Hundreds rally against Boston worker vaccine mandate
Several hundred people rallied outside the State House against the impending Boston coronavirus vaccine mandate, though it, like so much in politics, took on a distinctly nationalized flavor.
Some, like Boston Police Sgt. Shana Cottone, did speak specifically to the mandate for city workers, training their ire on Mayor Michelle Wu.
“I feel like I’m planning my own funeral,” said Cottone, founder of the Boston First Responders United group that’s part of a lawsuit trying to stop Wu’s mandate, which begins to go into effect Jan. 15.
Cottone has said she’s not going to get the shot, instead seeking religious exemptions that she’s not optimistic about receiving, so “we had to figure our finances — how are we going to do this? Am I going to sell my house? … People are having to make these decisions, those actual decisions.”
Cottone told reporters that this is about workers’ rights, and said, “It’s about so many things. This pandemic has caused a lot of issues to come up to the forefront.”
That broadening of focus touched on a theme of the event: that complaints often didn’t so much involve Wu and her mandate — though she certainly wasn’t popular among the crowd — but presented a dark vision of the world, one with the attendees and like-minded people standing as the last line of defense against a shadowy cabal.
“Politicians, Big Pharma, Big Tech and the media — they’re all conspiring and working against us,” Boston Firefighter Shayne Houlihan told the crowd. “And it’s not just here in America — it is worldwide.”
Lissette Carter, of Rookie Revival Ministries, offered up Bibles to the people assembled and said of the push for mandates, “It’s all coming together with the New World Order. We are the last nation to fall to socialism and communism. This is a biblical issue.”
Dave Kopacz, the chair of the Constitution Party of Massachusetts, told the assembled crowd that “the jabs are part two of the bioweapons.”
This all comes as the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads. Because of how new that variant is, extensive data remains scant, but scientists have said it appears to be less severe than past iterations of the disease that’s killed 20,000 Bay Staters, and that vaccines and vaccine boosters appear to further reduce severity. Most people in Massachusetts are vaccinated, as public-health professionals recommend, with now nearly three in four people getting the jab.
A Bridgewater daycare owner, Samantha Muise, spent her speaking portion talking about her efforts to avoid getting a license for her business. She encouraged others to follow her lead and turn their small businesses into member organizations in order to avoid vaccine or mask mandates that the government can place on businesses open to the public.
“My message is to business owners and if you know anyone who’s a business owner, this is a viable way that you can protect your business,” she said. “You do have to have people sign an agreement. So when they come in, they’re no longer consumers or customers, they’re members.”
Many in the crowd held signs — some taking issue with Wu, whose office declined to comment, others criticizing the general concept of mandates, and others slamming President Biden, his top infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci.
The rally spent most of its 2.5-hour duration at the State House, where the governor and legislature have not implemented a vaccine or mask mandate. The crowd eventually did walk past City Hall, chanting “Shame on Wu,” but barely paused en route to the North End, where a final muster in front of the Paul Revere statue to sing “America the Beautiful” before dispersing.
Injured African serval found roaming Massachusetts neighborhood
An injured, wild African cat was found in Lincoln after residents spotted the large cat roaming their neighborhood and called authorities.
Experts identified the yellow-spotted cat as a serval, a wild cat native to sub-Saharan Africa that is illegal in Massachusetts except for zoos with the proper permit.
“It is illegal to own a Serval in Massachusetts and, as with other wild animals, their physical and behavioral needs cannot be met when kept as a pet,” said Kara Holmquist, director of advocacy at the MSPCA-Angell. “This results in harm to the animal and potential danger to people and other animals.”
The cat, who the MSPCA has now named “Bruno,” was captured and rushed to the organization’s Jamaica Plain headquarters where the veterinary team discovered a significant injury to his right hind leg, which was broken in two spots.
The MSPCA is determining the best possible course of treatment, which may, unfortunately, include amputation of the leg.
Bruno wore no ID tags and was not microchipped, making it nearly impossible to identify an owner. This serval is as wild as any found in Africa and the MSPCA is looking to place him with a zoo or sanctuary once his treatment and recovery is complete.
Bruno is not available for adoption.
“The MSPCA is grateful to the residents of Lincoln who left food out for this hungry cat, and who alerted our team to jump in and help,” the organization said in a statement.
Legislators reflect on Jan. 6, one year later
Congresswoman Lori Trahan thought she and her family were in for a fun week when she brought her husband and elementary school-aged children down to D.C. for her swearing-in ceremony just before Jan. 6, 2021.
After taking pictures with her children on the Capitol steps, she noticed that “the mood had changed in the city,” she said. “My husband looked at me and said, ‘I gotta get the kids home. They shouldn’t be here, something much more than what everyone is anticipating is going to happen.’”
She didn’t need to see an intelligence report “to just feel that or to have that intuition.”
Shortly after he brought the children to the airport, Trahan was barricaded with her staff in her office, not far from the insurrection happening at the Capitol. “I felt a huge responsibility to ensure (my staff’s) safety,” she said. “For crying out loud, I know their parents.”
Congressman Seth Moulton saw the Capitol Police assembled for the planned protest, and “was struck by how few Capitol police officers were in this formation outside my window, and how they didn’t seem to be concerned about anything significant because they didn’t have riot gear,” he said.
He likened the experience to his time in the Marines. “What I experienced, lived through on Jan. 6 was something that I frankly expected as a Marine in Iraq, but I never imagined it happening as a Congressman in America,” he said.
Moulton recounted how, in a holding room after the attack, there was a “lively debate” about whether to finish the job and certify the election results as planned. “Otherwise, the basic democratic process will be undermined,” he said.
“We can’t let them win. We have to go back to the Capitol, and we have to certify our elections,” Trahan said of her thought process at the time.
Although Moulton “has been through far worse,” he “(doesn’t) want to undermine how frightening this was for the vast majority of my colleagues who didn’t sign up to be a member of Congress to go to war,” he said.
Trahan calls footage of that day “hard to watch,” especially when thinking about the trauma the Capitol Police officers endured, and has struggled to explain the day to her young kids, “balancing the truth with what I think that they can handle in terms of my getting on a plane each week and not worrying about me.”
Since then, Trahan has been disappointed that the “turning point for our country and really for the Republican Party to return from this brink of extremism” has not happened.
Moulton called on the Senate to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and on Americans to think of January 6 not as history, but as a current event.
“This is the greatest threat to our country right now,” he said. “Climate change is not going to kill us in five years. Our democracy could wither and die in five years, and Americans need to realize that and not only support reform but support it urgently.”
Battenfeld: PR stunts and sick callouts not helping Massachusetts school kids
Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius’s publicity stunt pinch-hitting teaching gig.
Teachers’ unions pulling out all the stops to resist going back to the classroom.
Kids being forced to eat their lunch outdoors in the frigid middle of winter.
The battle over in-person learning at coronavirus-ravaged schools is in full swing, and PR optics are ruling the day — rather than what’s actually good for the kids.
Whether it’s unions claiming their masks and tests aren’t up to snuff, or Cassellius’ grandstanding performance before fifth graders, all sides in the fight over keeping schools open are trying to win over the public in a sometimes unseemly display that ignores the health of school children.
“I couldn’t sleep last night I was so excited to teach fifth grade today,” Cassellius tweeted early Wednesday morning. “Feels like my first day of class. I can’t wait to greet my amazing students.”
Blech.
That makes Cassellius the highest-paid teacher in the district. I also bet she didn’t trade her $311,000 salary for a teacher’s pay.
Though she used to be a teacher, Cassellius’s stunt smacks of former Gov. Mitt Romney’s ridiculous “work days” in which he would pretend he was a garbage collector or a T rider for the day.
In Salem, officials are “encouraging” — not ordering — kids to eat outside or opening windows to increase airflow despite the below freezing weather in Massachusetts.
“Throughout the pandemic, we really encourage giving students the option of eating outdoors, trying to keep windows open within reason,” Salem Superintendent Stephen Zrike said. “We make decisions that are in the best interests of kids. But we also know that not everyone is going to agree and we’ll work with families.”
It’s good that Zrike — a highly respected administrator — says he’ll work with parents about sending kids outdoors, and that’s what the highest priority should be on all these issues — consulting with families and students on what’s best for them.
But it’s clearly not in students’ best interests to force them outdoors on a possibly dangerously cold day.
Maybe Gov. Charlie Baker should be forced to eat his lunch outside to know what it feels like for students to go into a deep freeze for even a half-hour a day. Or Baker should try holding his weekly legislative “leadership” meeting outside. And take House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka with him. Put them all on ice.
And teachers’ unions, which are supposed to have students’ best interests at heart, are acting no better in this pandemic.
Are we really supposed to believe that more than 1,000 staffers and teachers called in sick the other day because they all had COVID?
One union leader went so far as to complain about the quality of the masks they were given to teach classes.
If teachers really want to get parents and others to sympathize with their plight, how about showing real leadership and working to solve these problems rather than digging in their heels?
