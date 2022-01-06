Connect with us

‘Mob Wives’ Star Renee Graziano Arrested After Crashing Car: Report

15 seconds ago

Renee Graziano
The reality star was busted for a DWI after she crashed into a parked car, while driving in Staten Island, New York.

Renee Graziano was brought into custody on Tuesday January 4 for a DWI charge, via DailyMail. The 52-year-old Mob Wives star allegedly hit a parked car, as she drove through Staten Island just after 10 p.m. She’d told police that she’d taken Adderall before driving her car. NYPD confirmed that she was arrested in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Renee Graziano was arrested for a DWI on January 4 at 22:35. She’s still being held at the 123rd precinct,” they said in a statement.

After Renee got out of her car, she allegedly showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and watery eyes. The reality star was reportedly taken to a hospital, and then to the police precinct, where she was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, which is a misdemeanor, according to DailyMailHollwoodLife reached out to a representative for Renee for comment.

Renee was arrested on DWI charges, after she crashed into a parked car. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Other Mob Wives stars have fallen into some legal trouble in recent years. One of Renee’s former co-stars Drita D’Avanzo was arrested back in 2019 after an NYPD raid on her Staten Island home, after obtaining a search warrant. The police found two guns, as well as marijuana and pills during the investigation. They arrested Drita and her husband Lee. After Drita’s arrest, Renee spoke out and mentioned that no matter what their relationship was she didn’t want to see her co-star arrested. ““No Matter Whether I’m On Good Terms With Someone Or Not I’d NEVER Wish Nor Want To See Anyone Go To Jail!! Especially A Mother!” she said in an Instagram post at the time. “This Is A Shame And I’m Sure It Will Be Rectified Quickly.”

Renee starred in all six seasons of Mob Wives, which ran from 2011 to 2016. After the series ended, she was cast on Celebrity  Big Brother 18, which she came in third place on. She’s the daughter of former Bonanno crime family consigliere Anthony Graziano, who served time in prison from 2003 to 2011 on racketeering charges. She was married to ex-mobster Hector Pagan Jr., who gave evidence to the DEA, which led to Renee’s dad’s arrest. In 2014, Renee’s ex-husband was sentenced to 11 years for murder.

 

Atlanta Mayor Fires Chief of Staff After Arrest for Threatening Ex-Wife

9 mins ago

January 6, 2022

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose  | 

Atlanta PD

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ former chief of staff, Ali Carter, is looking for a new job.

Dickens was sworn in on January 1 — days after Carter was arrested for making terroristic threats.

Carter was on an American Airlines flight on Dec. 29 when officers boarded the plane with an arrest warrant from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

He looked up from his seat on the plane and informed officers that he was the new Atlanta mayor’s chief of staff, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

Carter: “Do you know who I am?”

Officer: “Yeah, Ali.”

Carter: “Do you know my job?”

Officer: “No.”

Carter: “I’m chief of staff to Andre Dickens.”

Officer: “OK, well you still have a warrant for your arrest.”

Carter was cuffed then taken to a local police precinct where officers confirmed the warrant with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

The warrant stemmed from a domestic incident in 2020 involving his ex-wife, who told police Carter threatened her boyfriend for disciplining their child.

Carter allegedly called his ex-wife and told her he would empty his AR-15 if the boyfriend ever touched his child again. The phone call was recorded, police said.

Carter was booked into the Douglas County Jail and has since bonded out.

1641407782 553 Atlanta Mayor Fires Chief of Staff After Arrest for Threatening

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Dickens was elected Atlanta’s 61st mayor after winning the runoff election against Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore last month.

A spokesperson for the City of Atlanta confirmed Carter “is not part of the Mayor’s administration and is no longer an employee of the City of Atlanta.”

RHOBH Fans Slam Erika Jayne for Selling $710 Hair Extensions

11 mins ago

January 6, 2022

RHOBH’s Erika Jayne’s New Hair Extension Line Slammed for Outrageous Pricing
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne announced the release of her new clip-in hair extensions line on the company’s Instagram page over the weekend. And fans were all here for it and ready to place orders. That is until they saw the $710 price tag.

Posting the new extension on her Instagram, she captioned the photo: “NEW YEAR! NEW YOU! NEW HAIR!! WWW.PRETTYMESSHAIR.COM IS LIVE.”

 

She also posted another photo captioned “Inches, you can get some too. PRETTYMESSHAIR.”

While Erika, 50, and her hair extensions do look gorgeous in the shots, fans are now calling it all a joke and cash grab and remain unimpressed for what the asking price is. On the company’s website, the hair extensions are $710 for one  DIY clip-in set.

Taking to the comments fans were quick to point out the “ridiculous” quality and cost of the product.

One fan wrote, “Too expensive—you can buy these exact same extensions on Amazon—save your money hunny.”

Another added, “Pricing doesn’t seem legit at allllll for clip ins.”

Other fans accused the RHOBH star of price gouging especially during a pandemic.

“Low down the price, then maybe you’ll sell out faster. Don’t forget we’re in a pandemic and you’re targeting a niche consumer with the prices because in all honesty the 1% would definitely be able to afford these extensions,” they said.

At one point, one consumer flat out called Erika and her prices “a joke.”

The user writing, “What a joke your prices are. Beverly Hills prices that’s for sure!”

As many fans are aware, Erika is facing a $25 million lawsuit attached to her ex-husband, Tom Girardi.

During a last season episode of RHOBH Erika admitted to costar Kyle Richards that she had “zero dollars” to her name.

“I’m out here rebuilding my life girl,” she told Kyle. “But girl, I have zero dollars. And by the time those trustees are done with him [Tom], there will be nothing…So I walk out of this with nothing.”

Hopefully Erika can sell out this extension line (or lower the price) and add some more dollars to that bank account. Because we all know how “exxxpensive” it is to be you, girl.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently filming its new season expected to air sometime in Spring of this year.

Capricorn Kingin’: Martell Holt Shares Hopeful 40th Birthday Message Following Messy Mistress Interview — ‘I Know My Heart & I’m Still Good!’

22 mins ago

January 5, 2022

Capricorn Kingin’: Martell Holt Shares Hopeful 40th Birthday Message Following Messy Mistress Interview — ‘I Know My Heart & I’m Still Good!’
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Capricon birthday wishes are in order for Martell Holt, arguably the most criticized figure on reality TV this past year, but he’s still keeping a positive outlook on the future!

The polarizing “Love and Marriage Huntsville” cast member went live on Instagram yesterday to check in with fans on his 40th Birthday while shopping in Nashville with his children. Martell’s live stream was made just one day after his baby mama, Arionne Curry, appeared in an interview with YouTube personality Tasha K, spilling the tea on their relationship. Martell, however, did not comment on Arionne at all and instead kept his message simple and positive on his born day.

“It’s amazing to see another day. Life is crazy, it throws a lot of curveballs at us, but we have to be strong and continue to push forward. I am an overcomer! I’ve been through a lot…and those of you who haven’t been through anything — just know it’s coming! And you too, you have to be strong enough and continue to be a good person. I know my heart and I’m still good.”

Good for him!

In related news, the Capricorn King’s former mistress seemingly sparked a reaction from Kimmi, Maurice Scott’s wife. In her interview, Arionne alleged Maurice cheated on Kimmi during a trip to Atlanta with Martell and his allegedly creepin’ brother Marsau Scott. Kimmi shared the following photo with a cryptic caption hours after the interview went viral.

“We ALL tired, chile”

Welp! Happy Birthday to Martell and a few other Capricorn Kings — Peter Gunz and Ray J — who were also born within this zodiac season.

