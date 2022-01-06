Kris Jenner’s BF Corey Gamble Shows Support For Tristan Thompson After Apology To Khloe Kardashian

Corey Gamble held up Tristan Thompson’s jersey as he left the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Jan. 4.

Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41, showed support for Tristan Thompson after his public apology to ex Khloe Kardashian. After attending the Sacramento Kings game (Tristan’s team) against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Jan. 4, the tour manager exited the Crypto.com arena holding onto a No. 13 Jersey of Tristan’s in footage obtained by E! News.

Corey even unfolded the item and held it up for photographers to see as he made his way to a vehicle, escorted by security. Notably, Tristan and the Kings lost to the Lakers 114 – 122.

The public display of support comes hot off a paternity test confirmed that the Toronto-born NBA star, 30, fathered a third child with Texas trainer Maralee Nicols, 31. Tristan initially denied that the baby, born on Dec. 2, could be his via court documents — stating that conception could have only occurred on the date of his 30th birthday in March when he admitted to having sex with Maralee at a Houston hotel.

The basketball player acknowledged that the child was his via a lengthy social media post on Jan. 4, also issuing an apology to Khloe, who he shares daughter True, 3, with. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” Tristan began his message, shared via his Instagram story. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he added.

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he signed off.

Khloe and Tristan have had a rocky relationship since striking up a romance in 2017: during Khloe’s pregnancy, it was later revealed that he cheated after a video came out of him motor boating a a woman’s breasts at a bar. The Good American founder later reconciled after giving birth to True in April 2018, however, news surfaced a year later that he had kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods, 24.

Khloe and Tristan co-parented afterwards, but reconciled a third time during the COVID-19 pandemic — which she finally confirmed on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion in June. News broke a week later, however, that they had split again.