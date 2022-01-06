Tech
How to Know if Someone has Blocked You on WhatsApp
WhatsApp is a secure and widely used platform for exchanging instant messages and chatting with friends or family. The application allows users to send messages to other users simply by their phone number.
While this feature adds a lot of features, it also means that there will be some who will misuse or abuse the service to spam and harass users. WhatsApp has already thought about this and comes with a block feature that lets you block a particular user from messaging or contacting you in any way.
By blocking a user on WhatsApp, you disable any communication and the user will not be able to see your WhatsApp profile picture or status, thereby protecting people’s privacy and preventing unauthorized users from invading privacy. Help is available.
If your messages on WhatsApp are not reaching a user or if you are unable to contact them using voice or video call, they may have uninstalled the application from their smartphone or blocked your account. Have given Here are some steps you can follow to check if you have been blocked.
How To Know If You Are Blocked by Someone On WhatsApp?
While there is no guaranteed way to find out if you have been blocked by a user, WhatsApp clearly states that it is important to check if you have been blocked to protect user privacy. A little unclear. However, you can try the steps given below to check if you are blocked on WhatsApp:
1. Check for “Last Seen” or “Online” in the Chat Window of that user
The first and easiest way to check if you’ve been blocked is if you can see a user’s last seen or online details so you can rest assured that they haven’t blocked you. However, this is a very vague move as there is no confirmation that he has changed his last seen settings to hide details from others. While the last seen details are showing in the chat window, it clearly means that you are not blocked, it cannot be taken as a conclusive step to know whether you have been blocked or not.
2. Look for the updates in the Contact’s profile
If a user has blocked you on WhatsApp, the user’s profile picture and user’s status will never change, it will remain the same forever as when the user blocked you.
If you notice that a user’s profile picture and status about it is the same for an unusual amount of time, it may be a sign that your account has been blocked by the user. While this is an official indication of the user being blocked, it is not conclusive as it may be because the user hasn’t updated their profile picture in a while.
3. Try Sending a Message to the Contact
If you have been blocked by the user, you will not be able to reach the user via instant messaging. Any message you send to a blocked person will only show a single tick, indicating that the message was sent on your behalf but was never updated to a double tick mark, which means the message was not delivered to the receiver.
This is a more concrete indication that the user may have blocked you on WhatsApp. If your messages consistently fail to reach the user, either the user has uninstalled the application from their smartphone or has blocked you from their contacts and thus you are unable to send messages.
4. Try Performing an Audio Call to the Contact
Any attempt to make a voice call or video call to the user will be in vain, if the user has blocked you then the user will not receive any communication from you. If you have been blocked, you will either not be able to make calls, or the call screen will simply show “Calling” instead of “Ringing”.
While it may simply mean that the user is offline at that time if this continues several times it can be concluded that the user has blocked you on WhatsApp and thus you are unable to call or Can’t do any kind of communication.
5. Try Creating a WhatsApp Group with the Contact
You will not be able to create a WhatsApp group with the user or add the said user to an existing group. This may be more conclusive proof that you have been blocked by the user. Perhaps the best way to confirm that you have been blocked by a user is if all of the above methods prove to be true.
That’s all folks. Do you know any other tricks that we have not covered in this article? Do share your thoughts and views via the comment box below.
Watch2gether Alternatives: 10 Best Sites Like Watch2gether in 2022
Watch2Gether website allows you to watch videos and other content in sync with others. The streaming service can be availed through web browsers on Android and iOS-based smartphones as well as you can use the W2gSync 946 app which can synchronize external sources with the help of Google Chrome browser extension.
The platform offers some great features however it has certain limitations due to which many users look for an alternate option. In any case, if you are looking for sites like Watch2gether then stay tuned here. We will further explore some of the Watch2gether Alternatives which are available on the market today.
10 Best Watch2gether Alternatives in 2022
- Rave
- Metastream
- AndChill
- Syncplay
- Sharetube
- Kast
- SyncPlay
- Twoseven
- Parsec
- AnimeParty
As mentioned above, there are many alternate options Watch2gether which offers similar services however, we have picked the best Watch2gether alternatives for you.
1. Rave
Rave is a new way to watch videos and tune in to music in flawless sync with companions. Regardless of whether it’s the most recent film or the most sizzling music video on YouTube, everything is progressively enjoyable with companions via Rave.
It allows you to stream and watch video content from platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Dropbox, Viki, Google Drive, and Reddit.
Furthermore, you can share content or upload videos and manage them in real-time. It can be also shared with other users via Dropbox or Google Drive. It is available for web browsers as well as iOS.
2. Metastream
Metastream, an open-source platform that allows you to watch internet videos with friends in sync. It is as simple as you just need to start a session and invite your friends by sharing your friend code with them. Once you got connected to your friend, start browsing for your favourite media and add the URL to the queue.
There are a number of popular websites like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, etc are already supported for playback.
3. AndChill
AndChill offers hassle-free video streaming and watching tougher with your companion in sync. Using AndChill, you can create your own private or public chat room and start watching videos with anyone around the world. It has a simple user interface, including the ability to share videos and audio files with one click.
At the point when you first visit the site, you can browse a list of currently open public chat rooms. It allows you to see what individuals are watching before joining the room. It supports a number of streaming websites like YouTube, Twitch and etc.
4. Syncplay
Syncplay allows individuals to enjoy a virtual streaming viewing experience with peers and groups. You can watch anime, movies, TV shows and other media together.
The way of working Syncplay is straightforward and it requires an internet connection. Once the media players successfully connect, Syncplay empowers users to enjoy all features of pausing, resuming, stopping, seeking, and much more.
The server monitors where everybody is in the video so on the off chance that somebody goes along with they can be brought to the ideal spot, thus on the off chance that somebody is excessively far ahead they can be brought back in a state of harmony. It’s compatible with most operating systems and devices.
5. ShareTube
As the name suggests, ShareTube is specially built for those who prefer watching YouTube videos with your close ones.
The application allows the other necessary features like room setup, content sharing and control playback. All you need to do is create a room and share a YouTube URL to play the content in sync with other members. The great concern would be the group chat option that is not available, but ShareTube fulfils the purpose.
6. Kast
Kast is another Watch2gether Alternatives among others in our rundown. It is a comprehensive chat and sharing app that supports video streaming and chatting through voice and text. The application is compatible with Windows and Mac machines as well as it also runs through a Web Browser.
Kast allows hosting a movie and TV streaming among 100 people. Additionally, you can even play games and share the video gaming experience in real-time with your companions.
7. MyCircle.TV
MyCircle.TV is not one of the complete Watch2Gether alternatives but it offers some cool features that are worth a peek. Talking about its cool features, one can upload their own videos and share them with peers/groups through private chatrooms.
In fact, one can also manage existing chat conversations and create/manage playlists easily. What’s more, there is also a provision to join or create exciting new chat rooms that are exclusive to your friend circle. This is a fantastic solution that ensures you play synchronized media flawlessly. It is available for free and you don’t need to register or sign in on the website.
8. Twoseven
Basically, if you are searching for Watch2Gether alternatives that support endless live streaming without bargaining the live watching experience then Twoseven is one of the great options. The application offers similar features like chat with groups and live audio commentary as well as supports the webcam.
The real-time video sharing platforms could be extremely helpful in watching video content with your friends and family. Twoseven has support for Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It also offers a Chrome extension that lets you stream a video from any website.
9. Parsec
Parsec can be great Watch2gether Alternatives. The application is specially designed for game streaming, but you can use it to stream video content as well. It allows you to invite your friends to your video stream and they can watch it without any latency.
Much the same as game streaming, you can communicate with them while watching films and shows. Obviously, Parsec isn’t developed for streaming video content and also other individuals can’t control the playback. However, it brings predominant features of Watch2Gether playback.
10. AnimeParty
AnimeParty is our final Watch2Gether alternative in this list. It is dedicated only to streaming and watching Anime content together. It’s a nitty-gritty site that lets you make a private room and afterwards you can impart the space to your companions.
You can discover the best Anime content from its library and can start watching. Similar to Watch2Gether, it also has a group chat feature so you are all around arranged on an intuitiveness front. Other than that, the synchronize playback is really good and you would not see any major issues while playing your favourite video content. To set it on the right track, if you are an Anime lover then AnimeParty should your first choice.
And…that's a wrap! Did you find our article on the 10 best sites like Watch2gether helpful? We believe that all your questions have been answered in this article.
Solar Power System Requirements: Get the Best solar power system for your Home
When it comes to using solar power system for home price there are a few steps to take. After you’ve decided which solar option is best for you, follow the steps below that apply to you. More information on the specific procedures you’ll need to take to power your house with solar energy may be obtained from your solar energy installer and your local utility provider.
Examine the Energy Efficiency of Your Home
Before beginning the process of using solar energy to power your house, homeowners should assess their current energy usage and explore efficiency improvements. Before opting for solar, homeowners should be aware of their entire power use and investigate low-cost, easy-to-implement efficiency solutions.
To save money on power, look into the following resources:
- Home energy audits: A house energy audit can help you figure out where you’re wasting energy and what actions you can take to increase your home’s efficiency.
- Electronics and appliances: Make more efficient use of your appliances and devices, or consider investing in high-efficiency goods.
- Lighting: Replace incandescent light bulbs with LED light bulbs to save electricity.
- Heating and cooling: If you heat and cool your house using electricity, your heating and cooling requirements will have a considerable impact on the quantity of solar energy you require. The quantity of power you need to produce with solar will be reduced if you weatherize your home and heat and cool it properly.
Examine Your Solar Capability
Assess the potential solar power system for home price that can be produced at your address before deciding on the best strategy to use solar electricity at home. Because PV technologies generate power from both direct and dispersed sunlight, the solar resource in India is abundant for household solar electric systems.
There are several mapping programs and tools available to assist you in determining the solar energy potential of your property. Some of the services also include details on the system’s expected size, prospective expenses, and savings, as well as local contractors.
Examine Your Solar Energy Options
If you like to go solar, acquiring and installing your system is no longer the only option. Several schemes will allow you to profit from solar power even if you rent your house or do not wish to purchase a rooftop system.
Some of the alternatives for using solar energy at home are listed below; check with local installers that is Loom Solar which provides you the best solar power system for home price and your utility to see what programs are available in your region.
Calculate Your Solar Electricity Requirements
Gather information about your house and power usage to assist your contractor in making suggestions for the kind and size of your system.
- Examine your power bills to figure out how much electricity you’ll require each year. Your consumption will be displayed in kilowatt-hours (kWh). Examine each month of the year; certain months may require more power than others (e.g., if you run the air conditioner in the summer).
- Take into account any upcoming adjustments. Your power demands may increase if you intend to buy an electric vehicle or build a house expansion. If you continue to make major modifications to increase the energy efficiency of your house, you may consume less power than you did previously.
Everything You Need to Know About Phone Scams – Soft2Share
In today’s digital age, there are a lot of ways to scam
people. One way is by calling them and threatening them with arrest if they
don’t pay a fine. One woman was scammed by a caller claiming to be from the IRS
and she paid the caller $5,000. Now, this woman is being sued for that amount
by the same caller who scammed her because apparently she didn’t pay the first
time.
One of the most common phone scams is the “grandparent
scam.” This consists of a caller pretending to be a grandchild who is in
trouble, requesting money to be sent. Scammers may call claiming to be someone
they are not like relatives or friends. Phishing scams often take place over
email or social media and can lead to identity theft.
How to identify the scams?
Some scammer phone people to threaten them with police
arrest, stating they will be taken there because they did not fulfill their
judicial duty. These bad guys claim to be state police. Of course, you will be
given the option to protect yourself by supplying sensitive information. Then,
that criminal will concentrate on you.
This is a rather “successful” scam because many
people fall for this. The scam involves government officials calling you, where
you will obtain a grant, for various reasons. The grant is presented as being
consistent and, of course, free. All you have to do is pay a supposedly
processing charge, that may run anywhere from $50 to $5,000.
Criminals or scammers use this scam when tax season begins.
They will pretend to be from the relevant authority and threaten those whose
noncompliance they observe. They know the most effective method to blend using
the public and collect as much money as feasible. Read Common Scams Phone Calls here.
How to respond if you are in scam?
Even if you suspect a call comes from someone who is
recognized, do not act or give any information except ascertaining if the
situation is true. For example, a supposed friend may contact you and say they
have been involved in an auto collision or something of the sort, requiring
cash to get out of trouble. Don’t provide any information about the situation
unless you are positive of the authenticity.
Keep in mind that you do not need to make any decision on the
phone, no matter what. You can record the information that you’ve been given
and hang up the phone, giving it time for consideration. At the same time, it
is prudent to confirm the validity and legitimacy of the data.
Pay attention to phone calls notifying you of winning a free
fortune, as these kinds of calls may sound like genuine ones. Beware, if you’ll
be asked to pay a hidden “processing fee” or some other kind of price
to receive the fortune, it is a scam. Also, in addition to charging a fee, the
scammer might ask for your credit card number, personal information, and other
sensitive details.
For many years, scams calls have been a nuisance for
residents of all ages. The calls are often unwanted and invasive, causing many
people to be anxious or feel violated. Recently, the FCC has stepped up its
enforcement on these unwanted calls by issuing fines to certain phone
companies. There is a website called “Callmsg” where people can report spam calls or text messages.
