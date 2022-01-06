Connect with us

Livepeer (LPT) Price Surges Amid Fresh Capital Gains

5 Altcoins All Set to Climb up – EGLD, VET, FTT, ATOM, FTM
  • Livepeer is an Ethereum-based decentralized transcoding network.
  • There are already more than 70,000 GPUs in the Livepeer network.

Livepeer, a decentralized video streaming service, has received $20 million in its Series B expansion. Along with new investors, longtime supporters Alan Howard, the billionaire banker, and the investment company Tiger Global are also participating. In July 2021, Livepeer announced the first $20 million of its Series B funding. CoinFund, Mike Dudas’ 6th Man Ventures, and Warberg Serres joined prior investor Digital Currency Group (DCG) in leading this round.

Fresh Round of Funding

In all, the business has now raised $48 million in fresh capital. As a result, Howard has expanded its blockchain investments. A $25 million extension to Copper’s Series B investment round, followed by his involvement in Bitpanda’s $263 million fundraisings headed by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures, was previously led by the British tycoon.

 

Livepeer, an Ethereum-based decentralized transcoding network, seeks to lower streaming video hosting expenses by dispersing the transcoding workload among the network’s machines. Here, Livepeer comes to the rescue by providing an open, decentralized network where everyone may donate their computer resources to video streaming, resulting in huge cost savings.

Using Ethereum to manage the whole process and settle the payments, Livepeer constructs peer-to-peer infrastructure that interacts via a marketplace. There are already more than 70,000 GPUs in the Livepeer network, enough to encode all video streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook together, according to the startup.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Livepeer price today is $47.31 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $128,056,252 USD. Livepeer has been up 5.21% in the last 24 hours.

SYN CITY Reveals Token Auction via Copper Launch with Support from Merit Circle and GuildFi

January 6, 2022

SYN CITY Reveals Token Auction via Copper Launch with Support from Merit Circle and GuildFi
Singapore, Singapore, 5th January, 2022,

SYN CITY, the first-ever mafia metaverse, has selected Balancer’s user-friendly version, Copper Launch, to handle its upcoming token launch auction. SYN CITY is following in the footsteps of GuildFi and Merit Circle who both raised more than $100 million apiece during their respective token auctions on Copper Launch.

SYN CITY’s launch is expected to be the biggest yet – from January 8th to 10th. Marco van den Heuvel, CEO of Merit Circle expresses his optimism, “We are excited to announce our partnership with SYN CITY, a highly anticipated mafia-themed metaverse due to open to the world in the coming months. Embracing free-to-play at its core, SYN CITY is all about play-to-earn and rewarding players through various special earning events. They are gearing up for the upcoming Copper TLA and we are happy to share our experience with the SYN CITY team”. 

Additionally, Rit Bencharit, Evangelist at GuildFi wishes the best for SYN CITY’s launch on Copper, “We believe SYN CITY is building a unique ecosystem that is attracting the masses to join in a short span since inception. With its strong backers and strong community, SYN CITY has the foundation to continue to grow into a leading and revolutionary ecosystem. We strongly believe in the potential of SYN CITY, which is why we have made an investment into the game and guiding them in preparations of their upcoming Copper TLA”

Commenting on the forthcoming Copper Launch, Roy Liu of SYN CITY notes, “2021 was the year of NFTs. 2022 is the year of the metaverse. We are grateful for the support of our investors and partners, and we look forward to following in the footsteps of other successful projects like Merit Circle and GuildFi, and their spectacular success on Copper Launch.”

The platform recently raised $8 million from its investment round led by Twitch co-founder Justin Kan and Zynga China’s co-founder Robin Chan’s Goat Capital. Other prominent backers include Do Kwon (Terra), Luke Wagman (CMC), Elliot Wainman, Alex Becker (Superfarm), Jordan Momtazi (Synthetix), Paul Menshov (Coinlist), Kieran Warwick (Illuvium), and Santiago R Santos, A&T Capital, Alex Pack’s Hack VC, Animoca Brands, Spartan Group, iAngels, and many more.

About SYN CITY

SYN CITY is the first-of-its-kind “mafia metaverse” game built for the blockchain. Constructed by a team of experienced game developers, SYN CITY brings the mafia and syndicate-style gameplay on-chain while introducing a unique in-game governance feature called Mafia-as-a-DAO (MaaD). The platform’s native token, SYN, offers players access to several earning opportunities like events and governance rewards. Gamers can participate in daily events, including PvP, PvE, and Syndicate-based contests like cross-chain tournaments.

How Much Cardano (ADA) Does Elon Musk Possess?

January 6, 2022

How Much Cardano (ADA) Does Elon Musk Possess?
  • Elon Musk is skeptical on Cardano (ADA)
  • Many tweets questioning Elon Musk and ADA relation.
  • Tesla might soon accept ADA payments.

Elon Musk, not only the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, but also one of the most influential people in the crypto industry. Rather a typical controversial person, as stated by many upon the crypto industry. The truth is, Elon Musk has such powers, that a single tweet from him could push up a coin at the same time bring it down. Foundly, known as the ‘DogeFather’, for his epic backing up for the Dogecoin (DOGE). 

In regards to all this, now the hot topic is the connection between Elon Musk and Cardano (ADA). Many term that Elon Musk will be backing up ADA effortlessly as he did for the Dogecoin (DOGE). 

Elon & ADA Controversy

The very first instance in the tuggle between Cardano (ADA) and Elon Musk dates back to November, 2021. This is when the Cardano Foundation put out a tweet tagging Elon Musk, asking him to ask his team to come and talk to Cardano’s team. 

True to the fact, even though Elon Musk remained silent regarding the tweet, it indeed created a huge stir. The price of ADA catapulted during the period. Besides, at various instances, Elon Musk did mention ADA and often talked about its potential.

Furthermore, Cardano Foundation, states itself, that it has all that Elon Musk looks for in a crypto. Indeed, the foundation does seem to be quite confident in getting together with Elon Musk. 

Nevertheless, many put up with the question whether Elon Musk has ADA stocked in his wallets. Accordingly, the founder of Crypto Capital Venture, a firm based on outsourcing qualified cryptogeeks for new crypto firms and startups, Dan Gambardello posted a tweet, asking Elon, if he does have stock of ADA!

However, in a personal opinion, for sure, Elon Musk does possess ADA, but the true question is how much? Anyways, that’s something only his wallets knows.

Altcoin Underdogs Outperform Bitcoin To Kick Off 2022

January 6, 2022

Altcoin Underdogs Outperform Bitcoin To Kick Off 2022
Altcoins have started the year 2022 with an overperformance over Bitcoin. Out of all the various indexes, the mid-cap coins seem to have accumulated the most gains so far.

Bitcoin Starts The Year Underperforming The Altcoins

As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, Bitcoin’s 2022 has started with the coin underperforming in front of various altcoins.

Throughout 2021, most of the altcoins managed to beat BTC in terms of overall gains. And it looks like this year also hasn’t been any different so far.

Here is a chart that shows how the various altcoins have compared with Bitcoin since the start of this year:

Looks like every index has beaten BTC so far in the year | Source: The Arcane Research Weekly Update - Week 52

In the above graph, all the altcoins have been separated into different “indexes” based on their market capitalization.

The three categories include the large-cap index, the mid-cap index, and the small-cap index. The various coins fall into these divisions depending on where their market cap stands, and their gains as a whole are considered in the chart.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Open Interest Reaches Dangerously High Values, Leverage Flush Coming?

As you can see in the graph, Bitcoin seems to have lagged behind the rest of the indexes, with the crypto dipping 3% into losses since the start of the year.

The mid-cap altcoins have performed the best so far, managing profits of around 8% since the start of January. Their success is thanks to the great performance of layer-1 tokens like Cosmos.

The large and small-cap indexes are also in the green, amassing 3% and 4% gains, respectively, since the new year.

Related Reading | Interview With Aleph Zero On The MEV Problem That Could Cost Ethereum Users $1 Trillion In Losses

A consequence of Bitcoin’s underperformance has been that the cryptocurrency’s dominance has been dropping recently.

The below table shows how the market share of the top coins has changed in the past week.

Bitcoin Market Share

USDT seems to have gained the most market share in the last seven days | Source: The Arcane Research Weekly Update - Week 52

Bitcoin’s market share is now around 39.5%, which is the lowest it has been in almost three years. It now remains to be seen whether the crypto’s underperformance will come to an end soon, or if 2022 is going to be like 2021 all over again, with altcoins thriving.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $46.2k, down 3% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 6% in value.

Here is a chart that shows the trend in the price of the crypto in the last five days:

Bitcoin Price Chart

BTC's sideways movement seems to have carried on into 2022 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
