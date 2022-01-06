Here’s to a new year! Restaurants on the horizon for 2022

Last week, we recapped 2021, and this week, it’s time to look forward.

There are a ton of exciting restaurants on the docket for 2022, so I checked in with everyone to get updated timelines for opening.

Supply chain woes and staffing shortages are still rampant, so be sure to take any of these dates with a grain of salt.

Here are restaurants we know about that will open in the coming months — organized by a rough timeline.

January

Devil’s Advocate Stillwater

After some supply chain delays in late 2021, Devil’s Advocate Stillwater is slated to open in the first two weeks of January. The exact date will be announced soon. The original Devil’s Advocate in downtown Minneapolis is planning to reopen in March, two years after the pandemic closed its doors.

The Stillwater location is in the former Famous Dave’s on the north side of Minnesota 36. The restaurant is known for its house-made pastas, pizzas and sandwiches.

Devil’s Advocate: 14200 N. 60th St., Stillwater; devilsadvocatebar.com

MetroNOME Brewery

MetroNOME (the NOME stands for Nurture Outstanding Music Education) Brewery in the former Birch’s Lowertown space across from CHS Field is shooting for an end-of-January opening.

Owner Bill Eddins said that pending inspection, they were expecting to begin brewing beer soon. The brewery will be a for-profit entity, but will funnel some of its profit toward music education.

Eddins is a musician and music educator by trade.

MetroNOME Brewery: 289 E. Fifth St., St. Paul; 651-317-9080; metronomebrewery.com

February

Mario’s

The team behind Estelle on St. Paul’s St. Clair Avenue will turn the former Tillie’s Farmhouse on Cleveland Avenue into a pizzeria and hoagie joint.

Co-owner Jason Hansen said his best guess for an opening timeline is sometime in February.

Hansen said the pizza concept was inspired by a visit to Di Fara Pizza in New York.

“We will use really good tomatoes, really good cheese, and just try and incorporate really good ingredients into that Detroit-style, cheesy, crispy crust,” Hansen said.

The kitchen will be run by chef Evan Vranian, whose impressive resume includes Surly (yes he worked with Surly Pizza Upstairs and also did a popup at Surly called Proof, serving hero subs), Sooki and Mimi, Tilia and Spoon and Stable, where he helped with the bread program.

Mario’s: 232 N. Cleveland Ave., St. Paul

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Woodbury)

Tono, the local go-to for Philly-style sandwiches and wood-fired pizzas, has been expanding rapidly across the Twin Cities. The newest addition to their flock will be in Woodbury, in a former Vietnamese restaurant space. It should open sometime in February.

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks: 437 Commerce Drive, Suite 100, Woodbury; tonomn.com

Spring 2022

Änna’s Bistro

Last we heard, owner Änna Hagstrom planned to open her neighborhood bistro in the former St. Croix Chocolate Co. building in Marine on St. Croix early in 2022.

Hagstrom, who was a lawyer until the pandemic made her reassess her priorities, said the restaurant will focus on seasonal, from-scratch cooking using local ingredients.

Änna’s Bistro: 11 Judd St., Marine on St. Croix; annasbistromn.com

The Apostle Supper Club

The Apostle Supper Club and False Eye Doll Tiki Lounge is behind schedule.

The restaurant, across the street from the Xcel Energy Center, was initially planning to open in October, but supply chain issues have forced it to move that timeline back to spring of 2022.

Owner Brian Ingram of Purpose Driven Restaurants (Hope Breakfast Bar, The Gnome) said the 400-seat restaurant will serve old-school tableside items like sole and salad, but also classics like prime rib.

The 400 seats do not include the sprawling, one-acre patio space that Ingram calls an “entertainment garden.” There will be a piano bar and live music, too.

April

Dabbler Depot

Beer Dabbler founder Matt Kenevan’s liquor store — Dabbler Depot — on West Seventh Street, should be open by the last week of April.

Kenevan is planning some really special things with the space, in the former Stransky’s, including a coffee counter and a resident food truck. There will be studio space for anticipated podcasts, a well-curated beer, wine and spirits stock, and even a plant wall, watered by evaporation from the coolers.

Dabbler Depot: 1545 W. Seventh St., St. Paul

Sometime this year

Vinai

Chef Yia Vang’s highly anticipated Hmong restaurant has a home in Northeast Minneapolis, and work has begun. But because of the pandemic, the best we can get out of the team is “sometime this year.”

Vinai, named after the refugee camp in Thailand where Vang was born, will serve his signature Hmong dishes, many of which are cooked over a wood fire. Vang also snagged chef Marshall Paulsen, who for many years headed the kitchen at Birchwood Cafe, to help with operations, in particular the sourcing of local ingredients and the creation of a progressive and equitable staffing structure.

Vinai: 1717 Second St. N.E., Minneapolis; vinaimn.com

New Concept from Tony Donatell

The prolific suburban restaurateur (Bourbon Butcher, Burgers and Bottles, Mezcalito Butcher, Farmer and the Fishmonger and more) is planning a new concept in the Mean Miner’s Tacos space in the same strip mall as Burgers and Bottles, Farmer’s Grandson and Volstead House. Mean Miner’s closed during the pandemic. Mostly, though, Donatell said he’s focusing on what he has and figuring out how to remain profitable in a time of high supply and labor costs.