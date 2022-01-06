Celebrities
Johnny Cash’s Grandkids: Facts About The Singer’s 15 Grandchildren
Throughout his life, Johnny Cash had five kids between his two marriages, and they’ve had tons of kids of their own. Find out more about the country icon’s grandkids.
Johnny Cash was one of the most famous singers of all time. After beginning his career in the 1950s, he created the ultimate outlaw image, and he’s been well-regarded as one of the greatest country musicians of all time, from his many classic songs like “Ring of Fire” and “I Walk The Line” to the amazing albums At Folsom Prison and At San Quentin. Throughout his life, Johnny was married twice: first to Vivian Liberto from 1954 to 1966 and then to June Carter from 1968 until his death in 2003 at age 71. He had five kids during his lifetime: Roseanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara from his first marriage and John Carter Cash from his second. Find out more about all of his kids here!
Chelsea Jean Crowell
Roseanne’s daughter Chelsea, 40, was born with Rodney in 1982. Like so many of her cousins, Chelsea followed in the country music footsteps laid out by her grandfather (and her dad!). She has two albums that embrace a classic country sound, including a self-titled from 2009 and her 2011 followup titled Crystal City.
Jakob William Leventhal
Johnny’s daughter Roseanne gave birth to her son Jakob, 23, whom she shares with John Leventhal in 1999. Unsurprisingly, Jakob has followed in his family’s path into the music industry. He mixes and produces music, according to his Instagram bio, and he’s a handful of singles, starting in 2018. His debut album Oh, So Bittersweet! came out in 2019, but it leans a little closer to folk and indie rock than the country that his grandfather was known for!
Caitlin Rivers Crowell
Roseanne had her daughter Caitlin with her ex-husband Rodney Crowell. Not much is known about Caitlin, but it was reported that she lives in Nashville in a May 2020 story from DailyMail. Roseanne had tweeted that someone had yelled obscenities at one of her daughters who lives in Nashville for wearing a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carrie Kathleen Crowell
Roseanne’s other daughter Carrie also lives in Nashville, via DailyMail. She owns a floral business appropriately called Crowell Floral. She grew up splitting her time between her hometown and New York, and she’s married and has two dogs, according to her website’s bio.
Hannah Crowell
Roseanne’s third daughter with Rodney Crowell Hannah has shown her own entrepreneurial spirit and become an interior designer with her own company Crowell + Company Interiors. She shows off both her work and adorable photos with her two daughters on her Instagram. She also revealed in January 2022 that she’d battled breast cancer in a lengthy Instagram post.
Thomas Gabriel
Johnny’s eldest grandchild Thomas Gabriel, 49, was born in 1973 to Kathy and Thomas Coggins. Like his grandfather, Thomas became a country singer! He released his debut album Long Way Home in 2018, and his voice is similar to Johnny’s signature baritone. He also honored his grandpa’s legacy by giving a special performance of At Folsom Prison in the very same correctional facility that the original was recorded for the album’s 50th anniversary in 2018. “It was surreal. I’ve sung ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ a million times and I’ve heard it my entire life. And to be singing it and looking around and realizing your right in the middle of Folsom Prison while singing it to the inmates who live IN Folsom Prison – it was very emotional,” he said in an interview with RadarOnline.
Dustin Tittle
Kathy had another son Dustin, 37, in 1984 with Jimmy Tittle. Dustin pursued a different aspect of the entertainment industry than much of his family, and he joined the movie industry. He’s based in Nashville, and he’s produced a number of documentaries, according to his Instagram bio. His most recent project My Darling Vivian was a documentary about his grandmother, according to IMDb.
Kacy Tittle
Along with Dustin, Kathy had a younger daughter named Kacy. Not much is known about her, as she keeps a private Instagram, but she did provide a little hair and makeup work to her brother’s documentary My Darling Vivian, according to her IMDb page.
Jessica Dorraine Brock
Johnny’s daughter Cindy only had one daughter Jessica Dorraine with her ex-husband Cris Brock. Like some of her cousins, Jessica has kept out of the spotlight, and there’s not much known about her.
Aran Thomas Schwoebel
Johnny’s daughter Tara has mostly kept out of the spotlight, and the same can be said for her two kids with Fred Schwoebel. Her two kids Aran and Alexander are listed on her IMDb page.
Alexander Rowland Schwoebel
Like his brother, there’s not too much known about Tara’s son Alex Schwoebel. Besides his mom being Johnny Cash’s daughter, Alex and Aran’s dad is a director, who wrote, directed and produced the documentary short The Mountains Will Wait For You, via IMDb.
Anna Maybelle Cash
John Carter Cash had his eldest daughter Anna Maybelle with his ex-wife Laura Weber White. There is not much known about Anna, but her dad did give her a shoutout in a post, showing how thankful he was for different people in his life on his 49th birthday.
Joseph John Cash
John Cash’s eldest son Joseph similarly followed the entertainment path, but opted for more live theater acting. His dad has promoted his appearances in Nashville performances of Romeo and Juliette back in 2017 on his Facebook page. He did speak about his love of music and classic artists including the likes of David Bowie, Cat Stevens, and Led Zeppelin in an interview with Belmont Feed. In that interview, he did admit to wanting to carve out his own impact on music away from his grandfather. “One of the biggest things is, I am not seen as my own musician. I’m seen as the grandson, and that’s probably what I’m going to live with the rest of my life. If I play music or if I’m singing, people are like, ‘it’s genetics,’ they don’t think I work hard. I don’t want to be seen just as an image, a glancing image, of what I could be,” he said.
Jack Ezra Cash
Johnny’s namesake’s second boy Jack Ezra, 15, was born to the singer’s ex-wife Laura Weber White in 2006, via DicyTrends. There’s not much known about John Carter’s second son, but his dad did mention him in a 2018 Facebook post, listing things he was grateful for, including his family.
Grace June Cash
John Jr. married his wife Ana Cristina in 2016, and they have two children together. John Carter Cash has gushed about the two little ones on his social media. The pair welcomed Grace June, 4 in 2017, via People. John has posted plenty of photos of himself bonding with Grace on his Instagram.
James Kristoffer Cash
John announced that his youngest child James Kristoffer, 5 months, was born in July 2021 in an Instagram post. “Ana Cristina and I are honored to share the announcement of his birth with the world!” he wrote at the time.
