in our electoral systems. These forces exert power and influence through relentless disinformation, which continues to turn Americans against Americans.”
Carter also laid out plans to help preserve the safety of American democracy, including condemning the spread of violence and disinformation. The former president also raised red flags about what continued division and dangerous rhetoric about the riot and election fraud could mean for the United States. “Our great nation now teeters on the brink of a widening abyss. Without immediate action, we are at genuine risk of civil conflict and losing our precious democracy. Americans must set aside differences and work together before it is too late,” he concluded.
