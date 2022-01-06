Connect with us

Celebrities

How To Transition Dull Blonde Streaks Into A Warm Red Hair Makeover This Winter

Published

39 seconds ago

on

hair makeover
Winter is officially in full swing & if you have dry, dull blonde hair that you want to transform into a rich red hue, look no further because we have all the steps to achieve the hair makeover this winter.

Now that the cold months are here, it’s time to rethink your entire hairstyle. Winter is all about warm tones and what better color to transition to than red? We went to Pierre Michel Salon in New York City, where expert stylist, Jerome Lordet, and expert colorist, Joanna Pinto, helped Leilah turn her dull blonde streaks into a vibrant red. Luckily, both hairstylists explained exactly how to achieve the gorgeous hairstyle for winter.

When Leilah first walked into Pierre Michel Salon in NYC, she had dull, streaky blonde hair.
hair makeover
Leilah decided it was time for a change & wanted to ditch her blonde hair for a darker, warmer color.

To achieve Leilah’s color, Joanna shared that she discussed with Leilah during their consultation that it was time for a change and to give her blonde hair a rest. “We decided to highlight her natural base color with warm chestnut highlights. Chestnut is a rich dimensional shade of reddish-brown,” she said. Joanna also used warm chestnut tones to add dimension. Describing chestnut tones, Joanna revealed, “These are red tones which are very flattering on olive complexions. Chestnut highlights are warm-toned and bring out the warm tones in her skin. Instantaneously, the pink in her skin can be seen.”

hair makeover
Hair colorist, Joanna Pinto, dyed Leilah’s hair a warm chestnut shade with hints of red.
hair makeover
Joanna then added some chestnut highlights & tones to give Leilah’s hair some dimension.

As for how Joanna applied the color, she said, “I achieved this look by highlighting her natural with a chunky defined weave. We didn’t want the highlight to get lost in her hair and since her hair is fine in texture, chunky was the way to go. We did a full head but nicely spaced out so we wouldn’t overdo it either.”

Joanna revealed that she recommends Leilah’s color for winter because, “In the winter, tans fade therefore to compensate for the lack of glow in your skin, you can accentuate and bring natural warmth by warming up your hair. Not everyone has to go chestnut. A blonde can add golden warm buttery tones or even strawberry blonde into their hair. Brunettes have the option of caramel, cinnamon tones, coppery tones, or chestnut tones.”

hair makeover
Once her hair was dyed, she moved on to stylist, Jerome Lordet, who gave Leilah a haircut that was one-two inches shorter with her front pieces shorter to frame her face.
hair makeover
Jerome then styled Leilah’s hair into a wavy updo which is a perfect hairstyle for any winter parties you have this year.

Once Leilah’s hair was dyed a luscious red, it was time to move on to her haircut and style. Jerome explained how he cut her hair, saying, “I brought up the length to about one or two inches shorter and added some long layers and face-framing pieces to give movement and bounce. I also did long curtain bangs to create sexiness around the face.”

Jerome styled Leilah’s hair two different ways – one was a blowout and the second was a gorgeous updo. To achieve the updo style, Jerome explained, “I added a volumizer product to give more body, then, I used a 1-inch curling iron to give nice waves and curls. After that, I put the hair up into a loose bun leaving some pieces down around their face to create a softer look.”

Celebrities

Until You Do Right By Jordyn: MORE Of The Messiest Reactions To Khloé Kardashian Getting Re-Embarrassed By Her Barnum & Bailey Baby Daddy

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Until You Do Right By Jordyn: MORE Of The Messiest Reactions To Khloé Kardashian Getting Re-Embarrassed By Her Barnum & Bailey Baby Daddy
Until Khloé does right by Jordyn…

Everyone’s buzzing over Klown King Tristan Thompson re-embarrassing Khloe Kardashian by announcing that he did, in fact, father another outside baby while they were together.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, he wrote in a statement on Instagram story. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he continued.

Thompson, 30, had previously denied fathering the baby who was born on Dec. 1.

In his not-very-convincing message, he apologized to Khloe for his seed-spreading shenanigans that never seem to stop.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote.

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

This comes years (and multiple cheating scandals) after Khloé and Kardashians tried to paint Jordyn Woods as a homewrecker when she admitted Tristan kissed her.

At one point, Khloé fired shots at Jordyn on Twitter instead of holding her serial cheating baby daddy accountable.

In the midst of all the Khloe/Tristan khaos, Jordyn appears to be completely unbothered while living her best life with heart-eyed boo Karl-Anthony Towns.

Do you think the Kardashians will ever apologize? Tell us down below and peep more of the messiest reactions to Tristan re-embarrassing Khloé on the flip.

“Jordyn Woods got gifted a Porsche from her man for Christmas. Khloe got gifted a step-baby from her cheating man

God don’t like ugly” – yiiikes

“Tristan: Khloe, you don’t deserve this.

Jordyn , Trina, Lauren London, & Taraji right now:” – welppp

“When Jordyn Woods said

“Nobody wants your situation”

Still had to be one of the most iconic things to be said by someone.

Even now still nobody wants Khloe Kardashians situation” – not a soul

Celebrities

Rita Ora Stuns In Gorgeous Strapless Bikini On New Year’s Vacation — See Photos

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Rita Ora
Rita Ora was as happy as could be while flaunting her toned body in new photos taken from her vacation to Australia.

The year 2022 is treating Rita Ora well so far. The British singer, 31, has been enjoying a much-needed getaway to Australia with boyfriend Taika Waititi, 46, since the new year kicked off — and by the looks of her latest Instagram post, she’s having a fabulous vacation! In the photos, which were shared on Wednesday, January 5, Rita had a giant smile on her face as she danced on the beach in a two-piece, strapless dark green bikini. She added to her look with stylish sunglasses and a few gold necklaces that she left wrapped around her neck.

Rita looked nothing short of incredible on the beach. Her tanned, toned physique was fully highlighted in the three photos, which also captured the gorgeous scene behind Rita. The superstar’s hot bod was especially on full display in the first image, in which Rita proudly posed with her hands on her bikini bottoms. In the next two photos, Rita danced around on the beach and let her luscious dirty blonde hair whip around in the wind.

Rita’s tattoos were also visible in her bikini pics. She’s all inked up on both of her arms, starting from her shoulder and down towards her wrist. The singer appears to also have a large tattoo on the side of her waist, as well as a quote that is slightly covered by her bikini bottom. “I stayed here till I got at least one with a little bit of sun 🌞,” Rita wrote in her caption, adding, “I’m feeling 2022.”

Rita Ora (Photo: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Rita’s film director beau wasn’t in her photos, though it’s entirely possible he was behind the camera taking them. Rita and Taika sparked dating buzz back in April 2021, after seemingly meeting in Australia when she was filming The Voice and he was directing Thor: Love & Thunder. The pair finally confirmed their relationship in August, when they attended The Suicide Squad premiere together in Los Angeles. They’ve been going strong ever since!

Celebrities

RHOSLC Mary Cosby Slams Meredith For Criticizing Race Remark

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks Claims She Spoke to Mary Cosby After Racist Remarks Towards Jennie Nguyen as Mary Fires Back
The latest episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City that aired Sunday night was definitely one for the books.

The episode showed the ladies, mainly Jennie Nguyen, coming after Mary Cosby’s racist remarks and her lack of understanding of how her use of “slanted eyes” could be construed as racist. (Have we not learned anything from Brandi Redmond’s scandal, anyone?)

All of the cast were in attendance for Whitney Rose’s brand relaunch when Jennie brought up the issue. Everyone except Mary and, surprisingly, Meredith Marks seemed to understand the frustration over using the term.

Shockingly, Meredith only muttered that she was unsure if she would use the term but didn’t outright agree with Jennie.

However, the drama didn’t stop there. During a live-tweeting session that can only be described as cringey and tone-deaf, Mary decided to hurdle insults at Meredith for seemingly not having her back and defending herself in a series of very inaccurate tweets.

It all started when Meredith tweeted, “I later talked to Mary one on one in hopes that would be productive. I also made sure Jennie knew that she has my support. Please be patient. #rhoslc”

Well, Mary was NOT having it, comparing Meredith to “Switzerland” — i.e., not being able to pick a side.

“Really Meredith??” she tweeted. “You had a conversation with me hoping it would be productive!! You was there….you seen I was coming from a place of a compliment! Stop acting like your teaching me..you have your own issue to be productive on…You never have the right answer..Switzerland”

Things only got worse from there after a fan tweeted, “Wtf is going on with @MeredithMarks0?? How can she possibly say she doesn’t know if saying slanted eyes to an Asian person wouldn’t be offensive??”

Mary probably gave one of the worst responses in housewives history, setting the definition of racism back decades.

“Because she understands that I wasn’t coming from a place of racist! I was complimenting! I’m not racist by definition! Sick of people judging me as if you can!” she tweeted back.

Um, what? Are we hearing this correctly? Did she say because she is Black that she is immune to being racist? Oh, boy.

Then, @QueensofBravo posted, “We’re barely 5 minutes into #RHOSLC and Mary is already mimicking Jennie’s accent.” Mary then responded to them and tried to throw back some of the shade at co-star Lisa Barlow.  (Who she also called “two-faced” in the episode.)

Mary wrote, “Lisa B. Did it throughout the entire season…mine is the only one that aired! They can pick…all day…I Always know what my intentions are! ….”

Honestly, I’m not sure if Mary truly does know how her “intentions” are coming across.

Do you think Mary is in the wrong for using “slant eyes,” or is Meredith in the wrong for not stepping up immediately after the subject was brought up?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

