News
Newspaper delivery delayed up to three hours Thursday due to ice and snow
Due to the ice and snow, Thursday’s paper may be delivered up to three hours late.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
- For free access to an online version of today’s paper, click here: Enewspaper.twincities.com.
- To register a complaint, email us at customerservice@pioneerpress.com.
- To use our automated voice response unit, please call: 651-717-7377.
News
Learning to make prosciutto at home (plus an easy appetizer recipe)
PITTSBURGH — Mike Masciantonio has taught the art of making prosciutto at the American Italian Club in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, for more than a decade. Which is kind of funny, because he never liked prosciutto much as a kid, preferring the dried Italian sausages his maternal grandfather, Angelo Bufalini, learned to make in Italy’s Lazio region before immigrating to the U.S. in 1920.
“My mother used to buy it,” Masciantonio, 60, of Center, recalled of the dry-cured ham that is sold in papery, delicate slivers, and today has something of a cult following. “But it was the cheap stuff that wasn’t good. Too much salt, and I’m not a salt fan.”
It wasn’t until he tried a bite of friend Tony Cafarelli’s homemade sopressata that he realized the error of his ways.
Here’s how he recalls his conversion from naysayer to prosciutto devotee and maestro:
Masciantonio’s older brother, Joe, owns a concrete block plant in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. One day about 20 years ago, Cafarelli, a block layer, happened to be there at lunchtime and asked if it was OK if he ate his packed lunch on site. “And he breaks out this stick of sopressata,” Masciantonio remembered. “While he was eating it, he made my brother try it.” He tried it too.
The Italian dry-cured pork salami was so good Masciantonio begged Cafarelli to teach him how to make it. He happily agreed, and at a sausage-making session a while later, brought out a tray of the other “good stuff” he’d made that year. It included some prosciutto he’d perfected over the years by watching (and assisting) members of his own extended Italian family.
Masciantonio initially refused to try it, remembering the prosciutto of his childhood. That made his friend mad. When he reluctantly agreed to sample a piece after some browbeating, boy, was he surprised!
“It tasted like candy compared to what I was used to,” he said. He decided then and there he had to learn to make it himself.
Soon he, too, was handing out homemade prosciutto at house parties and gatherings at the club. Everyone enjoyed it so much that club president Danny David, a childhood friend who graduated a year behind Masciantonio at Aliquippa High School, suggested he teach a class on the process.
“We were just looking for things to do, and to celebrate and keep alive Italian traditions and culture,” said David. “We decided this is something worthwhile to teach people so it stays alive.”
Fifteen people signed up that first year, and it’s grown every year since, with some classes drawing as many as 40 wanna-be charcutiers. Most, Masciantonio said, have successfully produced delicate cured meat full of wonderful flavor. He hopes to make even more magic happen when class No. 12 (2020 was a no-go due to COVID-19) kicks off in the club’s party room Jan. 15, with additional classes in March and November.
“We want to make sure the tradition is maintained,” he said.
Knife skills required
As a food writer who loves all things Italian, I’ve pondered the class for years. I finally took the plunge last January with 15 others. The experience let loose an alphabet soup of emotions — anxiety, disgust, fear, uncertainty and, finally, surprise and elation at a job well done.
Italian for ham, prosciutto has been around since at least pre-Roman times, at first out of necessity (salt-curing and air-drying pork was a way of preserving meat) and, later, for its exceptional taste. If you don’t count air and time, it requires only two ingredients: the hind leg of a pig and salt.
Italy’s most famous prosciutto is made from specially selected, heritage-breed pigs in Parma in the Emilia-Romagna region and San Daniele in Friuli Venezia Giulia. It’s aged for at least 400 days and up to three years to create a delicate, sweet flavor that melts on the tongue. As a result, it’s expensive: Prosciutto Di Parma runs $24.95 per pound at Pennsylvania Macaroni. But the good news is even a little bit can go quite a long way.
The American Italian Club’s process is a little quicker, with a start-to-finish of nine months (though experienced students often allow their hams to age longer.)
The $100 class fee includes the spices necessary for curing and a 20- to 25-pound fresh ham from Giant Eagle (thankfully, without the trotter!). Participants must bring a very sharp filet knife and a large plastic container to transport their ham.
“And you also might want to bring some Band-Aids,” David told me with a chuckle when I signed up, for accidental finger nicks or cuts during the deboning process. “You do have to be careful, and we emphasize that.”
He also stressed that students need a cool (45 degrees) and dry place to cure the ham for a six-week period after the initial session. It needs to be away from fumes or odors such as car exhaust. After six weeks, the ham can hang in any area that has a temperature of 60-70 degrees.
While making prosciutto is easier than you might think, even for a novice, you do have to be fairly comfortable with a knife. Patience is also essential, as the meat must be carved slowly and deliberately.
My first mistake was bringing the wrong knife (a boning knife ordered on Amazon) to the initial class on Jan. 23. That made it a challenge to trim the ham to remove the hip bone, expose some meat and create a ridge to contain the cure.
Luckily, I was at a table with some practiced hands, including those of Fernando Fiumara of Raccoon Township, who’s been making prosciutto for about 20 years. He not only lent me his boning knife but did much of the carving with/for me. He stuck his finger into the ball-and-socket joint that connects the aitchbone to the leg bone, wiggled it around and carefully cut through the tendon to separate it from the meat.
“You want to make as few cuts as possible,” he kept reminding me. Every time you make a cut, that’s somewhere salt has to make its way into.
Then we prepped our hams for the curing process by trimming back the skin to expose some of the meat, after which we were sent on our merry ways with a curing mix of sugar and salt and instructions on how to apply it (three times) over the next few weeks. (The salt draws out the moisture.)
I then pressed it for 21 days between two plastic cutting boards, weighed down with a cinder block, to mold the ham into the familiar oblong shape you see at a deli.
Though I fretted over whether my ham was getting flat enough, at least I had the perfect place for the curing and pressing process: an unheated office in what was once our garage.
Mold = gold
Our second class on March 13 was short and sweet: Preparing our flattened hams for hanging.
After spraying the pressed ham with red wine to clean off any mold and make it sticky, we covered the exposed meat — as well as every nook and cranny — with a pungent mix of black and red pepper flakes. It’s not so much for flavor as a bug deterrent. Should a fly lay eggs on your ham, well, you’re going to get maggots. As Masciantonio put it, “Nature is a son of a gun!”
“You want to make sure to get all the entry points,” he instructed, especially around the ball joint and the creases.
As we patted the spicy blend on with gloved hands, he recalled how one unlucky student’s prosciutto fell prey to a mouse that ate it from the inside out. “So pack that up real good.” Yikes, and no kidding.
Afterwards, we whittled a hole through the shank with a screwdriver for the hanging string, pulled one through and held our hams in the air to test if the string could handle the weight. As the meat air-dries, it will eventually become tender.
Then came a litany of instructions. The ham was to be hung in a room between 50 and 60 degrees with at least 60% humidity. A sticky fly trap would quell any worries about maggots. And the white fluffy mold that would soon start growing on it? Not to worry.
“Your ham isn’t going to look very appetizing during the aging process,” Masciantonio said, “but if you don’t have the mold, you don’t get the gold!”
As I headed out the door with my pressed, peppered ham and an extra container of pepper mix to replace any that might fall off during the aging process, I couldn’t help but wonder: What had I gotten myself into?
Waiting is the hardest part
After hanging my ham from a water pipe in a corner of my basement, with the fly trap nearby and a digital hydrometer measuring humidity, I waited. By June, the mold made its appearance, and looked so gross that I sent Masciantonio an email asking him what to do.
“Absolutely nothing,” he replied. “Mold is expected and welcome.”
In July, when temps hit above 90 for days on end, more than a few classmates sent similar emails. More reassuring words from the master.
“With the weather being humid, and not a lot of scorching hot days yet, it is perfect conditions for mold to develop,” he replied. “This is perfectly normal. Mold actually helps enhance the flavor, so just let it ride.”
By mid-August, when the mold on my ham turned from white to a gross shade of green with tinges of black, I had my doubts. I was so concerned that I emailed a picture of the ham to Justin Severino of Salty Pork Bits for advice.
“That’s not looking good,” he replied. “At this point all you can really do is wait until its estimated finish date and cut into it.”
On the other hand, the ham still smelled sweet and peppery, even if I couldn’t bring myself to touch it. So I figured, what the heck. It’s a good story either way; let’s see what happens at our final class in November.
In September, a group email advised us to rub some Crisco or lard under the ridge to stop air from over-drying the meat, with a post-script: “See everyone the Sunday prior to Thanksgiving.”
A surprise ending
When I entered the club on Nov. 21, a few over-achievers were already carving their prosciuttos, confident the meat under the skin was a rosy and delicious pink. I had similar high hopes.
The day before, I’d scrubbed the moldy funk and pepper off the outside of the ham with a wire brush, then soaked it in a tub of water for 24 hours to rehydrate the skin, making it easier to remove in class. It went from looking like something you’d find in the trash to something very possibly edible.
But first, I had to use a boning knife to remove a lot of that tough outer skin while leaving a layer of fat, along with the shin of the ham and the femur.
This time it was Frank Cafardi of Green Tree who came to my rescue, showing how to negotiate the hip joint with the knife and get the femur out by following the curve.
Greasy hands and a sharp knife are a bad combo, of course, and I ended up nicking my palm with the point. It was also harder than I thought to slice the meat; you have to really lean into it.
But lo and behold, when the first slices of my prosciutto finally fell away from the knife, it was perfectly pink and utterly delicious. “Gold,” as Masciantonio might say.
Since prosciutto only lasts a few days in the fridge after being sliced, mine went in the freezer when I got home. It awaits a time when Cafardi — who also makes the wine handed out at Pennsylvania Macaroni during the holidays — can slice it for me on a commercial meat slicer.
In this world of instant gratification, it might seem hard to put up with a full nine months of uncertainty, worrying about flies and mice and rot. But that sense of accomplishment when I first tasted the smooth, buttery flavor of my homemade prosciutto? Definitely worth the wait!
CRISPY PROSCIUTTO CUPS WITH GOAT CHEESE MOUSSE
Prosciutto works in so many dishes — wrapped around melon slices, tucked between bread with cheese, as a topping with arugula on pizza, folded into pasta. As this elegant recipe demonstrates, it also makes for a quick and easy appetizer when baked to a crisp in a muffin tin and filled with a creamy goat cheese mouse. Perfectly sized for noshing, just shape, bake and fill.
- 6 slices Prosciutto di Parma
- 3 1/2 ounces plain goat cheese, room temperature
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 1 tablespoon minced chives
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Cut prosciutto slices in half crosswise. Press each half slice into each cup of a mini-muffin pan. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until prosciutto cups are crispy.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine goat cheese with milk and chopped chives until creamy.
Remove prosciutto cups from oven and let cool. Pipe or spoon about 1 tablespoon of the goat cheese mousse into cooled cups.
Makes 12 appetizers.
— Parmacrown.com
News
Major changes seem imminent at Halas Hall. But what exactly is the Chicago Bears’ plan for Black Monday and beyond?
The Chicago Bears have one final game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium that will close the book on another disappointing season. The more intriguing developments are likely to come in the hours, days and weeks that follow with the team needing to establish a new path for 2022 and beyond while explaining the reasoning behind whatever changes they make.
As another transition likely begins, here are five key dynamics to assess.
1. Matt Nagy’s job status
On Wednesday morning, Matt Nagy said he hadn’t heard anything from his superiors about his job security beyond Sunday, contradicting on-air comments from NFL analyst Boomer Esiason that Nagy had been told Sunday will be his last game with the team.
“I’m very honest and open with y’all, and that has not been told to me,” Nagy said during a Zoom session with beat reporters. “There are going to be reports that come out probably at this time of the season. So anything that is said or reported by anybody is just that. I haven’t been told anything. I’m a pretty good source to ask.”
Still, it seems unlikely Nagy will retain his job. The Bears figure to make an official announcement about his status either after Sunday’s game or in the first few days of next week.
Nagy enters the game with a 34-30 record over four years. After going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in his first season, the Bears since have slid backward, finishing 8-8 in 2019 and 2020 while posting a 6-10 mark so far this season.
Nagy’s teams have made the playoffs twice — losing both times. The Bears also have had losing streaks of four games, six games and five games, respectively, in the last three seasons.
The biggest strike against Nagy has been his inability to establish a productive offense under multiple quarterbacks and two offensive coordinators. Over the last three seasons — with quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields — the Bears have ranked 29th, 26th and 28th in total offense and 29th, 22nd and 26th in scoring.
Nagy has faced recurring questions regarding his job status since mid-November but repeatedly has said he remains focused on the next game. Dealing with all the outside speculation, Nagy reiterated Wednesday, is part of his job.
“When you’re in a results-oriented business, you know that when you get into it,” Nagy said. “It’s just a matter of making sure you handle it the right way and you’re open and honest. That’s what I’ve been this entire time. I think the players understand and respect that. And that’s probably why we’re playing the way we’re playing.”
2. Ryan Pace’s future
What’s next for general manager Ryan Pace? That has been difficult to interpret, particularly with the extreme silence team Chairman George McCaskey and President and CEO Ted Phillips have adopted over the last 12 months. Neither has taken questions from reporters in 357 days, leaving the outside world to decipher the organization’s overall vision as if it were one of those old Magic Eye posters. Stare too long and the headache-causing dizziness becomes inevitable.
There’s increasing chatter within several league circles that Pace will be safe at Halas Hall beyond Sunday, positioned to remain with the team in 2022, either in his current role or in a different front office post. But it has been difficult to determine how much of that chatter is informed and how much is based on conjecture.
If McCaskey decides to retain Pace as GM, he’ll have to find a way to articulate his rationale clearly while readying for another significant wave of public backlash.
A year ago, McCaskey sold the collaborative efforts of Pace and Nagy as a hopeful catalyst for what the organization believed could be a bounce-back season in 2021. As the 6-10 Bears now head to Minneapolis for a meaningless finale against the Vikings, it’s difficult to see how the organization could interpret this season’s results as undeniably damning evidence against Nagy without also subjecting Pace to similar culpability.
A year ago, when McCaskey was asked for benchmarks he would use in 2021 to evaluate Pace and Nagy, he remained general with his response. “Ted used the word improvement. I used the word progress,” McCaskey said. “I think they are similar. I think all four of us will know whether there’s been sufficient improvement or sufficient progress to continue past 2021.”
In seven seasons as the Bears general manager, Pace’s teams have lost 56% of their games and never won a playoff contest. The Bears also have struggled to establish stability at quarterback, even with aggressive first-round trades to move up for Mitch Trubisky in 2017 and Justin Fields in 2021 along with the free-agent signings of Mike Glennon (2017) and Andy Dalton (2021) and a high-profile trade for Nick Foles (2020).
The roster, as presently constructed, is widely viewed around the league as below average, commensurate with the Bears’ place in the standings.
One prominent league source skewered the idea of the organization attempting to either promote Pace to oversee a new GM or keep him in his current role with a new supervisor hired above him. Said the source: “That would be like divorcing your wife but allowing her to stay in the guest room when your new girlfriend moves in. It’s just really hard to see how that could possibly work.”
As of now, though, that option still seems to be on the table and may be the direction the organization is leaning.
3. A shift for Ted Phillips?
As the Tribune noted in December, Phillips has been candid with confidantes in recent months, acknowledging a willingness to potentially revise his responsibilities and open to having less oversight of the football operation. If the Bears choose to steer in such a direction, the most notable impact would come through a reduction of Phillips’ involvement in the hiring of general managers and head coaches while also relieving him of his duties as the chief performance evaluator of the team’s GM.
Phillips has been influential in the hiring of the last three Bears general managers — Jerry Angelo in 2001, Phil Emery in 2012 and Pace in 2015. Last winter, he was heavily involved in the decision to retain both Nagy and Pace for the 2021 season. At that time, Phillips and McCaskey acknowledged their collective decision wouldn’t be popular among the team’s passionate and intensely loyal fan base. But that didn’t lessen their confidence in staying the course.
Phillips’ most infamous quote from the team’s end-of-season news conference in January 2021 continues to be a source of great ridicule, both in Chicago and within other pockets of the NFL.
Said Phillips: “Have we gotten the quarterback situation completely right? No. Have we won enough games? No. Everything else is there.”
Immediately before that, however, Phillips offered a glimpse into how the team would be assessing the performances of Pace and Nagy moving forward
“We’re going to know whether we’re heading in the right direction or not,” he said. “That’s how we feel about it.”
So how much accountability should Phillips shoulder for the Bears’ on-field product? That’s for McCaskey, ownership and the franchise’s board of directors to assess. Since Phillips jumped into his current role in 1999, the Bears have had almost twice as many double-digit loss seasons (10) as they’ve had playoff appearances (six). They have more last-place finishes (eight) under his watch than they have division championships (five). And they have gone 11 consecutive seasons without winning a playoff game, a drought topped by only the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Football Team.
If Phillips were to transition into a modified team president role, the Bears could create a front-office post — in the mold of a president of football operations-type position. (For what it’s worth, that has been an option McCaskey has previously resisted.) If that major change were made this time, it would create logistical work internally to establish a clear delineation of roles within the power structure on the football side.
4. The Justin Fields factor
Pace traded four draft picks, including first-rounders in 2021 and 2022, to move up to draft quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11 in April. The hope, of course, is that Fields will fix the Bears’ decadeslong problems at quarterback. The ruling on that, however, is still out with only one game remaining in a rookie season during which Fields has completed 159 of 270 passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a passer rating of 73.2.
In 12 games, including 10 starts, he has been sacked 36 times and has fumbled 12 times (losing five) while running for 420 yards and two touchdowns.
As the Bears consider finding a new coach in 2022, they’ll need to zero in on a leader who can help boost Fields’ development on and off the field. That should include a candidate’s own quarterback-coaching skills and offensive vision with Fields at the helm or — if it’s not an offensive coach — a clear plan for who will work hands-on with Fields in crafting the offense.
In 2017, Nagy’s background as a former quarterback and quarterbacks coach was one of the major factors in hiring him to help develop Trubisky. That didn’t go as planned. But the Bears must try again to bring in the right people to surround Fields.
While Fields is a rookie growing into himself as an NFL player, the Bears would be wise to at least consult with him on some of the things he most values in a coach and system.
5. Attractive destination
Whatever jobs come open at Halas Hall in the coming days, the history and prestige of the franchise is still magnetic to many around the NFL. At present, only the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders are in the market for new head coaches. And the consensus in league circles is that the Jaguars certainly won’t have first choice from the available pool of candidates, even though their search began early.
The Bears’ head-coaching vacancy is likely to be as attractive if not more so than any of the other possible openings that might spring up this month. The story isn’t much different at the GM level.
Yes, there will be significant heavy lifting needed to replenish and upgrade the roster to position the Bears to be in championship contention. The team also will face significant salary-cap issues this offseason and are without their first- and fourth-round picks for this spring’s draft.
Still, a line of interested applicants figures to grow for whatever job openings the organization lists in the next week or so. And that puts the onus on the leaders of the organization, starting at the top with McCaskey and the board of directors, to establish direction and affirm their priorities.
A series of significant decisions are ahead. The waiting game has almost reached its end.
News
Here’s to a new year! Restaurants on the horizon for 2022
Last week, we recapped 2021, and this week, it’s time to look forward.
There are a ton of exciting restaurants on the docket for 2022, so I checked in with everyone to get updated timelines for opening.
Supply chain woes and staffing shortages are still rampant, so be sure to take any of these dates with a grain of salt.
Here are restaurants we know about that will open in the coming months — organized by a rough timeline.
January
Devil’s Advocate Stillwater
After some supply chain delays in late 2021, Devil’s Advocate Stillwater is slated to open in the first two weeks of January. The exact date will be announced soon. The original Devil’s Advocate in downtown Minneapolis is planning to reopen in March, two years after the pandemic closed its doors.
The Stillwater location is in the former Famous Dave’s on the north side of Minnesota 36. The restaurant is known for its house-made pastas, pizzas and sandwiches.
Devil’s Advocate: 14200 N. 60th St., Stillwater; devilsadvocatebar.com
MetroNOME Brewery
MetroNOME (the NOME stands for Nurture Outstanding Music Education) Brewery in the former Birch’s Lowertown space across from CHS Field is shooting for an end-of-January opening.
Owner Bill Eddins said that pending inspection, they were expecting to begin brewing beer soon. The brewery will be a for-profit entity, but will funnel some of its profit toward music education.
Eddins is a musician and music educator by trade.
MetroNOME Brewery: 289 E. Fifth St., St. Paul; 651-317-9080; metronomebrewery.com
February
Mario’s
The team behind Estelle on St. Paul’s St. Clair Avenue will turn the former Tillie’s Farmhouse on Cleveland Avenue into a pizzeria and hoagie joint.
Co-owner Jason Hansen said his best guess for an opening timeline is sometime in February.
Hansen said the pizza concept was inspired by a visit to Di Fara Pizza in New York.
“We will use really good tomatoes, really good cheese, and just try and incorporate really good ingredients into that Detroit-style, cheesy, crispy crust,” Hansen said.
The kitchen will be run by chef Evan Vranian, whose impressive resume includes Surly (yes he worked with Surly Pizza Upstairs and also did a popup at Surly called Proof, serving hero subs), Sooki and Mimi, Tilia and Spoon and Stable, where he helped with the bread program.
Mario’s: 232 N. Cleveland Ave., St. Paul
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Woodbury)
Tono, the local go-to for Philly-style sandwiches and wood-fired pizzas, has been expanding rapidly across the Twin Cities. The newest addition to their flock will be in Woodbury, in a former Vietnamese restaurant space. It should open sometime in February.
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks: 437 Commerce Drive, Suite 100, Woodbury; tonomn.com
Spring 2022
Änna’s Bistro
Last we heard, owner Änna Hagstrom planned to open her neighborhood bistro in the former St. Croix Chocolate Co. building in Marine on St. Croix early in 2022.
Hagstrom, who was a lawyer until the pandemic made her reassess her priorities, said the restaurant will focus on seasonal, from-scratch cooking using local ingredients.
Änna’s Bistro: 11 Judd St., Marine on St. Croix; annasbistromn.com
The Apostle Supper Club
The Apostle Supper Club and False Eye Doll Tiki Lounge is behind schedule.
The restaurant, across the street from the Xcel Energy Center, was initially planning to open in October, but supply chain issues have forced it to move that timeline back to spring of 2022.
Owner Brian Ingram of Purpose Driven Restaurants (Hope Breakfast Bar, The Gnome) said the 400-seat restaurant will serve old-school tableside items like sole and salad, but also classics like prime rib.
The 400 seats do not include the sprawling, one-acre patio space that Ingram calls an “entertainment garden.” There will be a piano bar and live music, too.
April
Dabbler Depot
Beer Dabbler founder Matt Kenevan’s liquor store — Dabbler Depot — on West Seventh Street, should be open by the last week of April.
Kenevan is planning some really special things with the space, in the former Stransky’s, including a coffee counter and a resident food truck. There will be studio space for anticipated podcasts, a well-curated beer, wine and spirits stock, and even a plant wall, watered by evaporation from the coolers.
Dabbler Depot: 1545 W. Seventh St., St. Paul
Sometime this year
Vinai
Chef Yia Vang’s highly anticipated Hmong restaurant has a home in Northeast Minneapolis, and work has begun. But because of the pandemic, the best we can get out of the team is “sometime this year.”
Vinai, named after the refugee camp in Thailand where Vang was born, will serve his signature Hmong dishes, many of which are cooked over a wood fire. Vang also snagged chef Marshall Paulsen, who for many years headed the kitchen at Birchwood Cafe, to help with operations, in particular the sourcing of local ingredients and the creation of a progressive and equitable staffing structure.
Vinai: 1717 Second St. N.E., Minneapolis; vinaimn.com
New Concept from Tony Donatell
The prolific suburban restaurateur (Bourbon Butcher, Burgers and Bottles, Mezcalito Butcher, Farmer and the Fishmonger and more) is planning a new concept in the Mean Miner’s Tacos space in the same strip mall as Burgers and Bottles, Farmer’s Grandson and Volstead House. Mean Miner’s closed during the pandemic. Mostly, though, Donatell said he’s focusing on what he has and figuring out how to remain profitable in a time of high supply and labor costs.
Newspaper delivery delayed up to three hours Thursday due to ice and snow
Ethereum (ETH) Susceptible To Bearish Rally Ahead
Learning to make prosciutto at home (plus an easy appetizer recipe)
Major changes seem imminent at Halas Hall. But what exactly is the Chicago Bears’ plan for Black Monday and beyond?
Here’s to a new year! Restaurants on the horizon for 2022
Trudy Rubin: Legacy of Jan. 6 insurrection: Foreign friends, adversaries believe U.S. power is in decline
Ask Amy: Good guests have responsibilities, too
Etherium (ETH) Susceptible To Bearish Rally Ahead
Massachusetts lawmakers call on Charlie Baker to testify as omicron sends coronavirus cases, hospitalizations surging
Chuck Slocum: America needs a strong challenger to Biden in 2024
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News7 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week