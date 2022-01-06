Jill Scott Tells Thirsty Fans To ‘Hydrate’ While Shutting Down Sex Tape Rumors: ‘Ya’ll Too Much’

Jill Scott wants all of her thirsty fans to put their energy into supporting her actual business ventures.

Twitter was in an uproar on Tuesday, January 4 after rumors of a sex tape involving Jill Scott went viral on the platform. Unsurprisingly, once this news made it’s way to Jill Scott herself, she wasn’t having it.

“Say word!?!” the R&B singer tweeted along with a GIF of her taking a bow onstage “I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate.”

Of course, this is Twitter we’re talking about, so fans were still in her comments even after that dismissal to express just how much they wanna see this non-existent tape.

It was just a few days earlier that Jill Scott welcomed the new year with a positive tweet encouraging her followers to manifest their dreams.

“Joyfully Abundant, Remarkably Healthy, New Year Love Village!!! Speak specifics. We’re manifesting like crazy round here. BE SUUPPPEERRRR SPECIFIC,” the message read.

And that lovely lady trying to help us all get what we deserve is now being bombarded with Twitter messages about a sex tape. Twitter gon’ Twitter.

Hopefully, Scott’s dismissal of the tape and her mention of “movies, albums and tv show” is a real hint at what’s to come and we can expect a lot more (PG) content from the singer this year.