Janet Jackson feels ‘guilty by association’ regarding brother Michael’s scandals

Janet Jackson thinks she is “guilty by association” when it comes to her late brother Michael’s abuse scandals.
The 55-year-old singer has opened up about her life as the sister of the late King of Pop – who died in 2009, aged 50, from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication – and admitted there is a lot of “scrutiny” that comes with having such an infamous surname.
She said: “There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name.”
Speaking in an extended trailer for her new Lifetime documentary, ‘Janet’ – which is set to air on January 28 – the ‘All For You’ hitmaker was then asked if the child sexual abuse allegations against Michael had affected her.
She responded: “Yeah. Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?”
The ‘Billie Jean’ hitmaker was accused of child molestation and acquitted during a 2005 trial, but since his death, more allegations have come forward, which the Jackson family have repeatedly denied.
According to the synopsis for the new documentary, the legendary star will “lift the lid” on a “tumultuous” private life for the first time, as well as the fallout from her 2004 Super Bowl performance.
It read: “Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy. She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny. With no stone left unturned, Janet lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera. The documentary details Janet’s return to the world stage following a sudden break from music. Speaking like never before, Janet also discusses everything including her Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the death of her brother Michael and becoming a mother later in life.”
If you are a regular reader of Socialite Life, then you are aware that we do a good interview. And we do love a good drag queen. So, the majority of our interviews feature drag queens which is why so many of those interviews made the top 10 of our 2021 interviews.
Here are the 10 most read interviews published on Socialite Life in 2021.
Hello, hello, hello! Happy New Year and welcome to the first Week in Drag of 2022! Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is just around the corner and we’ve got content from some of your favorite Drag Race alums to keep you entertained before the season premiere. This week, we catch up with some Drag Race UK favorites and check in with some of our funniest queen pairings with Bob, Katya, Trixie and Monét. It’s a light week, but there’s still plenty to see, so let’s bring it to the runway!
Who is excited about season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race (besides myself of course)? The queen-testants played a game of “Would You Rather” and their responses prove that they’ve got the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent that promises this will be a great season. Check this out and get ready for the premiere this Friday at 8pm on VH1.
Drag Race UK favorites including Tia Kofi, The Vivienne, Tayce and Cheryl Hole are the subject of this fascinating documentary chronicling their UK “I Like to Watch” tour, discussing drag culture in the UK and talking about coping with COVID.
When you think about fabulous drag queens, the name Shannel definitely comes to mind. In addition to being one of season one’s most unforgettable queens, the man behind the makeup, Bryan Watkins, is also an insanely talented decorator. His elaborately and festively decorated home in Las Vegas puts the Strip to shame.
If you enjoyed VH1’s drag-tastic holiday movie The Bitch Who Stole Christmas, you’ll love this backstage footage from stars Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Peppermint and Jan as they sample and review their new craft service obsession, Crustables.
Bob the Drag Queen moves from YouTube to TikTok with the help of Plastique Tiara, who not only creates a beautiful face, but shows Bob how to create a memorable transformational TikTok. No, seriously, I don’t think Bob has ever looked so amazing.
Bob debuts a new hair look and talks about twinks, Hamilton and lots more with Monét X Change on the latest “Sibling Advicery”.
Want more from Bob and Monét? Check out the latest “Sibling Rivalry” where the pair talk hotels.
Lip sync assassin Laganja Estranja blessed us by dropping the entire second season of her web series “Muse Me” on YouTube this week. On the premiere episode, she takes us behind-the-scenes of her video for the song “Hypeman”.
Trixie Mattel is back with a new Get Ready with Me video where she beats her mug for new press photos promoting her upcoming album and reviews some new makeup products from Flower Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Urban Decay and more.
Trixie and Katya watch and react to season two of the divisive Netflix series Emily in Paris (while showing off their lovely French accents) on the latest “I Like to Watch.” I can pretty much assume this review is better than the show itself.
Trixie and Katya tackle the taboo topic of nudity on this week’s “UNHhhh”
Jaymes Mansfield is back with more wig wizardry. This time she styles a fun human hair wig from celebrity stylist Hair by Jay. The finished product is so cute, so stick around to watch her work her magic.
Want more follicle fantasy? Watch as Jaymes styles another human hair wig, colored by her boyfriend. She gives the unit a “mega tease” and creates a Jem and the Holograms meets Nina Hagen 80s look.
This week, Jaymes also brought us a new Get Ready with Me video where she discusses her first Botox experience.
Last week Denali and Cheryl Hole teamed up with Nicky Doll and Alexis Mateo for a supersized edition of “Fashion Photo Ruview”. Watch as this quartet of queens toot and boot the runway looks from Drag Race Italy.
Well, that’s it for the first Week in Drag of the new year. Hope you and yours had a wonderful holiday season and, until next week, stay healthy, stay safe, get your booster and say LOVE!
The legendary actress and comedian Betty White has died at the age of 99, according to TMZ.
TMZ reports Betty White passed away at her home Friday morning. She would have celebrated her 100th birthday in January.
The eight-time Emmy winner held the record for the longest TV career of any entertainer — making her debut in 1939 when the medium was just an experiment and going on to appear as an actress, host and in-demand guest well into her 90s.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ she passed at home Friday morning.
White was a television pioneer best known for her roles in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and The Golden Girls.
Betty had been gearing up to celebrate her centennial birthday on January 17 and, in her last interview before her death, said that she felt “so lucky to be in such good health”.
She said: “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing.”