Celebrities
Lucas Bravo: Fame is the worst thing
Lucas Bravo thinks fame is the “worst thing”.
The 33-year-old actor plays the part of Gabriel in ‘Emily in Paris’, and Lucas has revealed how he’s coping with his new status as a “heartthrob”.
The model-turned-actor told The Times newspaper: “I’ve been working for this for ten years … feeling like you’re going in the right direction … Then I was just like a heartthrob overnight.
“I think being famous is the worst thing that can happen to you. It’s just smoke. It doesn’t mean anything.”
Lucas thinks he’s often typecast because of his appearance.
And the actor believes that the focus on his good looks has actually limited his opportunities.
He explained: “You can’t be aesthetically beautiful, and be smart or have depth. I kept getting roles like the dumb gym teacher. It’s hard to break that image. I’m not complaining, of course, but it’s a reality.”
Meanwhile, Lily Collins recently revealed that she feels inspired by her ‘Emily in Paris’ character.
The 32-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, and she’s confessed to being inspired by her eye-catching sense of style.
She said: “I think Emily’s boldness of choice and not being afraid of mixing things has rubbed off on me.”
Lily has always been passionate about fashion. However, starring in the show has made her more courageous than ever before, and she conceded that her character’s influence is now visible “here and there”.
The actress – who married filmmaker Charlie McDowell in October – explained: “I always loved fashion growing up, so I’ve never been afraid of it, but I’ve just not always thought it would work on me. Throwing in those little influences here and there – Emily encourages me to do it more.”
Celebrities
Why Bella Hadid Is Really ‘Enjoying’ Her Hot Romance With Boyfriend Marc Kalman
Bella Hadid loves that her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman is ‘more low key’ than her previous exes, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman have been dating for several months — and it seems like the 25-year-old model is smitten with the 33-year-old art director. “Bella is enjoying her relationship with Marc on so many levels,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, noting the couple met through “the same group of friends” before things took a romantic turn.
“Of course it helped that they hung in the same group of friends before dating so they got to know each other on a deeper level before taking their relationship to the next step,” they explained. Bella took her romance with Marc public last June after stepping out for lunch in New York City. She later went Instagram official with Marc, who is also an entrepreneur, on July 8 after attending the Cannes Film Festival. In recent weeks, the pair have been spotted out and about in NYC.
Our source added that Marc “gets along amazing with her family and friends,” including sister including mom Yolanda Hadid, older sister Gigi Hadid, 26, and younger brother Anwar Hadid, 22 (HL previously reported back in August that Bella had introduced Marc to her family).
Of course, Bella is used to dating men in the public eye — like her on-again, off-again ex The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye), 31, who she first linked up with in 2015. The pairs constant break-ups and makeups were regularly covered in the media, however, Bella is enjoying Marc’s “low key” presence compared to the GRAMMY winner.
“Bella is used to dating men who are well known in the public eye. But she’s loving the fact that Marc is more low key and behind the scenes than her previous boyfriends,” the insider said to HL. “She always has so much going on and so does he. But that allows them to miss each other more often and they cherish the time they do get to spend together. They work really great together.”
Celebrities
Dwayne Johnson responds to Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious invitation: ‘No chance’
Dwayne Johnson has snubbed Vin Diesel‘s offer to return to the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, and claims his former co-star’s public invitation was “an example of his manipulation”.
The ‘Red Notice’ star has insisted he previously told Diesel he would not be returning to the movie series, and as a result he was “very surprised” when the 54-year-old actor took to Instagram in November to try to tempt him back.
Johnson – who played Luke Hobbs in five ‘Fast & Furious’ films – said: “I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise.
“I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.
“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation.”
In his November post, Diesel said his children – Hania, 13, Vincent, 11, and Pauline, six – call Johnson “Uncle Dwayne” and he also referenced their late franchise co-star Paul Walker, who died in 2013 aged 40.
Diesel – who plays Dominic Toretto in the movies – wrote at the time: “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny. (sic)”
And Johnson has admitted he didn’t like Diesel referring to his kids, or Walker, when trying to convince him to return to the franchise.
He told CNN: “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.
“My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace.
“It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters.
“Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”
Celebrities
Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel, 6, Films Mom Scrubbing Toilets In New TikTok Video
Coco Austin is cleaning house and daughter Chanel is getting all the great shots of the action for TikTok!
Mother and daughter are teaming up to clean house! Coco Austin, 42, posted an adorable TikTok video filmed by her daughter, Chanel, 6, detailing mommy taking on various chores around the house. The Ice Loves Coco star wore a black Alo Yoga long-sleeved top and high-waisted peach-colored leggings tucked into short black Ugg boots as she was filmed cleaning in the kitchen, scrubbing the floors, sweeping in the living room, and scrubbing the toilets.
“When your 6 year old daughter takes over your TikTok while cleaning up,” Coco captioned the post. “She is actually good at filming. She started doing TikToks on her own page at 4 before TikTok took it down, they were so hysterical” the proud mom explained, noting that the video platform originally took down the youngster’s clips due to her age. She then went on to explain how she’s always been “obsessed with cleaning” and added how the “mini toilet” she scrubbed is indeed Chanel’s. “She still uses it because she is so petite,” Coco hilariously pointed out.
In addition to participating in her mom’s videos, Chanel has already taken after mom with her sense of fashion! The 42-year-old wife of Ice-T, 63, was spotted leaving a hair salon with her mini-me in tow last summer, and the pair both donned comic book strip-inspired ensembles. The reality star star struck a pose next to the five-year-old, as they each looked fiercely at the camera.
Coco opted for a retro comic-printed pair of leggings and paired those with a scoop neck black tank top, a pair of towering black pumps, and dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, little Chanel opted for a sundress that was adorned with a cartoon Disney princess print. Coco wore her signature bright blond locks in loose waves and also rocked a bright pink lip, gold hoops, a silver watch, and black leather bag.
The photos last summer came after the mom faced backlash for still breastfeeding her daughter at the then-age of five. She then told E!’s Daily Pop that the negative feedback she’s been getting from others is not making her change her opinion and even jokingly said her daughter’s going to be “a boob freak.”
