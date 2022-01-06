News
Justin Fields is slated to start for the first time in 3 weeks as he returns from an ankle injury. Here’s what else we heard from the Chicago Bears as they prepare for their season finale.
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy, quarterback Justin Fields and other players spoke to media members via video conference calls Wednesday as they began their final week of practices this season.
Here are three things we heard as they get ready for the Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
1. Justin Fields is slated to start for the first time in three weeks.
Fields missed the last two games against the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants while recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the Bears’ first game against the Vikings.
He said he wasn’t able to walk or run pain-free last week, but the injury slowly has gotten better. He practiced in full Wednesday.
Fields said it’s important to play in the last game for his teammates.
“You don’t get these moments back,” he said. “I don’t know who may be here next year, so I’m just getting that one last game with those guys in and not taking any of it for granted.
“Of course I could just sit out the last game and get ready for next season, but every opportunity I get to play the game I love, I’m going to go and do it. … It’s important to show what kind of guy I am to my teammates and my coaches.”
Fields said his preparation for the Vikings is a bit easier this week because that was the last team he faced. He completed 26 of 39 passes for 285 yards with a touchdown, three sacks and a lost fumble and ran seven times for 35 yards in a 17-9 loss.
The Bears went 2-0 behind Nick Foles and Andy Dalton against the Seahawks and Giants, who are in last place in their divisions.
The Bears haven’t won a game Fields started since Oct. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, so he sees value in trying to go into the offseason on a win.
“It’d mean a lot to me,” he said. “We’re on a two-game winning streak right now. Making it three would be awesome in just getting that positive momentum into the offseason.”
2. The Chicago chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America named its winners of the 2021 Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award.
Safety Tashaun Gipson and outside linebacker Robert Quinn are this year’s recipients, honored for their professionalism, honesty and engagement with the media.
Quinn provided one of the most colorful moments in Good Guy Award acceptance history when he was asked why he has been so forthright and accommodating in his dealings with reporters.
“They say a man’s got two things: That’s his words and his nuts,” Quinn said. “And you don’t want to lose either. So I try to be as honest as I can when I talk to people.”
Gipson said he gravitated toward receiver Andrew Hawkins during his earliest days in the league with the Cleveland Browns and appreciated how straightforward and well-spoken Hawkins was.
“Not every question is going to be a favorable question that you enjoy answering,” Gipson said. “But to see guys like that around me in the younger part of my career — we had those old-school vets in Cleveland back in my day — and to see that firsthand and witness that, you begin to understand how you conduct yourself and be a professional when it comes to talking to the media. No matter the subject, no matter the situation.”
The Chicago chapter’s Good Guy Award was renamed last week for Dickerson, a 20-year presence on the Bears beat for ESPN. He died Dec. 28 at age 43 after a bout with colon cancer.
Other recent winners of the award include Mitch Trubisky (2020), Allen Robinson (2019), Prince Amukamara (2018), Zach Miller (2017) and Tracy Porter (2016).
3. True to form, Tashaun Gipson offered a colorful recap of his first-quarter interception against the Giants.
The safety’s second pick of the season came on a Mike Glennon pass to Kenny Golladay that was defended by cornerback Artie Burns and shot into the air. Gipson, playing as the lone high safety and eyeing Golladay from the snap, snatched the ball with his left hand and took off into open space.
“Right position, right time,” Gipson said.
His 31-yard return brought the ball to the Giants 24 and set up the Bears for their second touchdown of the first quarter. But Gipson, who got a lead block from Bruce Irvin and another along the sideline from Marqui Christian, was officially brought down by Glennon, preventing him from scoring a touchdown.
“People would like to say I got tackled by a quarterback,” Gipson said with a smile. “But when you talk to anybody else (on our team), just tell them to not watch me run the football and tell them to go block somebody and I will make Mike Glennon miss.
“Mike Glennon will never tackle me one-on-one like that. But there wasn’t blocking and it was a tight space. Maybe when y’all talk to Rob, ask him who he was blocking on that play.”
Quinn, who was guilty on the play of not really blocking anyone, was asked just that.
“Hey, look,” he said with a laugh. “When you intercept the ball, don’t run into the fire. You’re supposed to run the opposite way. But when he gets another one this week, I’m going to see if I can search out a quarterback.”
4. Robert Quinn and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks didn’t practice.
The Bears said Quinn, who broke the team’s single-season sacks record when he recorded his 18th on Sunday, was out with a shoulder injury.
Hicks and wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant sat out with ankle injuries.
Fields, nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) and cornerback Duke Shelley (heel) practiced in full.
News
Colorado preparing for COVID hospitalizations to exceed November peak, but virus’s path uncertain
It’s possible COVID-19 hospitalizations in the next few weeks could top what Colorado saw during the wave that peaked in November, but uncertainty around the omicron variant makes it harder than usual to predict the virus’s trajectory, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said Wednesday.
New cases and the percentage of tests coming back positive are at their highest rates since the pandemic began. The state has also had a “substantial” increase in hospitalizations, but it isn’t as steep as the rise in cases, Herlihy said. At this point, the state and hospitals are preparing for a range of scenarios, she said.
While a lower percentage of people who tested positive were hospitalized than in previous waves, capacity is tight. Denver hospitals warned on Tuesday that they were nearly out of beds, and in some cases were treating patients in “surge” areas.
Statewide, 1,308 people were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, a more than 30% increase since the most recent low point on Christmas. The last wave peaked on Nov. 24 with 1,556 people in Colorado hospitals with the virus.
It’s not yet clear how many hospitalizations are “incidental,” meaning a person came in for some other reason and happened to test positive for COVID-19, Herlihy said. Even if a person isn’t being treated for the virus, hospitals have to take extra precautions to avoid spreading it to staff or other patients, she said.
“Individuals that are hospitalized (for something else) with COVID-19 are still a significant strain on health care system,” she said.
Data from states and countries that were hit by the new omicron variant earlier are painting a mixed picture, Herlihy said. About 30 days after omicron became prominent in South Africa’s Gauteng province, hospitalizations leveled off there. But the United Kingdom, and especially London, continue to see a sharp increase in hospitalizations more than a month into their experience with omicron, she said.
So far, hospital capacity is relatively stable, with about 500 to 600 beds available any given day, said Scott Bookman, the state’s COVID-19 incident commander. People hospitalized with omicron appear to be less severely ill than those who had the delta variant, but it’s not clear how much they could strain the system, particularly if significant numbers of health care workers get sick, he said.
Bookman urged the public to get vaccinated and get the booster shot if enough time has passed. While omicron causes more breakthrough infections than other variants, vaccines still reduce the odds of getting infected, and especially of becoming seriously ill. It’s also important to stay home if you feel sick, and to get tested, he said.
“We don’t have a clear picture of where we are headed, but the basics of responding to this pandemic have not changed,” he said.
News
Tua Tagovailoa not worried about Dolphins’ offseason trade possibilities, looks to rebound in finale
When the Nov. 2 trade deadline came and went, it assured Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that the team was his for the final two months of the NFL season.
The expiration on that insurance comes in one game.
After the conclusion of the Dolphins’ season finale and 4:25 p.m. kickoff against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, the offseason begins for Miami. At the forefront of decisions the franchise will have to make, will it commit to sticking with Tagovailoa heading into Year 3 for the Alabama product or will the Dolphins (8-8) reinsert themselves into trade conversations for Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson or the pursuit of another upper-echelon quarterback?
Tagovailoa is not allowing that possibility to occupy his mind as he heads into the final start of his second NFL season.
“No, I’m not worried about that,” Tagovailoa said over web conference after Wednesday’s practice. “If it comes up, it comes up. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”
The comments Dolphins general manager Chris Grier made the last time he spoke, the day after the trade deadline passed, were telling of his mentality.
“If there’s a player available around the league that’s viewed as being one of the top players around the league at any position, you look at it and try and go for it,” Grier said on Nov. 3.
The last half of Tagovailoa’s season could then be viewed as an audition to determine if the franchise is comfortable allowing the No. 5 pick of the 2020 draft keep the reins.
He missed the first game that followed with a finger injury on his throwing hand, further adding to his durability concerns. Tagovailoa then entered in the second half of the Nov. 11 Thursday night win over the Baltimore Ravens and started the ensuing six ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Patriots (10-6).
Tagovailoa completed 69.3 percent of passes in those six and a half appearances for 1,504 yards (7.2 per attempt), eight touchdowns and five interceptions, plus a rushing score. It started with a stretch of four consecutive outings with a quarterback rating above 100.0, but the past three: 75.5 against the New York Jets, 91.5 at the New Orleans Saints and an ugly 53.1 in Sunday’s sloppy loss in Nashville, 34-3, to the Tennessee Titans that eliminated the Dolphins from playoff contention.
“It didn’t go the way that I wanted it to go,” said Tagovailoa, evaluating his sophomore NFL campaign. “It didn’t go the way that our team wanted it to go. It’s tough when you have an opportunity and you don’t capitalize on that opportunity.”
Tagovailoa only completed 18-of-38 passes, was sacked four times, fumbled three times, lost one of those fumbles, threw an interception and had at least a couple of other passes that could’ve been intercepted in the loss to the Titans.
“We move on,” said Dolphins coach Brian Flores of his message to Tagovailoa this week. “We move on to the next play. We take it one play at a time, one day at a time. We make the corrections, improve and go out there and put your best foot forward. That’s the case for him and every player. That would be my message to anyone that dealt with a little adversity.”
Mishandling the football multiple times in the rain and cold at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, it left Tagovailoa motivated to work on dealing with those conditions in the offseason.
“It’s trying to be able to simulate the cold-weather scenarios and trying to throw the ball when it’s wet at the same time, you know, in cold weather,” said Tagovailoa, from Hawaii, playing college football at Alabama and now professionally in Miami. “A lot of the good teams are cold-weather teams, as well. I think that’s something to take into consideration this offseason for myself. Probably go visit my brother or take a trip somewhere that’s cold and kind of get the feel of that.”
With one game left in his second season, Tagovailoa has a slightly better quarterback rating than he did as a rookie, 89.8 to 87.1. His completion percentage improved from 64.1 to 67.8 and yards per attempt have increased from 6.3 to 7.0. With 76 more pass attempts this year, he has thrown four more touchdowns — from 11 to 15 — but five more interceptions, from five to 10.
The lack of a bigger Year 2 leap also comes amid other factors like offensive coaching changes, arguably the league’s worst pass-protecting offensive line, the lack of a consistent running game and elite, consistently healthy receiving corps and his own health/availability.
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again ahead of regular-season finale against Steelers
Injured Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday as the team prepared for its regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers with slim playoff hopes hanging in the balance.
Jackson has not played since he hobbled off the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter of the Ravens’ Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. He limped through a single practice last week but watched the team’s 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from the sideline.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh has said Jackson is still pressing for a return, but Harbaugh declined to say anything specific about his starting quarterback’s progress on Wednesday.
“I don’t see the value of taking about it at this time,” he said.
Backup Tyler Huntley, who started against the Rams, was listed on the team’s injury report with an illness but was a full participant in practice Wednesday.
Other Ravens who did not practice, according to the injury report, were cornerback Anthony Averett (chest/ribs), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot), tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee). Neither Averett nor Oweh played against the Rams.
Guard Ben Powers (toe) returned to practice as a limited participant, while center Bradley Bozeman was listed with an illness but participated in full. Cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young, outside linebacker Justin Houston and guard Kevin Zeitler received rest days.
Billy Joel’s Kids: Facts About The Legendary Singer’s 3 Children
Justin Fields is slated to start for the first time in 3 weeks as he returns from an ankle injury. Here’s what else we heard from the Chicago Bears as they prepare for their season finale.
Catching up with RuPaul’s Drag Race season three’s Phoenix
Johnny Cash’s Grandkids: Facts About The Singer’s 15 Grandchildren
Colorado preparing for COVID hospitalizations to exceed November peak, but virus’s path uncertain
Julia Fox & Pete Davidson’s Sexy ‘Paper’ Magazine Photo Shoot Resurfaces Amid Kimye Romances
Tua Tagovailoa not worried about Dolphins’ offseason trade possibilities, looks to rebound in finale
RHOC’s Tamra Judge Talks Noella’s Awkward Lunch With Nicole
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again ahead of regular-season finale against Steelers
Kris Jenner’s BF Corey Gamble Shows Support For Tristan Thompson After Apology To Khloe Kardashian
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News6 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week