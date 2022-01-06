Connect with us

Celebrities

Kate Gosselin Seen In Rare Photos Pumping Gas As She Settles Into New Life As A Nurse In NC

Published

1 min ago

on

Kate Gosselin
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Kate Gosselin was spotted out and about in North Carolina after recently obtaining a nursing license.

Kate Gosselin: former reality TV star and newfound nurse! The 46-year-old was spotted pumping gas and taking care of her [now adult] kids in her current residence of Troutman, North Carolina, wearing a casual look as she settled in to a quieter life with family. In photos you can see here, Kate wore a black Killington Ski Area t-shirt and black leggings as she gassed up a black Toyota SUV, also sporting casual white flip flops and pulling her blonde locks back into a messy bun.

The mother-of-eight was also seen walking the family dog while wearing a red, white, and blue Tommy Hilfiger hooded jacket for the walk. She was also spotted helping her kids load things in and out of the car and dropping off one of her daughters for work at Chipotle. The busy mom obtained her nursing license from the North Carolina Board of Nursing on June 30, 2021.

Kate Gosselin (BroadImage/Shutterstock).

Kate — who became famous for the 2009 reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8 — split from husband Jon Gosselin, 44, in 2009 after a decade of marriage. The former couple shot to fame with their time on TV that showcased their family dynamic which includes twins Mady & Cara, 21, and sextuplet siblings Hannah, Aaden, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Collin, 17. After the messy divorce between Kate and Jon, their daughter Hannah made the decision to live with their father while their siblings remained under Kate’s roof.

Jon has openly discussed his frustrations that his other children won’t speak to him, despite his support for Hannah’s relationship with them. Although Hannah has had relationships with her siblings over the years, she admitted EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife in Nov. 2021 that she too hasn’t heard from them but is hopeful that changes soon.

Kate Gosselin
Kate Gosselin (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock).

“Hannah’s a free spirit,” Jon told HL on Nov. 22, as he watched Beverly Hills’ Dr. Anjali Rajpal bling out his daughter’s tooth. “I hope her opening up will allow the others to open as well, so maybe the others will start speaking their mind more freely, knowing they have a voice. A mentorship almost. Hannah’s doing it, maybe we’ll do it too.”

Although some parents can be reluctant to celebrate their children growing up, Jon seems to embody the opposite sentiment. “I’m actually looking forward to have 18-year-olds,” Jon revealed. “I’ve been looking forward to that for what, 12 years? I’m hoping that there will be willingness to venture out and find each other, free the coupe kind of thing and free the nest.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Spider-Man opens huge, rakes in $253 million

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
google news

Los Angeles (AFP) – Covid-schmovid: Sony and Marvel’s new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” scored a massive North American opening this weekend, taking in an estimated $253 million, making it the third-biggest domestic opening of all time.

The film’s opening trails only 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” ($357 million) and the previous year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” ($258 million), according to the BoxOfficeMojo website. It easily surpassed early estimates of $130-150 million.

The new superhero blockbuster is well on its way to $600 million overseas, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. And this as theaters continue to battle their way back from months-long Covid-induced closures.

“This is an incredible opening,” David A. Gross, who runs Franchise Entertainment Research, told Variety. 

While most big series struggle to keep their momentum, he added, “‘Spider-Man’ is exploding.”

By way of comparison, last weekend’s top film, Steven Spielberg’s much-anticipated remake of “West Side Story,” opened to just $10.5 million.

“No Way Home” is British star Tom Holland’s third solo outing in the wildly popular role; in supporting roles this time are Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. 

The original “Spider-Man” film starring Tobey Maguire in 2002 was the first movie in cinematic history to gross more than $100 million on its debut weekend.

This weekend’s other top films were thus relegated to the distant sidelines.

Disney’s “Encanto,” an animated fantasy with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, placed second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, at $6.3 million. 

20th Century’s “West Side Story,” with Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler playing star-crossed lovers in the mean streets of New York, slipped to third spot, at just $3.4 million.

In fourth was Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the latest chapter in that supernatural franchise, also at $3.4 million.  

And in fifth was Searchlight’s new crime thriller “Nightmare Alley.” Despite strong reviews, the Guillermo del Toro film took in only $3 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

See Also

“House of Gucci” ($1.9 million)

“Eternals” ($1.2 million)

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” ($400,000)

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” ($280,000)

“Dune” ($240,000)

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Why Barbados Was The ‘Perfect’ Place To Celebrate The Holidays Together

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Rihanna
google news

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent the festive season hanging out with both sides of their family in Barbados. Find out why it was the ‘perfect’ vacation!

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky celebrated the holidays once again in her home country of Barbados, where the rapper also has family — and the trip couldn’t have been more perfect! After getting all dolled up for a New Year’s Eve bash, the adorable couple played the rest of the festive vacation relatively low-key, allowing for them to spend some quality time with their relatives, according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky out in New York in 2021. (BeautifulSignatureig/Shutterstock)

Rihanna doesn’t get to see her family often enough so she and Rocky have been spending most of their time catching up with loved ones,” the source explained. “They obviously went out and celebrated on New Year’s Eve, plus they’ve done some shopping, eating out, etc. But overall, Rihanna and Rocky have laid pretty low, hung out with family and friends, and just relaxed.” The source added that Rocky’s father is also from Barbados, so the singer has “a ton of relatives there that he loves catching up with.” “It’s something Rihanna and Rocky have bonded about because they feel a commonality there.”

It appears the pair want to get in some solid couple time together before Rocky’s schedule gets tied up with his upcoming concert tour. “Rocky doesn’t go on tour for a few months so they’re really enjoying spending quality time together,” continued the source.  Of course, the “Umbrella” singer will be busy as well soon enough, as she’s been promoting a new SavageXFenty line recently.

The power couple had been friends for nearly a decade before they began dating officially in 2020. Although they have remained relatively tight-lipped about their romance, A$AP did open up about it during an interview with GQ in May. Calling Rihanna the “love of my life” and “the one,” he added, “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.” He even said he would welcome the chance at starting a family with the Grammy-winning singer.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

The Week in Drag – The RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 queens share their first selfies, Trixie and Katya watch a new holiday movie, Canada crowns a queen and more – Socialite Life

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Canada's Drag Race Season 2 final 3
google news

Hello, hello, hello! Can you believe the year is almost over? We are back with another wrap-up of all things drag, guaranteed to fill you with holiday cheer.

In the latest The Week in Drag, we crowned the new Queen of the Great White North as season two of Canada’s Drag Race declared a new champion to follow in the footsteps of Priyanka – who invites us into her drag room to hear the stories behind some of her most iconic fashions.

We also check in with the queens of the eagerly anticipated 14th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race as they talk about their first time (in drag). We also have holiday tunes from Rhea Litre and Joe Black, toy tips from Trixie Mattel and so much more. Let’s bring it to the runway!

Hey, we’ve all got to start somewhere, right? The fierce queens of season 14 react to their first selfies in drag and, to be honest, they all look pretty amazing. I don’t know about you, but this already looks like it’s going to be a memorable season. 

Yuhua Hamasaki and Laganja Estranja also have something to say about the newest queens in the Drag Race universe. Watch as they discuss and react to the Season 14 queen’s promo looks on “Bootleg Opinions.”

RuPaul was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, promoting season 14 and discussing his recent guest hosting gig (and reminding me how much I would love to play “Dirty Charades” with him.)

This week, the stunning Icesis Couture was crowned the winner of season two of Canada’s Drag Race. Last week, the queens reunited to discuss the season and showcase some beautiful pastel-hued fashions. Alexis Mateo and Nicky Doll toot and boot the reunion looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

If you’re still bah humbugging this Christmas season and need to get into the spirit, why not take in a holiday flick? Trixie Mattel and Katya offer a suggestion as they watch the new Netflix holiday movie “Single All The Way” and give some (much-deserved) love to Jennifer Coolidge on “I Like to Watch.”

For all of my fellow boob tube obsessed humans, this week’s must-watch is the latest episode of “UNHhhh” on YouTube, where the topic is television.

If you’ve got kids in your family and have no idea what to get them for Christmas, take a tip from Trixie as she unboxes some of this season’s hottest toys. I am obsessed with the faux fish and may have to pick one up for myself…I mean, my nieces.

Joseph Shepherd is back with two times the fun as he interviews Kelly Mantle and Tammie Brown about the second season of The Browns and lots more.

Taking a break from her wig wizardry, Jaymes Mansfield walks us through some of her best looks from her season and beyond. 

She just passed the Canada’s Drag Race crown onto Icesis Couture, but Priyanka has proven that she is and will always be drag royalty. In the latest episode of “Out of the Closet”, we head to Toronto to take a tour of her drag digs and hear the stories behind some of her best-remembered season one fashions.. 

The incomparable Joe Black from Drag Race UK season two discusses his looks from show and shares some of the ones he didn’t get to showcase with Yuhua Hamasaki on “Bootleg Opinions.”

Since I can never get enough of Joe Black, please enjoy this video of her performing “Oogie Boogie’s Song” from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change are here to answer your burning questions and share some of their wisdom on their new series “Sibling Advicery.”

See Also

Violet Chachki and Gottmik recap their trip to Miami for Art Basel on the latest “No Gorge”.

In the latest installment of Rock M Sakura’s holiday series, “ROCKin’ Around the Christmas Queen”, she creates a beautiful holiday glam look and answers holiday-themed questions from her fans.

Willam showcases her Suckless cosmetics (I do love that glitter) and kikis with us in this “Get Ready with Me” video.

The World of Wonder documentary Explant is now steaming on Paramount+. The eye-opening film examines the #1 cosmetic surgery in the world today – breast enlargement. Michelle Visage, who has had breast implants most of her adult life, believes they are making her sick – and she’s not alone. Over the years, hundreds of thousands of women have come forward with similar beliefs, clashing with the medical establishment’s claims that implants are completely safe. The film follows Michelle on her personal journey to have her implants removed. 

It also takes a deep dive into the stranger-than-fiction history of the breast implant. From interviews with the first-ever recipient of the modern-day implant to a confession from a whistleblower, the film shows how complications and auto-immune issues have shadowed implants for decades – and why the medical establishment is reluctant to warn patients of these risks.

Explant is produced by World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey and directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Jeremy Simmons, with executive producers Michelle Visage and David Case.

And that’s it for this episode of the Week in Drag. We’re leaving you with a holiday tune from Rhea Litre, who is celebrating a “Bad Bitch Christmas.” The Week in Drag is taking a brief hiatus because I still have lots of shopping to do. I hope your holidays are merry and bright and, until we meet again, stay safe, stay healthy, get your booster and say LOVE!

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

google news
Continue Reading

Trending