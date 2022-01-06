Connect with us

News

Kiszla: Why would Aaron Rodgers leave one of NFL's best teams for the broken-down Broncos?

Published

58 seconds ago

on

Kiszla: Why would Aaron Rodgers leave one of NFL's best teams for the broken-down Broncos?
Please give me one good reason why Aaron Rodgers, who currently works for a team favored to win the NFL championship, would want to join the Broncos.

That his fiancée likes Colorado is flattering, but it probably isn’t a compelling answer for a quarterback who can afford to jump on a private jet whenever the mood strikes.

Or maybe Rodgers could take Melvin Gordon at his word that Denver, doomed to finish last in the AFC West, is actually “a Super Bowl team.”

No offense, Mr. Gordon. But casting the Broncos as a Super Bowl team must be your idea of a joke. And not a very funny one at that.

Of course, we’re at the silly part of the NFL season for a bad football team, when it’s all over except for Vic Fangio and team apologists making a case for him to keep his job as coach.

I asked Fangio for the most compelling reasons he should return for a fourth season, despite his 19-29 record, including 5-12 against teams in the division.

“I do believe this team has made progress,” Fangio said Wednesday.

Has a once-proud NFL franchise fallen so far that a last-place finish can now be considered a sign of progress in Denver?

“You know, we got it to 6-5. We lost three tough games against teams that are going to make the playoffs,” Fangio said. ” A play here and there, a better call, here and there, and maybe we get over the hump there and we’re still in the hunt now.”

With the playoffs within reach, the Broncos have lost four of their past five games. And there are legit excuses for the tailspin. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hasn’t played a down since suffering a concussion during a painfully close loss against Cincinnati. The Broncos got bit hard by COVID-19, which left them painfully short-handed for a road trip to Los Angeles.

But here’s the bottom line: As push came to shove for the final playoff spot in the AFC, Las Vegas found a way to win three straight close games, including a 17-13 victory against Denver, by a total of nine points.

News

After pardon from governor, McCloskeys want their guns back

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

After pardon from governor, McCloskeys want their guns back
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Lawmakers are back in Jefferson City to start off what is expected to be an eventful legislative session, which includes redistricting and allocating a historic amount of money. 

As the number of COVID cases rise in the state, some members weren’t present for the first day of the session because of the virus. While there are no mitigation strategies inside the Capitol, the Speaker of the House said he’s not concerned as lawmakers are ramping up for a busy next five months. 

Just after the clock struck noon the General Assembly gaveled in and there’s a variety of priorities up for debate. 

“Definitely Medicaid expansion being fully funded as the voters asked for and as the courts upheld,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said. “We’re looking at record budget surpluses this year and we really want to take the opportunity to invest in Missouri.”

House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, has one main goal for the month of January. 

“Biggest priority we need to work on this month is redistricting,” Vescovo said. 

While in a one-on-one interview Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson told our Missouri Chief Capitol Bureau Reporter Emily Manley he wants to see the large sums of funding allocated throughout the state. 

“I think one, we really need to look at some of the federal money coming down,” Parson said, “We know that’s here, we know it’s in the state. I think we need a plan in place to how we are going to utilize those funds.”

On day one in the House, two members, Rep. Justin Hill, R- Lake St. Louis, and Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, both gave farewell speeches on the floor. Hill resigned Wednesday to move his family to Florida to work on his consulting business. Griesheimer’s resignation is effective Jan. 6 as he moves to a new job in St. Charles. This means the Republicans will not have a two-thirds majority in the lower chamber. 

“I’ll say what we are looking forward to is the fact that now the Republicans do not have a supermajority in the House and that means they need our support to get the emergency clause done so we can actually have an election this fall,” Quade said. 

Recently, Parson’s appointed Becky Ruth to oversee the Office of the Child Advocate and Wayne Wallingford to head the Department of Revenue, another two losses for the House. 

Late Wednesday afternoon, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said in a press release he sent a letter to the governor asking him to call a special election to fill the vacancies in the House. Ashcroft said there are currently four open seats, and another is expected. 

News

This Missouri county's seal went viral and now they need redesign help

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

This Missouri county's seal went viral and now they need redesign help
News

Garland vows accountability for anyone responsible for 1/6

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Garland vows accountability for anyone responsible for 1/6
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed to hold accountable anyone who was responsible for last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, whether they were physically there or not.

In a speech to Justice Department employees, Garland said prosecutors remained “committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law.”

His remarks come just shy of the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol and as the Justice Department has faced increased pressure from some Democrats to focus more on actions that may have inspired the thousands of pro-Trump rioters to storm the building.

