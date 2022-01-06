News
Jayson Tatum admits to worrying about return
Jayson Tatum returned after a four-game COVID-related absence Wednesday night – his second time battling the virus in a year – and admits that he had worries about returning to action during the Celtics’ 99-97 loss to San Antonio.
Though Tatum wasn’t nearly as impacted as last season, when he suffered severe symptoms and needed the aid of an inhaler through the rest of the regular season, the experience admittedly played on his mind this week. Not surprisingly Tatum struggled, finishing with 19 points on 6-for-20 shooting.
“Felt rusty. I did feel better than the first time I got it. I won’t say I was nervous, but it was definitely heavy on my mind on the last night, today, the anticipation, and it kind of lingered into the game,” he said. “I kind of questioned myself out there. I was tired. But I definitely felt better than the last time. We all have to get used to it. It’s part of the new normal. It’s not going anywhere. But I’m starting to feel better.
“It’s tough. I pride myself on trying to play every game. You try to stay as safe as possible but it’s everywhere.”
Tatum said he plans to play Thursday night in New York.
Robert Williams touts his improved durability
Robert Williams returned to action Wednesday night following a one-game absence due to a sprained big toe, and from what the Celtics center can see, he’s rebounding more quickly these days from injuries.
“I’m honestly getting better at it. Obviously, my pain tolerance is getting high,” he said. “I feel like every player needs that. It’s just, like I said, a sense of not wanting to be away from the game, having our full roster back, I’m just ready to experience the energy, honestly. Just go out there and smile and play, go play free with the guys.
“It’s really frustrating, honestly, just being away from the game,” Williams said of what drives him to get back on the floor. “But I’m thankful in a lot of situations. I kind of look on the brighter side. It’s not as serious a type of injury as I’ve had in the past. So I always try to look at the brighter side of things.
“Thankfully the toe’s feeling good. Feeling great at practice, so, ready to go out there and play.”
Ime Udoka smiled when asked about Williams’ comment about pain tolerance. The Celtics coach has exhorted his players since the start of the team to get tougher, to shrug off so-called “ticky tack” injuries.
“It’s good — a positive obviously. Not being injured is the first part, being available is the first part, but Rob is a guy who if you challenge him he responds,” said Udoka. “He’s taken some things to heart. He’s said things publicly, but we say a lot of things privately and I think he took a lot of what I said as directed at him based on past years, although it was just the team in general.
“I challenged the team with that weeks ago and he took some of that to heart. If he upped his pain tolerance, we’ll take it.”
Coaching connection
San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich coached his 2,000th regular season game Wednesday night, and is the only coach in league history to coach that many for one team. The difference over the years has been the growing number of former assistant coaches at the head of opposing benches.
That made Wednesday night special thanks to the presence of Udoka, his onetime player and lead assistant.
“Great fun for me at this stage in my career to go to different cities and see guys, whether they’re GMs or assistant GMs, or assistant coaches or head coaches, and there’s a friend everywhere,” said Popovich. “It really makes the NBA journey each year a whole lot more fun. I’ve just been loving it.”
Pritchard in protocol
Payton Pritchard became the 14th different Celtic to enter health and safety protocol Wednesday morning. With a rising number of NBA coaches also in and out of protocol, Udoka can count himself among the lucky ones who has not tested positive yet. But the Celtics naturally have a succession plan in the event that Udoka tests positive.
“We know the pecking order, so to speak,” said Udoka. “Will Hardy is the lead assistant, so that would be Will, but in general as we’ve been hit with guys being out Joe (Mazzulla) has moved up to the front of the bench, guys have taken on scouts, Matt Reynolds as well.
“Everybody works together and has each other’s back, so if something does happen we’re covered,” he said. “There’s brief conversations, we see what’s going on. You don’t just chop it up and say hopefully I get it and get it out of the way. You have to be careful at the same time.
“I’m probably the most exposed of those guys, with the least amount of wearing a mask for them to hear me every huddle and every timeout, every close conversation when I’m around those guys. At times you shake your head when a guy pops up positive and I’ve been exposed to him. But once you’re in the game you’re in the game and not really thinking about it like that. One thing I have done is worn my mask most of the time when I’m sitting down, and as much as I can consciously remember that. It’s nothing you’re going out of your way, but you have to be as safe as you can.”
News
Hundreds rally against Boston worker vaccine mandate
Several hundred people rallied outside the State House against the impending Boston coronavirus vaccine mandate, though it, like so much in politics, took on a distinctly nationalized flavor.
Some, like Boston Police Sgt. Shana Cottone, did speak specifically to the mandate for city workers, training their ire on Mayor Michelle Wu.
“I feel like I’m planning my own funeral,” said Cottone, founder of the Boston First Responders United group that’s part of a lawsuit trying to stop Wu’s mandate, which begins to go into effect Jan. 15.
Cottone has said she’s not going to get the shot, instead seeking religious exemptions that she’s not optimistic about receiving, so “we had to figure our finances — how are we going to do this? Am I going to sell my house? … People are having to make these decisions, those actual decisions.”
Cottone told reporters that this is about workers’ rights, and said, “It’s about so many things. This pandemic has caused a lot of issues to come up to the forefront.”
That broadening of focus touched on a theme of the event: that complaints often didn’t so much involve Wu and her mandate — though she certainly wasn’t popular among the crowd — but presented a dark vision of the world, one with the attendees and like-minded people standing as the last line of defense against a shadowy cabal.
“Politicians, Big Pharma, Big Tech and the media — they’re all conspiring and working against us,” Boston Firefighter Shayne Houlihan told the crowd. “And it’s not just here in America — it is worldwide.”
Lissette Carter, of Rookie Revival Ministries, offered up Bibles to the people assembled and said of the push for mandates, “It’s all coming together with the New World Order. We are the last nation to fall to socialism and communism. This is a biblical issue.”
Dave Kopacz, the chair of the Constitution Party of Massachusetts, told the assembled crowd that “the jabs are part two of the bioweapons.”
This all comes as the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads. Because of how new that variant is, extensive data remains scant, but scientists have said it appears to be less severe than past iterations of the disease that’s killed 20,000 Bay Staters, and that vaccines and vaccine boosters appear to further reduce severity. Most people in Massachusetts are vaccinated, as public-health professionals recommend, with now nearly three in four people getting the jab.
A Bridgewater daycare owner, Samantha Muise, spent her speaking portion talking about her efforts to avoid getting a license for her business. She encouraged others to follow her lead and turn their small businesses into member organizations in order to avoid vaccine or mask mandates that the government can place on businesses open to the public.
“My message is to business owners and if you know anyone who’s a business owner, this is a viable way that you can protect your business,” she said. “You do have to have people sign an agreement. So when they come in, they’re no longer consumers or customers, they’re members.”
Many in the crowd held signs — some taking issue with Wu, whose office declined to comment, others criticizing the general concept of mandates, and others slamming President Biden, his top infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci.
The rally spent most of its 2.5-hour duration at the State House, where the governor and legislature have not implemented a vaccine or mask mandate. The crowd eventually did walk past City Hall, chanting “Shame on Wu,” but barely paused en route to the North End, where a final muster in front of the Paul Revere statue to sing “America the Beautiful” before dispersing.
News
Injured African serval found roaming Massachusetts neighborhood
An injured, wild African cat was found in Lincoln after residents spotted the large cat roaming their neighborhood and called authorities.
Experts identified the yellow-spotted cat as a serval, a wild cat native to sub-Saharan Africa that is illegal in Massachusetts except for zoos with the proper permit.
“It is illegal to own a Serval in Massachusetts and, as with other wild animals, their physical and behavioral needs cannot be met when kept as a pet,” said Kara Holmquist, director of advocacy at the MSPCA-Angell. “This results in harm to the animal and potential danger to people and other animals.”
The cat, who the MSPCA has now named “Bruno,” was captured and rushed to the organization’s Jamaica Plain headquarters where the veterinary team discovered a significant injury to his right hind leg, which was broken in two spots.
The MSPCA is determining the best possible course of treatment, which may, unfortunately, include amputation of the leg.
Bruno wore no ID tags and was not microchipped, making it nearly impossible to identify an owner. This serval is as wild as any found in Africa and the MSPCA is looking to place him with a zoo or sanctuary once his treatment and recovery is complete.
Bruno is not available for adoption.
“The MSPCA is grateful to the residents of Lincoln who left food out for this hungry cat, and who alerted our team to jump in and help,” the organization said in a statement.
News
Legislators reflect on Jan. 6, one year later
Congresswoman Lori Trahan thought she and her family were in for a fun week when she brought her husband and elementary school-aged children down to D.C. for her swearing-in ceremony just before Jan. 6, 2021.
After taking pictures with her children on the Capitol steps, she noticed that “the mood had changed in the city,” she said. “My husband looked at me and said, ‘I gotta get the kids home. They shouldn’t be here, something much more than what everyone is anticipating is going to happen.’”
She didn’t need to see an intelligence report “to just feel that or to have that intuition.”
Shortly after he brought the children to the airport, Trahan was barricaded with her staff in her office, not far from the insurrection happening at the Capitol. “I felt a huge responsibility to ensure (my staff’s) safety,” she said. “For crying out loud, I know their parents.”
Congressman Seth Moulton saw the Capitol Police assembled for the planned protest, and “was struck by how few Capitol police officers were in this formation outside my window, and how they didn’t seem to be concerned about anything significant because they didn’t have riot gear,” he said.
He likened the experience to his time in the Marines. “What I experienced, lived through on Jan. 6 was something that I frankly expected as a Marine in Iraq, but I never imagined it happening as a Congressman in America,” he said.
Moulton recounted how, in a holding room after the attack, there was a “lively debate” about whether to finish the job and certify the election results as planned. “Otherwise, the basic democratic process will be undermined,” he said.
“We can’t let them win. We have to go back to the Capitol, and we have to certify our elections,” Trahan said of her thought process at the time.
Although Moulton “has been through far worse,” he “(doesn’t) want to undermine how frightening this was for the vast majority of my colleagues who didn’t sign up to be a member of Congress to go to war,” he said.
Trahan calls footage of that day “hard to watch,” especially when thinking about the trauma the Capitol Police officers endured, and has struggled to explain the day to her young kids, “balancing the truth with what I think that they can handle in terms of my getting on a plane each week and not worrying about me.”
Since then, Trahan has been disappointed that the “turning point for our country and really for the Republican Party to return from this brink of extremism” has not happened.
Moulton called on the Senate to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and on Americans to think of January 6 not as history, but as a current event.
“This is the greatest threat to our country right now,” he said. “Climate change is not going to kill us in five years. Our democracy could wither and die in five years, and Americans need to realize that and not only support reform but support it urgently.”
