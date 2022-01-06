News
Mike Preston: Terrell Suggs brings some ‘Sizzle’ to Ravens’ final game against Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger | COMMENTARY
Former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs still chuckles when he hears the name Ben Roethlisberger.
“Old Ben,” Suggs said with a sigh and then laughter. Then his memory shoots back to the 16 seasons he played against the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
“Big Ben was very difficult to bring down and it was fun going against him,” Suggs said. “He was always injured until it was time to play us, and then he magically heals and shows up for the game.”
Roethlisberger and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, formerly of the New England Patriots, always received verbal jags from Suggs, but Roethlisberger was his favorite target. No player sacked Roethlisberger more than Suggs, who took the Steelers quarterback down 17 times on his way to his career total of 139, which ranks eighth all-time.
It’s no coincidence that the Ravens chose Suggs as their “Legend of the Game” to be introduced minutes before the opening kickoff Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in the regular-season finale between the AFC North rivals. This is expected to be the last game of Roethlisberger’s 18-season Hall of Fame career.
There is no better way — except for a victory and an improbable playoff berth — to energize the crowd and say goodbye to Roethlisberger than to bring back the player who tormented him the most.
“Yeah, I know why I’m back. It’s the rivalry, Ben’s last game as a Steeler and all that,” said Suggs, 39, another potential Hall of Famer.
So, what kind of pregame dance will Suggs deliver? Knowing him, it has to be special.
“It’s probably something I am used to doing but I’ll play it by ear,” Suggs said. “I pretty much go by the energy of the crowd, feed off them like I always did.”
Throughout most of his career, Ravens fans and teammates fed off Suggs’ energy. As the team’s 10th overall draft pick in 2003, one of the youngest players ever selected at age 20, he finished his Ravens career with 855 tackles, seven interceptions, 37 forced fumbles, 63 pass breakups and three touchdowns. Of his 244 career games with the Ravens, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs, Suggs started 226.
Maybe the top two accomplishments that should guarantee him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame are being named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2003 and the Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. Those credentials are impeccable.
At the same time, Suggs became one of the team’s most colorful players. Ray Lewis had his dance, Tony Siragusa and Sam Adams were a bit crazy and Michael McCrary had his jet pack and other kids toys, but Suggs was a combination of them all. He never stopped talking and often hijacked the golf cart of owners Art Modell and Steve Bisciotti during practices.
His music was obnoxiously loud in the locker room, he occasionally reported to training camp overweight and he was involved in several off-field incidents. But Baltimore fans often just attributed it to “Siz being Siz.”
On game day, he was a monster, a player who relentlessly pursued quarterbacks and taunted them.
“With Ben, you had more time to get to him because he was always trying to extend plays, which gave you more time to sack him,” Suggs said. “Not with Brady. He doesn’t hold onto the ball long. I remember when Ben’s nose was broken. We saw it bleeding and then throughout the course we found out it was broken.
“Brady never really got hit. He got the ball out so fast that he didn’t take punishment. I wouldn’t be surprised if he played another two or three years.”
It would be interesting to see how Suggs, who retired after winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019, would handle celebrations in today’s game. Officials have thrown more flags this season to crack down on taunting, but players are still allowed to celebrate and “mug” for the cameras in the end zone after big players or turnovers.
Can you imagine Suggs unplugged?
“I don’t know, I’ve never been the one to cost the team,” Suggs said. “I think I could get away without costing us, depending on how much I did it and when I did it. It would be subjective to which referee you got and what you did.”
That sounds a little apprehensive for Suggs, but then the real Suggs emerges, the “Sizzle” that came out on Sunday afternoons.
“It’s all part of the game,” Suggs said. “The gloating, the intimidation and all of that, it just makes the game better. The game is tailor-made for offenses to score touchdowns, but now if you do something great on defense, you get to perform.”
Suggs, though, has toned it down. His production company, Team Sizzle Films in Phoenix, became stagnant in the past year because of the coronavirus and has been slowed again because of another nationwide spike in cases. His acting career is in a similar holding pattern, which is no big deal for Suggs because he prefers not to be in the spotlight.
“I’ve always been a more behind-the-scenes person,” Suggs said. “I’m still waiting for The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] to call me but until then I’m still behind the scenes writing and producing.”
He is also an active parent. His daughter, Dahni, 14, is in the eighth grade and is already 6-foot-1, which is why she plays basketball. His son Duke, 13, also plays basketball and football. But don’t expect him to follow in his father’s footsteps.
“He thinks he is Steph Curry,” said Suggs, once a basketball junkie himself. “Right now, though, he isn’t into football but video games. Me? I just like watching them and being an AAU dad.”
Suggs still watches a lot of NFL games. He even attended the Ravens’ season opener against the Raiders in Las Vegas, the first time he has gone in person since he retired.
According to Suggs, the game has changed and the COVID protocols have made a significant impact. There has always been inconsistent play, but now it appears to be the standard.
“You can lose your starting QB the night before a game,” Suggs said. “It’s very difficult to go on a run. The fate is not in your hands, it depends on the players you have available this week. I’d hate to go on a run and then lose five or six guys because of COVID.
“I look at the Ravens and there are a lot of reasons why they struggle on defense. They’ve got a lot of guys out; their roster is depleted. Last weekend [against the Rams], the only people I recognized out there were Patrick Queen, Tony Jefferson and Brandon Williams. Considering how the game is played now and the way of the world, it’s hard to build a top-tier defense. They need a little help this weekend, but stranger things have happened.”
Suggs says he still keeps in touch with several of his old teammates, especially defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and outside linebacker Jarret Johnson. He doesn’t like to talk about possibly entering the Hall of Fame because there have been other great players who never made it. He does, however, like to talk about his great memories in Baltimore and his brief time in Kansas City. He won a Super Bowl title in both cities.
“My best memories were playing with the guys, Ray, Ed [Reed], Jonathan [Ogden], AD [Adalius Thomas], Jarret, Haloti — people I played with who helped shape my career,” Suggs said. “Winning the Super Bowl was one of the greatest experiences because our locker room was like none other.
“The second one [Kansas City] was really enjoyable. In the first one, so much was weighing on us because that was the last time all of us were going to be on the field together. In the second one, I didn’t have all those deeply rooted relationships. I was really good with those guys in K.C., and it was fun to be able to go on the ride with them.”
Suggs says he is enjoying life now and doesn’t know about the future. He wants the next 40 years to be as exciting as the first.
But the next important date is Sunday. That’s when Suggs gets to step on the same field as Roethlisberger again. He won’t be playing against him, but the Ravens want him to spread the same enthusiasm he used to bring to the stadium.
“Sizzle” is back.
News
Hunter Henry explains how Patriots made him better, stronger this season
Through 16 games this season, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has posted fewer receptions and receiving yards than any other year of his career.
And he couldn’t be happier.
Because for the first time in Henry’s career, he’s on track to play every game this season.
“It’s very significant,” Henry said Wednesday. “I’ve battled my injuries, battled a lot of things that kept me off the field that, honestly, sometimes were out of my control.”
The injuries Henry alluded to include a torn ACL, lacerated kidney and a tibia plateau fracture he suffered during his five seasons with the Chargers. This year, Henry said the Patriots’ strength and conditioning staff has helped him shed significant body fat and increased his overall strength.
Other players who recently arrived from other organizations have noted the Pats’ training program stresses lower-body strength and explosive movements.
“Squat until you drop, baby! Let’s go!” Henry said with a laugh. “Squat the house. No, lots of lower-body (exercise) is very emphasized.”
The only injury Henry’s known to have suffered in New England was a banged-up shoulder during training camp. He missed little more than a week of practice.
“I’m very thankful that I came here because definitely, the program has been great,” Henry said. “I definitely changed my body, and it’s paid off for me week in and week out.”
The 27-year-old added he’s enjoyed his first season with the Patriots more than any other in his career, despite the massive expectations that came with his free-agent contract and slow 2-4 start.
“It’s been a fun season,” Henry said. “Obviously, there was a lot of new things going on — new area, new team, new culture. I felt like I meshed in well with it. I’ve really enjoyed being here. I’ve really enjoyed the season, too, and everything that’s come with it. The good, the bad, learning.
“I feel like I’ve become a better football player — overall, scheme, everything. It’s been a pleasure.”
News
Balanced attack leads the way for Tewksbury
MARLBORO – If Tewksbury wasn’t already considered the best boys hockey team in Div. 2, it made a compelling argument Wednesday evening.
After being frustrating for the first period and a half by fellow unbeaten Lincoln-Sudbury, the Redmen erupted for five goals from five sources the rest of the way to beat their DCL-MVC 2 rivals handily, earning a 5-1 victory at New England Sports Center to improve to 5-0.
“They have had really good games against us in the past few years so this was definitely one where we wanted to come out and make a statement,” said Tewksbury senior captain Caden Connors. “I feel like this is the best team we have had in the last four years, and this a really good win for us to set the tone for the rest of the year.”
Warrior goaltender Logan Herguth stopped the first 19 Tewksbury shots, including a few sterling chances. But two goals in the span of 1:12 in the middle of the second opened the floodgates for the Redmen, who had a 34-17 advantage in shots on goal.
Matt Cooke broke the ice with a pretty finish on an odd-man rush set up by a crushing hit along the boards, finally solving Herguth high on a feed from Sean Lane. Before L-S (3-1) had a chance to regroup, Aaron Connelly shoveled in a rebound for a 2-0 edge.
“We talked about it after the first. We have been starting off a little slow, once the goal comes it starts to come in bunches,” said Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty. “We have some pretty talented kids on the team that work hard, they are big, they are strong, but you have to start scoring in the first period.”
Jeremy Insogna made it 3-0 early in the third after some hard work by his line down low caused the puck to pop loose near the left post, and he capitalized.
The Warriors, a Div. 1 squad this winter after realignment, looked like they might have some life after cashing in just three seconds into their third power play – Tewksbury was whistled for the only three penalties of the game – when a Frank DiTraglia shot from the right point snuck through to cut it to 3-1 with 6:44 remaining.
But Lane had a quick answer a little over a minute later and Connors, the smooth defensemen with plenty of offensive flair, capped it from the right circle with 2:29 left. Ben Cooke made 16 saves for the Redmen to secure the win.
“We have so much talent. Our depth is really what makes us a good team,” said Connors. “When you get five different guys to score, it makes it tough for teams to beat you.”
News
Missed stipend pushed Massachusetts lawmaker’s pay to six-figure heights
State Sen. Cindy Friedman’s $220,000-plus pay last year was boosted by a $64,000 stipend she missed out on the previous year, the Senate clerk has confirmed.
Friedman served on eight committees in 2021, as her compensation reflects.
But an accounting error resulted in her not being compensated for her role as vice chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee in 2019 and 2020.
“In 2021, the error was corrected, which was reflected in the Office of the Comptroller’s CTHRU database as a one-time adjustment to the senator’s base pay. In 2022, her annual compensation will comprise a base pay consistent with other senators, plus expenses and stipends,” the clerk’s office told the Herald.
The Herald reported Friedman’s six-figure salary Wednesday — pay that pushed the Arlington Democrat to the top of the list as the highest earner among lawmakers, state payroll data revealed.
Of the $85,212 in “other” pay paid out to the senator, $64,000 encompassed the missing stipend payments, Friedman’s office said.
Massachusetts Senate Clerk Michael Hurley confirmed the error to the Herald, taking responsibility for the oversight.
“She wasn’t paid and that was a mistake,” Hurley said, referring to the missed stipend payments.
Friedman is statutorily entitled to a $64,000 stipend for serving as the vice chairwoman to the Joint Committee on Ways and Means for the two-year session. The payments are typically distributed over the length of the session, but she was debited the entire amount in 2021 to make up for lost earnings, Hurley said.
Still, even without the one-time stipend payout, Friedman’s 2021 pay would have been a cut above her usual haul, which for the last two years has been about $115,000 annually including stipends and expenses.
Lawmakers gave themselves a plush raise at the start of 2021, bumping salaries, expense accounts and stipends up by just under 5%.
Income for lawmakers and their staffs account for just over $67 million of the state’s $8.39 billion payroll, according to the state comptroller’s office.
Expense accounts range from $16,245 and $21,660 depending on how far lawmakers live from the State House.
Mike Preston: Terrell Suggs brings some ‘Sizzle’ to Ravens’ final game against Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger | COMMENTARY
Hunter Henry explains how Patriots made him better, stronger this season
Balanced attack leads the way for Tewksbury
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies by Volume: LINK, FTM, LUNA
Missed stipend pushed Massachusetts lawmaker’s pay to six-figure heights
Rev. Eugene Rivers, Black and white church leaders from across the country to gather in D.C. on Jan. 6
The World’s First DEX Phone App Is Now Live on Android
As Ravens’ DL Calais Campbell, CB Jimmy Smith mull future, a potential exodus looms: ‘There’s no guarantees’
El Salvador Prepares Regulatory Framework To Issue Controversial Bitcoin Bonds
New Hampshire man held in 7-year-old daughter’s disappearance
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News7 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week