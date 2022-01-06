News
Jets name C.J. Mosley their team MVP for 2021-22 season
C.J Mosley: Jets MVP.
Mosley was named the Curtis Martin Team MVP for being the heart and soul of the Jets this season.
“It was an awesome feeling, I was very honored,” Mosley said Wednesday. “I’m very blessed to be voted MVP by my peers, by my brothers. It’s always a humbling and vulnerable experience when you get to talk in front of a group of men, especially men that look up to you and believe in you. It definitely means a lot to be MVP.”
It’s almost impossible to find a member of the Jets organization who has something bad to say about Mosley from the players to the coaches. He’s been the unquestioned leader of one of the youngest teams in the NFL.
“C.J is one of the best players I ever played against and probably the best guy I will play with,” Quinnen Williams said. “When it comes down to communication and come down to executing, when it comes down to vocal leadership or leading by example and different things like that. He may be one of the best in the business.”
Mosley also helped the Jets new coaching staff lay a foundation in their first year. He was the poster child for how the organization wants to grow.
And he’s been the bright spot of a defense ranked 32nd in points and yards allowed this season.
“C.J. is awesome,” Robert Saleh said. “You guys know how I feel about C.J. I know everyone saw that he was voted Team MVP, but I’ve made a comment before that he’s an All-Pro player and an All-Pro human. He’s one of the more thoughtful individuals. I think his locker room presence is phenomenal, his leadership is phenomenal. When he speaks, everyone listens even though he doesn’t really speak that much. Just been a pleasure.
“For a guy who’s accomplished so much in his career, to have a new staff come in here and ask him to lose 20 pounds and he does it,” Saleh added. “To ask him to show up to OTAs and he does it. To ask him to adjust the way he’s played linebacker his whole career, he does it and he’s having a heck of a season. Not because of coaching, but because he’s an unbelievable football player and he works so hard at it. Credit to him and everything. He deserves every accolade he gets and I’m really happy he’s here.”
Mosley is also worthy of praise off the field, but his on the field play this season has been noteworthy because it’s his first season back after a two year hiatus.
In the 2021-22 season, he’s registered 155 tackles, fifth most in the NFL, adding added two sacks, two tackles for loss and two QB hits to his career totals. He also is tied for the most run stops (84) among linebackers in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats.
This season allowed Mosley to remind the football world he’s still here.
“I still can play this game at a high level,” Mosley said. “Despite the injury, despite opting out last year, my game is the same if not better, in my opinion. So still, obviously a lot to work on. Still getting smarter, still getting better. Looking at new reads, figuring out offenses. That’s just a work in progress every single day trying to elevate your game.”
The Jets should reward their team and Mosley by adding more talent around the four-time Pro-Bowler since they will have the assets to do so in the offseason.
News
Snow arrives in Denver area Wednesday afternoon making for a slick commute
Wintry weather descended on the Denver area Thursday afternoon with snow falling in some areas and temperatures dropping into the teens.
A winter weather advisory is posted by the National Weather Service for the metro area including Denver, Boulder, Aurora, Greeley and Denver International Airport. The weather advisory is posted until 3 a.m. Thursday.
Up to 4 inches of snow is expected along with winds gusting to 35 mph, the weather service said. Roads are slick in the metro area.
On the Eastern Plains, blowing snow and reduced visibility forced the closure of eastbound I-76 in Brush on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
I-76 eastbound is closed at Brush (Exit 90) due to blowing snow and reduced visibility. Still numerous crashes east of Sterling. Strongly encourage travelers to modify or postpone travel on I-76. Secondary highways are not better.
— CSP Sterling (@CSP_Sterling) January 5, 2022
The same storm system is brining heavy snow to parts of the mountains, especially north of the Interstate 70 mountain corridor. Up to 24 inches of snow is expected over the higher mountains before snowfall ends on Thursday, with 8 to 16 inches expected in the valleys of Grand and Jackson counties. Winds will gust to 40 mph in the valleys and to 60 mph at higher elevations creating near-blizzard conditions at times.
Winds chills in the metro area are forecast to drop to minus 11 degrees overnight with a low temperature of 2 degrees, the weather service said. Skies will be partly sunny on Thursday with a high temperature near 30 degrees. Wind chills on Thursday will continue to be frigid, with values as low as minus 8 degrees.
News
Human remains discovered during search for 2 people still missing after Marshall fire
Investigators searching for two people missing in last week’s devastating Marshall fire found partial human remains in unincorporated Boulder County on Wednesday.
The discovery of adult remains came as searchers worked in the 5900 block of Marshall Road, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will identify the remains and determine the cause and manner of the person’s death. The sheriff’s and coroner’s offices continued to work at the scene Wednesday evening.
An investigation in the 1500 block of South 76th Street in Superior remains ongoing, according to a news release. Further details were not released.
The sheriff’s office did not release an update on the continuing investigation into the cause and origin of the Marshall fire.
Two people have been reported missing in connection with the fire.
Wintry weather has hampered the investigations, the sheriff’s office said, and more snow began falling in the area on Wednesday afternoon as temperatures dropped into the teens.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
News
Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport aids Marshall fire recovery efforts
The Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA), located a few miles from the Marshall fire devastation, is donating hanger space to store and help distribute items needed in fire recovery efforts.
Officials at the airport, 11755 Airport Way, Broomfield, worked with its tenants and businesses to donate about 15,000 square feet of hangar space to help the local community, displaced residents, volunteers and emergency responders, RMMA said in a news release.
“We have an incredibly close and strong relationship with the communities that surround us, including Louisville and Superior,” said RMMA Director Paul Anslow, in the release. “Many of those residents and others from surrounding areas work at the airport, take flight lessons at the airport, eat at restaurants at the airport or run businesses directly or indirectly impacted by the airport. We feel a responsibility to offer whatever assistance we can to our neighbors.”
An airport employee and his family lost their home in the Marshall fire.
Working with local, state and federal partners, the airport is in the process of accepting, sorting and distributing essential goods. Volunteers are needed and people interested are asked to contact RMMA Deputy Director Brian Bishop at rbishop@flyrmma.com.
Mental Health Colorado
Mental Health Colorado, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, said Wednesday that the destructive wildfire has caused fear and uncertainty in the local community and that many people will be in need of mental health support.
Some evacuees have been able to return to undamaged homes, “but far too many lost everything,” MHC said in a news release. “We offer our sincerest condolences to all who have been impacted.”
People emotionally struggling because of the fire and others who are looking to help the community are urged to visit MHC online for support and suggestions.
Comcast update
Comcast has restored communications services to about 89% of its residential customers who were impacted by the fire. As of Wednesday, the company restored its networks and solved all outages in Broomfield, Boulder and Lafayette, according to a news release.
Service has been restored to more than 11,500 residential customers, just over 13,000 have lost service because of the fire. Comcast crews continue to assess damages and restore service where it will be possible. Nearly 660 businesses lost service and about 585 business customers have had service restored.
Completed fiber cable restoration work included properties near McCaslin Boulevard and Marshall Road, McCaslin and Coal Creek (near Superior Town Hall), and properties surrounding the 100 Superior Plaza commercial area.
For people who lost properties to the fire, Comcast said it is working with them to disconnect or pause service, and retain the use of Xfinity apps, without recurring charges.
Kate Gosselin Seen In Rare Photos Pumping Gas As She Settles Into New Life As A Nurse In NC
Jets name C.J. Mosley their team MVP for 2021-22 season
Spider-Man opens huge, rakes in $253 million
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Why Barbados Was The ‘Perfect’ Place To Celebrate The Holidays Together
Snow arrives in Denver area Wednesday afternoon making for a slick commute
The Week in Drag – The RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 queens share their first selfies, Trixie and Katya watch a new holiday movie, Canada crowns a queen and more – Socialite Life
Kanye West Pictured Jetting Out Of NYC After His Dinner & Theater Date Night With Julia Fox
Human remains discovered during search for 2 people still missing after Marshall fire
Chris Noth’s ex Beverly Johnson accused him of beating her & threatening to kill her dog in resurfaced court docs from 1995
Britney Spears Has First Glass Of Wine After Conservatorship Ends: ‘I’ve Waited 13 Years’
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News6 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week