Celebrities
Julia Fox & Pete Davidson’s Sexy ‘Paper’ Magazine Photo Shoot Resurfaces Amid Kimye Romances
Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson and Kanye West has been spotted with Julia Fox, but Pete and Julia have a sexy past all their own.
Kim Kardashian, 41, and ex Kanye West, 44, are enjoying their new dating lives with Pete Davidson, 28, and Julia Fox, 31, respectively, but what fans may not know is that Pete and Julia have previously crossed paths — for a photo shoot, that is. After Kanye and Julia’s new years dating spree and Kim and Pete’s whirlwind romance-turned-maybe-serious-relationship, social media users were reminded of how Pete and Julia once posed together for Pete’s 2019 PAPER magazine cover shoot in which he played a Ken doll to her Barbie. Pete was the only one interviewed for the piece, but Julia made quite an impression as his plastic (and extremely photogenic!) partner.
It’s unclear how Julia wound up in the photo shoot, although her star began to rise after a memorable performance in Josh and Benny Safdie‘s 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems — of which Pete’s pal, Sebastian Bear-McClard, was a producer. Alas, the pair — both NYC residents — also likely run in the same circles of people, so fan conspiracy theories about a possible PR machination may carry some weight. The deeper question for us is, however, do we care?
Conspiracy theories aside, both respective couples seem to be living it up as they enjoy spending time with a new partner. Kim and Pete boarded a private jet on Jan. 3 in photos you can see here to escape to the Bahamas after they spent New Year’s Eve separately. Pete was in Miami to host a New Year’s Eve special on NBC alongside Miley Cyrus, while Kim was back home in California with her kids. Luckily, they didn’t have to wait too long before being able to reunite!
Meanwhile, Kanye and new flame Julia were spotted in NYC on Jan. 4 for another date night together after a candlelit dinner in Miami just a few days earlier. The duo hit up Jeremy O. Harris‘ critically acclaimed and controversial Slave Play at the August Wilson theater and then went to celeb hotspot Carbone.
Celebrities
RHOC’s Tamra Judge Talks Noella’s Awkward Lunch With Nicole
Tamra Judge shared some insider details about a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County on her new podcast with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp.
Following an awkward lunch between Noella Bergener and Nicole James, during which Nicole seemed more concerned with getting Noella up and out of a restaurant rather than consoling her as she broke down over her messy split from James Bergener, Tamra revealed what may be a big explanation for Nicole’s behavior.
“It’s hearsay… [but] evidently, Noella showed up very intoxicated,” Tamra shared on a recent episode of Two T’s in a Pod. “And so Nicole was like, you know, when you have that drunk friend and you’re like, ‘Okay, sit down, okay get up, okay let’s go.’”
While Tamra made it clear that she didn’t know this information firsthand, she said that considering how the scene played out, “it just makes sense.”
“Because she’s like sitting there all sloppy crying and [Nicole’s] like, ‘Get up,’” Tamra recalled.
Following Tamra’s potential revelation, Brandi Glanville, who was appearing on the podcast as a guest, said Noella’s antics seemed inauthentic.
“I felt like Noella was trying to make a scene. It seemed very contrived to me. She’s doing a lot. She’s doing a lot of extra stuff,” Brandi said, adding that Noella “didn’t seem intoxicated” to her.
As for Noella and James’ split, Tamra said the breakup happened as RHOC season 16 was filmed — and that she heard James “didn’t want to film.” She also noted that Noella and James were allegedly living in Puerto Rico together when she learned she had been cast.
“They were living in Puerto Rico. He didn’t just buy the house. They were living in Puerto Rico, had been there for a while, because there was pictures and videos of them on Instagram of them there. I was even invited to that house. And then she got hired and I heard that he said, ‘This is not going to be good. We have too many issues. This is not going to be good for my career,’” Tamra alleged.
According to Tamra, Noella returned to her and James’ Newport Beach rental after being chosen for season 16.
“I think it is a lot. And I feel like, as a viewer, it’s [Gina Kirschenheiter]’s situation all over again. She comes in, instantly gets divorced. We never see the husband. We never see the kids. How do we get invested in a story that we only see one side of?” Tamra wondered.
Also on the podcast episode, Tamra shared an odd detail about her interaction with Denise Richards post-Brandi affair rumors.
“She called me when that happened,” Tamra revealed. “When she got home [from Rome] she called me. And she’s like, ‘I didn’t do it. It didn’t happen.’ She says she has text messages.”
“I don’t know why she called me,” she added.
RHOC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16, which airs at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Kris Jenner’s BF Corey Gamble Shows Support For Tristan Thompson After Apology To Khloe Kardashian
Corey Gamble held up Tristan Thompson’s jersey as he left the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Jan. 4.
Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41, showed support for Tristan Thompson after his public apology to ex Khloe Kardashian. After attending the Sacramento Kings game (Tristan’s team) against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Jan. 4, the tour manager exited the Crypto.com arena holding onto a No. 13 Jersey of Tristan’s in footage obtained by E! News.
Corey even unfolded the item and held it up for photographers to see as he made his way to a vehicle, escorted by security. Notably, Tristan and the Kings lost to the Lakers 114 – 122.
The public display of support comes hot off a paternity test confirmed that the Toronto-born NBA star, 30, fathered a third child with Texas trainer Maralee Nicols, 31. Tristan initially denied that the baby, born on Dec. 2, could be his via court documents — stating that conception could have only occurred on the date of his 30th birthday in March when he admitted to having sex with Maralee at a Houston hotel.
The basketball player acknowledged that the child was his via a lengthy social media post on Jan. 4, also issuing an apology to Khloe, who he shares daughter True, 3, with. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” Tristan began his message, shared via his Instagram story. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he added.
“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he signed off.
Tristan Thompson lmao pic.twitter.com/sJgqLcVjd9
— Hater93 (@Blainer93) January 4, 2022
Khloe and Tristan have had a rocky relationship since striking up a romance in 2017: during Khloe’s pregnancy, it was later revealed that he cheated after a video came out of him motor boating a a woman’s breasts at a bar. The Good American founder later reconciled after giving birth to True in April 2018, however, news surfaced a year later that he had kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods, 24.
Khloe and Tristan co-parented afterwards, but reconciled a third time during the COVID-19 pandemic — which she finally confirmed on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion in June. News broke a week later, however, that they had split again.
Celebrities
Oliver Hudson Gives Sneak Peek At Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell’s Famous Aspen Home — Watch
Oliver Hudson showed off the legendary Aspen residence during a Zoom interview, during which he revealed his mom Goldie Hawn ‘refuses to update’ the home.
Oliver Hudson is doing press interviews for his new show, The Cleaning Lady, from a very special location: his mom Goldie Hawn‘s famous home in Aspen, Colorado! Oliver, 45, appeared via Zoom on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday (Jan. 5) to discuss his new Fox crime drama, when co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest marveled over the glimpse of the gorgeous residence behind Oliver. “Look at that fantasy land,” Ryan, 47, said. Kelly, 51, similarly gushed over the Aspen vacation home, which is owned by Goldie, 76, and her longtime beau, Kurt Russell, 70.
“We’ve been coming up here for 37 years,” Oliver said about Colorado, where he and sister Kate Hudson, 42, frequently visit with their children and significant others. “We’ve had a ranch. I went to elementary school up here.”
Oliver explained that, five years ago, he took his kids, Wilder, 14, Bodhi, 11, and Rio, 8, whom he shares with wife Erin Bartlett, “out of school in L.A. and brought them up here to live in the mountains and have some independence and some freedom.” “It’s a really special place, for sure,” Oliver added of Colorado. The Splitting Up Together star then revealed to Kelly and Ryan that he’s talking to them for the interview from the guest house of his mother’s immaculate snowy residence.
“Mom built this house first, and then my stepdad, Kurt, built the other house,” Oliver said. “So we lived here in 1985 for two years. It’s a bit of a time capsule. Those curtains you see are like 30 years old. Mom refuses to update, which kind of is great,” he added. Oliver also said that snow days were “the greatest thing” about living in Colorado. “Wednesdays they let everyone off early so they could go ski. The school system is so different,” he said. “My kid had, in 5th grade, a page of homework front and back that was given on Monday and due on Friday. That was it. They believe in sort of go home, play in the snow, be in the mountains. That’s sort of their philosophy here.”
Goldie and Kurt, who have been dating since 1983, frequently welcome their loved ones to their Colorado home. During the holidays, Kate arrived in Aspen with her daughter, Rani, 3, and shared a cute photo of the fashionable pair straight off the plane. A few days later, Goldie and Kurt were photographed doing some shopping around the town, just in time for Christmas.
Julia Fox & Pete Davidson’s Sexy ‘Paper’ Magazine Photo Shoot Resurfaces Amid Kimye Romances
Tua Tagovailoa not worried about Dolphins’ offseason trade possibilities, looks to rebound in finale
RHOC’s Tamra Judge Talks Noella’s Awkward Lunch With Nicole
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again ahead of regular-season finale against Steelers
Kris Jenner’s BF Corey Gamble Shows Support For Tristan Thompson After Apology To Khloe Kardashian
One-third of Giants’ active roster on Week 18 Wednesday injury report
Based On A Twitter Poll, Airbnb Users May Get Crypto Payment This Year
Oliver Hudson Gives Sneak Peek At Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell’s Famous Aspen Home — Watch
Bicycle Village to close Aurora location after 19 years
This Microdermabrasion Machine Gives You A Salon Quality Facial At Home & Is On Sale For Under $100
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News6 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week