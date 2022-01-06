Connect with us

Celebrities

Nicole Kidman claps back at sexist question about her marriage to Tom Cruise

Published

34 seconds ago

on

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Split
Nicole Kidman was far from impressed when she was asked a ‘sexist’ question about her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The Moulin Rouge star is currently promoting her new movie Being The Ricardos in which she stars as Lucille Ball, based on the real-life actress who was married to Cuban-American actor Desi Arnaz from 1940-60.

During her interview with The Guardian, Nicole discussed the ‘extraordinary relationship’ between Desi and Lucille, and the reality of ‘falling in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with’.

Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

The reporter asked if the Oscar-winning actress was referring to her former marriage with Tom, who she married in 1990 before divorcing after 11 years in 2001. The pair also share adopted children Isabella, 29, and Connor, 26.

A stunned Nicole replied: “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no.”

In the article, it notes that the actress is “angry,” before she continued: “And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’”

Nicole Kidman The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Nicole Kidman attends the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Tom and Nicole’s marriage remains one of the most high-profile in Hollywood history, with the pair meeting in 1989 while working on the film Days of Thunder.

They married on Christmas Eve 1990, but Tom filed for divorce in February 2001 citing irreconcilable differences with the separation finalized later that year.

Celebrities

Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty on 5 of 6 felony counts, including sex trafficking

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty today of five of the six felony counts brought against her related to her work and relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 60-year-old former socialite and ex-girlfriend of billionaire financier Epstein is now facing the prospect of 65 years in prison.

Maxwell was convicted on five of the six counts she was charged with. She was accused of recruiting and grooming four teenagers for Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be abused by Epstein as well as transporting and sex trafficking them.

The one count she was cleared of was “enticing a girl under 17 (an accuser with the pseudonym Jane) to travel with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity.”

The onetime Epstein employee was convicted on the following charges:

  1. Conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts GUILTY
  2. Conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity GUILTY
  3. Transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity GUILTY
  4. Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors GUILTY
  5. Perjury related to testimony given in 2016 (two counts) GUILTY

“The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “I want to commend the bravery of the girls — now grown women — who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today’s result, possible.”

The jury, which was made up of six women and six men deliberated for about 40 hours, across parts of six days.

The jury’s decision represents a concluding chapter in a disturbing saga of abuse that stretches nearly three decades.

Prosecutors argued Maxwell and Epstein conspired to set up a scheme to lure young girls into sexual relationships with Epstein from 1994 to 2004 in New York, Florida, New Mexico and the US Virgin Islands. Four women testified during the trial that Epstein abused them and that Maxwell facilitated the abuse and sometimes participated in it as well.

Celebrities

Police Identify Suspect in Young Dolph Murder Case

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
TBI

Law enforcement officials in Tennessee have identified a suspect in the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph.

Young Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton, was gunned down inside a Tennessee cookie shop on November 17.
 
RELATED: The moment 2 gunmen took aim at rapper Young Dolph
 
Dolph, a native of Memphis, was targeted by two gunmen who hopped out of a white Mercedes Benz and opened fire.

1638602643 430 Young Dolph gets street named after him in Memphis

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Young Dolph, 36, was known for his charitable work in Memphis. He was in town to participate in his annual turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service identified 23-year-old Justin Johnson as a suspect in the case.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to Johnson’s capture.

Johnson is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has the name “Jaiya,” tattooed on his right arm.

The TBI tweeted on Tuesday night:

“We need your help to find Justin Johnson, wanted by @MEM_PoliceDept and TBI for 1st Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-1st Degree Murder, & Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000.

He should be considered armed & dangerous.

Seen him? Call 901-378-3132 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.”

In a separate tweet, the TBI wrote:

“A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by TBI for information leading to Justin Johnson’s arrest for a total reward of up to $15,000 in coordination with @USMarshalsHQ, @MEM_PoliceDept, and Crimestoppers.”

Sarah Jessica Parker is ‘heartbroken’ by Chris Noth sexual assault allegations

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker is having a difficult time dealing with the allegations against her Sex and the City costar Chris Noth.

The 67-year-old actor, famous for his role opposite Parker on the hit HBO show, was recently named in multiple sexual assault accusations by women who claim to have been victimized by Noth over the years.

Parker, 56, recently broke her silence on the sexual assault claims, as she and costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis voiced their support for the alleged victims.

 

MEGA

But the Hocus Pocus alum is still coming to terms with the situation involving her on-screen husband, which has reportedly left her feeling “livid.”

FAME TO SHAME! EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ‘SEX AND THE CITY’ STAR CHRIS NOTH’S ACCUSERS

“She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and livid that she and everyone else at the show has been put into this position,” a source spilled to Us Weekly. “It’s not about the money, but rather her legacy. Carrie was all about helping women and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt.”

The source added that the actress “feels like there has been two deaths,” in reference to Noth’s character’s unexpected death in the premiere of And Just Like That… earlier this month.

Sarah Jessica Parker is ‘heartbroken’ by Chris Noth sexual assault allegations 2

 

MEGA

“She takes the power of being Carrie Bradshaw very seriously,” the insider continued. “With great power comes great responsibility and although SJP knows this is about him, no her, she feels like she has let everyone down.”

The source also insisted that Parker had “no idea,” about the alleged sexual assault incidents and felt “blindsided,” when the news broke as she “still processes what has happened.”

As OK! previously reported, Noth has maintained his innocence despite the four women who have come forward with claims against him.

CHRIS NOTH’S 4TH ACCUSER LISA GENTILE BREAKS HER SILENCE, CLAIMS ACTOR THREATENED TO RUIN HER CAREER IF SHE SPOKE OUT

Zoe Lister Jones and Chris Noth

He made a statement where he vehemently denied the allegations, insisting that “the accusations made against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — this is a line I did not cross.”

Sarah Jessica Parker is ‘heartbroken’ by Chris Noth sexual assault allegations 3

 

“The encounters were consensual,” he stated at the time. “It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Almost one week later, the actor was approached by a photographer near his home in Massachusetts where he declined to make any new comments on the matter.

“You have my statement right? My statement is out, I rest by my statement, I’ll now let the chips fall where they may,” he said on Wednesday, December 22. “My statement is my statement, that’s all I can give.”

