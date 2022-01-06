Keanu Reeves shares the truth behind the viral ‘Sad Keanu’ meme

Keanu Reeves is finally telling us what made him so sad. For those of you who need a brief refresher, “Sad Keanu” is an old meme based on a 2010 paparazzi photo of the actor sitting on a park bench all by himself with a sandwich in hand. Looking glum as he stares forlornly towards the ground, the source of his sadness has always been a mystery.
More than a decade later, memories of the meme live on—to the point that Stephen Colbert raised the topic when Reeves appeared on The Late Show on Monday night to promote his new film, The Matrix Resurrections.
“So we’re all familiar with Sad Keanu,” Colbert said, producing a copy of the photo. “I’m just eating a sandwich, man!,” an exasperated Reeves exclaimed in response.
“Man, I was eating a sandwich. I was thinking—I had some stuff going on. I was hungry.” Though he can’t exactly blame Colbert for forcing him to explain as much: An illustration based on the meme appears in his new comic book, Brzrkr.
“I didn’t know [illustrator Ron Garney] was going to do that, but that’s what he did,” Reeves continued. “So I think it’s kind of meta.” Shrugging, he added, “but that’s life and art, right?”
“Sad Keanu” isn’t the first time images of Reeves have sent the internet into a frenzy, prompting Colbert to ask the actor why he thinks he’s so memeable. “I have no clue, sir,” Reeves replied. Then, he suddenly burst into song, crooning a version of Bill Withers’s “Lean on Me” with the chorus “meme on me / when you’re not strong / I’ll be your friend / I’ll help you carry on.”
Add it to the list of ways he’s delighted the internet since embarking on the Matrix Resurrections press tour, from his takedown of NFTs to the photos of him transporting a Christmas tree in a Porsche.
The ‘Piano Man’ singer has three beautiful daughters, one whom he shares with Christine Brinkley and the other two with his current wife, Alexis Roderick
Billy Joel, 72, is a legendary American pianist, singer-songwriter and composer. The native New Yorker was born in the Bronx on May 9, 1949, and raised on Long Island in Hicksville, New York. His passion for music started at a young age when the “Piano Man” first laid his hands on the keys. From there, he quit high school to pursue his music career. After playing around with a number of bands, he embarked on his solo career and signed a contract with Columbia Records in 1972. He continued to write new music for the next 20 years, producing hits like “Uptown Girl,” “New York State Of Mind” and “Movin’ Out.”
As far as his love life goes, the Kennedy Center Honors recipient first married Elizabeth Weber Small in 1973, but the two divorced in 1982. After a brief relationship with Elle Macpherson, he went on to wed Christie Brinkley in 1985. They had their first and only child, Alexa Ray Joel later that year. Their marriage lasted for nine years and they filed for divorce in 1994 while remaining on amicable terms. After his five-year marriage with Katie Lee, he started dating Alexis Roderick in 2009, and they recently tied the knot in 2020. They expanded their family in 2015 with their daughter Della Rose Joel, 6, and welcomed Remy Anne Joel, 4, into the world two years later. Find out more about Billy Joel’s three daughters below.
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel is Billy Joel’s first-born daughter. Billy and his second ex-wife, Christie Brinkley, welcomed Alexa into the world on December 29, 1985. The 36-year-old found her home in the entertainment world just like her father and identifies as a singer-songwriter and classical pianist on her Instagram bio. She recorded her first album titled Sketches in 2006 and most recently released her single “Seven Years” in 2021. Alexa also branched out into acting and is credited with playing the guest role of Alan’s Wife in Family Guy. She also has appeared in a number of her father’s music videos including “The River of Dreams,” “A Matter of Trust” and most recently, the remake “NYCNext: New York State of Mind.”
Astonishingly enough, Alexa Ray had no idea how famous her parents were when she was growing up. During an interview with New York Magazine in 2010, Alexa expressed, “My parents tried to shield me from how famous they were when I was growing up on Long Island. I had no idea.” She added that she just figured her parents were “popular” when people frequently approached them.
Della Rose Joel
Della Rose Joel is his current wife, Alexis Roderick, and his first child together. Della was born on August 12, 2015. The six-year-old seems to have inherited some musical talent from her father. Billy uploaded an adorable video of Della singing “Happy Birthday” to her big sister Alexa when she was just five years old. She also appeared on stage with her father at just three years old as he performed “Longest Time.” Her impressive sense of pitch and vocal control proves she has what it takes to make it big one day just like her dad.
Billy also had a very special message for Della on her sixth birthday. “On your birthday it reminds us of how grateful we are to have you in our lives,” he wrote to his daughter on Instagram. “You and your sister have been our quarantine entertainment. There are no other people we would want to be stuck with at home!!! We love you more every day and year.”
Remy Anne Joel
Remy Anne Joel is Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick’s second child together. Alexis became pregnant with Remy quickly after giving birth to Della. Remy was born on October 22, 2017. Shortly after her birth, Billy uploaded an adorable picture of himself and the newborn on Instagram and noted, “Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled.”
Remy is now four years old and seems to look up to her big sister, Della. Billy has uploaded several pictures of the two playing together and being their “quarantine entertainment,” as he noted in Della’s birthday post. In a separate post for Remy’s fourth birthday, Billy enthused, “When you laugh you make everyone around you happy. Thank you for all the joy you bring. We love you more than words can say.” Remy certainly seems to be the light of Billy’s life as his youngest daughter.
Atlanta’s own Phoenix made a splash on season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race and, although she sashayed away too soon, she hasn’t simply rested on her laurels. This 21-year drag veteran has helped bring talent not only to the Peach State, but to the Drag Race and Dragula runways as well.
Phoenix sat down with us for an exclusive interview and shared what she’s been up to since the show, how she balances performing while introducing the world to new queens thanks to her Dragnificent competition, shares beauty tips and answers the Socialite Seven in our exclusive interview. You didn’t get to on season three, so now here’s your chance to get to know this radiant performer.
I saw Joseph Shepherd’s “Exposed” interview, which was amazing, it was probably one of my favorite ones that he’s done because we got to know a lot more about you.
I’ve seen his interviews before and I actually loved them because like I said in my interview, being on the show, people just have this immediate perception of you and, and it is just so not how most of us really are. And it’s really funny that some of the queens who are fan favorites that come across very nice on the show are actually some of these unpleasant people in person and then vice versa, you know, like some of them, they have this kind of aggressive personality on the show when you meet them in person, it’s very, very different. I think with these interviews, you get to see a little bit more of a personal kind of perception of them. It’s a little more in-depth and it’s just outside of the television show, so I was happy to do that one.
So, just to catch everybody up, what you’ve been up to since Drag Race?
Since Drag Race, I run a lot of the shows around Atlanta. Future is now my fourth bar that I’ve been the entertainment director of. I’ve had my hands in most of the shows around the city, even bars that I’m not the entertainment director of, they still come to me for advice and that kind of thing. I also run a lot of stuff with Atlanta Pride. I run all the entertainment for South Carolina Pride. So, you know, I definitely have dabbled more in the business side of drag, which I love. Like you had said earlier, you know, in Atlanta the drag had kind of died off a little bit. And this was around when I was at Jungle and I kind of stepped in and started some new stuff that kind of brought the drag scene back to life a little bit.
I was the first person to bring Drag Race girls to Atlanta. No one else had done that. I jumped in and started doing it and now they’re here all of the time. I love the art form of what I do and it’s more than just a television show and I want to make sure that Atlanta is known for good drag all around, whether it’s a Drag Race girl or a local girl or whatever that may be. I love just displaying great drag.
Do you think Atlanta has a specific type of drag or do you think there’s something unique to Atlanta?
I used to definitely think Atlanta had a specific kind, but you know, Atlanta at our core will always be the glamour drag. You know, that Southern good pageantry kind of drag. I think we’ll always be that at our core, but you know, we’ve really kind of opened up to a lot of different styles. I mean, we really have everything now but in the end, I think, whatever style of drag you do, it’s going to be clean. It’s going to be polished. It’s going to be put together – and I think that is something that Atlanta is just kind of known for that, which is not a bad thing to be known for.
We’ve had a lot more Atlanta queens show up on Drag Race like LaLa Ri and Angeria Paris van Michaels on season 14. Who do you think are the up-and-coming queens who are making an impact in the Atlanta scene right now?
The biggest one is Brigitte Bidet. She’s just phenomenal. She literally is one of my favorite queens on stage and off stage. I think RuPaul’s Drag Race is a fool to not have already cast her. She has literally every quality that you would want to be on that show and I think she’s making a huge impact with the Atlanta scene. You know, LaLa Ri who was just on it, definitely people love her here. I mean, honestly, I think the biggest one is, Brigitte, who has not been on Drag Race.
You run your own drag competition now. What’s it like for you to be on the other side of the judges’ panel?
You know, it definitely plays a role with what I’ve experienced, but I do it because, coming up, when I first started, it was a completely different world and drag has always been very cutthroat in Atlanta because we’ve had so many queens here, but only so many spots. So, drag has always been very, very cutthroat. And when I was coming up, there really weren’t people that just wanted to help you and wanted you to be better. You know, you had your people that would give you advice but they really did not want you to be any better than them.
When I cast a show, I want every single girl to be as good as the next one because the way I look at it is no one can take my spot. You know what I mean? No one can do what I can do and I can’t do what someone else can do and I want every girl in my show to be just as good – and I think the way that we get there is to not be scared to teach and to help others and help these upcoming queens. And I think Dragnificent is a great way to do that. It’s a great way to put on a good show for the audience but also hopefully these queens walk away learning something.
We’ve had great queens come from Dragnificent. I mean Violet Chachki came from Dragnificent, Biqtch Puddin’ came from Dragnificent, you know, a Dragula winner and a Drag Race winner. LaLa and Abhora gosh, I mean, there’s been so many queens that really go do great things that kind of started with Dragnificent. Now, I’m not going to take credit for their careers! No, I believe they definitely felt what a competition was like by being in it and definitely grew from it. I’m so proud of them. I really am.
Now you had brought up some things in the conversation with Joseph about working in the clubs and such. What drives you crazy about working in clubs?
I love anyone who’s a fan of what we do. The only time I ever get aggravated is when we’re treated like a novelty for someone else’s bachelorette party or birthday party. My thing is like, you’re here to watch me. I’m not here to watch you. And we do deal with these bachelorettes who come in and want to take over everything and pull on us and tug on us and I’m like, honey, I’m wearing your rent on my body right now. You know what I mean? If they’re just enjoying what we’re doing, enjoy your time, have a good time. You know what I mean? But I think there is a line, but you know, I welcome anyone who loves what we do, please come see us.
So, how do you describe like your style of drag?
You know, my style of drag has changed so much and it is always kind of changing. When I was on Drag Race I had a shaved head and I would glue stuff to it. I sat there at our reunion show, completely shaved and painted up the side. Now I do more of a glamour style drag, a little more fashion-oriented, but that being said, I perform a lot in the circuit scene with the big circuit parties. Then, I do go a little more androgynous when I perform there. So, my drag is kind of just all over the place, which is what I love about it. I’ve created this character that I believe doesn’t really have a specific style. And if you look at my photos throughout the years, it has always changed. It could be a character illusion, or like I said, androgynous or high glam and I think that’s what the fun part about drag. It’s really just makeup, it washes off. Just put it on there, see what it does and if you don’t like it, change it.
You’ve gone from the performing to the booking and the production end of drag. Is there anything that you haven’t tackled yet professionally that you would want to do?
Oh my gosh. I’ve done a couple of little things with acting. People have come to me a lot with music and it is definitely something that I want to dabble in. I’ve just got to find the right pairing. When I first came out, I had so many different DJs or producers that would send me stuff and it just never was what I had in mind. And I did not want to be one of those queens who just puts something out just to say I have something out, because let’s be real, there’s maybe a handful of Drag Race girls that have music out that is worth a shit. The rest of it is just very gimmicky. It’s not something you would ever hear on the radio or ever hear at a club. It’s very gimmicky, that kind of thing. I just would rather not put anything out than to put something out and then 10 years later go, “Oh my God, what did I do that for?”
You know, I do have some DJs who have sent me samples of stuff that I’ve kind of thought about, and it’s a little more circuity, a little more dancey, that kind of thing. That would probably be the only avenue that I would go because I don’t necessarily sing, that’s just not my not my gig. So, I think music would probably be one avenue that I haven’t ventured into that does interest me, everything else I’ve kind of played with. I mean, I did MTV’s Teen Wolf, I had a speaking part on that. I have done little cameos in movies and I was a makeup artist on HBO’s Doom Patrol. I’ve done drag all over it and just, you know, I’ve kind of ventured into a lot of stuff. That is one of the weird things about Drag Race you know, some of us have done other things, but you don’t get to hear about it. You know, if certain queens do you know anything at all, they can sneeze and they’ll write an article about it. So, there are things that some of us have done and just, no one has any clue about.
I’ve been on other television shows and done makeup for all these people and people don’t really know that kind of stuff, but it’s just part of the game. That’s why I said in that interview that we all have not had the same experience. We have not all had the same opportunity because it is just that. I mean, we were all on the same television show, but I have not had the same exposure as some other girls have and that’s why I’ve kind of lost my interest in going to DragCon or going out to LA to get filmed. They haven’t really given me a reason to want to be overly involved in it because they have not put any interest in me. I’m just not one of these people that are just going to beg over and over and over and break my neck to be a part of something when it’s not mutual. I feel like with Drag Race we’ve all kind of built the show, so whether you were the first person to go home or you were the winner, it took all of us to create what RuPaul’s Drag Race has become. And I hate that some girls don’t get any opportunities.
My heart belongs to the earlier seasons because you all are really the pioneers and structured the show and made it what it is now. The show wouldn’t be what it is without the queens on the first couple of seasons.
After season three, it exploded. I mean, season four is when the prize went up to a $100,000. Season four is when the reunion show became a huge event in a theater where people came and sat and watched. The werk room changed in season four. Season three was when it really got noticed and then season four, you watched it explode. It did take the earlier seasons to turn it into what it is now and it’s good. I actually was just having a conversation about this the other day with a friend. And I feel bad for some queens that were on the show or have been on the show that aren’t really doing anything. I’m very fortunate here where I live, to have continued to work and grow and that kind of thing, and some girls have just not been able to do that because where they live doesn’t have a scene like in Atlanta. I mean it’s kind of hurtful for some of these queens to just stop with Drag Race.
I use Coty Air Spun powder because of you. Do you have any makeup tips for anybody that’s aspiring to do drag?
My big thing is, and I tell all the girls, you know, Air Spun powder from Coty is a cheap product. You know what I mean? Ben Nye is a pretty decently priced product. Morphe is a great product. The one thing that I tell people to invest in are their brushes. If I was going to tell you one thing to invest in, it would be brushes, because your brushes can definitely make a huge difference. The cheapest brush I will go with is Morphe, but it really does make a big difference. So that’s my tip.
What’s next for you?
We’re actually starting an “Atlanta All-Stars” show on January 11th and basically what that is you have to have five years or more experience. It is a seven-week competition and the prize is $5,000. It’s definitely for more established queens. There’s not really an audition process, basically they submit and then I’m casting it from there. I’m really looking forward to doing this because there hasn’t been a competition like this ever in Atlanta. A lot of people do newcomer things, but this is for girls who are already in the game are already working, have a fan base and, you know, it’s $5,000. That’s a nice little prize package.
Well, thank you for bringing so much talent into the Atlanta area.
Like I said, I love drag and I said in my last interview that no matter if I stopped today or tomorrow, I would still be a fan of drag. I love to be able to display lots of different kinds and just give platforms to people that enjoy doing what I do.
Phoenix answers the Socialite Seven
Who has been the biggest influence on you in your career?
The biggest influence in my career? Shawnna Brooks has probably been the biggest influence. She’s been in my life for my entire career and I still to this day am completely captivated by her. And I just find myself continuously fangirling and watching what she’s doing and learning from her still 20, 21 years later.
What are three things that you cannot live without in your life?
Oh my gosh. Without saying my friends and my family, because they are a huge part of my life, but my bed. I love to be at home and laid up in my bed, it’s kind of like my sanctuary. It kind of unwinds me from the week. I’ll also say my friends and my family.
What is your dream lip-sync song?
My dream lip sync song…I’m trying to think of what my favorite one is to do. My go-to when I just need something to do and I’m feeling it is this song called “All the Way Home” by Tamar Braxton. I love that song. I love to perform that song. It’s probably my favorite one to do.
What talent or skill would you love to wake up with one morning that you don’t possess now?
Actually, we were talking about earlier to be able to sing and have a great voice. I love people that can just belt out and just sing and I could sit and just listen to someone all day. I’m friends with Adam Lambert – not to name drop – but when I first moved to LA, we went out to karaoke and they took me out and I didn’t know who he was. I knew he kind of sang, but I didn’t really know. And he got up there and just lost his mind. And for someone to be able to do that in just a little taco restaurant at karaoke and have that kind of a voice, it’s just insane to me. So yeah, to be able to sing.
What is something that your fans would be surprised that you’re a fan of?
Oh, baseball. Some people are like, “Wait, what?” I played baseball growing up and I love watching it now and I go to games. I think people automatically assume that drag queens are not into sports and aren’t athletes and that kind of thing.
What are you asking Santa Claus for Christmas this year?
Well, this year – not to be a Debbie Downer – has been a pretty awful year. We lost my sister to COVID on September 25th. So, I’m asking for happiness for my mom and for her to find comfort. That’s what we’re needing right now for myself, my mom, my whole family, we need some comfort. That’s definitely what I’m asking Santa for.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve been given?
The best piece of advice I’ve been given is to do you. Like, with drag, there’s going to be so many people that are going to tell you how to do this, how to do that. And I tell people to listen to everything because, you know, I think some people don’t want to listen to anything. Some people want to listen too much and at the end of the day, you need to just do you. If you’re enjoying something, no matter if someone tells you “I don’t like this”, if you truly enjoy it at the end of the day, and it truly makes you feel happy doing it, do it. Do you. Do what makes you happy. Because one thing I’ve definitely learned is life can change so quickly and right now, it’s all about being happy.
Keep up with Phoenix on Twitter and Instagram and, if you’re in the Atlanta area, come see her at Future.
Throughout his life, Johnny Cash had five kids between his two marriages, and they’ve had tons of kids of their own. Find out more about the country icon’s grandkids.
Johnny Cash was one of the most famous singers of all time. After beginning his career in the 1950s, he created the ultimate outlaw image, and he’s been well-regarded as one of the greatest country musicians of all time, from his many classic songs like “Ring of Fire” and “I Walk The Line” to the amazing albums At Folsom Prison and At San Quentin. Throughout his life, Johnny was married twice: first to Vivian Liberto from 1954 to 1966 and then to June Carter from 1968 until his death in 2003 at age 71. He had five kids during his lifetime: Roseanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara from his first marriage and John Carter Cash from his second. Find out more about all of his kids here!
Chelsea Jean Crowell
Roseanne’s daughter Chelsea, 40, was born with Rodney in 1982. Like so many of her cousins, Chelsea followed in the country music footsteps laid out by her grandfather (and her dad!). She has two albums that embrace a classic country sound, including a self-titled from 2009 and her 2011 followup titled Crystal City.
Jakob William Leventhal
Johnny’s daughter Roseanne gave birth to her son Jakob, 23, whom she shares with John Leventhal in 1999. Unsurprisingly, Jakob has followed in his family’s path into the music industry. He mixes and produces music, according to his Instagram bio, and he’s a handful of singles, starting in 2018. His debut album Oh, So Bittersweet! came out in 2019, but it leans a little closer to folk and indie rock than the country that his grandfather was known for!
Caitlin Rivers Crowell
Roseanne had her daughter Caitlin with her ex-husband Rodney Crowell. Not much is known about Caitlin, but it was reported that she lives in Nashville in a May 2020 story from DailyMail. Roseanne had tweeted that someone had yelled obscenities at one of her daughters who lives in Nashville for wearing a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carrie Kathleen Crowell
Roseanne’s other daughter Carrie also lives in Nashville, via DailyMail. She owns a floral business appropriately called Crowell Floral. She grew up splitting her time between her hometown and New York, and she’s married and has two dogs, according to her website’s bio.
Hannah Crowell
Roseanne’s third daughter with Rodney Crowell Hannah has shown her own entrepreneurial spirit and become an interior designer with her own company Crowell + Company Interiors. She shows off both her work and adorable photos with her two daughters on her Instagram. She also revealed in January 2022 that she’d battled breast cancer in a lengthy Instagram post.
Thomas Gabriel
Johnny’s eldest grandchild Thomas Gabriel, 49, was born in 1973 to Kathy and Thomas Coggins. Like his grandfather, Thomas became a country singer! He released his debut album Long Way Home in 2018, and his voice is similar to Johnny’s signature baritone. He also honored his grandpa’s legacy by giving a special performance of At Folsom Prison in the very same correctional facility that the original was recorded for the album’s 50th anniversary in 2018. “It was surreal. I’ve sung ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ a million times and I’ve heard it my entire life. And to be singing it and looking around and realizing your right in the middle of Folsom Prison while singing it to the inmates who live IN Folsom Prison – it was very emotional,” he said in an interview with RadarOnline.
Dustin Tittle
Kathy had another son Dustin, 37, in 1984 with Jimmy Tittle. Dustin pursued a different aspect of the entertainment industry than much of his family, and he joined the movie industry. He’s based in Nashville, and he’s produced a number of documentaries, according to his Instagram bio. His most recent project My Darling Vivian was a documentary about his grandmother, according to IMDb.
Kacy Tittle
Along with Dustin, Kathy had a younger daughter named Kacy. Not much is known about her, as she keeps a private Instagram, but she did provide a little hair and makeup work to her brother’s documentary My Darling Vivian, according to her IMDb page.
Jessica Dorraine Brock
Johnny’s daughter Cindy only had one daughter Jessica Dorraine with her ex-husband Cris Brock. Like some of her cousins, Jessica has kept out of the spotlight, and there’s not much known about her.
Aran Thomas Schwoebel
Johnny’s daughter Tara has mostly kept out of the spotlight, and the same can be said for her two kids with Fred Schwoebel. Her two kids Aran and Alexander are listed on her IMDb page.
Alexander Rowland Schwoebel
Like his brother, there’s not too much known about Tara’s son Alex Schwoebel. Besides his mom being Johnny Cash’s daughter, Alex and Aran’s dad is a director, who wrote, directed and produced the documentary short The Mountains Will Wait For You, via IMDb.
Anna Maybelle Cash
John Carter Cash had his eldest daughter Anna Maybelle with his ex-wife Laura Weber White. There is not much known about Anna, but her dad did give her a shoutout in a post, showing how thankful he was for different people in his life on his 49th birthday.
Joseph John Cash
John Cash’s eldest son Joseph similarly followed the entertainment path, but opted for more live theater acting. His dad has promoted his appearances in Nashville performances of Romeo and Juliette back in 2017 on his Facebook page. He did speak about his love of music and classic artists including the likes of David Bowie, Cat Stevens, and Led Zeppelin in an interview with Belmont Feed. In that interview, he did admit to wanting to carve out his own impact on music away from his grandfather. “One of the biggest things is, I am not seen as my own musician. I’m seen as the grandson, and that’s probably what I’m going to live with the rest of my life. If I play music or if I’m singing, people are like, ‘it’s genetics,’ they don’t think I work hard. I don’t want to be seen just as an image, a glancing image, of what I could be,” he said.
Jack Ezra Cash
Johnny’s namesake’s second boy Jack Ezra, 15, was born to the singer’s ex-wife Laura Weber White in 2006, via DicyTrends. There’s not much known about John Carter’s second son, but his dad did mention him in a 2018 Facebook post, listing things he was grateful for, including his family.
Grace June Cash
John Jr. married his wife Ana Cristina in 2016, and they have two children together. John Carter Cash has gushed about the two little ones on his social media. The pair welcomed Grace June, 4 in 2017, via People. John has posted plenty of photos of himself bonding with Grace on his Instagram.
James Kristoffer Cash
John announced that his youngest child James Kristoffer, 5 months, was born in July 2021 in an Instagram post. “Ana Cristina and I are honored to share the announcement of his birth with the world!” he wrote at the time.