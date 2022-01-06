Maxx Morando: 5 Things To Know About The Drummer Rumored To Be Dating Miley Cyrus

It appears that Miley Cyrus has a new man in her life. Ahead of her NYE party, Miley was spotted kissing Maxx Morando on a balcony in Miami, so here’s what you need to know.
Miley Cyrus has always marched to a beat of a different drum, and now, she the perfect accompaniment. Miley, 29, continued to stir up romance rumors between her and drummer Maxx Morando ahead of her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The “Midnight Sky” singer got in some calisthenics while on the balcony of her Miami hotel room, stretching her leg while in a black romper. After Miley got a bit limber with some stretches, she posed with her backside out towards the window, apparently giving Maxx a show. The two embraced and shared a sweet kiss.
Miley and Maxx, 23, were first romantically linked in July when they were spotted hanging out in Nashville, Tennessee, per Daily Mail. The two attended a Gucci fashion show together in November, furthering speculation that their love was real. As the world waits for these two to make it official, here’s what we know about Maxx so far.
1. Maxx Morando Is A Drummer.
“I’m Maxx Morando,” a then-18-year-old Maxx wrote for Modern Drummer in 2016. The musician said he had been “playing drums since I was eight and joined the School of Rock in Hollywood. I met some of my bandmates there, three of whom are Sage, Genessa, and Lydia of the Regrettes. My main influences are Phil Collins, Keith Moon, and Jack Bevan.”
2. He Was A Member Of The Regrettes.
As Maxx said, he was the drummer for The Regrettes, having met Lydia Night, Sage Chavis, and Genessa Gariano while at music school. The group released their debut EP, Hey!, in 2015, and followed it up with their debut album, Feel Your Feelings Fool!, in 2017.
“We’re excited that the incredible Mike Elizondo produced our record,” he told Modern Drummer. “The recording process was extremely fun and taught me so much. We recorded live, straight to tape, all in the same room, all at the same time. I was super focused on getting the best take every time as I couldn’t go back and re-do little parts. But because of this, I would focus too much and start to stiffen up and not play the way I wanted. After we did a few songs, I started to loosen up, and just played how I’d play live. It taught me to just play drums like I usually would, comfortably. It brought out some really great takes.”
Maxx left the group in 2018, after the release of their Attention Seeker EP.
3. Maxx Plays In The Band Liily.
While with the Regrettes, Maxx teamed with singer Dylan Nash, guitarist Sam De La Torre, and bassist Charlie Anastasis to form Liily. “We all knew each other and ran in the same circle of friends,” he told Soundazed. “Some of us went to school together, and some of us have known each other since we were around seven.” The group released their debut single, “Toro,” in late 2018.
Described as a “riffy, aggressive alt-rock combo from Los Angeles,” Liily continued to build a buzz over the following years. They released their debut album, TV or Not TV, in 2021.
4. He Is An Artist/Designer.
In September 2021, Maxx shared one of Miley’s posts to his Instagram Story (and he made it one of his profile’s Highlights.) “Collabed with @shane_kastl to make this look!” Maxx captioned the Story. The look in question was a colorful hodgepodge. Miley wore white short-shorts and a jacket that had different colored sleeves. Both pieces of her outfit were covered in vibrant painted designs.
5. He Has A Peanut Allergy.
While speaking with the publication We Will Punk You!, the interviewer brought up how Max had a recent allergy attack. “I have a peanut allergy. So yeah, I flared up. And that’s why I’m eating cornflakes right now,” he said. “Anyway. I’m just complaining. It’s not even worth it. I’m sorry, enough about me… I’m Maxx.”
According to reports, Kathy Hilton refused to film with the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until producers offered her a bigger paycheck.
Her chess move was reportedly successful, and now she’s back with the rest of her costars.
However, Life & Style reported that Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Crystal Minkoff are not as pleased about Kathy’s good fortune.
A source told the outlet the following: “The reason for all the jealousy is that Kathy is still considered a ‘friend’ of the Housewives. She’s not an official regular. Not yet anyway.”
Although sister Kyle Richards didn’t voice any frustration, the other “housewives are furious and stirring up a fuss,” said the insider. “It caused a major salary snooping investigation in the 90210.”
The source continued, “Every other cast member wants to know what Kathy’s making this season, and if they find out that it’s more than what they’re taking home, there’s going to be hell to pay over at Bravo.”
Last season, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reportedly had higher ratings than any other show in the franchise (part of its success is owed to the public fascination with Erika’s legal saga).
However, another factor was the addition of Kathy. Her quirky humor was an endearing part of the show, and she added a levity that balanced out the drama.
Tomorrow incredulously marks the 1-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s most rabid and violent bootlickers’ destructive descent upon the Capitol in Washington, D.C. to attempt a coup on his behalf. Since that historic day, there have been 700 people arrested, indicted, arraigned, and/or sentenced to prison time for their part in the riots that left police officers dead, injured mentally and physically, and traumatized to the point of suicide. It was one of the ugliest days in modern American history and it’s exactly what the country deserves for letting THE GUY WHO HOSTS THE APPRENTICE become the President of the United States.
According to a report in DailyMail, the alphabet boys, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are still on the hunt for 350 people who were all caught on camera committing crimes on January 6, 2021. 100 of those have already been identified by have not yet been arrested. One grey-hoodied person, in particular, is wanted for allegedly planting bombs at the Democratic and Republican National Committees headquarters just 24 hours before the riots began.
If those who ran up to the Capitol to enact violence and break s**t, they should be aware that a Florida man was just sentenced to 5 years in prison for spraying police with a fire extinguisher before throwing it at them as a weapon. Remember the weirdo wearing the fur hat with horns? He is 34-year-old “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley. He was sentenced to 41 months in the whoscow.
‘This investigation takes time because it is a lot of lot of work, a lot of painstaking work that they look at the video kind of frame by frame,’ D’Antuono said.
In one case, police body camera footage captures a man using a cane with electric prods on the end jabbing at officers and shocking them as they fight to hold back the riotous crowd trying to break through a barricaded line of officers at one of the doors of the Capitol.
We can’t wait for the feds to round up the rest of these miscreant MAGA morons and put them where they belong!