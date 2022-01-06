News
Major changes seem imminent at Halas Hall. But what exactly will the Chicago Bears do with Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace, Ted Phillips and others?
The Chicago Bears have one final game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium that will close the book on another disappointing season.
The more intriguing developments are likely to come in the hours, days and weeks that follow with the team needing to establish a new path for 2022 and beyond while explaining the reasoning behind whatever changes they make.
As another transition likely begins, here are five key dynamics to assess.
1. Matt Nagy’s job status
On Wednesday morning, Matt Nagy said he hadn’t heard anything from his superiors about his job security beyond Sunday, contradicting on-air comments from NFL analyst Boomer Esiason that Nagy had been told Sunday will be his last game with the team.
“I’m very honest and open with y’all, and that has not been told to me,” Nagy said during a Zoom session with beat reporters. “There are going to be reports that come out probably at this time of the season. So anything that is said or reported by anybody is just that. I haven’t been told anything. I’m a pretty good source to ask.”
Still, it seems unlikely Nagy will retain his job. The Bears figure to make an official announcement about his status either after Sunday’s game or in the first few days of next week.
Nagy enters the game with a 34-30 record over four years. After going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in his first season, the Bears since have slid backward, finishing 8-8 in 2019 and 2020 while posting a 6-10 mark so far this season.
Nagy’s teams have made the playoffs twice — losing both times. The Bears also have had losing streaks of four games, six games and five games, respectively, in the last three seasons.
The biggest strike against Nagy has been his inability to establish a productive offense under multiple quarterbacks and two offensive coordinators. Over the last three seasons — with quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields — the Bears have ranked 29th, 26th and 28th in total offense and 29th, 22nd and 26th in scoring.
Nagy has faced recurring questions regarding his job status since mid-November but repeatedly has said he remains focused on the next game. Dealing with all the outside speculation, Nagy reiterated Wednesday, is part of his job.
“When you’re in a results-oriented business, you know that when you get into it,” Nagy said. “It’s just a matter of making sure you handle it the right way and you’re open and honest. That’s what I’ve been this entire time. I think the players understand and respect that. And that’s probably why we’re playing the way we’re playing.”
2. Ryan Pace’s future
What’s next for general manager Ryan Pace? That has been difficult to interpret, particularly with the extreme silence team Chairman George McCaskey and President and CEO Ted Phillips have adopted over the last 12 months. Neither has taken questions from reporters in 357 days, leaving the outside world to decipher the organization’s overall vision as if it were one of those old Magic Eye posters. Stare too long and the headache-causing dizziness becomes inevitable.
There’s increasing chatter within several league circles that Pace will be safe at Halas Hall beyond Sunday, positioned to remain with the team in 2022, either in his current role or in a different front office post. But it has been difficult to determine how much of that chatter is informed and how much is based on conjecture.
If McCaskey decides to retain Pace as GM, he’ll have to find a way to articulate his rationale clearly while readying for another significant wave of public backlash.
A year ago, McCaskey sold the collaborative efforts of Pace and Nagy as a hopeful catalyst for what the organization believed could be a bounce-back season in 2021. As the 6-10 Bears now head to Minneapolis for a meaningless finale against the Vikings, it’s difficult to see how the organization could interpret this season’s results as undeniably damning evidence against Nagy without also subjecting Pace to similar culpability.
A year ago, when McCaskey was asked for benchmarks he would use in 2021 to evaluate Pace and Nagy, he remained general with his response. “Ted used the word improvement. I used the word progress,” McCaskey said. “I think they are similar. I think all four of us will know whether there’s been sufficient improvement or sufficient progress to continue past 2021.”
In seven seasons as the Bears general manager, Pace’s teams have lost 56% of their games and never won a playoff contest. The Bears also have struggled to establish stability at quarterback, even with aggressive first-round trades to move up for Mitch Trubisky in 2017 and Justin Fields in 2021 along with the free-agent signings of Mike Glennon (2017) and Andy Dalton (2021) and a high-profile trade for Nick Foles (2020).
The roster, as presently constructed, is widely viewed around the league as below average, commensurate with the Bears’ place in the standings.
One prominent league source skewered the idea of the organization attempting to either promote Pace to oversee a new GM or keep him in his current role with a new supervisor hired above him. Said the source: “That would be like divorcing your wife but allowing her to stay in the guest room when your new girlfriend moves in. It’s just really hard to see how that could possibly work.”
As of now, though, that option still seems to be on the table and may be the direction the organization is leaning.
3. A shift for Ted Phillips?
As the Tribune noted in December, Phillips has been candid with confidantes in recent months, acknowledging a willingness to potentially revise his responsibilities and open to having less oversight of the football operation. If the Bears choose to steer in such a direction, the most notable impact would come through a reduction of Phillips’ involvement in the hiring of general managers and head coaches while also relieving him of his duties as the chief performance evaluator of the team’s GM.
Phillips has been influential in the hiring of the last three Bears general managers — Jerry Angelo in 2001, Phil Emery in 2012 and Pace in 2015. Last winter, he was heavily involved in the decision to retain both Nagy and Pace for the 2021 season. At that time, Phillips and McCaskey acknowledged their collective decision wouldn’t be popular among the team’s passionate and intensely loyal fan base. But that didn’t lessen their confidence in staying the course.
Phillips’ most infamous quote from the team’s end-of-season news conference in January 2021 continues to be a source of great ridicule, both in Chicago and within other pockets of the NFL.
Said Phillips: “Have we gotten the quarterback situation completely right? No. Have we won enough games? No. Everything else is there.”
Immediately before that, however, Phillips offered a glimpse into how the team would be assessing the performances of Pace and Nagy moving forward
“We’re going to know whether we’re heading in the right direction or not,” he said. “That’s how we feel about it.”
So how much accountability should Phillips shoulder for the Bears’ on-field product? That’s for McCaskey, ownership and the franchise’s board of directors to assess. Since Phillips jumped into his current role in 1999, the Bears have had almost twice as many double-digit loss seasons (10) as they’ve had playoff appearances (six). They have more last-place finishes (eight) under his watch than they have division championships (five). And they have gone 11 consecutive seasons without winning a playoff game, a drought topped by only the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Football Team.
If Phillips were to transition into a modified team president role, the Bears could create a front-office post — in the mold of a president of football operations-type position. (For what it’s worth, that has been an option McCaskey has previously resisted.) If that major change were made this time, it would create logistical work internally to establish a clear delineation of roles within the power structure on the football side.
4. The Justin Fields factor
Pace traded four draft picks, including first-rounders in 2021 and 2022, to move up to draft quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11 in April. The hope, of course, is that Fields will fix the Bears’ decadeslong problems at quarterback. The ruling on that, however, is still out with only one game remaining in a rookie season during which Fields has completed 159 of 270 passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a passer rating of 73.2.
In 12 games, including 10 starts, he has been sacked 36 times and has fumbled 12 times (losing five) while running for 420 yards and two touchdowns.
As the Bears consider finding a new coach in 2022, they’ll need to zero in on a leader who can help boost Fields’ development on and off the field. That should include a candidate’s own quarterback-coaching skills and offensive vision with Fields at the helm or — if it’s not an offensive coach — a clear plan for who will work hands-on with Fields in crafting the offense.
In 2017, Nagy’s background as a former quarterback and quarterbacks coach was one of the major factors in hiring him to help develop Trubisky. That didn’t go as planned. But the Bears must try again to bring in the right people to surround Fields.
While Fields is a rookie growing into himself as an NFL player, the Bears would be wise to at least consult with him on some of the things he most values in a coach and system.
5. Attractive destination
Whatever jobs come open at Halas Hall in the coming days, the history and prestige of the franchise is still magnetic to many around the NFL. At present, only the Jacksonville Jaguars and Raiders are in the market for new head coaches. And the consensus in league circles is that the Jaguars certainly won’t have first choice from the available pool of candidates, even though their search began early.
The Bears’ head-coaching vacancy is likely to be as attractive if not more so than any of the other possible openings that might spring up this month. The story isn’t much different at the GM level.
Yes, there will be significant heavy lifting needed to replenish and upgrade the roster to position the Bears to be in championship contention. The team also will face significant salary-cap issues this offseason and are without their first- and fourth-round picks for this spring’s draft.
Still, a line of interested applicants figures to grow for whatever job openings the organization lists in the next week or so. And that puts the onus on the leaders of the organization, starting at the top with McCaskey and the board of directors, to establish direction and affirm their priorities.
A series of significant decisions are ahead. The waiting game has almost reached its end.
Who has the edge? Dolphins (8-8) vs. Patriots (10-6), to wrap up a season that fell short
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (8-8) and New England Patriots (10-6) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 18 game at Hard Rock Stadium (4:25 p.m., CBS):
When the Dolphins run: The Dolphins did not utilize the run game nearly enough in the cold, rainy conditions of Nashville in last Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, dropping quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back 42 times compared 16 runs. That should be on Miami’s mind going into the finale against the Patriots, who are No. 22 in run defense, allowing 119.3 yards per game on the ground.
Duke Johnson has taken the lead in the Miami backfield in the final stretch of the season. He went for 7 yards per carry on his seven attempts in Tennessee. Myles Gaskin and Phillip Lindsay should also get sprinkled in, and we know Malcolm Brown now won’t return in the finale for this run game that ranks 31st in the league.
New England has been very up and down in run defense. You thought it was bad when the Dolphins gave up 198 to the Titans? The Patriots allowed those same Derrick Henry-less Titans to run for 270. Three weeks ago, the Colts, behind Jonathan Taylor, went for 226 on them. Strong safety Kyle Dugger being the team’s leading tackler (92) tells you plenty of runs get to the second level, but it would still take a lot of trust in the Dolphins’ ground game to give them an edge. Edge: Patriots
When the Patriots run: The Patriots can win a game on the strength of their run game alone, as evidenced by the Dec. 6 win they got at Buffalo in brutally windy conditions. New England is eighth in the NFL with 126.1 rushing yards per game with that especially powerful right side of the line with guard Shaq Mason and tackle Trent Brown.
Damien Harris is 108 yards from a 1,000-yard season and has punched in 14 touchdowns on the ground. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson behind him has been impressive and has run for 4.4 yards per carry spelling Harris’ 4.7 clip.
The Dolphins were on a strong stretch in run defense before allowing a season-worst 198 on the ground to Tennessee last Sunday. The Titans piled onto that total late in that game, and it also came as the Dolphins offense didn’t do much in support of the defense. I expect them to emphasize stopping the run against New England and come out motivated to prove last Sunday’s effort isn’t the norm. Christian Wilkins leads the NFL in tackles by a defensive lineman with 83. Edge: Even
When the Dolphins pass: Tagovailoa has hit a rough patch and it found a low point in Sunday’s loss in Nashville. The wet ball combined with the cold contributed to probably his worst start of the season at the worst time. He fumbled three times, lost one of them, threw an interception, had other passes that could’ve been picked off and was sacked four times — all while completing under 50 percent of his passes.
Tagovailoa had a strong run over three and a half games when he came back from the finger injury, but he hasn’t found himself back over a 100.0 quarterback rating in the three games since. The 53.1 figure on Sunday was a season worst outside of the first start against the Bills, when he exited after two possessions with fractured ribs. Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is three receptions shy of breaking Anquan Boldin’s rookie receptions record.
The Patriots have Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson with eight interceptions and Pro Bowl pass rusher Matt Judon with 12 1/2 sacks, plus veteran former Pro Bowler Devin McCourty at free safety. New England ranks fourth in the NFL in pass defense and third-down defense, tied for third in takeaways and leads the league in scoring defense. Edge: Patriots
When the Patriots pass: The last time the Dolphins saw Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was the first time any NFL team had seen Jones. In that opener, he was 29 of 39 for 281 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He was in position to earn a win in his first game against what could be a longtime rival in the Dolphins, but Harris fumbled in the red zone, allowing Miami to run out the clock.
Since that game, Jones has posted a 67.6 completion percentage for 3,540 yards, 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His top pass catchers have been receivers Jakobi Meyers (79 receptions for 796 yards) and Kendrick Bourne (52-776) and tight end Hunter Henry, who leads the team with nine touchdown catches.
The Dolphins’ lone Pro Bowl selection, cornerback Xavien Howard, who forced and recovered that game-winning fumble in Week 1, will look to add to his four interceptions before season’s end. Miami may try to bring its blitzes vs. Jones, but he handled them well in the first meeting. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is one sack away from 10 on the season, which would be a big number for him going into offseason contract negotiations. Edge: Dolphins
Special teams: With kicker Jason Sanders 21 of 29 on field goals, the Dolphins actually have a league-worst field goal percentage of 72.4. Not all of it is on Sanders as some of the recent misses have been long ones right before a half and/or following an ill-timed third-down sack that pushed the attempt either to the brink or just outside of his true range.
Patriots kicker Nick Folk, on the other hand, has made 35 of his 38 field goal tries with all three misses from beyond 50 yards. New England also has special teams ace Matthew Slater, but Dolphins gunner Mack Hollins is also one of the best, especially tracking down Michael Palardy’s punts inside the 10-yard line. Edge: Patriots
Intangibles: The Dolphins are coming off a loss for the first time in two months, and they no longer have anything on the line after their elimination from playoff contention last Sunday. The Patriots, who have clinched a playoff berth, can still overtake the Bills for the AFC East title, which means home-field advantage in the wild-card round, but it will also take a New York Jets upset of the Bills. New England can finish as low as No. 7 in the AFC with a loss and can actually finish as high as No. 1, but that scenario that involves four other upsets is likely to be squashed by the 4:25 p.m. kickoff on Sunday. Miami hasn’t swept New England since 2000, Bill Belichick’s first year leading New England. Edge: Patriots
PREDICTION: Patriots 23, Dolphins 17
A year after Jan. 6, Congress is more deeply divided than ever
WASHINGTON — A deeply divided Congress is about to show the world a very unsettled view from the U.S. Capitol: Rather than a national crisis that pulls the country together, the deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021, only seems to have pushed lawmakers further apart.
Some members are planning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection with a moment of silence. Others will spend the day educating Americans on the workings of democracy.
And still others don’t think the deadliest domestic attack on Congress in the nation’s history needs to be remembered at all.
Where they stand on remembrance can be largely attributed to their political party, a jarring discord that shows the country’s lawmakers remain strikingly at odds over how to unify a torn nation.
The president who had been fairly and legitimately defeated, Donald Trump, told his followers to “fight like hell” to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election and said he would march with them to the Capitol, though he did not. The result was violence and mayhem that left five people dead in the immediate aftermath, hundreds facing charges and millions of dollars in property damage.
But the lack of bipartisan resolve to assign responsibility for the siege or acknowledge the threat it posed has eroded trust among lawmakers, turned ordinary legislative disputes into potential crises and left the door open for more violence after the next disputed election.
It all sets Congress adrift toward a gravely uncertain future: Did Jan. 6 bring the end of one era or the start of a new one?
“One thing that people should consider when thinking about Jan. 6 is … people should think about the fragility of democracy,” said Joanne Freeman, a professor of history and American studies at Yale, whose book “Field of Blood” chronicles violence and bloodshed in Congress in the years before the Civil War.
Seeing few historical parallels, Freeman warned, “We’re at a moment where things that people have taken for granted about the working of a democratic politics can’t be taken for granted anymore.”
The aftermath of Jan. 6 hangs heavy over snow-covered Capitol Hill, in the relationships that deepened between lawmakers who feared for their lives that day and those that have frayed beyond repair.
The Capitol, before the riot a symbol of the openness of American democracy, remains closed to most visitors in part because of the coronavirus pandemic public health concerns, but also because of the escalated number of violent threats against lawmakers. Representatives are required to pass through metal detectors because Democrats say they cannot trust their Republican colleagues not to bring firearms to the House during floor proceedings.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., said every time he leaves his office he scans the hallways for potential threats — a feeling he said that, as a Black American, is familiar, but one that he never expected as a member of Congress.
“The lack of freedom of movement — without fear — is not there at the Capitol. And I’m a member of Congress,” Bowman said.
Bowman has asked Biden to declare Jan. 6 a National Day of Healing.
But Sen. John Cornyn of Texas has no plans to memorialize the day, and he doesn’t think others should, either.
“This thing has already become way too politicized, and that would just further exacerbate it,” he said.
Trump’s false claims of voter fraud have continued to foment division, met mostly with silence from Republicans in Congress unwilling to contradict his version of events.
Some two-thirds of House Republicans and more than a handful of GOP senators voted against certifying the election results that night, after police had battled the rioters for hours, sometimes in hand-to-hand combat. That the Republicans would carry on with their objections, after all that, stunned Democratic colleagues. Views hardened.
Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican who went forward with efforts to block the certification after the riot, brushed off questions about it, saying he’s talked about it enough.
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he had no second thoughts about his vote to block certification.
“I am proud of leading the effort to defend voter integrity,” Cruz said. He decried the siege as “unacceptable,” a “terrorist attack.” But he also said the insistence by Democrats and the media of no mass voter fraud “only inflamed the divisions we have.”
An investigation by The Associated Press found fewer than 475 cases of voter fraud among 25.5 million ballots cast in the six battleground states disputed by Trump, a minuscule number in percentage terms.
Unlike past national traumas — including the 2001 terror attacks — the country has emerged from Jan. 6 without an agreed upon road map for what comes next.
Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot whose New Jersey-area district recently marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, said people have repeatedly recalled “in these sort of bewildered tones” how united the country was that day — compared to now.
“It feels like a huge break from our history,” Sherrill said.
The result is not just a breakdown in trust among colleagues, but also a loss of common national commitment to the rules and norms of democracy.
Routine disputes over ordinary issues in Congress can quickly devolve into menacing threats — as happened when several Republican lawmakers started receiving violent messages, including a death threat, after voting for an otherwise bipartisan infrastructure bill that Trump opposed.
The two Republicans on the House panel investigating the attack, Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, face calls to be banished from their party.
Despite dozens of court cases and published reports showing no widespread voter fraud, Trump’s baseless claims have become the party standard and led to what some call a “slow-motion insurrection” as his supporters work the machinery of local elections in ways that are alarming voting rights advocates.
Democrats are redoubling efforts to approve stalled election legislation that seeks to bolster ballot access and protect election officials from harassment. But to pass the bill in the evenly split Senate, they are considering dramatic rules changes to overcome a Republican filibuster.
Many of Trump’s supporters have argued they are the ones fighting to save democracy. Two-thirds of Americans described the siege as very or extremely violent, according to an AP-NORC poll, but only 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack that way.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said the false story that the election was rigged or stolen has just continued “to be spun and spun and spun.”
She said, “The danger is when people act on it.”
Yet unlike the hundreds of Americans being prosecuted for their roles in Jan. 6, many members of Congress face no reprimand — and could be rewarded for their actions.
Hawley and Cruz are both considered potential 2024 presidential candidates.
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, who rushed to Mar-a-Lago to patch things up with Trump after initially being critical of the insurrection, remains on track to become the next House speaker if Republicans — with Trump’s help — win control in the November election.
And GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has seen her profile — and fundraising — skyrocket as she shares Trump’s baseless theories and decries the treatment of defendants jailed for their role in the attack.
“We’re in this no man’s land, where basically anything goes, and that’s a very unsettling place to be in a legislative body,” said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. “And it’s really a very unsettling place for the country to be.”
Colorado road conditions: Large list of closures as snow makes for tough commute Thursday
After overnight snowfall and very cold temperatures overnight, many are waking up to a tough commute on Thursday. For some, your drives may be impossible or include a large detour because there are many road closures.
Large list of road closures this morning! Follow @ColoradoDOT for the latest info on road conditions. #cowx pic.twitter.com/vjNNFhvhsW
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 6, 2022
Interstate 76 is closed in both directions from the Nebraska border to the U.S. Highway 6 exit in Sterling from Mile Point 184 to Mile Point 125. The closure extends for the eastbound lanes to Exit 90: Colorado Highway 71 (near Brush.)
Interstate 70 westbound is closed between Exit 216, U.S. 6, Loveland Pass and Exit 205, Colorado Highway 9, U.S. Highway 6, Silverthorne (1 mile east of Eisenhower Tunnel.) The road is closed due to a stalled vehicle.
Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between Exit 203, Colorado Highway 9; East Frisco, and Exit 218, Herman Gulch.
U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions over Loveland Pass. That’s between Montezuma Road and I-70.
U.S. Highway 40 is closed in both directions over Berthoud Pass. That’s between Henderson Mine Road (Berthoud Falls) and Mary Jane Ski Area (Berthoud Pass) from Mile Point 249 to Mile Point 235.
U.S. Highway 40 is closed in both directions over Rabbit Ears Pass. That’s between Spruce Street (Kremmling) and Kemry Lane (near Rabbit Ears Pass) from Mile Point 184 to Mile Point 139.
U.S. Highway 287 is closed from Ted’s Place to Wyoming due to adverse conditions.
Colorado Highway 14 (Poudre Canyon Road) is closed in both directions between Sleepin Elephant (nine miles east of Cameron Pass) and County Road 36 (near Walden) from Mile Point 78 to Mile Point 35. Comment: closed both directions over Poudre Canyon
Colorado Highway 125 is closed in both directions from Walden to Granby.
