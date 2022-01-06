Kate Gosselin Seen In Rare Photos Pumping Gas As She Settles Into New Life As A Nurse In NC

Hello, hello, hello! Can you believe the year is almost over? We are back with another wrap-up of all things drag, guaranteed to fill you with holiday cheer.

In the latest The Week in Drag, we crowned the new Queen of the Great White North as season two of Canada’s Drag Race declared a new champion to follow in the footsteps of Priyanka – who invites us into her drag room to hear the stories behind some of her most iconic fashions.

We also check in with the queens of the eagerly anticipated 14th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race as they talk about their first time (in drag). We also have holiday tunes from Rhea Litre and Joe Black, toy tips from Trixie Mattel and so much more. Let’s bring it to the runway!

Hey, we’ve all got to start somewhere, right? The fierce queens of season 14 react to their first selfies in drag and, to be honest, they all look pretty amazing. I don’t know about you, but this already looks like it’s going to be a memorable season.

Yuhua Hamasaki and Laganja Estranja also have something to say about the newest queens in the Drag Race universe. Watch as they discuss and react to the Season 14 queen’s promo looks on “Bootleg Opinions.”

RuPaul was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, promoting season 14 and discussing his recent guest hosting gig (and reminding me how much I would love to play “Dirty Charades” with him.)

This week, the stunning Icesis Couture was crowned the winner of season two of Canada’s Drag Race. Last week, the queens reunited to discuss the season and showcase some beautiful pastel-hued fashions. Alexis Mateo and Nicky Doll toot and boot the reunion looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

If you’re still bah humbugging this Christmas season and need to get into the spirit, why not take in a holiday flick? Trixie Mattel and Katya offer a suggestion as they watch the new Netflix holiday movie “Single All The Way” and give some (much-deserved) love to Jennifer Coolidge on “I Like to Watch.”

For all of my fellow boob tube obsessed humans, this week’s must-watch is the latest episode of “UNHhhh” on YouTube, where the topic is television.

If you’ve got kids in your family and have no idea what to get them for Christmas, take a tip from Trixie as she unboxes some of this season’s hottest toys. I am obsessed with the faux fish and may have to pick one up for myself…I mean, my nieces.

Joseph Shepherd is back with two times the fun as he interviews Kelly Mantle and Tammie Brown about the second season of The Browns and lots more.

Taking a break from her wig wizardry, Jaymes Mansfield walks us through some of her best looks from her season and beyond.

She just passed the Canada’s Drag Race crown onto Icesis Couture, but Priyanka has proven that she is and will always be drag royalty. In the latest episode of “Out of the Closet”, we head to Toronto to take a tour of her drag digs and hear the stories behind some of her best-remembered season one fashions..

The incomparable Joe Black from Drag Race UK season two discusses his looks from show and shares some of the ones he didn’t get to showcase with Yuhua Hamasaki on “Bootleg Opinions.”

Since I can never get enough of Joe Black, please enjoy this video of her performing “Oogie Boogie’s Song” from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change are here to answer your burning questions and share some of their wisdom on their new series “Sibling Advicery.”

Violet Chachki and Gottmik recap their trip to Miami for Art Basel on the latest “No Gorge”.

In the latest installment of Rock M Sakura’s holiday series, “ROCKin’ Around the Christmas Queen”, she creates a beautiful holiday glam look and answers holiday-themed questions from her fans.

Willam showcases her Suckless cosmetics (I do love that glitter) and kikis with us in this “Get Ready with Me” video.

The World of Wonder documentary Explant is now steaming on Paramount+. The eye-opening film examines the #1 cosmetic surgery in the world today – breast enlargement. Michelle Visage, who has had breast implants most of her adult life, believes they are making her sick – and she’s not alone. Over the years, hundreds of thousands of women have come forward with similar beliefs, clashing with the medical establishment’s claims that implants are completely safe. The film follows Michelle on her personal journey to have her implants removed.

It also takes a deep dive into the stranger-than-fiction history of the breast implant. From interviews with the first-ever recipient of the modern-day implant to a confession from a whistleblower, the film shows how complications and auto-immune issues have shadowed implants for decades – and why the medical establishment is reluctant to warn patients of these risks.

Explant is produced by World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey and directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Jeremy Simmons, with executive producers Michelle Visage and David Case.

And that’s it for this episode of the Week in Drag. We’re leaving you with a holiday tune from Rhea Litre, who is celebrating a “Bad Bitch Christmas.” The Week in Drag is taking a brief hiatus because I still have lots of shopping to do. I hope your holidays are merry and bright and, until we meet again, stay safe, stay healthy, get your booster and say LOVE!

