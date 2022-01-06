New Hampshire man held in 7-year-old daughter’s disappearance

Jayson Tatum returned after a four-game COVID-related absence Wednesday night – his second time battling the virus in a year – and admits that he had worries about returning to action during the Celtics’ 99-97 loss to San Antonio.

Though Tatum wasn’t nearly as impacted as last season, when he suffered severe symptoms and needed the aid of an inhaler through the rest of the regular season, the experience admittedly played on his mind this week. Not surprisingly Tatum struggled, finishing with 19 points on 6-for-20 shooting.

“Felt rusty. I did feel better than the first time I got it. I won’t say I was nervous, but it was definitely heavy on my mind on the last night, today, the anticipation, and it kind of lingered into the game,” he said. “I kind of questioned myself out there. I was tired. But I definitely felt better than the last time. We all have to get used to it. It’s part of the new normal. It’s not going anywhere. But I’m starting to feel better.

“It’s tough. I pride myself on trying to play every game. You try to stay as safe as possible but it’s everywhere.”

Tatum said he plans to play Thursday night in New York.

Robert Williams touts his improved durability

Robert Williams returned to action Wednesday night following a one-game absence due to a sprained big toe, and from what the Celtics center can see, he’s rebounding more quickly these days from injuries.

“I’m honestly getting better at it. Obviously, my pain tolerance is getting high,” he said. “I feel like every player needs that. It’s just, like I said, a sense of not wanting to be away from the game, having our full roster back, I’m just ready to experience the energy, honestly. Just go out there and smile and play, go play free with the guys.

“It’s really frustrating, honestly, just being away from the game,” Williams said of what drives him to get back on the floor. “But I’m thankful in a lot of situations. I kind of look on the brighter side. It’s not as serious a type of injury as I’ve had in the past. So I always try to look at the brighter side of things.

“Thankfully the toe’s feeling good. Feeling great at practice, so, ready to go out there and play.”

Ime Udoka smiled when asked about Williams’ comment about pain tolerance. The Celtics coach has exhorted his players since the start of the team to get tougher, to shrug off so-called “ticky tack” injuries.

“It’s good — a positive obviously. Not being injured is the first part, being available is the first part, but Rob is a guy who if you challenge him he responds,” said Udoka. “He’s taken some things to heart. He’s said things publicly, but we say a lot of things privately and I think he took a lot of what I said as directed at him based on past years, although it was just the team in general.

“I challenged the team with that weeks ago and he took some of that to heart. If he upped his pain tolerance, we’ll take it.”

Coaching connection

San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich coached his 2,000th regular season game Wednesday night, and is the only coach in league history to coach that many for one team. The difference over the years has been the growing number of former assistant coaches at the head of opposing benches.

That made Wednesday night special thanks to the presence of Udoka, his onetime player and lead assistant.

“Great fun for me at this stage in my career to go to different cities and see guys, whether they’re GMs or assistant GMs, or assistant coaches or head coaches, and there’s a friend everywhere,” said Popovich. “It really makes the NBA journey each year a whole lot more fun. I’ve just been loving it.”

Pritchard in protocol

Payton Pritchard became the 14th different Celtic to enter health and safety protocol Wednesday morning. With a rising number of NBA coaches also in and out of protocol, Udoka can count himself among the lucky ones who has not tested positive yet. But the Celtics naturally have a succession plan in the event that Udoka tests positive.

“We know the pecking order, so to speak,” said Udoka. “Will Hardy is the lead assistant, so that would be Will, but in general as we’ve been hit with guys being out Joe (Mazzulla) has moved up to the front of the bench, guys have taken on scouts, Matt Reynolds as well.

“Everybody works together and has each other’s back, so if something does happen we’re covered,” he said. “There’s brief conversations, we see what’s going on. You don’t just chop it up and say hopefully I get it and get it out of the way. You have to be careful at the same time.

“I’m probably the most exposed of those guys, with the least amount of wearing a mask for them to hear me every huddle and every timeout, every close conversation when I’m around those guys. At times you shake your head when a guy pops up positive and I’ve been exposed to him. But once you’re in the game you’re in the game and not really thinking about it like that. One thing I have done is worn my mask most of the time when I’m sitting down, and as much as I can consciously remember that. It’s nothing you’re going out of your way, but you have to be as safe as you can.”