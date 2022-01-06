Connect with us

Lucas Bravo: Fame is the worst thing

Lucas Bravo
Lucas Bravo thinks fame is the “worst thing”.

The 33-year-old actor plays the part of Gabriel in ‘Emily in Paris’, and Lucas has revealed how he’s coping with his new status as a “heartthrob”.

The model-turned-actor told The Times newspaper: “I’ve been working for this for ten years … feeling like you’re going in the right direction … Then I was just like a heartthrob overnight.

“I think being famous is the worst thing that can happen to you. It’s just smoke. It doesn’t mean anything.”

Lucas thinks he’s often typecast because of his appearance.

And the actor believes that the focus on his good looks has actually limited his opportunities.

He explained: “You can’t be aesthetically beautiful, and be smart or have depth. I kept getting roles like the dumb gym teacher. It’s hard to break that image. I’m not complaining, of course, but it’s a reality.”

Meanwhile, Lily Collins recently revealed that she feels inspired by her ‘Emily in Paris’ character.

The 32-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, and she’s confessed to being inspired by her eye-catching sense of style.

She said: “I think Emily’s boldness of choice and not being afraid of mixing things has rubbed off on me.”

Lily has always been passionate about fashion. However, starring in the show has made her more courageous than ever before, and she conceded that her character’s influence is now visible “here and there”.

The actress – who married filmmaker Charlie McDowell in October – explained: “I always loved fashion growing up, so I’ve never been afraid of it, but I’ve just not always thought it would work on me. Throwing in those little influences here and there – Emily encourages me to do it more.”

