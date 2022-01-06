News
Kiszla: Why would Aaron Rodgers leave one of NFL’s best teams for the broken-down Broncos?
Please give me one good reason why Aaron Rodgers, who currently works for a team favored to win the NFL championship, would want to join the Broncos.
That his fiancée likes Colorado is flattering, but it probably isn’t a compelling answer for a quarterback who can afford to jump on a private jet whenever the mood strikes.
Or maybe Rodgers could take Melvin Gordon at his word that Denver, doomed to finish last in the AFC West, is actually “a Super Bowl team.”
No offense, Mr. Gordon. But casting the Broncos as a Super Bowl team must be your idea of a joke. And not a very funny one at that.
Of course, we’re at the silly part of the NFL season for a bad football team, when it’s all over except for Vic Fangio and team apologists making a case for him to keep his job as coach.
I asked Fangio for the most compelling reasons he should return for a fourth season, despite his 19-29 record, including 5-12 against teams in the division.
“I do believe this team has made progress,” Fangio said Wednesday.
Has a once-proud NFL franchise fallen so far that a last-place finish can now be considered a sign of progress in Denver?
“You know, we got it to 6-5. We lost three tough games against teams that are going to make the playoffs,” Fangio said. ” A play here and there, a better call, here and there, and maybe we get over the hump there and we’re still in the hunt now.”
With the playoffs within reach, the Broncos have lost four of their past five games. And there are legit excuses for the tailspin. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hasn’t played a down since suffering a concussion during a painfully close loss against Cincinnati. The Broncos got bit hard by COVID-19, which left them painfully short-handed for a road trip to Los Angeles.
But here’s the bottom line: As push came to shove for the final playoff spot in the AFC, Las Vegas found a way to win three straight close games, including a 17-13 victory against Denver, by a total of nine points.
And the team coached by Fangio? It flopped.
Yes, Uncle Vic knows defense. Through 16 games, this Denver team has surrendered 294 points, two fewer points than the revered defense of 2015 that led the Broncos to victory in Super Bowl 50.
And if Fangio were only the defensive coordinator, he might be as revered in Colorado as Wade Phillips. But a wretched special teams unit and an offense that can be generously described as ineffective also are ultimately Fangio’s responsibility.
The Broncos tried to slip in through the back door of the tournament field with a 10-7 record by winning games 20-17. The plan not only failed, it put paying customers to sleep.
Bring Fangio back and fans would revolt.
“I’m not one to campaign publicly,” Fangio said.
Although yet to receive any assurance from general manager George Paton or team president Joe Ellis that he will return to the Denver sideline next season, Fangio would rather make the strongest case for his retention behind closed doors.
“I’d really rather have those discussions with George and Joe,” he said.
By all accounts, Fangio and Paton do get along famously, with their relationship built on a mutual appetite for the relentless, sunrise-to-sundown-and-beyond grind of building a winning football team.
But the Broncos need to work smarter, not harder. And they need a quarterback. Outside of the four glorious seasons when our dusty old cowtown was blessed by Peyton Manning, the team’s record since 2006 is 76-90.
Without a Hall of Fame quarterback, even Mike Shanahan couldn’t keep his job with the Broncos. And I know for a fact that Fangio leans hard into that argument. He has told me about his huge admiration for the coaching career of Joe Gibbs, who won championships with quarterbacks named Joe Theismann, Doug Williams and Mark Rypien.
It’s no secret that Paton is fond of Fangio.
It’s also no secret that Paton is determined to acquire Rodgers, Russell Wilson or a quarterback who can return the Broncos to championship relevancy.
The NFL might be a fraternity, but first and foremost it’s a business.
And what’s best for the Broncos’ business is to move on from Fangio.
After pardon from governor, McCloskeys want their guns back
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Lawmakers are back in Jefferson City to start off what is expected to be an eventful legislative session, which includes redistricting and allocating a historic amount of money.
As the number of COVID cases rise in the state, some members weren’t present for the first day of the session because of the virus. While there are no mitigation strategies inside the Capitol, the Speaker of the House said he’s not concerned as lawmakers are ramping up for a busy next five months.
Just after the clock struck noon the General Assembly gaveled in and there’s a variety of priorities up for debate.
“Definitely Medicaid expansion being fully funded as the voters asked for and as the courts upheld,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said. “We’re looking at record budget surpluses this year and we really want to take the opportunity to invest in Missouri.”
House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, has one main goal for the month of January.
“Biggest priority we need to work on this month is redistricting,” Vescovo said.
While in a one-on-one interview Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson told our Missouri Chief Capitol Bureau Reporter Emily Manley he wants to see the large sums of funding allocated throughout the state.
“I think one, we really need to look at some of the federal money coming down,” Parson said, “We know that’s here, we know it’s in the state. I think we need a plan in place to how we are going to utilize those funds.”
On day one in the House, two members, Rep. Justin Hill, R- Lake St. Louis, and Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, both gave farewell speeches on the floor. Hill resigned Wednesday to move his family to Florida to work on his consulting business. Griesheimer’s resignation is effective Jan. 6 as he moves to a new job in St. Charles. This means the Republicans will not have a two-thirds majority in the lower chamber.
“I’ll say what we are looking forward to is the fact that now the Republicans do not have a supermajority in the House and that means they need our support to get the emergency clause done so we can actually have an election this fall,” Quade said.
Recently, Parson’s appointed Becky Ruth to oversee the Office of the Child Advocate and Wayne Wallingford to head the Department of Revenue, another two losses for the House.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said in a press release he sent a letter to the governor asking him to call a special election to fill the vacancies in the House. Ashcroft said there are currently four open seats, and another is expected.
This Missouri county’s seal went viral and now they need redesign help
Garland vows accountability for anyone responsible for 1/6
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed to hold accountable anyone who was responsible for last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, whether they were physically there or not.
In a speech to Justice Department employees, Garland said prosecutors remained “committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law.”
His remarks come just shy of the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol and as the Justice Department has faced increased pressure from some Democrats to focus more on actions that may have inspired the thousands of pro-Trump rioters to storm the building.
“We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland said in his speech. “The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last.”
The investigation into the attack on the Capitol is the largest in the Justice Department’s history. So far, more than 700 people have been arrested and 350 others are still being sought by the FBI, including 250 of whom are accused of assaulting police officers.
Garland also detailed the serious assaults on law enforcement officers, describing in detail how officers were beaten and shocked with stun guns. During January’s riot, one officer was beaten and shocked with a stun gun repeatedly until he had a heart attack; another was foaming at the mouth and screaming for help as rioters crushed him between two doors and bashed him in the head with his own weapon.
“Those involved must be held accountable, and there is no higher priority for us at the Department of Justice,” Garland said.
