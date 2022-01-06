Celebrities
‘Married At First Sight’ Season 14 Cast: Meet The 5 New Couples Before The Premiere
‘Married At First Sight’ is back! Season 14 premieres on January 5. Get to know the 5 brand-new couples hoping to find everlasting love the ‘MAFS’ way.
Married At First Sight returns January 5 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. Season 14 will take place in Boston, with 5 new couples meeting their stranger spouses at the altar. The 10 singles will enter into a marriage without having ever met before.
Over the course of the past 13 seasons, 12 couples are still together after they met on Married At First Sight. Will these 5 MAFS couples end up getting their happily ever after? Season 14 will showcase the highs and lows of their journeys. Get to know the couples below:
Alyssa & Chris
Alyssa (30) devotes her time to rescuing animals all over the world, leaving little room for dating. Her last relationship ended in heartbreak but she didn’t know how unhappy she was until it was over. Alyssa truly believes that Married At First Sight is her opportunity to find love and she thinks the experts will be able to break her streak of bad luck and find her the man she’s been searching for.
Chris (35) has had back-to-back long-term relationships since he was in high school. He needs the experts’ help finding a match because he’s learned that in his relationships thus far, he and his girlfriends are incompatible once the honeymoon phase ends. He hopes the matchmakers will be able to find him a woman who will keep his interest long-term! Dating apps are just not getting the job done!
Jasmina & Michael
Jasmina (29) knew early on that she had a passion for children, so she dove into her career helping local youth as an early childhood education teacher. After witnessing many failed relationships in her family involving infidelity and having gone through the same in her past relationships, Jasmina has done the work and healed from her trauma. She is truly ready to settle down and hand off the reins to the experts.
Michael (28) has tried all the dating apps but with no substantial results. A heart-to-heart conversation with his sister, led to him signing up for Married At First Sight because he wants a wife and a family but hasn’t been able to make it happen on his own. Michael trusts the experts and can’t wait to see the magic they create for him in finding his perfect match.
Katina & Olajuwon
Katina (29) has spent the last two years on a self-love journey; she has been focusing on herself and has grown spiritually. She’s always dreamed of being a wife and mother but has struggled to find the right partner. Katina is ready for Married At First Sight because she believes this process works. She is ready to grow old with someone.
Olajuwon (29) is an admitted former “playboy.” After enjoying this period in his life he realized he was lonely. He wants a partner with whom he can share life and hopes to have a family of his own. Olajuwon went to college with Jephte Pierre from season six of Married At First Sight. After reconnecting at their homecoming, Jephte only had great things to say about his MAFS experience so Olajuwon was thrilled when the show returned to Boston.
Lindsey & Mark
Lindsey (34) has always looked up to her grandparents’ relationship—they’ve been married for more than 70 years. Having learned a lot from past relationships, Lindsey knows both what she wants and what she brings to the table. She firmly believes that the experts will be able to find her not just a man, but a partner in life.
Mark (37) has wanted to be married his entire life and has been on multiple dating apps, but meeting women who aren’t ready to be a wife is frustrating for him. Nicknamed “Mark the Shark” he even applied to be Married at First Sight the last time the experts were in Boston and he feels that MAFS is destined to be his ticket to love! He’s hopeful he’ll finally get the answer to the question he’s been asking for a while now: “Mrs. Shark, where are you?!”
Noi & Steve
Noi (33) is known in her group of friends as being the one who loves easily and freely and it has admittedly gotten her into some trouble in the past. She is choosing to go on the Married At First Sight journey because she’s tired of being let down. She trusts that the experts will have her best interest at heart.
Throughout his life, Steve (38) has had incredible examples of healthy, happy marriages. Recently, he found out his grandparents – who have been married for 60 years -had an arranged marriage. After witnessing so much love and happiness, marrying his future wife at first sight does not scare Steve. He is very hopeful that the experts will be able to find him a match who will make him as happy as his grandparents.
A Tom-Tastic Mess: Asian Doll Walks Off ‘Fresh & Fit’ Podcast After Dispute, Phonic Peons Goofily Giggle About Not ‘Night Riding’ By Dating Black Women
On Monday, rapper Asian Doll made an appearance on the Fresh & Fit podcast—and it didn’t go well.
The Texas fem-cee walked off the recorded episode following a dispute with co-host Myron “Fit” Gaines who took issue with her calling him “mean” for repeatedly demanding she and other guests on the show not have “sidebar” conversations, which is apparently a rule the hosts have for guests on their show.
“He’s mean as f***,” she said of Gaines to host Walter “Fresh” Weekes, who then defended his co-host by pointing out that it wasn’t the first time they had to tell the women on their show to…*checks notes*…stop talking to each other.
“She’s been doing it for the whole show, I’m not mean as f***. I just have rules, simple,” Gaines said before telling Doll that she “can get the f***k off the show,” because she’s “not gon’ come on the platform disrespecting me.”
If we’re keeping it a buck, Gaines was being hella aggressive while Asian Doll was calm while challenging their weird rule about talking during a show where the premise is literally people talking.
Doll took to Twitter to address the incident.
But another thing trended on Twitter besides Doll’s not-so-dramatic exit.
Gaines was asked by another one of his guests about a clip from an old episode in which he said he and Weekes said they don’t date Black women and preferred the spiceless cooking of white women. OK, they didn’t say all that—but they DO apparently date white women and for some reason think that means they need to shade Black women and “night riders” a.k.a. men who date them in the process.
In the clip, Gaines asked Weekes about the African-American dating app BLK and the two cornily laughed about not wanting to date “Shaniquas and LaTishas.”
Gaines: “Hey bro, if you wanna date a bunch of Shaniquas go for it!”
Weekes: “Laquisha!”
Gaines: “Me and Fresh aren’t really down with the brown like that, we ain’t night riders, sometimes if they’re redbone but in general me and Fresh don’t dabble in the dark.”
“When it comes to dating and you’re personal preferences, no one bats an eye when women say they want a man that’s six feet tall, makes a certain amount of money, blah blah blah—those are considered preferences,” Gaines said in explanation. “But if I say, ‘Hey man, I don’t date Black girls like that—’Oh God, you hate Black women!’”
Yeeeeeeah, nah, bruh, that’s not how this works.
First of all, dating someone who “makes a certain amount of money” is a practical decision. Broke people can bring your credit score down, have you paying for literally everything, and, well…y’all know the lyrics to “Tyrone.” (Also, it’s worth mentioning that men also have the agency to reject women who are not financially stable—we just don’t.)
And as far as the “six feet tall” thing—stop it, bruh—most people are shallow to some extent and virtually everyone wants to be with someone they’re physically attracted to.
None of those actual “preferences” are the same as excluding an entire race of women from your dating pool based on zero specified characteristics outside of said race. And when you’re excluding women of the same race as you, the women in your family, and the woman you came from—well, that’s just some self-hating, Uncle Ruckus house negro s**t right there.
Yes, we all have our preferences—but some of our preferences are a result of the eurocentric programming of a thoroughly colonized mind.
No wonder they won’t let Black women talk to each other on their janky-a** show.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Send Khloe Flowers After Tristan Comes Clean About Cheating
Kourtney stepped up for sister Khloe as she and fiancé Travis sent a bouquet of roses to show their support after Tristan revealed he fathered a baby with another woman.
The Kardashians certainly know how to circle the wagons to protect one of their own! As Khloe Kardashian, 37, is no doubt still dealing with the news of her ex Tristan Thompson confirming he had a baby with another woman, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, showed a sign of solidarity by sending Khloe a little gift to pick up her spirits. Taking to her Instagram Story on January 5, Khloe shared a snap of a beautiful bouquet of pink roses with the caption, “My cuties @travisbarker @kourtneykardash. I love you.”
The show of support comes just two days after Tristan — who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloe –admitted to fathering a son with another woman named Maralee Nichols. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” the NBA star, 30, wrote to his Instagram Story on Monday. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.” He then went on to address Khloe directly, saying, “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
Although Khloe has stayed silent on the news, Maralee, who had filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan, quickly spoke out about the announcement. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” a spokesperson for Maralee said in a statement. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”
The paternity test results come about a month after Tristan and Maralee’s months-long affair was revealed by the Daily Mail. In the court documents, Tristan had admitted he had sex with Maralee in March 2021 while he was celebrating his 30th birthday. It later came out that their tryst had actually gone on for months before that, as well. Tristan asked for a paternity test when Maralee first filed for child support, and he received those results — which confirmed that he’s the dad — on Jan. 3.
Maxx Morando: 5 Things To Know About The Drummer Rumored To Be Dating Miley Cyrus
It appears that Miley Cyrus has a new man in her life. Ahead of her NYE party, Miley was spotted kissing Maxx Morando on a balcony in Miami, so here’s what you need to know.
Miley Cyrus has always marched to a beat of a different drum, and now, she the perfect accompaniment. Miley, 29, continued to stir up romance rumors between her and drummer Maxx Morando ahead of her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The “Midnight Sky” singer got in some calisthenics while on the balcony of her Miami hotel room, stretching her leg while in a black romper. After Miley got a bit limber with some stretches, she posed with her backside out towards the window, apparently giving Maxx a show. The two embraced and shared a sweet kiss.
Miley and Maxx, 23, were first romantically linked in July when they were spotted hanging out in Nashville, Tennessee, per Daily Mail. The two attended a Gucci fashion show together in November, furthering speculation that their love was real. As the world waits for these two to make it official, here’s what we know about Maxx so far.
1. Maxx Morando Is A Drummer.
“I’m Maxx Morando,” a then-18-year-old Maxx wrote for Modern Drummer in 2016. The musician said he had been “playing drums since I was eight and joined the School of Rock in Hollywood. I met some of my bandmates there, three of whom are Sage, Genessa, and Lydia of the Regrettes. My main influences are Phil Collins, Keith Moon, and Jack Bevan.”
2. He Was A Member Of The Regrettes.
As Maxx said, he was the drummer for The Regrettes, having met Lydia Night, Sage Chavis, and Genessa Gariano while at music school. The group released their debut EP, Hey!, in 2015, and followed it up with their debut album, Feel Your Feelings Fool!, in 2017.
“We’re excited that the incredible Mike Elizondo produced our record,” he told Modern Drummer. “The recording process was extremely fun and taught me so much. We recorded live, straight to tape, all in the same room, all at the same time. I was super focused on getting the best take every time as I couldn’t go back and re-do little parts. But because of this, I would focus too much and start to stiffen up and not play the way I wanted. After we did a few songs, I started to loosen up, and just played how I’d play live. It taught me to just play drums like I usually would, comfortably. It brought out some really great takes.”
Maxx left the group in 2018, after the release of their Attention Seeker EP.
3. Maxx Plays In The Band Liily.
While with the Regrettes, Maxx teamed with singer Dylan Nash, guitarist Sam De La Torre, and bassist Charlie Anastasis to form Liily. “We all knew each other and ran in the same circle of friends,” he told Soundazed. “Some of us went to school together, and some of us have known each other since we were around seven.” The group released their debut single, “Toro,” in late 2018.
Described as a “riffy, aggressive alt-rock combo from Los Angeles,” Liily continued to build a buzz over the following years. They released their debut album, TV or Not TV, in 2021.
4. He Is An Artist/Designer.
In September 2021, Maxx shared one of Miley’s posts to his Instagram Story (and he made it one of his profile’s Highlights.) “Collabed with @shane_kastl to make this look!” Maxx captioned the Story. The look in question was a colorful hodgepodge. Miley wore white short-shorts and a jacket that had different colored sleeves. Both pieces of her outfit were covered in vibrant painted designs.
5. He Has A Peanut Allergy.
While speaking with the publication We Will Punk You!, the interviewer brought up how Max had a recent allergy attack. “I have a peanut allergy. So yeah, I flared up. And that’s why I’m eating cornflakes right now,” he said. “Anyway. I’m just complaining. It’s not even worth it. I’m sorry, enough about me… I’m Maxx.”
