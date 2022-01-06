Celebrities
Kris Jenner’s BF Corey Gamble Shows Support For Tristan Thompson After Apology To Khloe Kardashian
Corey Gamble held up Tristan Thompson’s jersey as he left the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Jan. 4.
Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41, showed support for Tristan Thompson after his public apology to ex Khloe Kardashian. After attending the Sacramento Kings game (Tristan’s team) against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Jan. 4, the tour manager exited the Crypto.com arena holding onto a No. 13 Jersey of Tristan’s in footage obtained by E! News.
Corey even unfolded the item and held it up for photographers to see as he made his way to a vehicle, escorted by security. Notably, Tristan and the Kings lost to the Lakers 114 – 122.
The public display of support comes hot off a paternity test confirmed that the Toronto-born NBA star, 30, fathered a third child with Texas trainer Maralee Nicols, 31. Tristan initially denied that the baby, born on Dec. 2, could be his via court documents — stating that conception could have only occurred on the date of his 30th birthday in March when he admitted to having sex with Maralee at a Houston hotel.
The basketball player acknowledged that the child was his via a lengthy social media post on Jan. 4, also issuing an apology to Khloe, who he shares daughter True, 3, with. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” Tristan began his message, shared via his Instagram story. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he added.
“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he signed off.
Tristan Thompson lmao pic.twitter.com/sJgqLcVjd9
— Hater93 (@Blainer93) January 4, 2022
Khloe and Tristan have had a rocky relationship since striking up a romance in 2017: during Khloe’s pregnancy, it was later revealed that he cheated after a video came out of him motor boating a a woman’s breasts at a bar. The Good American founder later reconciled after giving birth to True in April 2018, however, news surfaced a year later that he had kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods, 24.
Khloe and Tristan co-parented afterwards, but reconciled a third time during the COVID-19 pandemic — which she finally confirmed on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion in June. News broke a week later, however, that they had split again.
Oliver Hudson Gives Sneak Peek At Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell’s Famous Aspen Home — Watch
Oliver Hudson showed off the legendary Aspen residence during a Zoom interview, during which he revealed his mom Goldie Hawn ‘refuses to update’ the home.
Oliver Hudson is doing press interviews for his new show, The Cleaning Lady, from a very special location: his mom Goldie Hawn‘s famous home in Aspen, Colorado! Oliver, 45, appeared via Zoom on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday (Jan. 5) to discuss his new Fox crime drama, when co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest marveled over the glimpse of the gorgeous residence behind Oliver. “Look at that fantasy land,” Ryan, 47, said. Kelly, 51, similarly gushed over the Aspen vacation home, which is owned by Goldie, 76, and her longtime beau, Kurt Russell, 70.
“We’ve been coming up here for 37 years,” Oliver said about Colorado, where he and sister Kate Hudson, 42, frequently visit with their children and significant others. “We’ve had a ranch. I went to elementary school up here.”
Oliver explained that, five years ago, he took his kids, Wilder, 14, Bodhi, 11, and Rio, 8, whom he shares with wife Erin Bartlett, “out of school in L.A. and brought them up here to live in the mountains and have some independence and some freedom.” “It’s a really special place, for sure,” Oliver added of Colorado. The Splitting Up Together star then revealed to Kelly and Ryan that he’s talking to them for the interview from the guest house of his mother’s immaculate snowy residence.
“Mom built this house first, and then my stepdad, Kurt, built the other house,” Oliver said. “So we lived here in 1985 for two years. It’s a bit of a time capsule. Those curtains you see are like 30 years old. Mom refuses to update, which kind of is great,” he added. Oliver also said that snow days were “the greatest thing” about living in Colorado. “Wednesdays they let everyone off early so they could go ski. The school system is so different,” he said. “My kid had, in 5th grade, a page of homework front and back that was given on Monday and due on Friday. That was it. They believe in sort of go home, play in the snow, be in the mountains. That’s sort of their philosophy here.”
Goldie and Kurt, who have been dating since 1983, frequently welcome their loved ones to their Colorado home. During the holidays, Kate arrived in Aspen with her daughter, Rani, 3, and shared a cute photo of the fashionable pair straight off the plane. A few days later, Goldie and Kurt were photographed doing some shopping around the town, just in time for Christmas.
This Microdermabrasion Machine Gives You A Salon Quality Facial At Home & Is On Sale For Under $100
If you want to get a salon-worthy facial without leaving the house, look no further than this microdermabrasion machine that’s on sale for under $100!
This past year has been extremely tough on all of us and many of us haven’t been able to get to a salon to get treatments. If you haven’t gotten a facial in a long time then you are in luck because the Microderm GLO Gem Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine and Suction Tool is currently 10% off the retail price of $99.99 so it can be all yours for just $89.99, saving you $10! Even better, over 500 people gave this tool positive reviews so you know it works.
Get the Microderm GLO Gem Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine and Suction Tool here for $89.99.
The machine is available in two different colors – white and silver – and it’s safe on even the most sensitive skin. One GLO treatment takes just four minutes and it removes dead skin cells, brightens skin tone, rebuilds collagen, and reveals a glowing complexion. The machine is rechargeable and wireless, plus, it’s compact enough that it doesn’t take up too much space. There’s a reason why almost 2,000 people gave this machine five stars and it’s because people swear by it.
One happy customer gushed, “I’m 40 years old, with fair skin, and a medical doctor = starting to see age show on my skin (not too bad, but it’s there), fair = somewhat more sensitive skin (to sun etc), and I do have professional knowledge of how the skin works, and what works for the skin. Due to it being somewhat pricey, I hesitated before buying, however I did, and stuck with this one compared to cheaper alternatives after doing some research. And I’m actually IMPRESSED. It’s really turing back years, in a week. I’m still working on enlarged pores on the T-zone, but nothing – having tried masks, scrubs, exfoliation and hydroxy-acids, has ever been as effective as this. I highly recommend it. If used correctly, you will not be disappointed. Tip! Important to use sunscreen at all times when treating your skin this way to prevent excessive pigmentation and spots.”
Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Lola, 16, Gets Her Driver’s License & Celebrates
The stars’ daughter is ready to hit the road, now that she has a driver’s license. Her actress mom seemed excited for Lola to be able to drive.
Buckle up! Lola Sheen is now a licensed driver! The 16-year-old’s mom Denise Richards, 50, announced that she passed her road test in an Instagram post on Saturday January 1 Instagram post. The teen, whose dad is Charlie Sheen, looked absolutely ready to get behind the wheel and hit the road herself in the photo celebrating her monumental accomplishment and rite-of-passage!
Lola posed for the photos by giving a thumbs up! She rocked a white sweater, black sweatpants and brown boots, as she posed outside of the white car. In a second photo, she sported a black face mask. Her mom was definitely proud that the teen could now drive. “Nothing like celebrating 2022 than my [L]ola getting her drivers license!” Denise wrote in the caption. “I’m so proud of you & so happy for you Lolee!”
Other than her mom’s congratulations, The World Is Not Enough star’s daughter commented thanking her mom for her support. “I love you so much mom thank you so much for giving me the confidence,” Lola wrote with black heart emojis. “Such a special moment.”
Lola as well as her older sister Sami, 17, are the only children from Denise’s marriage to Charlie Sheen, 56. Denise also has a younger daughter Eloise, 9, who she adopted after her and Charlie split in 2006. Towards the end of 2021, Lola’s older sister shared that she’d dyed her hair bright pink in a series of Instagram photos a few months after she moved back in with the Two And A Half Men actor.
Getting a driver’s license is definitely an exciting way to kick off the year. It’s definitely a fresh start after a hectic 2021. Besides Sami moving back in with Charlie, Denise and her ex-husband were both embattled in a difficult custody battle relating to their two girls. After Sami went back to her dad’s place, a judge ruled that Charlie would no longer have to pay child-support for his two daughters in October 2021. After the ruling, a source close to Denise told HollywoodLife that she was “shocked” by the decision.
