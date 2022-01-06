Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Send Khloe Flowers After Tristan Comes Clean About Cheating

Kourtney stepped up for sister Khloe as she and fiancé Travis sent a bouquet of roses to show their support after Tristan revealed he fathered a baby with another woman.
The Kardashians certainly know how to circle the wagons to protect one of their own! As Khloe Kardashian, 37, is no doubt still dealing with the news of her ex Tristan Thompson confirming he had a baby with another woman, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, showed a sign of solidarity by sending Khloe a little gift to pick up her spirits. Taking to her Instagram Story on January 5, Khloe shared a snap of a beautiful bouquet of pink roses with the caption, “My cuties @travisbarker @kourtneykardash. I love you.”
The show of support comes just two days after Tristan — who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloe –admitted to fathering a son with another woman named Maralee Nichols. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” the NBA star, 30, wrote to his Instagram Story on Monday. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.” He then went on to address Khloe directly, saying, “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
Although Khloe has stayed silent on the news, Maralee, who had filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan, quickly spoke out about the announcement. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” a spokesperson for Maralee saidin a statement. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”
The paternity test results come about a month after Tristan and Maralee’s months-long affair was revealed by the Daily Mail. In the court documents, Tristan had admitted he had sex with Maralee in March 2021 while he was celebrating his 30th birthday. It later came out that their tryst had actually gone on for months before that, as well. Tristan asked for a paternity test when Maralee first filed for child support, and he received those results — which confirmed that he’s the dad — on Jan. 3.
It appears that Miley Cyrus has a new man in her life. Ahead of her NYE party, Miley was spotted kissing Maxx Morando on a balcony in Miami, so here’s what you need to know.
Miley Cyrus has always marched to a beat of a different drum, and now, she the perfect accompaniment. Miley, 29, continued to stir up romance rumors between her and drummer Maxx Morando ahead of her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The “Midnight Sky” singer got in some calisthenics while on the balcony of her Miami hotel room, stretching her leg while in a black romper. After Miley got a bit limber with some stretches, she posed with her backside out towards the window, apparently giving Maxx a show. The two embraced and shared a sweet kiss.
Miley and Maxx, 23, were first romantically linked in July when they were spotted hanging out in Nashville, Tennessee, per Daily Mail. The two attended a Gucci fashion show together in November, furthering speculation that their love was real. As the world waits for these two to make it official, here’s what we know about Maxx so far.
1. Maxx Morando Is A Drummer.
“I’m Maxx Morando,” a then-18-year-old Maxx wrote for Modern Drummer in 2016. The musician said he had been “playing drums since I was eight and joined the School of Rock in Hollywood. I met some of my bandmates there, three of whom are Sage, Genessa, and Lydia of the Regrettes. My main influences are Phil Collins, Keith Moon, and Jack Bevan.”
2. He Was A Member Of The Regrettes.
As Maxx said, he was the drummer for The Regrettes, having met Lydia Night, Sage Chavis, and Genessa Gariano while at music school. The group released their debut EP, Hey!, in 2015, and followed it up with their debut album, Feel Your Feelings Fool!, in 2017.
“We’re excited that the incredible Mike Elizondo produced our record,” he told Modern Drummer. “The recording process was extremely fun and taught me so much. We recorded live, straight to tape, all in the same room, all at the same time. I was super focused on getting the best take every time as I couldn’t go back and re-do little parts. But because of this, I would focus too much and start to stiffen up and not play the way I wanted. After we did a few songs, I started to loosen up, and just played how I’d play live. It taught me to just play drums like I usually would, comfortably. It brought out some really great takes.”
Maxx left the group in 2018, after the release of their Attention Seeker EP.
3. Maxx Plays In The Band Liily.
While with the Regrettes, Maxx teamed with singer Dylan Nash, guitarist Sam De La Torre, and bassist Charlie Anastasis to form Liily. “We all knew each other and ran in the same circle of friends,” he told Soundazed. “Some of us went to school together, and some of us have known each other since we were around seven.” The group released their debut single, “Toro,” in late 2018.
Described as a “riffy, aggressive alt-rock combo from Los Angeles,” Liily continued to build a buzz over the following years. They released their debut album, TV or Not TV, in 2021.
4. He Is An Artist/Designer.
In September 2021, Maxx shared one of Miley’s posts to his Instagram Story (and he made it one of his profile’s Highlights.) “Collabed with @shane_kastl to make this look!” Maxx captioned the Story. The look in question was a colorful hodgepodge. Miley wore white short-shorts and a jacket that had different colored sleeves. Both pieces of her outfit were covered in vibrant painted designs.
5. He Has A Peanut Allergy.
While speaking with the publication We Will Punk You!, the interviewer brought up how Max had a recent allergy attack. “I have a peanut allergy. So yeah, I flared up. And that’s why I’m eating cornflakes right now,” he said. “Anyway. I’m just complaining. It’s not even worth it. I’m sorry, enough about me… I’m Maxx.”
According to reports, Kathy Hilton refused to film with the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until producers offered her a bigger paycheck.
Her chess move was reportedly successful, and now she’s back with the rest of her costars.
However, Life & Style reported that Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Crystal Minkoff are not as pleased about Kathy’s good fortune.
A source told the outlet the following: “The reason for all the jealousy is that Kathy is still considered a ‘friend’ of the Housewives. She’s not an official regular. Not yet anyway.”
Although sister Kyle Richards didn’t voice any frustration, the other “housewives are furious and stirring up a fuss,” said the insider. “It caused a major salary snooping investigation in the 90210.”
The source continued, “Every other cast member wants to know what Kathy’s making this season, and if they find out that it’s more than what they’re taking home, there’s going to be hell to pay over at Bravo.”
Last season, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reportedly had higher ratings than any other show in the franchise (part of its success is owed to the public fascination with Erika’s legal saga).
However, another factor was the addition of Kathy. Her quirky humor was an endearing part of the show, and she added a levity that balanced out the drama.