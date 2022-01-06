News
Hunter Henry explains how Patriots made him better, stronger this season
Through 16 games this season, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has posted fewer receptions and receiving yards than any other year of his career.
And he couldn’t be happier.
Because for the first time in Henry’s career, he’s on track to play every game this season.
“It’s very significant,” Henry said Wednesday. “I’ve battled my injuries, battled a lot of things that kept me off the field that, honestly, sometimes were out of my control.”
The injuries Henry alluded to include a torn ACL, lacerated kidney and a tibia plateau fracture he suffered during his five seasons with the Chargers. This year, Henry said the Patriots’ strength and conditioning staff has helped him shed significant body fat and increased his overall strength.
Other players who recently arrived from other organizations have noted the Pats’ training program stresses lower-body strength and explosive movements.
“Squat until you drop, baby! Let’s go!” Henry said with a laugh. “Squat the house. No, lots of lower-body (exercise) is very emphasized.”
The only injury Henry’s known to have suffered in New England was a banged-up shoulder during training camp. He missed little more than a week of practice.
“I’m very thankful that I came here because definitely, the program has been great,” Henry said. “I definitely changed my body, and it’s paid off for me week in and week out.”
The 27-year-old added he’s enjoyed his first season with the Patriots more than any other in his career, despite the massive expectations that came with his free-agent contract and slow 2-4 start.
“It’s been a fun season,” Henry said. “Obviously, there was a lot of new things going on — new area, new team, new culture. I felt like I meshed in well with it. I’ve really enjoyed being here. I’ve really enjoyed the season, too, and everything that’s come with it. The good, the bad, learning.
“I feel like I’ve become a better football player — overall, scheme, everything. It’s been a pleasure.”
Balanced attack leads the way for Tewksbury
MARLBORO – If Tewksbury wasn’t already considered the best boys hockey team in Div. 2, it made a compelling argument Wednesday evening.
After being frustrating for the first period and a half by fellow unbeaten Lincoln-Sudbury, the Redmen erupted for five goals from five sources the rest of the way to beat their DCL-MVC 2 rivals handily, earning a 5-1 victory at New England Sports Center to improve to 5-0.
“They have had really good games against us in the past few years so this was definitely one where we wanted to come out and make a statement,” said Tewksbury senior captain Caden Connors. “I feel like this is the best team we have had in the last four years, and this a really good win for us to set the tone for the rest of the year.”
Warrior goaltender Logan Herguth stopped the first 19 Tewksbury shots, including a few sterling chances. But two goals in the span of 1:12 in the middle of the second opened the floodgates for the Redmen, who had a 34-17 advantage in shots on goal.
Matt Cooke broke the ice with a pretty finish on an odd-man rush set up by a crushing hit along the boards, finally solving Herguth high on a feed from Sean Lane. Before L-S (3-1) had a chance to regroup, Aaron Connelly shoveled in a rebound for a 2-0 edge.
“We talked about it after the first. We have been starting off a little slow, once the goal comes it starts to come in bunches,” said Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty. “We have some pretty talented kids on the team that work hard, they are big, they are strong, but you have to start scoring in the first period.”
Jeremy Insogna made it 3-0 early in the third after some hard work by his line down low caused the puck to pop loose near the left post, and he capitalized.
The Warriors, a Div. 1 squad this winter after realignment, looked like they might have some life after cashing in just three seconds into their third power play – Tewksbury was whistled for the only three penalties of the game – when a Frank DiTraglia shot from the right point snuck through to cut it to 3-1 with 6:44 remaining.
But Lane had a quick answer a little over a minute later and Connors, the smooth defensemen with plenty of offensive flair, capped it from the right circle with 2:29 left. Ben Cooke made 16 saves for the Redmen to secure the win.
“We have so much talent. Our depth is really what makes us a good team,” said Connors. “When you get five different guys to score, it makes it tough for teams to beat you.”
Missed stipend pushed Massachusetts lawmaker’s pay to six-figure heights
State Sen. Cindy Friedman’s $220,000-plus pay last year was boosted by a $64,000 stipend she missed out on the previous year, the Senate clerk has confirmed.
Friedman served on eight committees in 2021, as her compensation reflects.
But an accounting error resulted in her not being compensated for her role as vice chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee in 2019 and 2020.
“In 2021, the error was corrected, which was reflected in the Office of the Comptroller’s CTHRU database as a one-time adjustment to the senator’s base pay. In 2022, her annual compensation will comprise a base pay consistent with other senators, plus expenses and stipends,” the clerk’s office told the Herald.
The Herald reported Friedman’s six-figure salary Wednesday — pay that pushed the Arlington Democrat to the top of the list as the highest earner among lawmakers, state payroll data revealed.
Of the $85,212 in “other” pay paid out to the senator, $64,000 encompassed the missing stipend payments, Friedman’s office said.
Massachusetts Senate Clerk Michael Hurley confirmed the error to the Herald, taking responsibility for the oversight.
“She wasn’t paid and that was a mistake,” Hurley said, referring to the missed stipend payments.
Friedman is statutorily entitled to a $64,000 stipend for serving as the vice chairwoman to the Joint Committee on Ways and Means for the two-year session. The payments are typically distributed over the length of the session, but she was debited the entire amount in 2021 to make up for lost earnings, Hurley said.
Still, even without the one-time stipend payout, Friedman’s 2021 pay would have been a cut above her usual haul, which for the last two years has been about $115,000 annually including stipends and expenses.
Lawmakers gave themselves a plush raise at the start of 2021, bumping salaries, expense accounts and stipends up by just under 5%.
Income for lawmakers and their staffs account for just over $67 million of the state’s $8.39 billion payroll, according to the state comptroller’s office.
Expense accounts range from $16,245 and $21,660 depending on how far lawmakers live from the State House.
Rev. Eugene Rivers, Black and white church leaders from across the country to gather in D.C. on Jan. 6
Activist Rev. Eugene Rivers is calling together Black and white Christian leaders from around the country who represent about 10 million American Christians to recall the events of Jan. 6 in the place where it happened: Washington, D.C.
“The faith communities have to become more of a moral voice in this entire discussion, and challenge nonsense on the left and the right,” Rivers said.
The event will be held in D.C.’s Community Church, with seating for 700, and will be attended by leaders from Christian groups including the white and Black factions of the Pentecostal Church, the Assemblies of God, the Church of God in Christ, the Roman Catholics and the Bruderhof, as well as several college students.
The inspiration for the event, Rivers said, came from an Old Testament passage that says, from God’s perspective, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray, turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and heal the land.”
“The point being that the country, the U.S., is in a state of crisis, regardless of what ideological position that one assumes, right, left or center, things aren’t looking good,” he said.
“For the youngest generation of adults, this is not quite inspiring in terms of having optimism about the future of the country,” he said. “There now must be leadership emerging from, in particular, the churches, because right now, young people don’t have much to look up to.”
