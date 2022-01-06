Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit dismissed

Los Angeles (AFP) – Earlier this year the man who as a baby was photographed naked for the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album sued the band for sexual exploitation — and now a California judge has dismissed the case on procedural grounds.
The federal judge dismissed the case Monday as Spencer Elden’s legal team had missed a deadline to file an opposition to Nirvana lawyers’ December motion to drop the case.
Elden’s team has until January 13 to refile. In a statement to AFP on Tuesday his lawyer Robert Lewis said they would do so “very soon.”
“We are confident that Spencer will be allowed to move forward with his case,” Lewis said.
In 1991, when he was four months old, Elden was photographed naked in a swimming pool reaching for a dollar bill on a fish hook, an image that become one of the most iconic album covers of all time.
The album went on to sell 30 million copies, with songs such as “Smells Like Teen Spirit” becoming American pop cultural touchstones.
But neither Elden nor his legal guardians “ever signed a release authorizing the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness, and certainly not of commercial child pornography depicting him,” the original lawsuit said.
According to court documents Elden had never received any compensation for the image, and asked for $150,000 in damages from each of the 15 defendants — including the surviving former members of the band, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, as well as the estate of the late lead singer Kurt Cobain, and the photographer, Kirk Weddle.
The lawsuit said Elden had suffered “extreme and permanent emotional distress,” as well as “lifelong loss of income earning capacity.”
In their December motion Nirvana lawyers argued the statute of limitations had expired more than a decade ago, and that Elden’s claim that the photo constituted child pornography was “not serious.”
Elden recreated the album cover multiple times, including for its 25th anniversaries.
Weddle, the original photographer, was a friend of his father’s, the family told NPR in 2008.
They held a pool party during which Elden was photographed underwater for the then-unknown band. Elden’s parents were paid $200 for the original shoot.
Betty White’s final word before she died on Friday showed how much love she had for her late husband, Allan Ludden.
That’s according to actor Vicki Lawrence, who worked with White on the 1980s sitcom Mama’s Family.
Lawrence told Page Six that as soon as she heard about White’s death, she contacted their mutual friend, Carol Burnett, who shared what she’d learned about White’s final moments.
“I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” the 72-year-old Lawrence said. “Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’”
White was married to Ludden, who was best known for hosting game shows like Password, from 1963 until his death in 1981 at the age of 63.
Jeff Witjas, White’s agent and friend, told People that White never feared dying because “she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”
Andy Cohen is addressing his nasty comments toward Ryan Seacrest over the weekend.
During his CNN broadcast with Anderson Cooper on New Year’s Eve, the TV host threw shade at the ABC special Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Seacrest, calling the performers a “group of losers.”
“I’m sorry, but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” he said while also slamming the performers during a drunken rant.
Now, the 53-year-old Bravo producer is owning up to his mistakes, and taking back the unnecessary comments he made about Seacrest and his ABC show.
BETHENNY FRANKEL LOOKING TO ANDY COHEN FOR HELP AFTER FACING BACKLASH FOR ‘TRANSPHOBIC’ STATEMENTS: REPORT
“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” Cohen said on his Andy Cohen Live radio show on Monday, January 3, per Just Jared. “I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”
“I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have,” he continued. “I felt bad about that. So that is the only thing. It’s the only thing.”
But his comments about the former American Idol host weren’t the only targets in Cohen’s New Year’s Eve outburst, as he also called out Mayor Bill de Blasio for doing the “crappiest job” in his four years as the mayor of New York.
“The only thing that the Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been,” he continued during his rant while Cooper tried to get him to calm down. “Sayonara, sucka! 2022! It’s a new year.”
The next day, Cohen blamed his actions on the alcohol, insisting that he was “overserved,” but he admitted he still had fun.
However, CNN didn’t find Cohen’s outburst as fun, as the talk show most likely will not be invited back as a host next year.
TRIBUTES POUR IN AS CELEBRITIES, RYAN REYNOLDS, SETH MEYERS, RYAN SEACREST & MORE SAY GOODBYE TO BETTY WHITE: PHOTOS
“We claim to be the most trusted network in news and yet CNN hires Andy Cohen to make a fool out of all of us New Year’s performance?” a source told Radar. “Andy doesn’t even work for CNN and yet he has been the face of our network for the past 48 hours. It is embarrassing and real CNN staffers are very angry.”
“Andy went too far. I think we can agree that it is CNN who look like losers,” another insider added. “Nothing has been made official yet, but internally we have been told that Andy will not be invited back next year. Embarrassing himself is one thing, but embarrassing Anderson Cooper is another. I [sic] was already known that Anderson doesn’t want to host next year’s special, he would rather ring the new year in with his son. And without Anderson thankfully there will be no Andy Cohen.”
A commercial for a crypto-trading app fronted by Matt Damon has people cringing – after it compared buying up crypto to mankind landing on the Moon.
In the TV spot, which ran during Sunday’s NFL games, the actor strolls down a minimalist sci-fi hallway as visions of some of the world’s greatest achievements appear on each side.
“History is filled with almosts,” he says as he strolls past an intrepid explorer who sailed the oceans hundreds of years ago.”
“With those who almost adventured, who almost achieved, but then it proved to be too much.”
“Then there are others, who embraced the moments, and commit,” he says, as he walks past visions of people climbing Everest, and the Wright Brothers taking to the air in their cutting edge plan.”
“And in these moments of truth, these men and women, these mere mortals, just like you and me, as they peer over the edge, they calm their minds and steel their nerves, with four simple words that have been whispered by the intrepids since the time of the Romans: Fortune favors the brave.”
At that point, the screen shows the Crypto.com web address and logo, with the implicit suggestion that buying some crypto might just give you entree to the pantheon of world-changers.
Twitter was NOT feeling it. This led “Matt Damon” to trend on Twitter in the U.S. on Monday (Jan. 03, 2022) afternoon.