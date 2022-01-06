Justin Fields is slated to start for the first time in 3 weeks as he returns from an ankle injury. Here’s what else we heard from the Chicago Bears as they prepare for their season finale.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy, quarterback Justin Fields and other players spoke to media members via video conference calls Wednesday as they began their final week of practices this season.

Here are three things we heard as they get ready for the Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

1. Justin Fields is slated to start for the first time in three weeks.

Fields missed the last two games against the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants while recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the Bears’ first game against the Vikings.

He said he wasn’t able to walk or run pain-free last week, but the injury slowly has gotten better. He practiced in full Wednesday.

Fields said it’s important to play in the last game for his teammates.

“You don’t get these moments back,” he said. “I don’t know who may be here next year, so I’m just getting that one last game with those guys in and not taking any of it for granted.

“Of course I could just sit out the last game and get ready for next season, but every opportunity I get to play the game I love, I’m going to go and do it. … It’s important to show what kind of guy I am to my teammates and my coaches.”

Fields said his preparation for the Vikings is a bit easier this week because that was the last team he faced. He completed 26 of 39 passes for 285 yards with a touchdown, three sacks and a lost fumble and ran seven times for 35 yards in a 17-9 loss.

The Bears went 2-0 behind Nick Foles and Andy Dalton against the Seahawks and Giants, who are in last place in their divisions.

The Bears haven’t won a game Fields started since Oct. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, so he sees value in trying to go into the offseason on a win.

“It’d mean a lot to me,” he said. “We’re on a two-game winning streak right now. Making it three would be awesome in just getting that positive momentum into the offseason.”

2. The Chicago chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America named its winners of the 2021 Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award.

Safety Tashaun Gipson and outside linebacker Robert Quinn are this year’s recipients, honored for their professionalism, honesty and engagement with the media.

Quinn provided one of the most colorful moments in Good Guy Award acceptance history when he was asked why he has been so forthright and accommodating in his dealings with reporters.

“They say a man’s got two things: That’s his words and his nuts,” Quinn said. “And you don’t want to lose either. So I try to be as honest as I can when I talk to people.”

Gipson said he gravitated toward receiver Andrew Hawkins during his earliest days in the league with the Cleveland Browns and appreciated how straightforward and well-spoken Hawkins was.

“Not every question is going to be a favorable question that you enjoy answering,” Gipson said. “But to see guys like that around me in the younger part of my career — we had those old-school vets in Cleveland back in my day — and to see that firsthand and witness that, you begin to understand how you conduct yourself and be a professional when it comes to talking to the media. No matter the subject, no matter the situation.”

The Chicago chapter’s Good Guy Award was renamed last week for Dickerson, a 20-year presence on the Bears beat for ESPN. He died Dec. 28 at age 43 after a bout with colon cancer.

Other recent winners of the award include Mitch Trubisky (2020), Allen Robinson (2019), Prince Amukamara (2018), Zach Miller (2017) and Tracy Porter (2016).

3. True to form, Tashaun Gipson offered a colorful recap of his first-quarter interception against the Giants.

The safety’s second pick of the season came on a Mike Glennon pass to Kenny Golladay that was defended by cornerback Artie Burns and shot into the air. Gipson, playing as the lone high safety and eyeing Golladay from the snap, snatched the ball with his left hand and took off into open space.

“Right position, right time,” Gipson said.

His 31-yard return brought the ball to the Giants 24 and set up the Bears for their second touchdown of the first quarter. But Gipson, who got a lead block from Bruce Irvin and another along the sideline from Marqui Christian, was officially brought down by Glennon, preventing him from scoring a touchdown.

“People would like to say I got tackled by a quarterback,” Gipson said with a smile. “But when you talk to anybody else (on our team), just tell them to not watch me run the football and tell them to go block somebody and I will make Mike Glennon miss.

“Mike Glennon will never tackle me one-on-one like that. But there wasn’t blocking and it was a tight space. Maybe when y’all talk to Rob, ask him who he was blocking on that play.”

Quinn, who was guilty on the play of not really blocking anyone, was asked just that.

“Hey, look,” he said with a laugh. “When you intercept the ball, don’t run into the fire. You’re supposed to run the opposite way. But when he gets another one this week, I’m going to see if I can search out a quarterback.”

4. Robert Quinn and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks didn’t practice.

The Bears said Quinn, who broke the team’s single-season sacks record when he recorded his 18th on Sunday, was out with a shoulder injury.

Hicks and wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant sat out with ankle injuries.

Fields, nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) and cornerback Duke Shelley (heel) practiced in full.