Nasdaq Reveals the 2 Interesting Cryptocurrencies to Grab in 2022
Cryptocurrencies are becoming more popular day by day where many people are very eager to invest their savings into digital assets. And as a record, the crypto market made remarkable history’s in the past year with many achievements. Thus, the market cap of the crypto market hit more than $3 trillion in 2021.
Following the success in the new year ahead, crypto investments are rising through its unique services to the real world. In this trending aspect, Nasdaq revealed the 2 cryptocurrencies to buy in the heartbeat in 2022. Let’s explore some interesting facts about those assets to excite the users.
1. Ethereum (ETH)
The world’s second largest cryptocurrency is popularly known as Ethereum (ETH). To add more interest, its blockchain service clubs more than 2,900 dApps covering finance, gaming, fashion and technology sectors. More so, it enables the users to own and experience safe, secured, error free applications in real time.
Even though the transaction speed and the cost is a flaw to the network, Ethereum is planning to bring in developments to fix these issues. Furthermore, the Ethereum platform is transferring to the proof-of-stake validation method soon. Thus, with this upgrade, Ethereum can process as many as 100K transactions per second. Hence, ETH network will mark a record for processing high volumes of TPS.
According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum is already a favorite currency among the investors community and now it is standing at $3,803.49. And, with even more innovative upgrades in the network, Ethereum will spike high and might hit a new ATH in 2022.
2. Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche is also similar to Ethereum which serves as the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry. It also runs many dApps in its network as Avalanche works fast, at low cost and as a eco-friendly platform. However, launched in 2020 Avalanche operates about 4000 dApps so far, which is a great milestone for the network in a very short span.
Moreover, the secret behind Avalanche network to hold a strong user base is its speedy transactions. As per the record, it boosts 4500 transactions per second completing it in less than 2 seconds. The shocking part of this great advantage of Avalanche is, the TPS rate is compared to six minutes for Ethereum.
In addition, the working model of Avalanche is also unique and interesting as it connects three blockchains to work together. Where one blockchain is working to exchange tokens, the other is to host the dApps and the last chain is to communicate and coordinate the validators in the network.
The current market status of AVAX is $104.25 which is facing some down trend in the last 24 hours. But then, with its innovative and low cost services, Avalanche will soar high marking new milestones with its strategic metrics.
Zen Fighters: a brand new VR esports gaming metaverse on Blockchain
There is no denying the growing popularity of esports, but it doesn’t feel like it has reached the mainstream since up until recently digital sports games were being played on flat screens while sitting idle on a chair. However, the tide is turning with the arrival of VR headsets, allowing players to physically move in their environment as they compete with others. One such next-generation esports game is called Zen Fighters, where the players not only exercise and compete with each other but earn money for their efforts too. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the unique gameplay elements that make this game stand out from the rest.
What is “Zen Fighters”?
Zen Fighters is an innovative esports game built natively for virtual reality that incorporates NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to achieve the vibrant ecosystem of a real sports market. In this game, players will be able to earn NFT prizes like in-game items, new fighters, cosmetic upgrades or $ZENY tokens for their achievements, and own all of it in their personal crypto wallet, which they can later sell for any other cryptocurrency in global blockchain marketplaces like OpenSea, thus making it a play-to-earn game.
With elements from both Harry Potter’s Quidditch and Pokémon Go, as well as a Street Fighter type of matching system, Zen Fighters is a unique one-on-one competitive sport that is only possible in virtual reality. The game requires players to think on their feet, anticipate their opponents’ moves, and adjust their tactics depending on the unique superpowers of theirs and their opponent’s fighters.
Game Lore Behind Zen Fighters
The solar system in the Zen Republic metaverse consists of a sun and seven planets in its orbit. After millennia of intergalactic conflicts over who owns the sun, the citizens of these planets were able to come to an agreement on sharing the sun’s energy.
Together, they founded the Zen Fighters league as a symbol of their newfound camaraderie, in which the greatest fighters from all around the Zen Republic compete against one another.
The NFT Fighters
There are three types of fighters in Zen Fighters, coming from different planets of the Zen Republic Metaverse: Martians, Reptilians and Sumerians. These fighters are upgradable NFTs that differ cosmetically (hairstyle, body color, etc). The most important trait of a fighter is their superpowers. When a fighter is born, it acquires 3 random and non-changeable superpowers, some stronger, some weaker. Even though these superpowers can’t be changed, the more experience points a fighter gets, the more they level up and unlock new superpowers, possibly increasing their worth in the market.
Play-To-Earn Game Model
All assets in Zen Fighters are Non-Fungible Tokens that can be purchased using the Zen Fighters’ native currency, $ZENY.
By signing up for an account, you’re instantly linked to a crypto wallet where you may keep NFTs as well as $ZENY and any other cryptocurrency.
By playing the game, players have a significant chance of making a profit, especially the early supporters. There are a couple of ways to earn by playing:
- Leveling up fighters unlocks their new superpowers, and gives them a treasure box that can have valuable cosmetics or other things inside it. Characters that have been leveled up may be resold on the marketplace for a profit depending on their look and their abilities.
- Staked battles against other human players: Staking a certain amount of tokens and the winner takes it all.
- Official tournaments: Zen Fighters will host tournaments in which players can compete and win the prize pool!
- Competitive and cooperative minigames: Players will be able to compete with others in a race or cooperate to clear a mission and acquire treasure boxes or tokens!
Spectators Watch to Earn!
Spectators are a crucial piece of the puzzle to any esports game, and Zen Fighters is no exception. We understand that the audience of players for VR games is still rather low, so we are focusing on getting spectators intrigued, which will draw more players later down the road. To incentivize viewership, we will have spectators earn $ZENY tokens alongside players.
Invitation-only competitions with the top Zen Fighters on the planet will be held. The spectators will have a chance to get involved in these tournaments by watching and supporting their favorite fighters via live-stream on the smartphone app and streaming sites like Twitch. Viewers will be enabled to bet on the result of matches, support the players by investing in them, and even more. The viewers will also have a chance to purchase match tickets from the in-game shop to watch tournaments live in VR. Also, the spectators are not limited to watching, betting and investing – they can buy fighters themselves and lend them to others, acting as their agent, similar to the scholar system in Axie Infinity.
For more info about the game, check the website:https://zenfighters.io/
How NFTs are Fueling the Anime Community in Japan
As a new year is finally upon us, it is incredible to see where technology has taken things over the past 12 months. NFTs (aka non-fungible tokens) have disrupted both the investing and art world, making headlines in 2021 for their groundbreaking utility for both creators and investors alike, and they don’t show any signs of slowing down in 2022.
In fact, NFTs just had their best year on record, generating over $23 billion in trading volume—a significant increase from less than $100 million recorded in 2020, according to data from DappRadar.
Anyone, who is able to legally prove they created content, is entitled to sell that content as an NFT. From Youtubers to entrepreneurs, the entire artist community can now take advantage of the exciting new marketplace for their digital art.
The desirability and market value of NFTs stem from their exclusivity, as their non-fungibility by definition means that NFTs are classified as one-offs. This means that, unlike other cryptocurrencies, NFTs cannot be replaced. Although one Ethereum can replace one Ethereum, nothing will replace an original Monet nor an NFT.
Since NFTs exist on the blockchain, they cut out the need for any middlemen. These digital assets have been rapidly adopted as a new form of investment over the last year or so, but their value lies not only in being an exclusive asset to revere—they also provide a way for independent creators to earn an income.
One such artistic community, in particular, has been flourishing due to the emergence of NFTs and that is Japan’s anime and manga community. Although the artistic genres have their roots back in the 12th century and rose to popularity in the 20th century, the manga and anime communities have been once again thrust in the spotlight, thanks to the emergence of NFTs.
“One Piece” is a famous manga series that published its 100th volume in September 2021. Over the last two decades, the series sold more than 490 million copies, previously setting a record for the most printed comic series by a single author. Its publisher Shueisha has selected 10 classic scenes from the series to turn into luxury prints, which are priced at nearly 500,000 yen ($4,500) each.
In September, a lottery was launched to purchase one of the 20 limited-edition prints of each illustration, attracting 3,000 entries in the first two days. With each print allowing owners to see when the artwork had changed hands via their smartphone, these art prints backed by the blockchain weren’t your traditional manga artwork. This is a prime example of how NFTs are adding further value to the anime community.
Although manga artists commonly illustrate for publications, the original drawings are often not preserved or celebrated as a legacy. NFTs provide a solution to this problem, creating a way for both anime and manga art to be appreciated, honoured, and remembered for years to come. Anime is already an internationally-recognized artistic genre that is beloved by many across the world. However, thanks to NFT technology, the genre has now been made more accessible, with creators able to distribute their creations across the globe by simply logging onto NFT marketplaces.
One company, in particular, that is fostering the anime and manga artistic community is Goku. The platform was created to build a community for anime and manga enthusiasts as a hub to share their interests. Its token aims to be the first of its kind and its platform provides a way for artists to interact with their fans directly and allow users to buy, sell, and trade NFTs. The company is also excited to launch its own line of limited-edition NFTs via OpenSea and Rarible.
Goku aims to provide a place where communities can connect over their love and passion of anime and manga art and celebrate and uphold the genre’s legacy in a way that it deserves.
Photo by Dex Ezekiel on Unsplash
What is Decentralised Finance 2.0?
One of the most successful innovations to come out of blockchain technology is the introduction of decentralized finance. Decentralized or DeFi is a broad term used to catalog the decentralized applications that integrate traditional financial services into the crypto world.
Decentralized finance applications and protocols are constantly evolving to integrate emerging trends. Over the last few months, the DeFi industry has seen a sudden influx of liquidity-focused decentralized finance projects introducing a new generation of DeFi called DeFi 2.0.
Introducing DeFi 2.0
DeFi 2.0 is a new phrase used in the blockchain world to refer to the subset of DeFi protocols built on breakthroughs such as yield farming. Several on-chain systems powered by native tokens are experiencing new development in liquidity due to DeFi 2.0.
DeFi 2.0 aims to capitalize on the first generation of DeFi products that establishes an initial user base before developing the primitives for the construction of DeFi apps. It rectifies the new trend of creating dApps in a business-to-business focus and takes the utility back to the users, which was the initial intention of decentralized finance.
Moreover, DeFi 2.0 acts as the catalyst to promote emerging market trends and solve the biggest challenges, such as the rising Ethereum gas fees. DeFi 2.0 deploys a two-layer solution with expansive scalability and introduces a new wave of decentralization that has ironically been missing in the earlier model of decentralized finance.
Apart from decentralization and scalability, DeFi 2.0 has also given the process of staking, multi-chain swaps and NFTs a new life by empowering new protocols with robust functionality and usability.
Several projects have embraced DeFi 2.0, and one of the most promising projects that stand out of the bunch is Asgard DAO.
Asgard DAO – Decentralized Currency Reserve Protocol on BSC
Asgard DAO is one of the early solutions readily embracing the emerging DeFi 2.0 by creating a decentralized protocol based on the $Asgard Token and backed by a robust DAO. The project aims to bring protocol-owned liquidity to DAOs and prioritize decentralization when developing a project.
Asgard DAO is combating the sharks who heavily control the number of protocols in DeFi. The protocol gives every user with more than 1% of the current supply of the native token $Asgard the ability to vote, suggest and debate on the project’s development. The proposal passed with a majority vote will be automatically deployed as executable codes following a three-day voting period. This DAO model has lowered the entry barrier to create an unbiased environment for governance.
Asgard DAO also incorporates the need for robust staking protocols by allowing users to stake $Asgard through Asgard’s dApp website to earn rewards. These rewards derive from bond sales processes that vary on the number of tokens staked and the reward rate. Bonds is the process of trading Liquidity Provider tokens for Asgard tokens at a discount price. With Asgard DAO the process of purchasing bonds is simplified to a single-step process.
Asgard DAO expertly demonstrates the potential of DeFi 2.0 to battle the shortcomings and bad factors in the crypto and DeFi space.
Photo by Tezos on Unsplash
