Larsa Pippen & Scottie Finalize Divorce More Than 3 Years After Ending Marriage

Larsa and Scottie Pippen have now finalized their divorce, officially putting an end to their 20-year marriage.
There’s no turning back now for LarsaPippen, 47, and Scottie Pippen, 56. The Real Housewives of Miami star and her former husband have officially signed divorce papers three years after their initial separation. “I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now officially divorced, with the Court signing and approving of their Stipulated Judgment as of December 15, 2021. The Stipulated Judgment dealt with all of the issues in their divorce action,” Larsa’s lawyer David J. Glass told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
“The parties had met with a retired Judge as a mediator and had worked hard with their attorneys on all of the issues facing them,” he added. “They remained amicable throughout and kept their focus on the best interests of their minor children.” The California family attorney also noted that Larsa and Scottie actually reached an agreement in August 2021, but “the Court’s backlog due to COVID kept it off the Judge’s desk until today.”
Ultimately, Larsa is ready to put all of this behind her. “Larsa is relieved to have the entire process behind her and is happy that she and Scottie managed to keep their private lives largely private,” her lawyer told us. Larsa had previously expressed an interest in getting married again and now that her divorce is finalized, she can focus on moving on to the next chapter of her life.
Larsa and Scottie had an on-again/off-again divorce. They first filed for divorce in 2016, but they got back together in 2017 and called off their $120 million split. After rekindling their romance, the pair appeared to be fine, while attending numerous events together, including Dave Chappelle‘s show at Delilah’s in West Hollywood. Unfortunately, their love couldn’t conquer all and Larsa filed for divorce from the NBA player in L.A. County Superior Court on Nov. 2, 2018. Prior to their split, the Miami-based couple had been married for 20 years.
Throughout the process, Larsa has commended on her and the Chicago Bulls player’s ability to co-parent their four children, Scottie Jr, Preston, Justin and Sophia Pippen. “[We] are really best friends,” she told Us Weekly in 2019. “Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way. We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important.” Larsa has also been there for Scottie, following the tragic death of his eldest son, Atron Pippen.
Actor James Franco has finally responded to allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him nearly four years ago, admitting that he slept with students at his acting school despite previously denying the accusations.
In a new interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle this week, Franco explained that he agreed to the interview to attempt to clear the air, after he was accused of abusing his power as a teacher in a way that was sexually exploitative in a Los Angeles Times article. At the time, Franco addressed some of the claims on Late Night with Stephen Colbert, saying some of the allegations were “not accurate,” before showing support for “people coming out and being able to have a voice” during the #MeToo movement.
“Well, in 2018, there were some complaints about me and an article about me and at that moment I just thought I’m gonna be quiet. I’m gonna pause. Did not seem like the right time to say anything. There were people that were upset with me and I needed to listen,” he told Cagle after being asked why he decided to speak out now.
“There’s a writer, Damon Young, and he talked about, when something like this happens, the natural human instinct is to just make it stop. You just want to get out in front of it and whatever you have to do, apologize, get it done. But what that doesn’t do is allow you to do the work and to look at what was underneath,” he continued. “Whatever you did, even if it was a gaffe or you said something wrong or whatever, there’s probably an iceberg underneath that, of behavior, of patterning, of just being blind to yourself that isn’t gonna just be solved overnight. So I’ve just been doing a lot of work. And I guess I’m pretty confident in saying like, four years, you know? And, I was in recovery before, for substance abuse. And there were some issues that I had to deal with that were also related to addiction. And so I’ve really used my, my recovery background to kind of start examining this and changing who I was.”
Among the allegations he was faced with, the women accused Franco of using his Sex Scenes class to “create a steady stream of young women to objectify and exploit.”
“The stupidest thing I did, or one of the stupidest things I did at the school was I called one of my classes, a masterclass ‘Sex Scenes.’ It was not about sex scenes. I was not teaching people how to do sex scenes or intimate scenes or anything of that nature. It was a provocative title,” Franco told Cagle. “It should have been called Contemporary Romance or something like that. It was a class where they did scenes about whatever their romance is, you know, what they go through as young people. So meeting people on, you know, dating apps or breakups, or, you know, just a bad date, stuff like that. That’s what was being done in that class. It was not sex scenes.”
When Cagle specifically asked about the lawsuit saying Franco’s class was simply “a pipeline of young women who would be subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitation in the name of education,” the actor admitted to having sex with some of his students.
“Look, I’ll admit I did sleep with students. I didn’t sleep with anybody in that particular class. But, over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students and that was wrong” he said. “It’s not why I started the school and I wasn’t the person that selected the people to be in the class. So it wasn’t a master plan on my part. But yes, there were certain instances where, you know what I was in a consensual thing with, with a student and I shouldn’t have been.”
The actor was also asked about the “power imbalance” between student and teacher, especially a teacher as famous as Franco. “I suppose at the time, my thinking was if it’s consensual, okay,” he responded. “At the time, I was not clearheaded as I’ve said. I guess it just comes down to my criteria, which was like, ‘If this is consensual, like, I think it’s cool. We’re all adults.’”
During the interview, Franco also said he’s struggled with sex addiction, after overcoming an alcohol addiction in his teen years. He said he’s been in recovery for the former since 2016.
“Along the road of trying to get success and climb the top of that mountain, attention from women, success with women also became a huge source of validation for me,” he explained. “The problem with that is like, like any sort of drug or anything, there’s never enough.”
He said that his sister-in-law got him a book about sex and love addiction and he realized that it was describing him perfectly. “I had inklings like, okay, maybe this is an issue,” he continued, saying that he always wanted to be in a serious relationship, but “didn’t know how.” Added Franco: “After reading that book, it was like, ‘Oh, this is an issue that I’m not gonna solve on my own.’”
Franco said he “could never be faithful to anybody” in his past and “cheated on everyone” before his current girlfriend Isabel Pakzad. He admitted he had been “completely blind to power dynamics or anything like that, but also completely blind to people’s feelings.” Franco then added that he “didn’t wanna hurt people” but “couldn’t be present” for anyone he dated — and “the behavior spun out to a point where it was like I was hurting everybody.”
Speaking a bit more about Pakzad, who he started dating before the allegations came out and who he is still dating, Franco said he was “willing to bet” the allegations were “very hard for her.”
Saying she got to experience “a little bit of the fun stuff” with the success of “The Disaster Artist” before the allegations, Franco said she was then exposed to the flip side of fame once they came out.
“She’s incredible. I’m so, I am so lucky that I found her,” he added, before calling her “smart, funny, gorgeous.”
While she wasn’t an actress when they met, she started getting the acting and directing bug. “We share all these interests and she’s directing now. I’m just so lucky,” he added. “So yes, there are a lot of good things have come out of this last four years and, and Isabel’s probably the, the biggest.”
Jason Momoa certainly lived up to his Aquaman character while enjoying his getaway in Hawaii.
The action star, 42, was photographed heading out on a boat trip with a group of friends during a gorgeous day in paradise. The crew appeared relaxed as they made their way out into the ocean.
Momoa looked buff with his long hair down as he rocked a large straw hat and dark black shades to keep the sun out of his eyes. The Game of Thrones actor — who is married to Lisa Bonet, 54 — also wore a red pair of board shorts and flip flops.
The father-of-two — who shares daughter Lola Iolani Momoa, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 13, with his wife — has been in his home state to film Aquaman 2.
Now that he’s done working, the See star is using his down time to spend with his friends, Bonet and their family.
As OK! exclusively reported, although Momoa is a bonafide sex symbol, he only has eyes for the actress. “Everywhere Jason goes, he gets hit on, and a lot of the women are pretty aggressive about it,” a source dished. “It can be hard for Lisa to take, especially when he’s away from home for months at a time.”
However, the High Fidelity star is “happy that Jason’s doing so well in his career, but she’s determined to keep his priorities in check.”
“Not that he’s going anywhere,” the insider pointed out of the couple’s five year marriage. “Lisa is his dream woman, and he’s totally devoted to her.”
The Sweet Girl actor looked ready to get out onto the water as he boarded the small boat.
Momoa looked every inch of a movie star heartthrob while he relaxed during his day out.
The family man was accompanied by several pals, who also rocked straw hats to keep themselves protected from the sun’s rays.
Momoa balanced himself on the edge of the boat as he waited to depart from the dock.