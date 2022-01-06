Hunter Henry explains how Patriots made him better, stronger this season

Through 16 games this season, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has posted fewer receptions and receiving yards than any other year of his career.

And he couldn’t be happier.

Because for the first time in Henry’s career, he’s on track to play every game this season.

“It’s very significant,” Henry said Wednesday. “I’ve battled my injuries, battled a lot of things that kept me off the field that, honestly, sometimes were out of my control.”

The injuries Henry alluded to include a torn ACL, lacerated kidney and a tibia plateau fracture he suffered during his five seasons with the Chargers. This year, Henry said the Patriots’ strength and conditioning staff has helped him shed significant body fat and increased his overall strength.

Other players who recently arrived from other organizations have noted the Pats’ training program stresses lower-body strength and explosive movements.

“Squat until you drop, baby! Let’s go!” Henry said with a laugh. “Squat the house. No, lots of lower-body (exercise) is very emphasized.”

The only injury Henry’s known to have suffered in New England was a banged-up shoulder during training camp. He missed little more than a week of practice.

“I’m very thankful that I came here because definitely, the program has been great,” Henry said. “I definitely changed my body, and it’s paid off for me week in and week out.”

The 27-year-old added he’s enjoyed his first season with the Patriots more than any other in his career, despite the massive expectations that came with his free-agent contract and slow 2-4 start.

“It’s been a fun season,” Henry said. “Obviously, there was a lot of new things going on — new area, new team, new culture. I felt like I meshed in well with it. I’ve really enjoyed being here. I’ve really enjoyed the season, too, and everything that’s come with it. The good, the bad, learning.

“I feel like I’ve become a better football player — overall, scheme, everything. It’s been a pleasure.”