Missouri AG files lawsuit to end St. Louis County mask mandate
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to end St. Louis County’s new mask mandate.
Schmitt made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening.
“Today I filed suit against St. Louis County for passing an illegal mask mandate last night,” he tweeted. “Evidently, COVID tyranny is a hard habit to break. The citizens of St. Louis County are free people, not subjects, and can make these decisions themselves.”
On Tuesday, the St. Louis County Council voted 4-3 in favor of the order, which requires vaccinated and unvaccinated people older than 5 to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. The county-wide mandate went into effect today at 8:30 a.m.
The county rescinded its previous mask mandate on Dec. 9, weeks after a Cole County judge barred local health departments from issuing them.
Councilmembers who voted for the new mandate this week cited an increase of COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area. A record 1,114 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
There was also a record number of new patients overnight. The latest data shows there were 213 new hospital admissions, up from 176 new patients reported yesterday.
Denver metro area school and government office closures for Jan. 6, 2022
Sheriff’s department may know what led to deaths of Missouri family
IRON COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators in Iron County, Missouri believe the tragic deaths of a family of four happened after a power outage in the Lake Killarney area.
A family of four, including infant twins, were found dead in their home on Tuesday morning.
The Iron County Sheriff’s Department does not suspect foul play.
The victims have been identified as 33-year-old Steven Sikes, 31-year-old Julie Crawford, and their twin 9-month-old boys.
“This is a tragic situation. Anytime you have a family that’s involved in such a tragic incident like this – and two small children,” Sheriff Jeff Burkett said.
It’s believed a heating source, located in the living room of the home, may have caused the their deaths.
“It’s our understanding the house did not have power,” Burkett said. “A day or so previously, a tree fell down and caused a power outage. So the family was seeking secondary source to warm up the home.
“They had a generator working as well. So, just with the chemical in the air and gases, long-term ventilation would be an issue. This time of year we have a lot of issues with heat sources. My suggestion: if you are using an alternative heat source that has a chemical, make sure it working properly and well-ventilated.”
The Iron County coroner says autopsies are planned to determine the exact cause of death.
Former bookkeeper sentenced to prison for $670,000 fraud scheme
ST. LOUIS – A former bookkeeper of a St. Louis accounting firm has been sentenced to almost four years in prison for stealing more than half a million dollars from a trust fund.
Paula Smith, 69, O’Fallon, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of mail fraud and one count of money laundering. On Jan. 5, she was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison by United States District Court Judge Matthew T. Schelp, according to a press release.
Smith was a bookkeeper at an accounting firm that managed D.E.W. Trust, which was once valued at $8.6 million and had more than 20 beneficiaries, including 12 St. Louis area charities. She wrote several checks from D.E.W. Trust to herself, totaling $670,000 between Oct. 2013 and June 2018, the press release states.
To hide her scheme, Smith labeled the checks as advance payments to a trustee and as payments to a vendor. She used the money to buy herself a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 and a 2018 Keystone Hornet Hideout 26RLS Travel Trailer, according to the press release.
“People who think they can get away with embezzling money should realize the crime eventually catches up with them like it did with Paula Smith,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans of the FBI St. Louis Division. “While Smith enriched herself in the short term, she will now pay a much higher price with a sentence of almost 4 years in federal prison.”
The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Montgomery Bank Anti-Money Laundering Team.
