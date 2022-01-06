Celebrities
#MAFS Red Flag On The Premiere Play: Possibly [Probably] Problematic Olajuwon Sparks Shade—& Two Brides Apparently Have A Blocking Beef
On the premiere of Married At First Sight season 14, a possibly problematic groom raised eyebrows with his name-switching, shirtless stripper duet antics, while his bride dazzled concerned fans.
As previously reported #MAFS is back in Boston and a press release noted that it’s “destined to be romantic, surprising, and wickedly entertaining.” Wickedly entertaining is right considering that there’s a spicy spouse-to-be who already has watchers up in arms.
Olajuwon, 29, told the experts that he’s a “former” playboy who went on a two-year self-discovery journey. He also revealed that he previously picked up honeys on Facebook while moonlighting under a fake name; Issac.
Is Isaac — we mean, Olajuwon, ready for marriage? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/vmh2ng0Rk4
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 6, 2022
Olajuwon is adamant that Isaac is a thing of the past however and he’s ready to settle down with a traditional wife who will greet him with “hot meals” every night.
“That’s not a wife,” said Olajuwon about the possibility of his wife not knowing how to cook.
Olajuwon.. Welcome to the 21st century. Cook ya own ish 😜😂#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/JHIsuNb8Y5
— Pink Glitter (@DazzlingPinky) January 6, 2022
Olajuwon: My woman has to cook. No exceptions.
His new wife:
-Princess #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/uxyroCnyIk
— Rewine & Recap Podcast (@rewineandrecap) January 6, 2022
He also said he wants his wife to accompany him to strip clubs and he made that point while stripper a** was beside his face at his #MAFS bachelor party.
**DEEP SIGH**
Olajuwon is already racking up nicknames and comparisons to MAFS’ season 12’s Chris Williams who shocked viewers with his consistently atrocious antics. Some fans are hopeful however that Olajuwon will surprise them, much like MAFS season 11’s Woody who fans worried wasn’t “ready for marriage” but turned out to be a success story alongside his wife Amani.
I hope Olajuwon surprises me like Woody did! #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston pic.twitter.com/9R2y5QBGrP
— Simply Tee✨ (@TarshaTee) January 6, 2022
Obi wan Kanobi sat his ass up on this tv and basically said y’all though Zach and Chris was bad lemme show my ass within the first episode and I- #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/7ER6l5Yh2e
— ✨Wakandan Edge Control✨ (@TheRichestEbony) January 6, 2022
All the while fans were worried about Olajuwon’s possible behavior, they expressed concern for his soon-to-be bride Katina.
The beauty, 29, who like Olajuwon took a two-year break from dating to find herself, said she’s always dreamed of being a wife and mother but often attracts men in relationships and players. A reformed party girl who’s ready to leave behind the single life, she also said that she’s been cheated on multiple times and is “not that freaky.”
“I think my husband will be on the same page as me,” said Katina while discussing her lack of freak factor.
Katina said…these bags are DESIGNER 👏👏👏 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/rxdGB40Wjs
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 6, 2022
Sorry sis but it looks like that could be a problem.
Add Katina to the prayer list #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/WMDoRxBjdc
— Hurricane Kay (@MAFSMama) January 6, 2022
Ultimately fans are worried that things could get disastrous quick between the two attractive Bostonians, but we’ll have to wait and see them get married next week.
Katina and Isaac, I mean Olajuwon, finna be such a disaster. I can feel it. -Princess #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/XWrepM4PoB
— Rewine & Recap Podcast (@rewineandrecap) January 6, 2022
Olajuanna-man gon want a freak, and it looks as if Katina ain’t wit that vibe. Therefore he finna be in these streets the whole damn marriage 😩
#MAFS#MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/zin6dll3cK
— Dawn marie (@lovemeri_) January 6, 2022
Olajuwon: I used to be a cheater
Katina: I’m used to being cheated on
Experts: “it’s a match!!!” #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/V1d6t2eCZA
— Myrla’s lash glue (@_SheIsBritt) January 6, 2022
Olajuwon and Katina possibly going down in flames wasn’t the only drama that went down during the premiere, however.
On the Keshia Knight Pulliam hosted “Married at First Sight: Afterparty”, Keshia got the ladies to spill on some behind-the-scenes drama between brides. Apparently, one bride wasn’t feeling the other and blocked her on social media.
Hit the flip to see who.
There’s apparently some friction between Alyssa who will marry Chris…
and Lindsey who tied the knot with Mark “The Shark” on the #MAFS season 14 premiere.
During the “Married at First Sight: Afterparty”, Keshia Knight Pulliam asked the ladies about their bachelorette party that included a shady moment when Lindsey shaded Alyssa. While the other ladies were enjoying themselves by downing shots and dancing with drag queens, a more conservative Alyssa isolated herself and spent time with her friends in a corner.
Lindsey told producers that she couldn’t remember who Alyssa was with a quip about a missing fellow participant.
“There’s a fifth bride, right?” asked Lindsey about Alyssa. “What’s her name? She’s been missing.”
Lindsey allegedly made some other snide comments and when word got back to Alyssa, she promptly blocked her on social media.
Alyssa blocked Lindsey for talking smack? Then Jasmina confirms it and said no no no…there were witnesses 😫🤣🤣💀 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/SoSlnVyMso
— Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) January 6, 2022
Damn Lindsey and Alyssa dont F with each other, and it don’t look like Jasmina like Lindsey either lmao #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs
— Shay🦋 (@sassykiesh10) January 6, 2022
During the “Married At First Sight: After Party” Lindsey tried to act confused about why she was blocked but fellow bride Jasmina held her feet to the fire.
“That’s not the conversation I heard,” said Jasmina. “You were talking about her at the bachelorette party and you say you don’t remember but her two friends and my two friends heard you and it got back to Alyssa and that is why she blocked you.”
Alyssa blocked Lindsey after the bachelorette party #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/nMQ1rNDw65
— The Latifah (@TheLatifah) January 6, 2022
Lindsey calling Alyssa fake on this after show. Whew, messy!!! And then Lindsey dropped the tea that Alyssa blocked her. And then Jasmina clarifies that Alyssa’s friends overheard Lindsey trash talking Alyssa. The girls are fighting 😂😂😂 #marriedatfirstsight #MAFS #MAFSBoston pic.twitter.com/fpQ1vESXlS
— Tee Mo (@teemo2006) January 6, 2022
BLOOP!
What do YOU think about this #MAFS blocking beef?
Why NeNe Leakes’ New Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Is ‘What She Needs Right Now’
The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star has really hit it off with Nyonisela Sioh, four months after her husband Gregg died from colon cancer.
Love is in the air! NeNe Leakes, 54, has been having a great time getting to know fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh, 56! The reality star began dating her new beau in December 2021, just three months after her late husband Gregg died at age 66, after a battle with colon cancer in September. A source close to NeNe revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her relationship with Nyonisela has been a “great distraction” for her, and she’s “really been enjoying” his company.
The source revealed that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been head over heels for her new man! “NeNe can’t stop smiling when she’s around him and after such a rough last year, she’s excited about this next chapter in her life with him,” the source explained. They went to rave about what a perfect match NeNe and Nyonisela are for each other. “Everybody knows that NeNe is a very strong, confident woman and so it takes an equally strong man to match her energy. But that’s exactly who Nyoni is and just what she needs right now. NeNe isn’t worried about the future, she’s living in the moment and doing what makes her happy. If anyone deserves that right now, it’s her.”
Shortly after her relationship with Nyonisela was revealed, NeNe was spotted holding hands with the designer on a date night in Miami on December 18. Following Gregg’s death, NeNe had opened up about all the men who had tried to shoot their shot with her since her husband’s death. “Thank you to everybody. All the gentlemen that have been in my DMs, thank y’all too,” she said in an Instagram Story. She seemed a little playful in shutting down the people reaching to her, but she said that the messages were still nice. “I’m just over here doing me right now, but hey!” she said. “I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you.”
PHOTOS: RHOM Lisa Hochstein Removes Face Fillers Amid Regret
Lisa Hochstein is toning down her look amid the highly anticipated fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, which recently debuted on Peacock.
Nearly five years after opening the Hochstein Medspa with her plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein, 55, the 39-year-old reality star and mother of two admitted to indulging in the products of the facility before showing off her face after removing 60 percent of her fillers.
“I did go overboard when we first opened our Medspa because everything was so accessible to me,” Lisa told Page Six Style on January 5. “I probably put too much of everything in my face and I probably stopped doing all of that in the past two years. I’ve actually removed a lot of filler. It’s a work in progress.”
According to Lisa, “filler is not the answer” to looking younger. Instead, she believes lasers and peels work better.
“A little bit goes a long way,” she revealed.
Lisa also addressed her use of filler during the January 4 episode of Watch What Happens Live after host Andy Cohen read a question from a fan, who wanted to know why she decided to remove the fillers.
“Are they removed?” Andy asked, via Bravo’s Style & Living.
Lisa said that at this point in time, she’s “removed maybe 60 percent of the filler,” again acknowledging, “I definitely overdid it.”
“I definitely had an addiction, and watching the show, I saw it, and I was horrified,” she continued. “It’s available to me. I can do whatever I want, so I did, and it was a huge mistake.”
Following the removal of the filler, which Lisa showed off on both WWHL and on Instagram, she said she’s “looking more like myself.”
“And that’s great,” she added.
Also during her interview with Page Six, Lisa said that while she and Lenny, who engaged in an “emotional affair” between seasons three and four, do work together, there is plenty of space between them.
“I love that [Lenny and I] work together, but we don’t have to see each other every day. I think if we had to see each other for 24 hours a day, it would be horrible for our relationship,” she shared. “He’s on the first floor, I’m on the fourth floor. So, that really helps things!”
The Real Housewives of Miami season four is currently streaming on Peacock.
Photo Credit: Shutterstock/DebbyWong
‘Joe Millionaire’s Steven & Kurt Break Down The ‘Big Twist’: There Is ‘Absolutely No Lie Here’
‘Joe Millionaire’ is back with a fresh spin! This time around, there will be TWO Joes looking for love. HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Steven and Kurt about tackling a dating show together and more.
Joe Millionaire took TV by storm when it first premiered in 2003. Eighteen years later, FOX has revived the show as Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, which premieres January 6. The series will feature two single Joes — Steven and Kurt — dating 20 women. One of them is a multi-millionaire, and the other is not. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Steven and Kurt about the show and how it compares to the original series.
“It’s very similar, but the big twist is there’s absolutely no lie here because the women know that one of us is a millionaire and one of us is not,” Steven said. “They just don’t know which one is which, so it’s not like these women were misled in any way. It really allows what I think is so interesting about the concept that FOX and 495 Productions came up with. This entire show is both sides have a choice here. The women aren’t just stuck with one guy that they have to fall in love with. Even if they really don’t like the guy, they have the option between Kurt and me and we’re dating 20 of them as well. So I think it’s a really unique spin, a really neat spin. It’s something reality TV hasn’t seen before as far as the dating realm goes.”
Both Steven and Kurt had “reservations” about doing the show at first. “We were left in the dark a little bit. It’s something neither of us has done before,” Kurt admitted. “For me, personally, I wasn’t sure if it was something that I wanted to do, just to expose myself, put myself out there for the world to see and analyze. And then also the work aspect of it. We had to give up our lives for two months to film this thing and that was taxing for sure.”
Initially, they both didn’t know that there would be two Joes looking for love until a couple of weeks before filming started. “Finding that out, I was concerned,” Steven confessed. “I was thinking to myself, ‘Oh, no, what did I get myself into? Is this just going to be a jealous competition?’ And then when I saw Kurt for the first time, I’m thinking, he’s a good-looking guy. He’s got better hair than me. This is going to be a challenge. We’re going to be dating the same women. What happens if all these women like Kurt, and I’m struggling over here?”
Kurt added, “It was definitely nerve-racking. They really held a lot of information back, so right before I go, I tried to find out a little bit about the guy who’s coming. And not having met him, of course, you’re going to have reservations. Am I going to get along with this guy? Are we going to be enemies? We’re going to be competing over the same women. So you’ll see it on night one when we meet each other, we’re both holding a little bit back. We’re figuring each other out.”
However, the experience bonded them both together forever. “We ended up hitting it off from day one,” Steven revealed. “Actually, Kurt was just out at my place this past weekend. We hang out together. We consider ourselves brothers now, so it couldn’t have gone any better.” Kurt said, “It only took about 10 to 15 minutes, and then we were boys. We coined the show now Bro Millionaire.”
Steven admitted that he “couldn’t have done” the show without Kurt. “I was so out of my element, it was so intense and stressful so having someone that I could rely on, put my trust in, really ask and bounce questions off of to get his opinion and know that I can fully trust him and he’s got my best interest at heart helped me out tremendously. Through the eliminations, through what I was feeling, what I was thinking, the emotions I was going through, I was dumping a lot of that on Kurt and vice versa. We were just helping each other out the entire time,” he continued.
Kurt noted that the experience with Steven “couldn’t have been better. It would have been bad if we didn’t get along with each other as we do, or if we came from different walks of life. We definitely are both very blue-collar guys who have worked for everything we have. So we found that in common right away, and then just having each other to gain perspective over certain situations because love can be difficult. Dating can be difficult. Trying to perceive women can be difficult.”
While they couldn’t reveal if they found love, Kurt admitted that the experience “was worth it” for him. “This was an experience unlike anything I’ve ever done before. We’re bonded to the people that we did the show with now, and I think we have a good bond,” he told HollywoodLife. Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer will air Thursdays on FOX.
